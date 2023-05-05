Generative AI consulting services background

Generative AI Consulting

Unlock real business value with generative AI –
backed by 17 years of deep tech expertise

Struggling to navigate GenAI? We design and implement GenAl strategies tailored to your business goals — from prototypes to full-scale solutions that drive measurable ROI.

Navigate generative AI adoption with PixelPlex

Strategic impact assessment

We help evaluate AI's influence on your business effectively.

Model selection expertise

Choose the most suitable AI models for your needs.

Responsible implementation

We ensure ethical practices in generative AI usage.

Optimized workflows

Streamline processes for enhanced operational efficiency.

Generative AI consulting services

We provide end-to-end consulting to integrate generative AI solutions, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

Generative AI consulting services

Use case identification and feasibility assessment

We help you discover the most impactful generative AI applications for your business. Through feasibility studies, we evaluate the potential ROI, technical viability, and strategic fit of AI-driven solutions, ensuring you make informed investment decisions.

AI technology assessment and selection

Our experts assess leading generative AI models – including GPT, Llama, PaLM, and Gemini – to identify the best fit for your needs. We analyze capabilities, scalability, and integration potential, ensuring optimal model selection and smooth adoption.

Custom LLM development and optimization

We fine-tune large language models (LLMs) using your proprietary data, tailoring them to deliver domain-specific insights and automation. From model selection to training and deployment, we ensure precision, relevance, and efficiency in AI-driven tasks.

Secure and compliant AI implementation

With expertise in regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, we ensure AI solutions meet compliance standards while maintaining data privacy and security. Our approach mitigates risks and fosters responsible AI adoption.

AI integration, maintenance & support

We seamlessly integrate generative AI into your existing systems, optimizing workflows and minimizing disruptions. Our ongoing support includes performance monitoring, updates, and fine-tuning to ensure long-term efficiency and adaptability.

Generative AI success stories

Our cases with real-world AI implementations and impact.

AI-enhanced smart retail platform

A next-generation smart retail system that redefines the shopping experience using AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology. This solution empowers retailers to monitor customer interactions, analyze purchasing trends, and enhance in-store operations with real-time data.

  • Deep customer insights
  • Targeted marketing strategies
  • Optimized store navigation
  • Data-backed decision-making
  • Seamless technology integration
AI-powered social gaming platform

    AI
  • Social gaming
  • Game bot
  • Customizable gameplay
  • iGaming

Dots is a dynamic social gaming platform designed for interactive and strategic play. It features AI-driven opponents, in-game competitions, and a Facebook-integrated game bot, delivering an engaging experience across web and mobile.

  • Global player matchmaking
  • Competitive tournaments & leaderboards
  • Smart AI game assistant
  • Interactive social gaming elements
  • Customizable gameplay options
Warehouse automation with AI-powered digital twins

    AI
  • Order management
  • Real-time tracking
    • Retail
  • Warehouse automation

This AI-driven warehouse automation system utilizes digital twin technology to optimize grocery order fulfillment, minimize manual intervention, and speed up deliveries. It integrates intelligent storage, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors to ensure seamless operations 24/7.

  • Faster and more efficient order processing
  • Optimized workforce allocation
  • Intelligent inventory tracking
  • End-to-end automation
  • Round-the-clock operational efficiency
AI-based retina analysis & disease detection

    Healthcare
  • Predictive analytics
    • AI
  • Retina analysis tool
  • Diagnostics automation

AIRA is a cutting-edge retina analysis tool that leverages machine learning to assist doctors in identifying and diagnosing retinal diseases. It provides a vast medical knowledge base and supports early detection for improved patient outcomes.

  • AI-driven retinal image analysis
  • Enhanced diagnostic accuracy
  • Comprehensive medical database
  • Automated screening for diseases
  • Predictive analytics for early intervention
AI-driven shared grocery shopping assistant

  • Personalized AI
  • Mobile
    • Retail
  • Real-time tracking
  • eCommerce

Kooper is an intelligent mobile app designed to streamline grocery shopping. With AI-powered recommendations, collaborative lists, and real-time deal notifications, it enhances the shopping experience for users.

