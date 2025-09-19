Software integration services preview

Software Integration Services

Connect. Automate. Scale.

Seamlessly integrate your critical software to eliminate data silos and automate workflows. We build custom connections between your platforms (CRM, ERP, BI tools) and transform standalone systems into a cohesive, intelligent engine.

Challenges we solve

Businesses run on multiple systems. When they don't talk to each other, you lose efficiency, insight, and opportunity. We bridge the gaps.

Number 1

Data trapped in silos?

Critical customer, inventory, and financial data live in separate systems. This forces manual entry and leads to errors. We build automated data pipelines that sync information in real time, which provides your team with a single source of truth.

Number 2

Drowning in manual workflows?

Repetitive tasks like updating records, generating reports, and processing orders consume valuable time. Our integrations automate these processes end-to-end, boosting productivity and freeing your team for strategic work.

Number 3

Lacking real-time visibility?

Making decisions based on outdated or incomplete data hurts agility. We connect your BI and analytics tools to live data streams, providing dashboards and insights that empower faster, more informed decisions.

Number 4

Struggling to scale your tech stack?

Adding new applications creates more complexity and integration headaches. We design flexible, scalable architectures that allow your ecosystem to grow seamlessly without performance bottlenecks.

Number 5

Customer experience falling through the cracks?

Disconnected systems lead to disjointed customer journeys. We unify your CRM, support, and marketing platforms to enable personalized, consistent interactions at every touchpoint.

Number 6

Concerned about security and compliance?

Multiple points of connection increase vulnerability. At PixelPlex, we build integrations with security-first principles, ensuring data integrity, robust access controls, and adherence to industry regulations.

Our software integration services

PixelPlex delivers end-to-end integration solutions that connect your applications, automate business processes, and turn data into a strategic asset.

Software integration services preview

Integration services and consulting

We analyze your current tech stack, business goals, and processes. It helps to design a holistic integration strategy. Our experts provide big data consulting services to prioritize projects for maximum ROI and define the architecture for an ecosystem that is ready to grow.

API development and integration

Our custom APIs allow for smooth system functionality. We connect third-party APIs, such as crypto payment gateways, shipping carriers, CRM, and marketing automation platforms, that your business needs for efficient performance.

Enterprise application integration

We create a centralized hub to connect your core enterprise systems like ERP (SAP, Oracle), CRM (Salesforce, HubSpot), and legacy software. With this middleware layer, your team will manage complex data transformations and workflows, which enables real-time data flow.

Cloud integration and migration solutions

Cloud solutions bring more possibilities for effective performance. Our integration services handle the complete process: migrating, updating, and syncing information across your systems to ensure it's consistent and accessible where you need it, including cloud platforms like AWS.

Legacy systems integration

The PixelPlex team provides custom software development services that align with your internal systems seamlessly and connect the old with the new. We create a single, efficient software environment designed to improve workflows and increase revenues.

ChatGPT integration

We align ChatGPT integration with your business goals to maximize ROI and ensure your proprietary data, supported by custom database development, enables intelligent, real-time AI interactions.

Our success stories

The PixelPlex team has delivered software solutions across diverse business domains, integrating advanced technologies like blockchain, AI, and metaverse platforms. Below are a few case studies we are proud to share.

VR hospitality virtual tour solution

This solution enables the creation of full 360° VR tours for properties and points of interest. It gives travel agents the flexibility to curate, edit, and showcase personalized VR itineraries directly from a phone or tablet, offering potential customers an engaging and immersive preview.

  • Tailored Oculus Go user interface
  • Native mobile apps for iOS and Android
  • One-touch social media sharing
  • Multiple presentation formats
  • 360-degree image capture
VR hospitality virtual tour solution case preview

Warehouse automation with digital twins

Our smart warehouse platform leverages a live digital twin and artificial intelligence to accelerate and secure the shipping process. Its core functionality is built on deep software integration with physical warehouse equipment.

  • Predictive algorithms for congestion management
  • AI-optimized inventory placement
  • End-to-end delivery integration
  • Instant alerts for operational events
  • Automated API order management
Warehouse automation with digital twins case preview

Web3 security solution

Our security platform safeguards the Web3 ecosystem by protecting users from fraudulent activities, phishing attacks, and risky smart contracts. It integrates into any DeFi platform and operates as a critical safety layer between users and apps.

  • Smart contract audit and vulnerability detection
  • Safe transaction preview
  • Fiat currency analysis for token value
  • Trusted by more than 9,000 users
  • Over 700,000 harmful domains proactively blocked
Web3 security solution case preview

Mobile app for coffee lovers

We built a streamlined mobile app for ordering coffee online, scheduling pickup, and crypto payments. The solution helped cafes manage customer flow during peak times and supported community-based commerce by connecting customers directly with neighborhood businesses.

