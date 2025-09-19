Seamlessly integrate your critical software to eliminate data silos and automate workflows. We build custom connections between your platforms (CRM, ERP, BI tools) and transform standalone systems into a cohesive, intelligent engine.
Businesses run on multiple systems. When they don't talk to each other, you lose efficiency, insight, and opportunity. We bridge the gaps.
Critical customer, inventory, and financial data live in separate systems. This forces manual entry and leads to errors. We build automated data pipelines that sync information in real time, which provides your team with a single source of truth.
Repetitive tasks like updating records, generating reports, and processing orders consume valuable time. Our integrations automate these processes end-to-end, boosting productivity and freeing your team for strategic work.
Making decisions based on outdated or incomplete data hurts agility. We connect your BI and analytics tools to live data streams, providing dashboards and insights that empower faster, more informed decisions.
Adding new applications creates more complexity and integration headaches. We design flexible, scalable architectures that allow your ecosystem to grow seamlessly without performance bottlenecks.
Disconnected systems lead to disjointed customer journeys. We unify your CRM, support, and marketing platforms to enable personalized, consistent interactions at every touchpoint.
Multiple points of connection increase vulnerability. At PixelPlex, we build integrations with security-first principles, ensuring data integrity, robust access controls, and adherence to industry regulations.
PixelPlex delivers end-to-end integration solutions that connect your applications, automate business processes, and turn data into a strategic asset.
We analyze your current tech stack, business goals, and processes. It helps to design a holistic integration strategy. Our experts provide big data consulting services to prioritize projects for maximum ROI and define the architecture for an ecosystem that is ready to grow.
Our custom APIs allow for smooth system functionality. We connect third-party APIs, such as crypto payment gateways, shipping carriers, CRM, and marketing automation platforms, that your business needs for efficient performance.
We create a centralized hub to connect your core enterprise systems like ERP (SAP, Oracle), CRM (Salesforce, HubSpot), and legacy software. With this middleware layer, your team will manage complex data transformations and workflows, which enables real-time data flow.
Cloud solutions bring more possibilities for effective performance. Our integration services handle the complete process: migrating, updating, and syncing information across your systems to ensure it's consistent and accessible where you need it, including cloud platforms like AWS.
The PixelPlex team provides custom software development services that align with your internal systems seamlessly and connect the old with the new. We create a single, efficient software environment designed to improve workflows and increase revenues.
We align ChatGPT integration with your business goals to maximize ROI and ensure your proprietary data, supported by custom database development, enables intelligent, real-time AI interactions.
The PixelPlex team has delivered software solutions across diverse business domains, integrating advanced technologies like blockchain, AI, and metaverse platforms. Below are a few case studies we are proud to share.
This solution enables the creation of full 360° VR tours for properties and points of interest. It gives travel agents the flexibility to curate, edit, and showcase personalized VR itineraries directly from a phone or tablet, offering potential customers an engaging and immersive preview.
Our smart warehouse platform leverages a live digital twin and artificial intelligence to accelerate and secure the shipping process. Its core functionality is built on deep software integration with physical warehouse equipment.
Our security platform safeguards the Web3 ecosystem by protecting users from fraudulent activities, phishing attacks, and risky smart contracts. It integrates into any DeFi platform and operates as a critical safety layer between users and apps.
We built a streamlined mobile app for ordering coffee online, scheduling pickup, and crypto payments. The solution helped cafes manage customer flow during peak times and supported community-based commerce by connecting customers directly with neighborhood businesses.
This mobile health platform acts as a personal wellness partner. It enables individuals to organize their medical information, follow tailored health plans, and stay motivated with a rewards-based system.
With 17+ years of delivering complex digital solutions, we bring a proven track record in enterprise integration and a deep understanding of cross-industry workflows. Our dedicated architects and engineers craft connections that are reliable, scalable, and designed to deliver tangible business value.
We protect your core business data by engineering integrations with enterprise-grade security. Our approach includes encrypted data transmission, strict access controls, and adherence to compliance standards (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA), giving you confidence as your systems connect.
Our team provides partnership from initial analysis through to deployment and beyond. We don't leave our projects after the deployment, as a smooth transition, comprehensive testing, and ongoing support for a solution are equally important for the success of our clients.
$1.2B+
raised by our clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Clutch rewards
Break down silos and create a seamless flow of information across departments. From sales to fulfillment, everyone works from the same real-time data, reducing errors and delays.
Eliminate manual, repetitive data entry and task-switching between systems. Automate complex workflows like order-to-cash or lead-to-onboarding and significantly increase operational throughput.
Power your analytics and reporting with integrated, high-quality data. Gain a holistic view of performance, customer behavior, and market trends to make strategic, data-driven decisions faster.
Build a tech ecosystem that grows with the needs of your business. Our integration software is designed for scalability, making it easy to add new applications, handle increased data volume, and enter new markets without technical debt.
Deliver consistent, personalized customer interactions by unifying touchpoints. Internally, give your employees intuitive, connected tools that simplify their work and boost satisfaction.
Starting at
$15,000
Our end-to-end service provides a clear, direct path to a fully integrated, production-ready solution tailored to your complexity and scale.
What's included:
Ready to connect your systems? We'll create a custom proposal to unify your business operations.
PixelPlex is a software development company for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. Our clients come from various domains, and we know how to meet their expectations.
Unify your online store, POS, inventory management, and 3PL systems. Automate order routing, sync inventory in real-time, and create a single customer view across all channels.
Connect core banking systems, payment processors, fraud detection, and compliance platforms. Automate transaction reconciliation, streamline loan origination, and ensure secure, compliant data flows.
Integrate ERP, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), and IoT sensors. Gain end-to-end visibility, automate shipment tracking, and optimize inventory forecasting.
Achieve interoperability between EHR/EMR systems, lab databases, patient portals, and billing software. Streamline patient data sharing, automate administrative workflows, and ensure HIPAA-compliant connectivity.
Make your Property Management System (PMS), booking engines, CRM, and payment gateways operate in a unified ecosystem. Automate the guest journey and free your staff from manual tasks to deliver exceptional personalized service and capture more direct revenue.
Create a cohesive digital environment for learners and administration. Automate routine tasks, personalize learning pathways, and give educators a unified view of student progress.
From your first diagram to a fully scaled solution and beyond. We ensure a seamless journey to streamlined, efficient operations.
We conduct a thorough audit of your existing systems, data structures, and business processes. We identify pain points, define integration objectives, and map the desired future-state workflows.
Deliverables
We design the technical architecture, select the appropriate technologies (custom API, iPaaS, ETL), and create a detailed project plan. This blueprint outlines data models, security protocols, and a phased implementation timeline.
Deliverables
Our engineers build the integrations, developing custom code, configuring middleware, and setting up data transformation rules. We work in agile sprints, maintaining transparency and allowing for feedback.
Deliverables
We perform unit, system, and user acceptance testing (UAT) in a staging environment. We validate data accuracy, workflow automation, error handling, and performance under load to ensure business-ready reliability.
Deliverables
We manage a smooth, low-risk rollout to your live environment. This is often done in phases, with close monitoring to ensure stability. We handle the technical cutover, ensuring a seamless transition for your teams and operations.
Deliverables
Our partnership continues after launch. We provide dedicated support, monitor system performance, and make iterative improvements. As your business evolves, we help scale and adapt your integrations to support new goals.
Deliverables
We leverage a best-in-class toolbox to build robust, secure, and scalable integrations.
MuleSoft
Dell Boomi
Workato
Apache Kafka
Apigee
AWS API Gateway
Azure API Management
Talend
Informatica
Fivetran
Apache NiFi
AWS
Azure
GCP
Node.js
Python
.NET
Java
Claude 4.5 Opus
OpenAI o3
Llama 4 "Maverick"
Grok 4
DeepSeek-R1
Gain a competitive edge with our expert insights on the latest trends in system integration, data architecture, and digital transformation. Explore our blog to fuel your innovation and inform your next strategic move.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Marketplace Development
Dapp Development
DeFi Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Smart Contract Audit
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech Software Development
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech Software DevelopmentBanking Software Development
Financial systems face continuous change and ongoing scrutiny throughout their lifecycle as products evolve.
Our solutions are designed to stay predictable under regulatory oversight and daily operational load, helping teams build systems they can rely on.
$191T
Global Bank Assets
62%
Digital Payments Use
Solutions for Banking Software DevelopmentPayment
We build secure and seamless payment software solutions that increase revenue, reduce friction, and scale with your business.
If you're integrating payments into your platform and need a team with deep financial technology expertise, we'll help you engineer transactions with precision and reliability.
$9.5T
Global Digital Commerce Value
30%
Growth in Embedded Finance
PaymentRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain Software Development
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & Logistics Software DevelopmentHealthcare Software Development
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Healthcare Software DevelopmentEducation
Custom education management software enables reduced administrative costs, seamless internal LMS integration, and easy scalability.
Through our educational ecosystems, educators, administrators, and students can understand and use the insights generated from your complex institutional data.
$187B
Global EdTech Market Value
+14.5%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for EducationReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryConstruction Software Development
When your projects depend on constant updates and heavy data, software quickly becomes the backbone of every decision.
Our custom construction solutions follow your workflow naturally and turn complex information into something the whole team can handle.
$11.4T
Global Construction Industry
10%
Digital Growth
Solutions for Construction Software Development IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance IndustryFitness
We create custom fitness software solutions that support meaningful training and steady engagement from the first session.
If you’re building a digital product for active users and need a team with real project experience behind it, we’ll help you bring it to life with clarity and purpose.
$257B
Global Fitness Industry
24%
Digital Growth
Solutions for FitnessRestaurant
Custom restaurant management software allows for reducing costs, smooth internal CRM and delivery systems integration, and easy scalability.
We develop restaurant ecosystems that turn your complex business data into actionable insights that the whole team can understand and use.
$4.2T
Global Food Service Market Value
+7.2%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for RestaurantTravel
Custom software development for travel helps agencies to get rid of fragmented operations and make decisions based on data, and with an aim of future growth.
We offer travel software solution development services that transform internal operational data into clear, actionable insights that the whole team can use.
$9.5T
Global Travel & Tourism Market Value
+5.8%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for TravelEntertainment
When your game thrives on live updates and massive player data, software becomes the foundation of every strategic move.
We craft custom development ecosystems. Our solutions make your workflow smoother and turn complex player data into insights your whole team can understand and use.
$227B
Global Video Game Market Value
+9.3%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for Entertainment
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