  • Smart shopping list management
  • Personalized AI-driven suggestions
  • Live deal notifications
  • Location-based shopping reminders
  • Purchase tracking and insights
What makes us different from typical AI consultants

Whether you're looking to optimize processes, enhance creativity, or drive new revenue streams, we are your trusted partner in unlocking the full potential of custom AI development.

From vision to value, faster

We navigate the entire GenAI lifecycle with you – from strategic ideation and rapid prototyping to building robust, scalable, and value-generating AI solutions tailored to your business.

AI you can trust

We prioritize building responsible and secure GenAI systems. The whole concept of our generative AI consulting company is about data privacy, ethical guidelines, and robust security.

Deep practitioners, not just theorists

We live and breathe Generative AI – actively building, experimenting, and applying the technology we consult on. Benefit from real-world, cutting-edge expertise.

Market leaders

exceeding $1B in value

Deep experience

17 years

in deep tech and AI

Trusted partner

450+

projects completed

Capital growth

$1.2B

raised by our clients

Smart contract success

20+

ecosystem scale projects

Certified expertise

100+

internationally certified specialists

Key benefits of generative AI consulting for your business

1

Strategic clarity beyond the hype

We help you cut through the noise, identifying high-probability use cases and the right models (from foundation to fine-tuned) that align specifically with your strategic goals, avoiding costly dead-ends.

2

AI tailored to your context

Generic AI solutions yield generic results. Our generative AI consulting company will dive into your specific data, workflows, and competitive landscape to guide the implementation of tailored strategies – ensuring the outcome truly differentiates your business.

3

Proactive risk navigation

We provide expert consulting to proactively establish robust governance frameworks and mitigation strategies, enabling you to innovate confidently and build trustworthy AI systems from the ground up.

4

Capability building, not just project delivery

Leveraging Gen AI long-term requires internal understanding. Our approach emphasizes knowledge transfer, upskilling your teams alongside project execution, building your internal capabilities to manage, iterate, and scale AI initiatives sustainably.

5

Seamless integration for real-world impact

We focus on ensuring Generative AI solutions don't just exist in isolation but are deeply integrated into your existing technological infrastructure and core business processes, maximizing adoption and practical, measurable ROI.

Cost of generative AI consulting

What's included: use-case & feasibility analysis, model selection & data strategy, technical roadmap & integration plan. Ready to move from a strategic plan to a full production build? We provide a detailed development proposal.

GenAI tailored for your industry

Our generative AI consulting services guide businesses in identifying AI opportunities, selecting suitable models, and implementing them seamlessly within various domains.

FinTech & Banking

With our generative AI consulting services, we help financial institutions leverage AI for predictive analytics, fraud detection, and operational efficiency. Faster, more accurate solutions for increased customer satisfaction.

  • Fraud detection and risk management
  • Financial forecasting and reporting
  • Customer service with AI-driven chatbots
  • Regulatory compliance processes
Financial Software Development & Consulting

Retail & eCommerce

We help retailers implement AI-powered tools to personalize shopping experiences, forecast demand, and manage inventory more efficiently. By automating repetitive tasks, you’ll ensure greater customer engagement and operational agility.

  • AI product recommendations
  • Predictive analysis for pricing strategies optimization
  • Improved customer service with AI chatbots
  • Supply chain automation and forecasting
eCommerce & Retail Software Development

Supply chain & logistics

With AI, businesses enable real-time decision-making, from demand forecasting and inventory management to route optimization and supplier relationship management. PixelPlex creates solutions to predict disruptions, improve delivery times and reduce costs.

  • Automated inventory and order management
  • Supply chain disruptions prediction
  • Delivery routes optimization
  • AI assistants for supplier relationship disputes resolution
Healthcare

Healthcare organizations benefit generative AI in personalized care, data analysis, and streamlining administrative tasks. By optimizing workflows, we help healthcare providers improve patient outcomes while ensuring compliance.

