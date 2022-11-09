Cardano smart contract development services background

Cardano Smart Contract
Development Services

Create a script that is a mathematical proof, not a promise

We build logic that is mathematically verifiable by design. We then deploy this logic onto Cardano's Extended UTXO ledger, creating a transparent guarantee that runs with predictable costs and unparalleled security, right from the very first transaction.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Afraid your dApp will grind to a halt from "concurrency" issues?

The EUTXO model is powerful but precise. Our architects design your application's state to operate in parallel, splitting logic across multiple UTXOs to prevent the "contention" bottlenecks that stall simpler dApp designs.

Number 2

Worried your complex logic will be rejected for being "too large"?

Cardano's network has strict transaction size limits. Expertise in off-chain computation and data optimization allows us to meticulously engineer your logic, fitting sophisticated operations securely within the network’s constraints.

Number 3

Unsure how to build logic that is provably correct before launch?

Our development process is rooted in property-based testing and formal verification, ensuring your contract logic is not just functional but mathematically sound before it's deployed.

Number 4

Need to upgrade your dApp without forcing users to migrate?

Immutable code shouldn't mean a static business. Your dApp is designed with upgradability in mind, using script-referencing techniques and token-based state migration that allow your platform to evolve seamlessly.

Number 5

Confused by how to manage metadata for native tokens or NFTs?

Minting is easy, managing is hard. We build your minting policies to integrate directly with Plutus scripts and follow metadata standards (like CIP-25 & CIP-68), creating assets that are dynamic and composable, not just static files.

Number 6

Scared to deploy code when you can't perfectly predict its cost?

Cardano's deterministic fees are a feature, not a bug. Every contract we build is first run through a rigorous local simulation, giving you a precise breakdown of execution costs and behavior before a single cent is ever spent.

Cardano smart contract development services

Your app'`s core logic will thrive with Cardano blockchain development, a formally-verified ledger built for secure and predictable execution.

Cardano smart contract development services

Custom Cardano smart contract development

Your unique business processes are translated into the formal, functional logic of Plutus and Haskell. This ground-up architecture ensures your on-chain logic is a mathematically precise and verifiable representation of your operational needs.

Native token & NFT engineering (CIP standards)

Launch your assets directly on the ledger, from highly-efficient fungible tokens to metadata-rich NFTs. Adherence to key Cardano Proposals (CIPs) guarantees immediate ecosystem-wide compatibility for your assets without complex wrapper contracts.

DeFi protocol & EUTXO financial logic

Your financial mechanisms, from vesting schedules to complex AMM swap logic, are engineered for Cardano’s unique EUTXO model. This design enables parallel transaction processing and predictable outcomes for all financial operations.

Smart contract audit & formal verification

Your script's logic undergoes an exhaustive security audit, including property-based testing. This formal verification process mathematically proves its correctness and resilience against exploits before it's ever deployed on-chain.

Transaction optimization & fee analysis

Every script is meticulously optimized for its on-chain footprint and computational load. This deterministic approach allows you to precisely predict transaction costs for your users before they submit a transaction.

Case studies

We take complex concepts and transform them into working, ready-to-use solutions. Check out our smart contract use cases to see this in action.

Community-governed DeFi platform

A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.

  • Native platform token development
  • Deployed 60+ staking pools to grow participation
  • Migration of core components to Solana
  • Reached $71.18M total value staked
  • Community-driven governance and rewards
The illustration of Community-governed DeFi platform project

Smart contract analysis and security check for the NFT marketplace

We analyzed PRISM smart contracts, identified bugs, and vulnerabilities, and gave advice on how to keep the platform running smoothly. We fixed all the issues detected and afterwards successfully passed a smart contract audit.

