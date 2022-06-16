Automation testing services

Automation testing company services background

Automation Testing Company

Don't just find bugs. Engineer them out of existence.

Is your development cycle a traffic jam of manual checks, regression anxiety, and last-minute discoveries? Our test automation services will help create a framework of quality that enables your team to innovate fearlessly and deploy on demand.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Is your development speed hitting a wall called "manual regression testing"?

Our automated suites execute thousands of checks with every single code commit. This transforms your testing phase from a multi-day bottleneck into a real-time feedback loop that operates at the speed of code.

Number 2

Tired of finding critical bugs from angry user emails instead of in your test environment?

We build a comprehensive regression safety net. Our automation scripts don't just test the 'happy path', they relentlessly probe edge cases, validate complex data flows, and ensure a new feature in one part of your app doesn't silently break another.

Number 3

Your application is a web of APIs and microservices. How do you test the whole chain?

We don't just test components in isolation – we test the entire conversation. We architect end-to-end automation scenarios that trace a user's journey from the first click in the UI, through every API call and database transaction.

Number 4

Forced to choose between shipping fast and shipping a stable product?

We build an automated quality gate that validates every single commit. This allows your development team to innovate at full velocity, secure in the knowledge that a safety net is always there to catch regressions.

Number 5

Your team builds great products, but are they dedicated automation engineers?

We provide the deep expertise in frameworks like Cypress, Playwright, and Selenium, the architectural vision to design a scalable solution, and the hands-on engineering to integrate it seamlessly into your DevOps workflow.

Automation testing services

Our test automation frameworks act as a digital nervous system for your application, detecting defects the moment they arise.

End-to-end UI & UX automation

We build resilient automation scripts that navigate your application just like a real user clicking buttons, filling forms, and validating outcomes across every major browser. You get a flawless, pixel-perfect user experience with every single release.

API & service-layer automation

Our automation validates the core business logic, data integrity, and security of your APIs. This ensures the engine of your application runs with clockwork precision and can scale reliably without critical failures.

Mobile application automation

We deploy robust mobile automation suites that test everything from native gestures and network interruptions to battery consumption on both iOS and Android, guaranteeing a consistent, five-star experience.

Performance & load automation

We simulate everything from a sudden user surge on launch day to heavy load over time, identifying scalability limits long before your customers do. We ensure your software is fast, responsive, and ready for primetime.

CI/CD pipeline & DevOps integration

We embed our testing frameworks directly into your CI/CD pipeline (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions). Every code commit automatically triggers a full suite of tests, providing instant, actionable feedback to developers.

Case studies

Check out how we’ve helped businesses like yours win with a reliable testing team.

Comprehensive QA for a blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

We helped the client build from scratch a disruptive football and soccer fan loyalty platform. Underpinned by blockchain tech, the solution enables teams, club owners, and fans to interact through gamified challenges and merchandise offerings.

  • Checking the UX/UI personalization
  • Testing the strategies gamification
  • Assessing admin dashboard's capabilities
  • Simulating attendance scenarios
  • Testing API-based third-party service integrations
The illustration of Comprehensive QA for a blockchain-based football fan loyalty application project

A digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

  • Retail & eCommerce
  • QA
  • Performance testing
  • 8 weeks to delivery
  • Personalization

To create a full-blown multi-platform Commerce ecosystem for a European retail giant, PixelPlex hand-picked a dedicated software testing services and engineering team. In just 8 weeks, we totally ungraded their workflow.

  • UX/UI customization research
  • loT-enabled supply chain management checks
  • Smart stock-keeping workflow analysis (15K+ SKUs)
  • Platform-specific mobile apps test-driving
  • User flow targeting assessment
The illustration of A digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks project

A series of improvements for The Open Network

    TON
  • QA
  • Smart contracts migration
  • Tap-to-earn game
  • SEO

The PixelPlex team assisted the TON Foundation in refining their ecosystem through platform enhancements, comprehensive documentation creation, and the development of demo applications.

  • Audit of existing materials and infrastructure analysis
  • Elaboration of proposals with improvements
  • Development of demo apps
  • Smart contracts migration documentation
  • Cross-platform bug checks
The illustration of A series of improvements for The Open Network project

Why us

Shield icon

Security is our priority

Our philosophy is to test for invulnerability, leveraging the best QA engineers on the market to think like attackers and expose flaws before they're born. It's our track record – with 0 exploits in our career making it to production on projects we've guarded.

Diamond icon

17+ years of experience

With over 17 years in custom software development, we understand the full lifecycle. We don't just test but integrate resilient automation frameworks directly into your CI/CD pipeline, turning testing from a pre-launch chore into a real-time, continuous engine.

Like icon

Testing with growth and scaling in mind

We build a strategic asset – robust and maintainable frameworks that adapt to your evolving product. The result is intelligent automation that provides clear, actionable insights and trust in every single push to production.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients dApps

450+

projects completed

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of automation testing for your business

1.

Your release cycle becomes a feature, not a bottleneck

By integrating automated validation directly into your pipeline, we eliminate slow manual QA. This provides immediate code feedback, boosting developer confidence and making releases a smooth, continuous delivery of value.

2.

Your app develops a digital immune system

Tests act as a constant safeguard for your codebase, proactively catching regressions and inconsistencies. This provides the profound confidence needed to refactor and scale your platform.

3.