  • Diagnostic accuracy with AI-based tools
  • Personalized treatment plans based on data insights
  • Patient scheduling and resource allocation
  • Automated administrative tasks
Healthcare Software Development Services

Real estate

With our generative AI consulting services, real estate professionals use AI to predict property values, provide tailored recommendations to clients, and automate time-consuming tasks like document generation and contract management.

  • Property values and market trends updates
  • Property recommendations for clients
  • Automated document generation and contract management
  • Virtual property tours
Oil & gas

Our consulting services help companies optimize exploration, drilling, and production operations using AI-driven insights. You'll be able to predict equipment failures, improve energy efficiency, and ensure environmental compliance, minimizing downtime.

  • Disruptions prediction
  • Enhanced exploration and drilling operations
  • Improved energy consumption analysis
  • Automated regulatory compliance and reporting
Our generative AI consulting process

Our tailored process helps businesses unlock the power of generative AI, from concept to execution, ensuring optimized solutions and measurable results.

1. Initial data assessment & AI model selection

2. Identifying business use cases for AI integration

3. Conceptualizing & developing an MVP

4. Full-scale deployment & system integration

5. Performance monitoring & continuous enhancement

6. Post-deployment support & refinement

Initial data assessment & AI model selection

Our team analyzes your data and current systems to determine the best generative AI models for your needs. This ensures we align AI technology with your unique business requirements.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive data analysis report
  • Identification of suitable AI models (GANs, VAEs, RNNs)
  • AI solution roadmap based on business goals

Identifying business use cases for AI integration

We collaborate to pinpoint key business processes that will benefit from AI, ensuring that our solution addresses your most pressing challenges and delivers value.

Deliverables

  • AI integration plan with defined use cases
  • Customized solution recommendations
  • Mapping of AI impact on business operations

Conceptualizing & developing an MVP

We develop a minimum viable product (MVP) or prototype to demonstrate how the selected generative AI models will work in your environment, refining the approach based on real-world results.

Deliverables

  • AI-driven MVP or prototype
  • Pilot test results and feedback integration
  • Iterative model adjustments based on performance

Full-scale deployment & system integration

Once the MVP is validated, we implement the full-scale AI solution, ensuring it is smoothly integrated into your infrastructure to maximize its impact on productivity.

Deliverables

  • Full deployment of generative AI solution
  • Seamless system integration
  • User training and operational handoff

Performance monitoring & continuous enhancement

We implement continuous monitoring to track system performance, ensuring optimal functionality and proactively addressing any challenges that arise.

Deliverables

  • Real-time monitoring system
  • Key performance metrics and reports
  • Timely adjustments to improve system efficiency

Post-deployment support & refinement

Our generative AI consulting company provides ongoing support and improvements to ensure the solution evolves with your business needs, incorporating the latest advancements in AI.

Deliverables

  • Long-term support and maintenance
  • Regular software updates and improvements
  • Iterative refinement to adapt to new business requirements

FAQ

What key business challenges does your Generative AI consulting solve?

We help you cut through AI hype, identify high-value use cases, navigate complex implementations (models, integration), manage security and ethical risks, and bridge internal expertise gaps.

What specific services do you offer for Generative AI?

We provide end-to-end services including use case identification, AI model assessment/selection (e.g., GPT, Llama), custom AI development, secure & compliant implementation, and full integration with ongoing support.

How do you ensure AI solutions are trustworthy and compliant?

We build trustworthy AI through robust governance, prioritizing data privacy, ethics, and security, leveraging expertise in regulations like GDPR and HIPAA for compliant solutions.

What makes your Generative AI consulting approach different?

We combine 17 years of tech experience with a practical approach, full lifecycle support, and a strong focus on building responsible, secure AI.

What is the typical cost range for your Generative AI consulting services?

Costs vary by project scope and complexity. Expert hourly rates often range from $150-$450+. Initial assessments or PoCs might start around $15k-$30k, with full implementations typically starting $50k+. We provide personalized quotes for accurate pricing.