  • Zero critical vulnerabilities
  • Enhanced system security
  • Secured transaction flow
  • Enforced marketplace exclusivity
  • Future-proofing capability
The illustration of Smart contract analysis and security check for the NFT marketplace project

Super convenient mobile solution for coffee drinkers and baristas

ProCoffee is an easy-to-use mobile app with integrated blockchain capabilities that lets you order coffee online from your favourite coffee shop and take it away when it’s ready.

  • Contactless payment for your order + QR-code payment
  • Compatibility with different devices
  • Deposits and loyalty programs
  • Convenient barista and client dashboards
  • Real-time order monitoring
The illustration of Super convenient mobile solution for coffee drinkers and baristas project

Clients’ reviews

These exceptional blockchain reviews are a direct result of the tight collaboration between PixelPlex and our clients.

  • PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Adam Greenwood

    Co-Founder & COO

    Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder

    Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.

    Anonymous, Senior Manager

    Anonymous

    Senior Manager

    The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.

    4.5Rating 4.5
    Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex

Shield icon

Unmatched security

We operate with a zero-exploit DNA, using an adversarial mindset to build contracts that are secure vaults, proven by our perfect track record.

Diamond icon

Proven expertise

We bring over 13 years of blockchain development experience – starting from the earliest days of the technology itself – ensuring we use the most modern, future-proof, and cost-effective development strategies.

Diamond icon

Real-world perspective

Our developers are active users on mainnet. This unique perspective means we understand security risks and gas costs from the viewpoint of an owner, not just a builder.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Cardano smart contract development

1.

Guarantee predictable transaction costs for every user

The EUTXO model means execution fees are known in advance. Your users will never again pay a high "gas" fee for a transaction that ultimately fails, removing the single biggest point of friction in dApp adoption.

2.

Unlock true parallel processing for your application

Cardano's ledger processes transactions concurrently, not sequentially. This design inherently avoids the "global state" bottlenecks that plague other chains, allowing your application to scale smoothly as user demand grows.

3.

Create native assets as secure as the chain itself

Your tokens and NFTs are first-class citizens on the ledger, not complex logic locked in a single contract. This makes them inherently more secure, cheaper to mint and transfer, and instantly compatible ecosystem-wide.

4.

Give users the power to validate a transaction's future

Because logic is deterministic, the exact outcome of a contract interaction can be seen and validated before a user signs. This is the ultimate defense against malicious contracts and unexpected, costly results.

5.

Run sophisticated logic with a minimal on-chain footprint

The EUTXO model keeps complex state calculations off-chain, using the ledger only for final validation. This makes your dApp incredibly efficient, fast, and cost-effective to operate, even with complex logic.

6.

Natively integrate staking into your application's DNA

Cardano's native liquid staking mechanism can be built directly into your dApp. This allows your users to participate in your protocol without having to choose between securing the network and using your service.

Cost of Cardano smart contract development services

Starting at

$10,000+

Launch your on-chain logic with a secure, audited, and optimized smart contract built for the Cardano network.

What's included:

  • Strategy & logic workshop
  • Custom Plutus/marlowe development
  • Core contract functionality
  • Rigorous testnet deployment
  • Mainnet deployment support

Need a complex DeFi protocol, a multi-contract dApp, or advanced integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Cardano smart contract development process

Our team ensures your dApp is secure, predictable, and scalable from its very first transaction.

1. Protocol & EUTXO logic definition

arrow

2. Concurrency-first system architecture

arrow

3. Formal verification & cost simulation

arrow

4. Secure Plutus & Haskell implementation

arrow

5. Off-chain service & wallet integration

arrow

6. Mainnet launch & on-chain verification

arrow

Protocol & EUTXO logic definition

First, your business logic is mapped directly to the Extended UTXO model. This defines the exact data your contracts will hold and the conditions required to consume and recreate that state, establishing the immutable, verifiable rules of your dApp.

Deliverables

  • On-chain state (datum) definitions
  • User validation (redeemer) logic
  • EUTXO state transition diagrams

Concurrency-first system architecture

A robust architecture is designed to prevent "contention" and maximize parallel processing. This means intelligently splitting your dApp's state across multiple UTXOs, ensuring your application is scalable and can serve many users at once without a bottleneck.

