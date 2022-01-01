Follow a disruptive transition within the financial industry

We create digital solutions for banking, financial services, investing, lending, and borrowing that cut down operational costs, streamline processes, and improve customer experience while leaving room for further business development. To help our clients tackle the risks around transportation and trading (up to high-value assets like precious metals, jewellery, and arts), we offer blockchain-powered solutions for tokenization and trusted proof of origin.
These platforms rely on secure blockchain transactions and smart contracts to avoid excessive bureaucracy and simplify certification. Our FinTech solutions ensure hack-proof data storage and authentication, best crypto exchange deals, and end-to-end supply chain tracking. Look through the list of featured projects to find out how we help our clients succeed.

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi‑styled bridges

Echo

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

Xtingles

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Multi-User Cross-Border Arbitrage

Arbitrage Solution

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

Asset Tokenization Platform

Obito

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

Multicoin Cryptocurrency Mining Pool

ProPool

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Resorts STO

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and Arbitrage

Arbitrage Bot

Browser Extension for Running DApps

Kaikas

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders

FunShape

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Bitnetwork

ICO Platform for Cryptocurrency Backed by Diamonds

D1

Ethereum-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs

KickICO

