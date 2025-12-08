RAG development services preview

RAG Development Services

Turn your static data into an active, conversational asset

We offer custom RAG application development services that give your AI real-time context, absolute accuracy, and enterprise-grade security. Step into the AI era with a data-backed strategy and zero compromises on privacy.

Challenges we solve

You share your data bottlenecks, we engineer the AI solutions.

Number 1

Tired of AI confidently inventing facts?

Off-the-shelf AI hallucinates when it lacks specific knowledge. We build RAG systems that force the AI to pull responses exclusively from your verified, approved documents, ensuring absolute accuracy and zero guesswork.

Number 2

Struggling with outdated AI models?

Public language models are frozen in time based on their last training update. We connect your RAG application directly to your live databases, meaning your AI always has real-time access to your latest pricing, policies, and product specifications.

Number 3

Getting generic, unhelpful AI responses?

Standard models give one-size-fits-all answers. We ground your AI in your proprietary knowledge base, which results in highly specific and relevant output. The insights are perfectly tailored to your industry and exact business context.

Number 4

Concerned about enterprise data privacy?

Uploading private company data to train public AI is a major security risk. Our RAG architectures keep your sensitive documents securely in-house and siloed, allowing you to leverage advanced AI reasoning without ever exposing your proprietary assets.

Number 5

Worried about the immense costs of custom AI?

Building and fine-tuning a foundational model from scratch takes months and costs a fortune. We deliver custom-level AI development services at a fraction of the time and budget by seamlessly plugging RAG pipelines into your existing tech stack.

Number 6

Not sure how to integrate AI into daily workflows?

We build the backend engine and the entire vehicle for your convenience. Our team deals with AI chatbot development and seamlessly integrates RAG-powered chatbots, enterprise search bars, and analytics tools directly into your existing apps.

Our custom RAG development services

Under the scope of machine learning development services, our RAG software development experts apply deep AI engineering experience to build systems that instantly boost our clients’ operational efficiency.

Our custom RAG development services preview

RAG strategy & consulting

Our team offers you expert machine learning consulting services that guide you through data readiness, vector database selection, and LLM orchestration. We align the architecture with your business domain, ensuring your infrastructure can handle complex queries accurately.

Enterprise knowledge base integration

We pipeline your scattered data (PDFs, internal wikis, Confluence, SharePoint) with centralized vector database development. Your AI becomes a unified brain that understands every document your company has ever produced.

RAG pipeline engineering

Our engineers smoothly connect your models, vector databases, and chosen LLMs to create a high-speed retrieval system. Our team applies automated data ingestion, dynamic text chunking, and semantic search to ensure highly accurate AI responses.

Agentic RAG application development

We build autonomous, multi-agent systems tailored for both complex enterprise workflows and front-line customer support. Our AI agents collaborate on data retrieval, validation, summarization, and task execution across shared knowledge layers and multimodal content.

RAG optimization & fine-tuning

LLM development services from PixelPlex include tuning your system’s retrieval accuracy, chunking strategies, and prompt engineering. We monitor latency and relevance to ensure your AI scales perfectly as your database grows.

Our success stories

Get inspired with our machine learning app development projects portfolio. We cooperate with businesses from various domains and help them achieve the results they’re looking for.

AI-driven smart retail platform

We engineered a smart retail ecosystem that synthesizes real-time data from IoT and iBeacon sensors. By dynamically retrieving and processing customer movement and interaction data, the AI generates actionable insights to optimize store layouts and predict purchasing trends.

  • Wi-Fi probe and beacon data gathering
  • Customer behavior patterns analysis
  • Live dashboards with contextual metrics and store advice
  • Predictive AI models for shopper intent analysis
  • Real-time retail performance evaluation
AI-driven smart retail platform case preview

AI-augmented diagnostic tool for retina analysis

Our team developed an intelligent healthcare assistant designed to support ophthalmologists. By integrating medical knowledge databases with ML technologies, the system analyses complex image data, identifies retinal diseases, and recommends screening next steps.

  • AI medical knowledge base integration
  • Context-aware medical image processing
  • Neural network architecture for disease detection
  • Automated diagnostic screening workflows
  • Secure web interface for clinical evaluation
AI-augmented diagnostic tool for retina analysis case preview

Warehouse automation with digital twins

We built a data-driven digital twin solution that acts as the central brain for warehouse operations. By continuously retrieving live status updates from physical equipment and delivery APIs, the AI handles routing tasks, prevents bottlenecks, and optimizes spatial storage.