Deliverables

  • Concurrency and state-splitting strategy
  • Plutus contract interaction map
  • Off-chain / on-chain component blueprint

Formal verification & cost simulation

Cardano's ledger is deterministic, so "predictable" is the goal. Every logical path is formally tested to be mathematically sound, while all transaction scenarios are simulated locally to give you a precise, fixed cost for every action before deployment.

Deliverables

  • Property-based test suite (formal verification)
  • Deterministic transaction cost report
  • Concurrency and contention test results

Secure Plutus & Haskell implementation

Writing clean, well-documented Plutus (on-chain) and Haskell (off-chain) code is the core of implementation. This process emphasizes purity and functional precision, producing an auditable and mathematically robust codebase ready for formal review.

Deliverables

  • Version-controlled plutus source code
  • Off-chain haskell transaction-building code
  • Automated unit and integration test suite

Off-chain service & wallet integration

Your on-chain logic is connected to your user experience. This involves building the off-chain services that construct and balance complex EUTXO transactions, providing simple, human-readable prompts to your user's CIP-30 compliant wallet.

Deliverables

  • Transaction-building service API
  • Wallet integration blueprints (CIP-30)
  • Contract interaction library (Plutus scripts)

Mainnet launch & on-chain verification

This is the go-live moment. Battle-tested deployment scripts publish your scripts and policies to the Cardano mainnet. We then verify the on-chain scripts, giving every user absolute, public proof of the logic they are interacting with.

Deliverables

  • Mainnet deployment scripts
  • Verified on-chain contract hashes
  • Post-launch policy-locking or ownership plan

Blockchain technology stack

We carefully evaluate top blockchain networks to select the one that offers the optimal blend of security and speed for your particular requirements.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our signature domains

Our core focus is merging Distributed Ledger Technology with intelligent systems to develop data-focused solutions that enable innovative business approaches.

Blockchain

We develop bespoke blockchain protocols, implement secure and thoroughly audited smart contracts, and create high-speed, fully integrated decentralized applications and digital wallets.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We establish complete ecosystems and tailor-made asset structures that include integrated on-chain trading for the smooth management and exchange of tokenized assets.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Our data science offerings convert intricate, unprocessed data into practical insights and systems for automated decision-making, revealing untapped value.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We manage the entire development process for machine learning, covering everything from building custom models and computer vision systems to natural language processing, and ensuring seamless integration of the final system.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What is your solution for concurrency issues inherent to the Cardano EUTXO model?

Our Cardano smart contract development company designs your application's state to maximize parallelism by intelligently splitting logic across multiple UTXOs, which prevents common contention bottlenecks.

How can your Cardano smart contract development services guarantee predictable transaction costs?

We rigorously simulate all contract functions locally, providing a precise, deterministic breakdown of execution costs and behavior before you deploy a single cent on-chain.

Do your Cardano smart contract development solutions include formal verification to ensure security?

Yes, security is paramount, our Cardano smart contract development solutions include formal verification and property-based testing to mathematically prove the correctness and resilience of your Plutus script logic.

How do you handle upgradability for my dApp given that smart contracts are immutable?

We design your dApp with future-proofing in mind, using script-referencing and token-based state migration techniques that allow your core platform to evolve without forcing user migration.

What are the key standards (CIPs) your Cardano smart contract development company follows for tokens and NFTs?

Our Cardano smart contract development services strictly adhere to key Cardano Improvement Proposals like CIP-25 and CIP-68 to ensure your native assets are immediately dynamic, composable, and compatible ecosystem-wide.

What is included in your starting package for Cardano smart contract development?

The starting package includes a strategic workshop, custom Plutus development, core contract functionality, rigorous testnet deployment, and final mainnet deployment support.

