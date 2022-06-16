Automation testing services

Is your development cycle a traffic jam of manual checks, regression anxiety, and last-minute discoveries? Our test automation services will help create a framework of quality that enables your team to innovate fearlessly and deploy on demand.
Our automated suites execute thousands of checks with every single code commit. This transforms your testing phase from a multi-day bottleneck into a real-time feedback loop that operates at the speed of code.
We build a comprehensive regression safety net. Our automation scripts don't just test the 'happy path', they relentlessly probe edge cases, validate complex data flows, and ensure a new feature in one part of your app doesn't silently break another.
We don't just test components in isolation – we test the entire conversation. We architect end-to-end automation scenarios that trace a user's journey from the first click in the UI, through every API call and database transaction.
We build an automated quality gate that validates every single commit. This allows your development team to innovate at full velocity, secure in the knowledge that a safety net is always there to catch regressions.
We provide the deep expertise in frameworks like Cypress, Playwright, and Selenium, the architectural vision to design a scalable solution, and the hands-on engineering to integrate it seamlessly into your DevOps workflow.
Our test automation frameworks act as a digital nervous system for your application, detecting defects the moment they arise.
We build resilient automation scripts that navigate your application just like a real user clicking buttons, filling forms, and validating outcomes across every major browser. You get a flawless, pixel-perfect user experience with every single release.
Our automation validates the core business logic, data integrity, and security of your APIs. This ensures the engine of your application runs with clockwork precision and can scale reliably without critical failures.
We deploy robust mobile automation suites that test everything from native gestures and network interruptions to battery consumption on both iOS and Android, guaranteeing a consistent, five-star experience.
We simulate everything from a sudden user surge on launch day to heavy load over time, identifying scalability limits long before your customers do. We ensure your software is fast, responsive, and ready for primetime.
We embed our testing frameworks directly into your CI/CD pipeline (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions). Every code commit automatically triggers a full suite of tests, providing instant, actionable feedback to developers.
Our philosophy is to test for invulnerability, leveraging the best QA engineers on the market to think like attackers and expose flaws before they're born. It's our track record – with 0 exploits in our career making it to production on projects we've guarded.
With over 17 years in custom software development, we understand the full lifecycle. We don't just test but integrate resilient automation frameworks directly into your CI/CD pipeline, turning testing from a pre-launch chore into a real-time, continuous engine.
We build a strategic asset – robust and maintainable frameworks that adapt to your evolving product. The result is intelligent automation that provides clear, actionable insights and trust in every single push to production.
By integrating automated validation directly into your pipeline, we eliminate slow manual QA. This provides immediate code feedback, boosting developer confidence and making releases a smooth, continuous delivery of value.
Tests act as a constant safeguard for your codebase, proactively catching regressions and inconsistencies. This provides the profound confidence needed to refactor and scale your platform.
Manual regression tests are a recurring sunk cost, but automated tests are a permanent, compounding asset that runs for free, cutting long-term QA costs and funding innovation.
We automate boring, repetitive regression checks that cause burnout, freeing your QA engineers for high-impact work like complex analysis, UX testing, and creative bug hunting.
Automation delivers unachievable human insight by simulating thousands of users, validating countless API and data variations, and testing across a vast array of devices.
Establish a scalable testing foundation to accelerate your development cycle, reduce bugs, and increase release confidence.
What's included:
Perfect for a single web application or API. We offer custom quotes for cross-platform testing, extensive regression suites, and performance testing.
Through cross-platform app development services, we compose experiences from a single, elegant source of truth. Here’s how we do it.
We go into your tech stack, your development workflow, and your release goals to architect an automation strategy with the highest possible ROI, identifying the critical paths that will save your team the most time and prevent the most critical bugs.
Deliverables
Then our engineers construct a scalable, modular, and maintainable testing framework from the ground up. This custom architecture is tailored to your specific technologies ensuring it’s fast, reliable, and easy for your team to understand.
Deliverables
We translate your user journeys and complex cases into clean, efficient, and self-documenting automated scripts. Our focus is on creating tests that are robust and resilient, capable of distinguishing a real bug from a minor UI change.
Deliverables
We embed the test suite into your existing CI/CD pipeline, triggering tests automatically on every code commit to provide your developers with an immediate quality signal.
Deliverables
Our frameworks generate rich, actionable reports that don't just tell you what failed, but why. With detailed logs, video recordings, and screenshots of failures, we give your developers the precise insights they need.
Deliverables
Your app evolves, and your test suite must evolve with it. We provide ongoing support to adapt scripts to new features, refactor tests to improve speed, and manage flaky tests.
Deliverables
We really thrive on the tricky, technical side of software development, AI and blockchain. So, when you have a truly ambitious concept, we’re the team that can actually build it.
As an automation testing company, we offer a whole suite of automation testing services. Think of it this way: we cover everything from what your users see and click on the screen all the way down to the nitty-gritty of APIs and service layers. Mobile apps, performance and load testing? Yep, we handle that too, making sure it all plugs neatly into your existing CI/CD setup.
It's all about speed and flow. Our QA automation testing services work by building the automated checks directly into your CI/CD pipeline. So, that long, multi-day manual testing process? It becomes a near-instant feedback mechanism. This completely gets rid of those classic testing bottlenecks, letting you release code whenever you're ready.
We can get you started with software testing automation for $5,000. What does that actually get you? It’s not just a few scripts – it’s a solid, scalable starting point for a single web app or API. We'll lay out the strategy, automate the most critical user paths, and hook everything into your CI/CD pipeline.
When it comes to complex systems, our approach to software automation testing is to think like a real user. Essentially, we test the "whole chain" – from the moment someone clicks a button on the screen, through every single API call, right down to the database transaction. It’s the only way to be sure everything is working together perfectly.
As a dedicated testing automation company, we see the bigger picture. We build you a solid, maintainable testing framework that becomes a genuine asset for your team. Over time, this thing pays for itself by dramatically cutting down your long-term costs. The real benefit? Your developers can build and scale new features confidently, knowing this safety net is always there.
Our blog is where we're exploring the interesting ideas, strategies, and real trends that catch our eye. We talk about a lot, including automation testing services, all to give you some food for thought and keep you in the loop.