  • Algorithmic route optimization
  • AI-driven inventory and storage management
  • Seamless API pipelines for external delivery integration
  • Live operational alert system
  • Automated, data-backed order processing
Warehouse automation with digital twins case preview

Context-aware AI shopping assistant

We developed a predictive grocery platform that utilizes ML to adapt to individual user contexts. The system ingests historical purchase data and cross-references product catalogs to generate highly accurate and personalized shopping recommendations and real-time alerts.

  • Gathering user behavioral and purchase data
  • Analytical processing of consumer habits
  • Context-driven AI product recommendations
  • Instant retrieval of relevant deals and discounts
  • Interactive spatial mapping for in-store navigation
Context-aware AI shopping assistant case preview

BI solution for NFT ecosystems

Our engineers created an advanced analytics platform that extracts and processes massive volumes of unstructured data from NFT marketplaces. The AI synthesizes this cross-platform information to deliver clear risk assessments, valuations, and market forecasts for investors.

  • Automated processing of cross-marketplace data
  • Proactive detection of fraudulent activity
  • ML-driven discovery of emerging assets
  • AI-generated valuations
  • Dashboard for data-backed market analysis
BI solution for NFT ecosystems case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

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AI-native since day one

We have been building and fine-tuning natural language processing systems since before the generative AI boom. Our engineers have mastered the nuances of semantic search, embeddings, and vector mathematics. This deep expertise allows us to build RAG systems that understand context.

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Enterprise security in our DNA

We prioritize building AI solutions that are fully compliant, auditable, and secure. With strict adherence to data silos and zero-retention API policies, we protect your intellectual property, user data, and brand reputation across every layer of the AI stack.

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Full-cycle support after launch

RAG is not a set-it-and-forget-it technology. We utilize dynamic retrieval architectures that adapt as your data grows. We provide ongoing tuning after launch, ensuring your AI's accuracy stays razor-sharp in step with new documents, system updates, and scaling user demand.

$1.2B+

raised by our clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

3Unicorn icon

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Clutch rewards

Top Clutch AI badges 2026

Key benefits of PixelPlex RAG development services

1.

Expert data

Transform your vast libraries of PDFs, internal wikis, manuals, and unstructured text into a highly intelligent assistant. We make it so your data can actively answer complex questions rather than just sitting idly in a folder.

2.

Supercharged customer support

Provide your users with immediate, accurate, and context-aware answers 24/7. Our RAG implementations reduce your support ticket volume, eliminate wait times, and improve customer satisfaction metrics.

3.

Boosted employee productivity

Stop letting your team waste hours digging through messy internal drives or fragmented SaaS platforms. With our integrated search tools, employees can simply ask the AI a question and instantly receive the exact paragraph or data point they need to do their jobs.

4.

Effortless knowledge maintenance

Update a single pricing sheet or policy document in your database, and your AI instantly learns the new information. There is absolutely no costly AI retraining, model fine-tuning, or system downtime required to keep your assistant up-to-date.

5.

Cost-effective scalability

Gain an enterprise-grade AI capability that scales effortlessly. By separating your data storage from the reasoning engine, we build architectures that can handle thousands of concurrent queries as your business grows, without the massive price tag of custom model training.

Cost of RAG development services & solutions

Starting at

$10,000

Ready to tackle the development process? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.

What's included:

  • Data infrastructure & readiness assessment
  • Vector database selection & embedding strategy
  • LLM orchestration & prompt engineering roadmap
  • Integration plan with existing CRMs & interfaces

Our custom RAG software development process

We deliver tangible outcomes at every stage of the strategy.

Initial data & AI strategy

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Defining key use cases

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MVP development & retrieval testing

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Comprehensive deployment & integration

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Performance oversight & optimization

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Continuous support & evolution

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Initial data & AI strategy

Our experts conduct a thorough assessment of your proprietary data, use cases, and existing software stack to identify the optimal LLMs and vector databases that will achieve your business objectives safely.

Deliverables

  • Data readiness and security analysis report
  • Selection of optimal vector DBs and embedding models
  • Overall RAG architecture proposal

Defining key use cases

We engage closely with your team to identify critical business bottlenecks (like support resolution times or internal knowledge sharing) poised to benefit from conversational AI. This ensures the solution brings immediate and tangible ROI.

