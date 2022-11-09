We build logic that is mathematically verifiable by design. We then deploy this logic onto Cardano's Extended UTXO ledger, creating a transparent guarantee that runs with predictable costs and unparalleled security, right from the very first transaction.
The EUTXO model is powerful but precise. Our architects design your application's state to operate in parallel, splitting logic across multiple UTXOs to prevent the "contention" bottlenecks that stall simpler dApp designs.
Cardano's network has strict transaction size limits. Expertise in off-chain computation and data optimization allows us to meticulously engineer your logic, fitting sophisticated operations securely within the network’s constraints.
Our development process is rooted in property-based testing and formal verification, ensuring your contract logic is not just functional but mathematically sound before it's deployed.
Immutable code shouldn't mean a static business. Your dApp is designed with upgradability in mind, using script-referencing techniques and token-based state migration that allow your platform to evolve seamlessly.
Minting is easy, managing is hard. We build your minting policies to integrate directly with Plutus scripts and follow metadata standards (like CIP-25 & CIP-68), creating assets that are dynamic and composable, not just static files.
Cardano's deterministic fees are a feature, not a bug. Every contract we build is first run through a rigorous local simulation, giving you a precise breakdown of execution costs and behavior before a single cent is ever spent.
Your app'`s core logic will thrive with Cardano blockchain development, a formally-verified ledger built for secure and predictable execution.
Your unique business processes are translated into the formal, functional logic of Plutus and Haskell. This ground-up architecture ensures your on-chain logic is a mathematically precise and verifiable representation of your operational needs.
Launch your assets directly on the ledger, from highly-efficient fungible tokens to metadata-rich NFTs. Adherence to key Cardano Proposals (CIPs) guarantees immediate ecosystem-wide compatibility for your assets without complex wrapper contracts.
Your financial mechanisms, from vesting schedules to complex AMM swap logic, are engineered for Cardano’s unique EUTXO model. This design enables parallel transaction processing and predictable outcomes for all financial operations.
Your script's logic undergoes an exhaustive security audit, including property-based testing. This formal verification process mathematically proves its correctness and resilience against exploits before it's ever deployed on-chain.
Every script is meticulously optimized for its on-chain footprint and computational load. This deterministic approach allows you to precisely predict transaction costs for your users before they submit a transaction.
We take complex concepts and transform them into working, ready-to-use solutions. Check out our smart contract use cases to see this in action.
A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.
We analyzed PRISM smart contracts, identified bugs, and vulnerabilities, and gave advice on how to keep the platform running smoothly. We fixed all the issues detected and afterwards successfully passed a smart contract audit.
ProCoffee is an easy-to-use mobile app with integrated blockchain capabilities that lets you order coffee online from your favourite coffee shop and take it away when it’s ready.
These exceptional blockchain reviews are a direct result of the tight collaboration between PixelPlex and our clients.
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
We operate with a zero-exploit DNA, using an adversarial mindset to build contracts that are secure vaults, proven by our perfect track record.
We bring over 13 years of blockchain development experience – starting from the earliest days of the technology itself – ensuring we use the most modern, future-proof, and cost-effective development strategies.
Our developers are active users on mainnet. This unique perspective means we understand security risks and gas costs from the viewpoint of an owner, not just a builder.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B+
raised by clients
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
The EUTXO model means execution fees are known in advance. Your users will never again pay a high "gas" fee for a transaction that ultimately fails, removing the single biggest point of friction in dApp adoption.
Cardano's ledger processes transactions concurrently, not sequentially. This design inherently avoids the "global state" bottlenecks that plague other chains, allowing your application to scale smoothly as user demand grows.
Your tokens and NFTs are first-class citizens on the ledger, not complex logic locked in a single contract. This makes them inherently more secure, cheaper to mint and transfer, and instantly compatible ecosystem-wide.
Because logic is deterministic, the exact outcome of a contract interaction can be seen and validated before a user signs. This is the ultimate defense against malicious contracts and unexpected, costly results.
The EUTXO model keeps complex state calculations off-chain, using the ledger only for final validation. This makes your dApp incredibly efficient, fast, and cost-effective to operate, even with complex logic.
Cardano's native liquid staking mechanism can be built directly into your dApp. This allows your users to participate in your protocol without having to choose between securing the network and using your service.
Starting at
$10,000+
Launch your on-chain logic with a secure, audited, and optimized smart contract built for the Cardano network.
What's included:
Need a complex DeFi protocol, a multi-contract dApp, or advanced integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Our team ensures your dApp is secure, predictable, and scalable from its very first transaction.
First, your business logic is mapped directly to the Extended UTXO model. This defines the exact data your contracts will hold and the conditions required to consume and recreate that state, establishing the immutable, verifiable rules of your dApp.
Deliverables
A robust architecture is designed to prevent "contention" and maximize parallel processing. This means intelligently splitting your dApp's state across multiple UTXOs, ensuring your application is scalable and can serve many users at once without a bottleneck.
Deliverables
Cardano's ledger is deterministic, so "predictable" is the goal. Every logical path is formally tested to be mathematically sound, while all transaction scenarios are simulated locally to give you a precise, fixed cost for every action before deployment.
Deliverables
Writing clean, well-documented Plutus (on-chain) and Haskell (off-chain) code is the core of implementation. This process emphasizes purity and functional precision, producing an auditable and mathematically robust codebase ready for formal review.
Deliverables
Your on-chain logic is connected to your user experience. This involves building the off-chain services that construct and balance complex EUTXO transactions, providing simple, human-readable prompts to your user's CIP-30 compliant wallet.
Deliverables
This is the go-live moment. Battle-tested deployment scripts publish your scripts and policies to the Cardano mainnet. We then verify the on-chain scripts, giving every user absolute, public proof of the logic they are interacting with.
Deliverables
We carefully evaluate top blockchain networks to select the one that offers the optimal blend of security and speed for your particular requirements.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
Our core focus is merging Distributed Ledger Technology with intelligent systems to develop data-focused solutions that enable innovative business approaches.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
Our Cardano smart contract development company designs your application's state to maximize parallelism by intelligently splitting logic across multiple UTXOs, which prevents common contention bottlenecks.
We rigorously simulate all contract functions locally, providing a precise, deterministic breakdown of execution costs and behavior before you deploy a single cent on-chain.
Yes, security is paramount, our Cardano smart contract development solutions include formal verification and property-based testing to mathematically prove the correctness and resilience of your Plutus script logic.
We design your dApp with future-proofing in mind, using script-referencing and token-based state migration techniques that allow your core platform to evolve without forcing user migration.
Our Cardano smart contract development services strictly adhere to key Cardano Improvement Proposals like CIP-25 and CIP-68 to ensure your native assets are immediately dynamic, composable, and compatible ecosystem-wide.
The starting package includes a strategic workshop, custom Plutus development, core contract functionality, rigorous testnet deployment, and final mainnet deployment support.
What are expert perspectives on why Cardano is central to the future landscape of money and collaboration tools? Find the answers in our blog.