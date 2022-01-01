The interface of Blip is integrated with Echo’s blockchain API, thus all provided wallet services run within the Echo ecosystem. The functionality of local node support allows the possibility for users to take part in the consensus process of the network.

The main currency of Blip is ECHO. However, all ERC20-compliant token types can easily be added to the wallet. Apart from showing total wallet balance in its core ECHO coin, Blip also indicates individual balance for each digital asset separately within a single UI.

All user private keys are stored locally on desktop’s local storage directory. To implement this mechanism of key retention, we built an extra layer of encryption using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Approved by the US federal government, this cryptographic algorithm is widely used for encrypting top secret information.