Deliverables

  • AI adoption plan with prioritized use cases
  • Tech and workflow integration recommendations
  • Assessment of automation potential

MVP development & retrieval testing

We focus on MVP development, featuring core data ingestion pipelines and basic chat functionality to demonstrate practical feasibility. This phase includes rigorous testing of text chunking strategies to ensure the AI retrieves the right context.

Deliverables

  • Functional RAG MVP or prototype
  • Retrieval accuracy metrics and enhancement cycles
  • System prompt optimization and grounding tests

Comprehensive deployment & integration

After successful validation, we proceed with end-to-end deployment of the RAG solution, seamlessly integrating it with your existing CRMs, enterprise search bars, and frontend user interfaces, minimizing disruption.

Deliverables

  • Production deployment of vector pipelines
  • Integration with existing platforms
  • Training sessions for operational teams

Performance oversight & optimization

We establish real-time monitoring to continuously evaluate system effectiveness, including query latency, hallucination rates, and API costs. We address edge-case failures proactively to ensure sustained accuracy.

Deliverables

  • Real-time AI performance and cost tracking dashboards
  • Reports on key RAG metrics
  • Agile adjustments to chunking and retrieval algorithms

Continuous support & evolution

We don’t leave our clients after deployment. Our team provides dedicated support and iterative solution enhancements, including swapping in newer, smarter LLMs as they hit the market and scaling your vector infrastructure.

Deliverables

  • Data pipeline monitoring and security auditing
  • Scheduled architecture maintenance and model versioning
  • Cloud infrastructure and API cost optimization

Our signature domains

We combine our core engineering expertise with the latest advancements in natural language processing, transforming static data into intelligent, self-evolving knowledge systems.

Blockchain

We deliver the immutable infrastructure necessary for data security and verifiable audit trails, which can be seamlessly integrated to secure enterprise RAG deployments.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We facilitate fractional ownership, asset tokenization, and merit-based voting power within your decentralized ecosystems.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

We empower your organization to optimize decision-making and build the highly accurate, clean data pipelines required to fuel powerful RAG applications.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

We leverage advanced machine learning to ensure your custom RAG architectures and generative AI models operate safely, efficiently, and completely free of hallucinations.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

In what ways does RAG enhance standard LLM capabilities?

Retrieval-augmented generation changes the process of AI arriving at its answers. It doesn’t use the static, pre-trained LLM memory. Instead, RAG forces the AI to look for the answer in the specific, verified databases first. It retrieves the exact facts and details and then uses the LLM to generate a natural and accurate response.

Should I opt for RAG development or fine-tune an existing AI model?

For most enterprises, RAG is a more practical choice. Fine-tuning an AI is expensive, time-consuming, and rigid. If a fact changes tomorrow, you have to retrain the model. With RAG, you can update your AI's knowledge instantly just by dropping a new PDF into your database.

Is it possible to connect a RAG system to our proprietary data?

Absolutely. As an experienced RAG application development company, we specialize in building secure data pipelines that ingest your scattered internal documents, such as SharePoint, Confluence, private CRMs, and siloed SQL databases. We deploy architectures that keep your sensitive data strictly within your own firewalls, ensuring it is never exposed to the public or used to train external models.

Will a custom RAG solution integrate smoothly with our current tech stack?

Yes, RAG architectures are incredibly modular. You don’t have to adopt an entirely new software ecosystem. We build the RAG engine in the background and use APIs to plug its capabilities directly into the tools you already use. Therefore, your employees might enjoy seamlessly utilizing a smart search intranet bar or a conversational chatbot.

What is the typical timeline for building and deploying a RAG architecture?

Because RAG leverages existing foundational models, it is much faster to deploy than custom AI training. A functional Proof of Concept or MVP can typically be developed and validated in 4 to 6 weeks. A fully customized, enterprise-grade deployment with complex data integrations, advanced security protocols, and agentic workflows generally takes 2 to 4 months, depending on the volume and cleanliness of your data.

What sectors see the highest ROI from implementing RAG technology?

Any data-heavy business will see immediate benefits, but RAG is absolutely critical for industries that manage complex, heavily regulated, or constantly changing information. For example, there’s massive ROI in the banking and finance domain (crypto compliance checks), insurance (navigating dense policy terms), healthcare (clinical decision support), legal services (smart contract audit and case law analysis), and manufacturing (troubleshooting via dense technical manuals).

Read our blog

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