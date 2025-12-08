We offer custom RAG application development services that give your AI real-time context, absolute accuracy, and enterprise-grade security. Step into the AI era with a data-backed strategy and zero compromises on privacy.
You share your data bottlenecks, we engineer the AI solutions.
Off-the-shelf AI hallucinates when it lacks specific knowledge. We build RAG systems that force the AI to pull responses exclusively from your verified, approved documents, ensuring absolute accuracy and zero guesswork.
Public language models are frozen in time based on their last training update. We connect your RAG application directly to your live databases, meaning your AI always has real-time access to your latest pricing, policies, and product specifications.
Standard models give one-size-fits-all answers. We ground your AI in your proprietary knowledge base, which results in highly specific and relevant output. The insights are perfectly tailored to your industry and exact business context.
Uploading private company data to train public AI is a major security risk. Our RAG architectures keep your sensitive documents securely in-house and siloed, allowing you to leverage advanced AI reasoning without ever exposing your proprietary assets.
Building and fine-tuning a foundational model from scratch takes months and costs a fortune. We deliver custom-level AI development services at a fraction of the time and budget by seamlessly plugging RAG pipelines into your existing tech stack.
We build the backend engine and the entire vehicle for your convenience. Our team deals with AI chatbot development and seamlessly integrates RAG-powered chatbots, enterprise search bars, and analytics tools directly into your existing apps.
Under the scope of machine learning development services, our RAG software development experts apply deep AI engineering experience to build systems that instantly boost our clients’ operational efficiency.
Our team offers you expert machine learning consulting services that guide you through data readiness, vector database selection, and LLM orchestration. We align the architecture with your business domain, ensuring your infrastructure can handle complex queries accurately.
We pipeline your scattered data (PDFs, internal wikis, Confluence, SharePoint) with centralized vector database development. Your AI becomes a unified brain that understands every document your company has ever produced.
Our engineers smoothly connect your models, vector databases, and chosen LLMs to create a high-speed retrieval system. Our team applies automated data ingestion, dynamic text chunking, and semantic search to ensure highly accurate AI responses.
We build autonomous, multi-agent systems tailored for both complex enterprise workflows and front-line customer support. Our AI agents collaborate on data retrieval, validation, summarization, and task execution across shared knowledge layers and multimodal content.
LLM development services from PixelPlex include tuning your system’s retrieval accuracy, chunking strategies, and prompt engineering. We monitor latency and relevance to ensure your AI scales perfectly as your database grows.
Get inspired with our machine learning app development projects portfolio. We cooperate with businesses from various domains and help them achieve the results they’re looking for.
We engineered a smart retail ecosystem that synthesizes real-time data from IoT and iBeacon sensors. By dynamically retrieving and processing customer movement and interaction data, the AI generates actionable insights to optimize store layouts and predict purchasing trends.
Our team developed an intelligent healthcare assistant designed to support ophthalmologists. By integrating medical knowledge databases with ML technologies, the system analyses complex image data, identifies retinal diseases, and recommends screening next steps.
We built a data-driven digital twin solution that acts as the central brain for warehouse operations. By continuously retrieving live status updates from physical equipment and delivery APIs, the AI handles routing tasks, prevents bottlenecks, and optimizes spatial storage.
We developed a predictive grocery platform that utilizes ML to adapt to individual user contexts. The system ingests historical purchase data and cross-references product catalogs to generate highly accurate and personalized shopping recommendations and real-time alerts.
Our engineers created an advanced analytics platform that extracts and processes massive volumes of unstructured data from NFT marketplaces. The AI synthesizes this cross-platform information to deliver clear risk assessments, valuations, and market forecasts for investors.
We have been building and fine-tuning natural language processing systems since before the generative AI boom. Our engineers have mastered the nuances of semantic search, embeddings, and vector mathematics. This deep expertise allows us to build RAG systems that understand context.
We prioritize building AI solutions that are fully compliant, auditable, and secure. With strict adherence to data silos and zero-retention API policies, we protect your intellectual property, user data, and brand reputation across every layer of the AI stack.
RAG is not a set-it-and-forget-it technology. We utilize dynamic retrieval architectures that adapt as your data grows. We provide ongoing tuning after launch, ensuring your AI's accuracy stays razor-sharp in step with new documents, system updates, and scaling user demand.
$1.2B+
raised by our clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Clutch rewards
Transform your vast libraries of PDFs, internal wikis, manuals, and unstructured text into a highly intelligent assistant. We make it so your data can actively answer complex questions rather than just sitting idly in a folder.
Provide your users with immediate, accurate, and context-aware answers 24/7. Our RAG implementations reduce your support ticket volume, eliminate wait times, and improve customer satisfaction metrics.