  • QR-based contactless payment
  • Cross-platform mobile accessibility
  • Built-in customer rewards system
  • Real-time updates on order progress
  • Separate management dashboards for staff and users
Mobile app for coffee lovers case preview

Blockchain-based app for managing health data

This mobile health platform acts as a personal wellness partner. It enables individuals to organize their medical information, follow tailored health plans, and stay motivated with a rewards-based system.

  • Tailored care plans
  • Wearable integration (Apple Watch/Fitbit)
  • Multi-provider health record aggregation
  • Secure PTOYMatrix data storage
  • HIPAA-focused risk assessment
Blockchain-based app for managing health data case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

partnership icon

Your partner in digital orchestration

With 17+ years of delivering complex digital solutions, we bring a proven track record in enterprise integration and a deep understanding of cross-industry workflows. Our dedicated architects and engineers craft connections that are reliable, scalable, and designed to deliver tangible business value.

shield icon

Security and compliance by design

We protect your core business data by engineering integrations with enterprise-grade security. Our approach includes encrypted data transmission, strict access controls, and adherence to compliance standards (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA), giving you confidence as your systems connect.

avatar icon

End-to-end ownership

Our team provides partnership from initial analysis through to deployment and beyond. We don't leave our projects after the deployment, as a smooth transition, comprehensive testing, and ongoing support for a solution are equally important for the success of our clients.

$1.2B+

raised by our clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

3Unicorn icon

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Clutch rewards

Top Systems Integration Company

Key benefits of business integration software

1.

Unified operations

Break down silos and create a seamless flow of information across departments. From sales to fulfillment, everyone works from the same real-time data, reducing errors and delays.

2.

Automated efficiency

Eliminate manual, repetitive data entry and task-switching between systems. Automate complex workflows like order-to-cash or lead-to-onboarding and significantly increase operational throughput.

3.

Enhanced decision-making

Power your analytics and reporting with integrated, high-quality data. Gain a holistic view of performance, customer behavior, and market trends to make strategic, data-driven decisions faster.

4.

Scalable architecture

Build a tech ecosystem that grows with the needs of your business. Our integration software is designed for scalability, making it easy to add new applications, handle increased data volume, and enter new markets without technical debt.

5.

Improved customer & employee experience

Deliver consistent, personalized customer interactions by unifying touchpoints. Internally, give your employees intuitive, connected tools that simplify their work and boost satisfaction.

Cost of software integration services

Starting at

$15,000

Our end-to-end service provides a clear, direct path to a fully integrated, production-ready solution tailored to your complexity and scale.

What's included:

  • Process & systems audit
  • Integration architecture design
  • Technical implementation roadmap
  • Core MVP integration development

Ready to connect your systems? We'll create a custom proposal to unify your business operations.

Integration solutions tailored to your industry

PixelPlex is a software development company for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. Our clients come from various domains, and we know how to meet their expectations.

Retail & eCommerce

Unify your online store, POS, inventory management, and 3PL systems. Automate order routing, sync inventory in real-time, and create a single customer view across all channels.

  • Omnichannel order management
  • Real-time inventory synchronization
  • CRM & marketing automation sync
  • Unified customer data platform
Learn moremore-content
retail and ecommerce

FinTech & banking

Connect core banking systems, payment processors, fraud detection, and compliance platforms. Automate transaction reconciliation, streamline loan origination, and ensure secure, compliant data flows.

  • Core system modernization
  • Payment gateway orchestration
  • Automated compliance reporting
  • Secure data aggregation
Learn moremore-content
fintech and banking

Supply chain & logistics

Integrate ERP, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), and IoT sensors. Gain end-to-end visibility, automate shipment tracking, and optimize inventory forecasting.

  • ERP-WMS-TMS integration
  • Real-time shipment visibility
  • Predictive inventory management
  • IoT data pipeline integration
Learn moremore-content
supply chain and logistics

Healthcare

Achieve interoperability between EHR/EMR systems, lab databases, patient portals, and billing software. Streamline patient data sharing, automate administrative workflows, and ensure HIPAA-compliant connectivity.

  • EHR/EMR system interoperability
  • Patient portal integration
  • Billing & claims automation
  • HIPAA-compliant data exchange
Learn moremore-content
healthcare

Hospitality & travel

Make your Property Management System (PMS), booking engines, CRM, and payment gateways operate in a unified ecosystem. Automate the guest journey and free your staff from manual tasks to deliver exceptional personalized service and capture more direct revenue.

  • Integrated booking management
  • Automated upsell engines
  • Unified payment processing
  • Centralized 24/7 support
hospitality and travel

E-learning

Create a cohesive digital environment for learners and administration. Automate routine tasks, personalize learning pathways, and give educators a unified view of student progress.

