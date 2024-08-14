A pre-packaged AI solution gives you pre-packaged results. Our AI app development company builds cognitive partners. We develop intelligent applications that feel less like a tool, and more like a brilliant extension of your own intuition.
We plunge into your core business logic, transforming your abstract vision – whether it's for predictive analytics or intelligent automation – into a tangible, data-driven prototype and a strategic roadmap for an intuitive, market-ready AI application.
We engineer systems of verification and context, implementing advanced techniques like Retrieval-Augmented Generation and semantic fact-checking layers. We build guardrails that ensure your AI acts as a truthful co-pilot for your users.
Choosing between foundational models like GPT-4, Llama, and Claude, or building a custom model from scratch, is a critical decision. We provide a model-agnostic strategy, analyzing the trade-offs between cost, speed, and specialization to select.
Our data engineering practice is obsessive. We build robust pipelines to cleanse, label, and structure your existing data. Where data is scarce, we employ synthetic data generation to forge the high-quality fuel for your AI model.
The most powerful AI is useless if the human experience is frustrating. We specialize in conversational design and proactive UI that go beyond a simple chat box. Your AI will be seamlessly woven into the user's workflow.
PixelPlex AI/MLOps team functions as an extension of yours. We provide the deep technical expertise, ethical oversight, and strategic foresight required to not only launch your AI-powered product but to ensure it continuously learns.
Our AI development company weaves intelligence into your AI app’s very core. We transform your complex processes into self-optimizing, automated solutions that anticipate the future.
We engineer the core intelligence of your app, developing predictive models that foresee market shifts, anticipate user needs, and automate complex decisions.
From dynamic content generation for marketing to sophisticated co-pilots that augment your team's creativity, with generative AI development, we turn your app into an active partner in innovation, not just a passive tool.
Get an app that sees the world as we do. We develop systems that interpret live video feeds, analyze satellite imagery, or identify microscopic defects, turning visual and sensory data from the real world into actionable intelligence.
Our AI app development company integrates a complete MLOps pipeline to manage your AI chatbot's entire lifecycle, ensuring it scales flawlessly and becomes progressively smarter and more accurate with every user conversation.
We build custom AI and ML models from the ground up. By leveraging your proprietary data, we architect and train bespoke intelligence that solves your specific challenges and creates a powerful, defensible boost for your business.
See how our artificial intelligence app development services deliver cool results for real businesses. Dive into our client success stories below.
With AI, IoT, and iBeacons, we built a retail environment that thinks, learns, and adapts on the fly, transforming how customers shop and how efficiently you operate, thanks to insights that hit instantly.
Our AI app development company created the ultimate AI-driven social gaming platform. It's built for Facebook, web, and mobile, letting players go all out to conquer digital worlds and reign supreme.
Redefining delivery: this AI-driven system leverages digital twins, robotics, and smart storage for always-on, autonomous warehouse operations and perfect order fulfillment.
One of our best AI app development solutions – AIRA. It leverages AI to tear into retinal scans, exposing hidden health threats and giving clinicians a real-time, all-access pass to the insights needed for early detection.
Ditch the grocery grind. Our artificial intelligence app development company built Kooper, your AI-powered cart companion, delivers real-time personalized deals and keeps your lists on point, effortlessly.
Our AI is smartly constrained. With expert AI application development services, we build in unbreakable boundaries so your models can adapt and grow, all while staying totally predictable, under control, and brand-safe.
We've been in the trenches of AI since the days of niche neural networks, long before it became a headline. We guide you to robust, future-proof solutions, because we’ve already seen what doesn't last.
The AI app development solutions and frameworks we deploy for you are the very same systems that power our internal project management, optimize our own development cycles, and generate our client insights.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
We immerse our AI in your world, teaching it the nuances of your operations, your customer language, and your unique market position. The result is a digital team member with your company's DNA encoded into its very logic.
Standard apps react to a user's tap. AI apps anticipate the next tap. By understanding intent and context in real-time, the application can dynamically reconfigure its own UI, surface the right information before it's asked for.
Your business runs on a mix of structured spreadsheets, messy customer emails, scattered sensor data, and years of reports. An AI app will synthesize your entire, fragmented data ecosystem into a single source of actionable truth.
What if your app could dynamically generate engineering specs for a client in seconds? Or visually scan field equipment from a photo and pre-emptively diagnose a fault? Create new services and revenue models your competition cannot replicate.
The AI predicts costly operational failures, and optimizes resource allocation with a precision no human team can match. The immediate cost savings are just the down payment on the long-term value.
Starting at
$40,000
Get an intelligent, scalable, and user-centric AI application with our all-inclusive foundational package.
What's included:
Need advanced model fine-tuning, complex agentic systems, or multi-modal capabilities? Our AI app development company provides a detailed custom quote.
AI application development services from PixelPlex are designed to learn from your data, your users, and your market, becoming smarter and more valuable every day.
Finance isn't just numbers – it's human behavior and market sentiment. We build AI apps that grasp this complexity, moving beyond mere calculation to provide predictive, personalized financial guidance.
Your customer is a story in motion. We develop AI apps that read between the lines of clicks and carts, creating truly dynamic retail experiences that anticipate desire and cultivate loyalty, not just transactions.
A supply chain is a complex, living network. We build AI applications that act as its intelligent nervous system, sensing friction points before they become failures and orchestrating a flow of goods that is resilient and predictive.
Health is a personal, continuous journey, not a series of appointments. An AI application will support this journey, learning from individual patient data to empower clinicians and patients with proactive care tools.
A property is an asset embedded in a dynamic community. With AI application development services, we build apps that capture the living pulse of the market, learning from subtle economic shifts to uncover opportunities that static analyses miss.
Energy operations are a high-stakes balance of precision and unpredictability. AI brings a new level of intelligence to the field, learning from every sensor and data point to create a self-aware operational environment.
Your vision is to lead, not to follow. Through expert AI application development services, we architect intelligence that learns, adapts, and creates unprecedented value within your ecosystem.
We analyze your domain to identify the unique opportunities where AI can deliver a decisive advantage, mapping out the data you have and the data you need to fuel a truly powerful model.
Deliverables
An AI is only as good as its collaboration with people. We design interfaces that make complex AI insights instantly understandable and actionable.
Deliverables
This is where data becomes intelligence. Here our AI app development company experts engineer the neural architecture from the ground up for peak accuracy and efficiency.
Deliverables
We build the complete application that houses the AI, from the user-facing front end to the secure backend. We then seamlessly integrate this new intelligence into your existing software stack and workflows.
Deliverables
Before launch, we put your AI through its paces in a digital twin of your environment. Our AI application development services experts simulate edge cases, and stress loads to guarantee its reliability, security, and performance.
Deliverables
We stay on as your dedicated partner to monitor its performance, retrain it with new data to keep it sharp, and identify opportunities to expand its capabilities. Your competitive edge will grow stronger.
Deliverables
Got a wild vision? Whether it's AI, blockchain innovation, deep data science, or something totally new where these worlds collide, our AI mobile app development company got the serious tech talent to bring it to life.
What exactly is an "AI app" and how is it different from standard software?
My business has a unique AI idea. Can you build it, or do you offer pre-made solutions?
How does your AI mobile app development company ensure accuracy, especially with sensitive data?
We have limited or "dirty" data. Is that a problem for AI app development?
What's the typical cost for AI app development?
Unpack game-changing insights from our artificial intelligence mobile app development company. Our blog's packed with fresh perspectives, actionable strategies, and the trends shaping tomorrow, all designed to keep you on top.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog