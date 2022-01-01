Hoteliers and tour agents log in to the platform via their mobile phones using their activation code. The next step is to connect the app and the Oculus Go device. We’ve ensured a seamless connection process between the devices, guiding the users throughout WiFi and hotspot setup.

After the connection is established, users get access to all the VR video content and the selected videos are uploaded directly to the headset which ensures smooth playback and virtual reality experience.

The full VR presentation could contain several videos captured in 360 degrees. For instance, for a hotel resort this would be:

Short introduction

Rooms showcase

Landscapes and scenery overview

Pool and beach preview

Fitness and SPA walkthrough

Restaurant sneak peek

Outro & invitation promo.

Users have their own VR tour video set for every location or tourist attraction. The app allows creating playlists and customizing playback according to the customer’s preferences. The hotel manager or tour agent is able to follow, comment, point out, or skip parts of the tour while guiding tourists through the virtual reality experience in an Oculus Go headset.