  • Automated enrollment
  • Dynamic content & curriculum integration
  • Unified support systems
  • Centralized analytics dashboards
e-learning

The steps behind our software integration process

From your first diagram to a fully scaled solution and beyond. We ensure a seamless journey to streamlined, efficient operations.

Discovery phase

arrow

Architecture & roadmapping

arrow

Development & configuration

arrow

Testing & validation

arrow

Phased deployment

arrow

Optimization & ongoing support

arrow

Discovery phase

We conduct a thorough audit of your existing systems, data structures, and business processes. We identify pain points, define integration objectives, and map the desired future-state workflows.

Deliverables

  • Current state assessment
  • Integration requirements document
  • ROI projections

Architecture & roadmapping

We design the technical architecture, select the appropriate technologies (custom API, iPaaS, ETL), and create a detailed project plan. This blueprint outlines data models, security protocols, and a phased implementation timeline.

Deliverables

  • Technical architecture design
  • Phased implementation roadmap
  • Security & compliance plan

Development & configuration

Our engineers build the integrations, developing custom code, configuring middleware, and setting up data transformation rules. We work in agile sprints, maintaining transparency and allowing for feedback.

Deliverables

  • Developed integrations
  • Data mapping documentation
  • Mid-sprint demos

Testing & validation

We perform unit, system, and user acceptance testing (UAT) in a staging environment. We validate data accuracy, workflow automation, error handling, and performance under load to ensure business-ready reliability.

Deliverables

  • Test case reports
  • UAT sign-off
  • Performance benchmarking

Phased deployment

We manage a smooth, low-risk rollout to your live environment. This is often done in phases, with close monitoring to ensure stability. We handle the technical cutover, ensuring a seamless transition for your teams and operations.

Deliverables

  • Successfully deployed live solution
  • Go-live monitoring report
  • Initial user training

Optimization & ongoing support

Our partnership continues after launch. We provide dedicated support, monitor system performance, and make iterative improvements. As your business evolves, we help scale and adapt your integrations to support new goals.

Deliverables

  • Ongoing support plan
  • Performance analytics dashboard
  • Strategic optimization reviews

Software integration technology stack

We leverage a best-in-class toolbox to build robust, secure, and scalable integrations.

MuleSoft

MuleSoft

Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi

Workato

Workato

Apache Kafka

Apache Kafka

Apigee

Apigee

AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway

Azure API Management

Azure API Management

Talend

Talend

Informatica

Informatica

Fivetran

Fivetran

Apache NiFi

Apache NiFi

AWS

AWS

Azure

Azure

GCP

GCP

Node.js

Node.js

Python

Python

.NET

.NET

Java

Java

Claude 4.5 Opus

Claude 4.5 Opus

OpenAI o3

OpenAI o3

Llama 4 "Maverick"

Llama 4 "Maverick"

Grok 4

Grok 4

DeepSeek-R1

DeepSeek-R1

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is the difference between API integration and full-scale EAI?

API integration typically connects two specific applications for a defined data exchange. Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) is a broader architectural approach that uses middleware to connect multiple core systems (like ERP, CRM, legacy software) into a centrally managed hub, which enables complex, multi-point workflows and data synchronization across the entire organization.

How do you ensure our data remains secure during and after integration?

Security is foundational to our methodology. We employ encryption in transit (TLS) and at rest, implement strict authentication (OAuth, API keys) and role-based access controls, and design integrations within secure, private cloud environments. We adhere to relevant compliance frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA) based on your industry.

Can you integrate with our old legacy systems?

Absolutely. A key part of our expertise is modernizing legacy environments. We use various techniques (building custom adapters, leveraging iPaaS connectors, implementing API wrappers, etc.) to safely connect older on-premise systems with modern cloud application integration software without a risky "rip and replace" project.

What is white label betting software integration?

White label betting software integration is the process of connecting a pre-built, customizable betting platform (the "white label" solution) into your existing business systems. This includes integrating it with your payment gateways, CRM, user database, compliance tools, and reporting dashboards to create a fully operational, branded sportsbook or casino under your name.

How long does a typical integration project take?

Timelines vary depending on the number of systems, complexity of data transformations, and project scope. A straightforward point-to-point API integration can take 4-6 weeks, while a multi-system EAI project may take 3-6 months. We provide a clear timeline after the discovery phase.

Do you provide ongoing support and maintenance?

Yes. We offer tiered support plans that include monitoring, performance optimization, troubleshooting, and enhancement services. As your business evolves and you add new applications, we can extend and adapt your integrations to meet new requirements.

Read our blog

Gain a competitive edge with our expert insights on the latest trends in system integration, data architecture, and digital transformation. Explore our blog to fuel your innovation and inform your next strategic move.

More articles

Helpful links to PixelPlex software development and integration services

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing