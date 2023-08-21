Generative AI should be the native intelligence inside the tools you already use. We fuse the power of advanced generative models directly into the fabric of your existing software and workflows.
We integrate generative models directly into the fabric of your existing applications. Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), we connect LLMs securely to your databases, and APIs. The result is AI that answers with your data, not the web's.
We implement validation layers, custom content filters, and prompt-chaining systems that constrain the model's output to be factual and safe for customer-facing interactions. It will generate what it should.
GenAI is the engine – PixelPlex builds the rest of the car. We deploy AI-powered agents that will be capable of drafting emails in your CRM, summarizing meetings, assigning tasks, or routing support tickets with intelligent context.
Analysis paralysis is the enemy of innovation. We take time to thoroughly research suitable vector databases, and API tools so you can focus on the outcome, not the overhead.
Our process is laser-focused on measurable KPIs from day one (be it reducing ticket resolution time, accelerating content creation, or automating data analysis) to ensure your investment in AI delivers a quantifiable return.
Our goal is to augment your team's capabilities, automate complex creative tasks, and build a cognitive layer over your entire business – with professional AI development services.
First of all, you need a clear plan. We help you to separate genuine emerging and worthy tech from the hype. We deliver a customized roadmap that identifies the highest-impact integration points.
We build the models that speak your business’ language. Our team develops, trains, and fine-tunes custom models on your proprietary data, teaching them your unique brand voice.
Picture your analytics platform not just showing charts, but writing the executive summary. We connect the power of models like GPT-4, Claude, and Llama directly to the tools you use every day.
We turn unmanaged data into a single source of truth. We build internal "company brain" platforms where your team can ask complex questions and get precise, source-cited answers instantly.
Using model distillation, quantization, and parameter-efficient fine-tuning, we reduce latency and operational costs, ensuring your AI features are fast, responsive, and deliver maximum ROI.
See how our clients are using AI to get real results, work smarter, and find new ways to grow.
This solution enhances the shopping experience by leveraging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology, enabling retailers to track customer behavior, analyze shopping patterns, and optimize in-store operations.
A social gaming platform that brings players together for strategic gameplay, featuring AI-powered opponents, in-game tournaments, and a Facebook game bot.
This AI-powered warehouse automation system integrates intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors, ensuring seamless, 24/7 warehouse operations.
AIRA is an AI-driven retina analysis tool that enhances medical diagnostics by detecting and differentiating symptoms of retinal diseases. It provides doctors with a knowledge base and assists in early disease detection.
Kooper is an intelligent mobile shopping assistant that simplifies grocery shopping with AI-driven personalization, shared lists, and real-time deal alerts.
We have the expertise to architect a custom, integrated system where the AI continuously learns. After more than 450 projects, we know how to create a proprietary asset that grows in value and makes your business smarter.
We build impenetrable data sandboxes for your sensitive information, engineer sophisticated prompt-guards, and deploy continuous monitoring to ensure your AI remains aligned with your ethics. 0 exploits in our career speak for us.
How can an AI own assets or execute verifiable agreements? We're evolving with the tech and building the foundation for a new class of verifiable, autonomous AI + Web3 applications that will define the next digital frontier.
17 years
in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B+
raised by clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Generative AI will become your co-pilot. It learns from your top performers and historical data to provide instant, expert-level assistance, allowing every team member to operate at their peak potential.
With GenAI, your team can now simply ask complex questions and get synthesized, context-aware answers in seconds, no data scientist required.
By fine-tuning exclusively on your company's unique communications, marketing materials, and successful support conversations, we create an AI that speaks with your authentic tone, nuance, and style.
Integrate generative AI at the core of your product or service. Imagine product design tools that ideate alongside your users or support systems that can understand visual problems through images and guide users to a solution.
From auto-generating project summaries in your management software to drafting initial API code in your developers' IDE, we remove friction at every step. The result is a compound acceleration of your entire operational lifecycle.
Starting at
$9,000
Seamlessly integrate a powerful generative AI feature into your existing application or workflow and deliver immediate value to your users.
What's included:
Need custom model fine-tuning, complex multi-step AI workflows, or Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems? We provide a detailed custom quote.
From small startups to large corporations, we provide the generative AI solutions they need to succeed in their industry.
Integrate GenAI to, automate nuanced compliance analysis and reporting, detect sophisticated fraud patterns, and create uniquely personalized financial advice and product offerings at scale.
With a retail-specific AI model, your business will provide realistic virtual try-on experiences, enhance product discovery through conversational AI chatbots, and ultimately streamline your content pipeline.
Automatically create dynamic multi-stop routes that minimize fuel and time in real-time, and leverage AI-generated insights from complex datasets to drastically cut costs and improve delivery.
Automate documentation workflows, personalize patient engagement and treatment plans, advance drug discovery efforts, and sharpen predictive diagnostic tools through GenAI integration.
We build tailored generative AI solutions – from automating listing descriptions and providing market trend analysis, to enabling virtual staging and generating data-driven price predictions.
With a domain-specific model, you’ll easily extract insights from complex geological data, create synthetic datasets for robust predictive maintenance algorithms, and optimize exploration campaigns.
We guide you through every stage, from pinpointing the perfect AI for your specific challenge to ensuring it scales seamlessly and cost-effectively within your tech stack.
We first pinpoint the exact processes where generative AI can deliver measurable ROI, not just novelty. We find the friction, then design the AI-powered solution.
Deliverables
We benchmark leading models against your specific needs for speed, cost, and reasoning quality. Then, we build a sophisticated prompt, defining its voice, tasks, and operational boundaries.
Deliverables
A generic AI gives generic answers. We connect the model securely to your private knowledge databases. This process, known as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), "grounds" the AI in your reality.
Deliverables
Getting the right answer from an AI is an art. We masterfully craft and refine prompts that act as the model’s operating instructions, guiding its logic, tone, and output format.
Deliverables
Through robust API connections, we inject intelligence into your CRM, ERP, or communication platforms, automating tasks and providing insights without forcing your team to learn a new tool.
Deliverables
We implement a robust governance framework to monitor performance, control costs, and mitigate risks. This ensures your AI integration remains a reliable, secure, and valuable asset as you scale.
Deliverables
We have the technical expertise to transform your most ambitious ideas into reality, whether they involve AI, blockchain, or both.
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
Generative AI integration services embed powerful AI models directly into your business's existing software, making AI a native part of your tools and workflows.
We're not just a standard generative AI integration company, we focus on custom, secure solutions that upgrade your entire workflow and deliver a quantifiable return on investment.
Yes. Through the integration of generative AI using a secure process called RAG, we connect the AI to your private data without compromising security.
Our generative AI integration services are designed for efficiency, with a structured process that ensures a smooth and timely delivery, though the exact timeline depends on project scope.
By partnering with our generative AI integration company, you can expect measurable benefits like faster operations, improved efficiency, and a clear return on your investment from day one.