Stop letting your team waste hours digging through messy internal drives or fragmented SaaS platforms. With our integrated search tools, employees can simply ask the AI a question and instantly receive the exact paragraph or data point they need to do their jobs.
Update a single pricing sheet or policy document in your database, and your AI instantly learns the new information. There is absolutely no costly AI retraining, model fine-tuning, or system downtime required to keep your assistant up-to-date.
Gain an enterprise-grade AI capability that scales effortlessly. By separating your data storage from the reasoning engine, we build architectures that can handle thousands of concurrent queries as your business grows, without the massive price tag of custom model training.
Starting at
$10,000
Ready to tackle the development process? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.
What's included:
We deliver tangible outcomes at every stage of the strategy.
Our experts conduct a thorough assessment of your proprietary data, use cases, and existing software stack to identify the optimal LLMs and vector databases that will achieve your business objectives safely.
Deliverables
We engage closely with your team to identify critical business bottlenecks (like support resolution times or internal knowledge sharing) poised to benefit from conversational AI. This ensures the solution brings immediate and tangible ROI.
Deliverables
We focus on MVP development, featuring core data ingestion pipelines and basic chat functionality to demonstrate practical feasibility. This phase includes rigorous testing of text chunking strategies to ensure the AI retrieves the right context.
Deliverables
After successful validation, we proceed with end-to-end deployment of the RAG solution, seamlessly integrating it with your existing CRMs, enterprise search bars, and frontend user interfaces, minimizing disruption.
Deliverables
We establish real-time monitoring to continuously evaluate system effectiveness, including query latency, hallucination rates, and API costs. We address edge-case failures proactively to ensure sustained accuracy.
Deliverables
We don’t leave our clients after deployment. Our team provides dedicated support and iterative solution enhancements, including swapping in newer, smarter LLMs as they hit the market and scaling your vector infrastructure.
Deliverables
We combine our core engineering expertise with the latest advancements in natural language processing, transforming static data into intelligent, self-evolving knowledge systems.
We regularly share our thoughts, insights, and latest trends overviews in our blog. Explore our latest blog articles.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Marketplace Development
Dapp Development
DeFi Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Smart Contract Audit
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech Software Development
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech Software DevelopmentBanking Software Development
Financial systems face continuous change and ongoing scrutiny throughout their lifecycle as products evolve.
Our solutions are designed to stay predictable under regulatory oversight and daily operational load, helping teams build systems they can rely on.
$191T
Global Bank Assets
62%
Digital Payments Use
Solutions for Banking Software DevelopmentPayment
We build secure and seamless payment software solutions that increase revenue, reduce friction, and scale with your business.
If you're integrating payments into your platform and need a team with deep financial technology expertise, we'll help you engineer transactions with precision and reliability.
$9.5T
Global Digital Commerce Value
30%
Growth in Embedded Finance
PaymentRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain Software Development
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & Logistics Software DevelopmentHealthcare Software Development
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Healthcare Software DevelopmentEducation
Custom education management software enables reduced administrative costs, seamless internal LMS integration, and easy scalability.
Through our educational ecosystems, educators, administrators, and students can understand and use the insights generated from your complex institutional data.
$187B
Global EdTech Market Value
+14.5%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for EducationReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryConstruction Software Development
When your projects depend on constant updates and heavy data, software quickly becomes the backbone of every decision.
Our custom construction solutions follow your workflow naturally and turn complex information into something the whole team can handle.
$11.4T
Global Construction Industry
10%
Digital Growth
Solutions for Construction Software Development IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance IndustryFitness
We create custom fitness software solutions that support meaningful training and steady engagement from the first session.
If you’re building a digital product for active users and need a team with real project experience behind it, we’ll help you bring it to life with clarity and purpose.
$257B
Global Fitness Industry
24%
Digital Growth
Solutions for FitnessRestaurant
Custom restaurant management software allows for reducing costs, smooth internal CRM and delivery systems integration, and easy scalability.
We develop restaurant ecosystems that turn your complex business data into actionable insights that the whole team can understand and use.
$4.2T
Global Food Service Market Value
+7.2%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for RestaurantTravel
Custom software development for travel helps agencies to get rid of fragmented operations and make decisions based on data, and with an aim of future growth.
We offer travel software solution development services that transform internal operational data into clear, actionable insights that the whole team can use.
$9.5T
Global Travel & Tourism Market Value
+5.8%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for TravelEntertainment
When your game thrives on live updates and massive player data, software becomes the foundation of every strategic move.
We craft custom development ecosystems. Our solutions make your workflow smoother and turn complex player data into insights your whole team can understand and use.
$227B
Global Video Game Market Value
+9.3%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for Entertainment
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