You’ll decrease operational costs

Manual regression tests are a recurring sunk cost, but automated tests are a permanent, compounding asset that runs for free, cutting long-term QA costs and funding innovation.

4.

Your QA team can focus on more important tasks

We automate boring, repetitive regression checks that cause burnout, freeing your QA engineers for high-impact work like complex analysis, UX testing, and creative bug hunting.

5.

Clear and fast insights for a data-driven decision making

Automation delivers unachievable human insight by simulating thousands of users, validating countless API and data variations, and testing across a vast array of devices.

Cost of automation testing

Starting at

$5,000+

Establish a scalable testing foundation to accelerate your development cycle, reduce bugs, and increase release confidence.

What's included:

  • Strategy & framework setup
  • Critical path automation
  • CI/CD pipeline integration
  • Automated reporting & alerts

Perfect for a single web application or API. We offer custom quotes for cross-platform testing, extensive regression suites, and performance testing.

Our process

Our process

1. Automation blueprint & strategy

arrow

2. Framework architecture & setup

arrow

3. Test suite development & scripting

arrow

4. CI/CD pipeline integration

arrow

5. Execution & insight generation

arrow

6. Continuous optimization & maintenance

arrow

Automation blueprint & strategy

We go into your tech stack, your development workflow, and your release goals to architect an automation strategy with the highest possible ROI, identifying the critical paths that will save your team the most time and prevent the most critical bugs.

Deliverables

  • Automation feasibility report
  • Tool & framework recommendation
  • Prioritized test strategy document

Framework architecture & setup

Then our engineers construct a scalable, modular, and maintainable testing framework from the ground up. This custom architecture is tailored to your specific technologies ensuring it’s fast, reliable, and easy for your team to understand.

Deliverables

  • Configured test environment
  • Core automation framework codebase
  • Project style guide & best practices

Test suite development & scripting

We translate your user journeys and complex cases into clean, efficient, and self-documenting automated scripts. Our focus is on creating tests that are robust and resilient, capable of distinguishing a real bug from a minor UI change.

Deliverables

  • Completed test case suite
  • Script repository with version control
  • Code peer review reports

CI/CD pipeline integration

We embed the test suite into your existing CI/CD pipeline, triggering tests automatically on every code commit to provide your developers with an immediate quality signal.

Deliverables

  • Integrated pipeline configuration file
  • Automatic triggering documentation
  • Setup of a live test execution dashboard

Execution & insight generation

Our frameworks generate rich, actionable reports that don't just tell you what failed, but why. With detailed logs, video recordings, and screenshots of failures, we give your developers the precise insights they need.

Deliverables

  • Detailed execution logs and reports
  • Defect analysis and quality trends dashboard
  • Integration with your bug tracking system (e.g., Jira)

Continuous optimization & maintenance

Your app evolves, and your test suite must evolve with it. We provide ongoing support to adapt scripts to new features, refactor tests to improve speed, and manage flaky tests.

Deliverables

  • Regularly updated test script repository
  • Execution time optimization reports
  • Dedicated maintenance & support channel

Our signature domains

We really thrive on the tricky, technical side of software development, AI and blockchain. So, when you have a truly ambitious concept, we’re the team that can actually build it.

Blockchain

Custom blockchain means getting security you can count on and truly noticeable efficiency. It all comes together to give you a real competitive advantage, one that’s built on a new foundation of trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

The whole point of asset tokenization is to release their underlying value. So, this makes them much easier to trade and opens up brand new investment opportunities for people just about anywhere.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Making big decisions shouldn't be about guesswork. What we do is build custom software that actually makes sense of your complex data and give you valuable intelligence, which becomes the basis for a business expansion.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We'll weave machine learning right into your daily operations. You'll find it cuts through complexity, boosts your efficiency, and ultimately helps you make much smarter calls.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What kinds of services does your automation testing company offer?

As an automation testing company, we offer a whole suite of automation testing services. Think of it this way: we cover everything from what your users see and click on the screen all the way down to the nitty-gritty of APIs and service layers. Mobile apps, performance and load testing? Yep, we handle that too, making sure it all plugs neatly into your existing CI/CD setup.

How do your QA automation testing services help speed up the release cycle?

It's all about speed and flow. Our QA automation testing services work by building the automated checks directly into your CI/CD pipeline. So, that long, multi-day manual testing process? It becomes a near-instant feedback mechanism. This completely gets rid of those classic testing bottlenecks, letting you release code whenever you're ready.

What's the starting price for your software testing automation?

We can get you started with software testing automation for $5,000. What does that actually get you? It’s not just a few scripts – it’s a solid, scalable starting point for a single web app or API. We'll lay out the strategy, automate the most critical user paths, and hook everything into your CI/CD pipeline.

How does your software automation testing approach handle complex application architecture?

When it comes to complex systems, our approach to software automation testing is to think like a real user. Essentially, we test the "whole chain" – from the moment someone clicks a button on the screen, through every single API call, right down to the database transaction. It’s the only way to be sure everything is working together perfectly.

What's the key long-term benefit of choosing your testing automation company?

As a dedicated testing automation company, we see the bigger picture. We build you a solid, maintainable testing framework that becomes a genuine asset for your team. Over time, this thing pays for itself by dramatically cutting down your long-term costs. The real benefit? Your developers can build and scale new features confidently, knowing this safety net is always there.

