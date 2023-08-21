Generative AI integration services background

Generative AI Integration
Services

Don't just add an AI tool. Upgrade your entire workflow.

Generative AI should be the native intelligence inside the tools you already use. We fuse the power of advanced generative models directly into the fabric of your existing software and workflows.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Your generic GenAI tool doesn’t understand business?

We integrate generative models directly into the fabric of your existing applications. Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), we connect LLMs securely to your databases, and APIs. The result is AI that answers with your data, not the web's.

Number 2

Worried your AI will go off-script?

We implement validation layers, custom content filters, and prompt-chaining systems that constrain the model's output to be factual and safe for customer-facing interactions. It will generate what it should.

Number 3

Struggling with tasks automation?

GenAI is the engine – PixelPlex builds the rest of the car. We deploy AI-powered agents that will be capable of drafting emails in your CRM, summarizing meetings, assigning tasks, or routing support tickets with intelligent context.

Number 4

Don’t know which model and framework you need?

Analysis paralysis is the enemy of innovation. We take time to thoroughly research suitable vector databases, and API tools so you can focus on the outcome, not the overhead.

Number 5

Struggling to develop your AI project post-launch?

Our process is laser-focused on measurable KPIs from day one (be it reducing ticket resolution time, accelerating content creation, or automating data analysis) to ensure your investment in AI delivers a quantifiable return.

Generative AI integration services

Our goal is to augment your team's capabilities, automate complex creative tasks, and build a cognitive layer over your entire business – with professional AI development services.

Generative AI integration services

Generative AI consulting

First of all, you need a clear plan. We help you to separate genuine emerging and worthy tech from the hype. We deliver a customized roadmap that identifies the highest-impact integration points.

Explore generative AI consulting services arrow

Generative AI development

We build the models that speak your business’ language. Our team develops, trains, and fine-tunes custom models on your proprietary data, teaching them your unique brand voice.

Explore generative AI development services arrow

Intelligent workflow integration

Picture your analytics platform not just showing charts, but writing the executive summary. We connect the power of models like GPT-4, Claude, and Llama directly to the tools you use every day.

Proprietary knowledge systems (RAG)

We turn unmanaged data into a single source of truth. We build internal "company brain" platforms where your team can ask complex questions and get precise, source-cited answers instantly.

AI model performance & efficiency tuning

Using model distillation, quantization, and parameter-efficient fine-tuning, we reduce latency and operational costs, ensuring your AI features are fast, responsive, and deliver maximum ROI.

Our generative AI success stories

See how our clients are using AI to get real results, work smarter, and find new ways to grow.

Smart retail platform

This solution enhances the shopping experience by leveraging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology, enabling retailers to track customer behavior, analyze shopping patterns, and optimize in-store operations.

  • Enhanced customer insights
  • Personalized marketing
  • Optimized store layouts
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Seamless integration
The illustration of Smart retail platform project

Social gaming platform

  • AI game assistant
    • WebMobile
  • Customizable gameplay
  • Game bot

A social gaming platform that brings players together for strategic gameplay, featuring AI-powered opponents, in-game tournaments, and a Facebook game bot.

  • Global player connection
  • Tournaments and leaderboards
  • Smart game assistant
  • Interactive social features
  • Customizable gameplay
The illustration of Social gaming platform project

Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

This AI-powered warehouse automation system integrates intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors, ensuring seamless, 24/7 warehouse operations.

  • Faster order processing
  • Optimized workforce efficiency
  • Intelligent inventory management
  • Seamless automation
  • Non-stop operations
The illustration of Warehouse automation with digital twins project

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

AIRA is an AI-driven retina analysis tool that enhances medical diagnostics by detecting and differentiating symptoms of retinal diseases. It provides doctors with a knowledge base and assists in early disease detection.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
The illustration of AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool project

AI-powered shared grocery shopping app

Kooper is an intelligent mobile shopping assistant that simplifies grocery shopping with AI-driven personalization, shared lists, and real-time deal alerts.

  • Smart shopping lists
  • AI-powered recommendations
  • Real-time deal alerts
  • Location-based reminders
  • Purchase analytics
The illustration of AI-powered shared grocery shopping app project

Why choose PixelPlex

Fire icon

17+ years in software development

We have the expertise to architect a custom, integrated system where the AI continuously learns. After more than 450 projects, we know how to create a proprietary asset that grows in value and makes your business smarter.

Shield icon

Security is non-negotiable

We build impenetrable data sandboxes for your sensitive information, engineer sophisticated prompt-guards, and deploy continuous monitoring to ensure your AI remains aligned with your ethics. 0 exploits in our career speak for us.

Diamond icon

AI + Web3 professional team

How can an AI own assets or execute verifiable agreements? We're evolving with the tech and building the foundation for a new class of verifiable, autonomous AI + Web3 applications that will define the next digital frontier.

17 years

in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of generative AI integration for your business

1.

Your best expert knowledge but x100

Generative AI will become your co-pilot. It learns from your top performers and historical data to provide instant, expert-level assistance, allowing every team member to operate at their peak potential.

2.

Your data but now in conversation

With GenAI, your team can now simply ask complex questions and get synthesized, context-aware answers in seconds, no data scientist required.

3.

Your brand's voice but brighter

By fine-tuning exclusively on your company's unique communications, marketing materials, and successful support conversations, we create an AI that speaks with your authentic tone, nuance, and style.

4.

A customer experience that can't be copied

Integrate generative AI at the core of your product or service. Imagine product design tools that ideate alongside your users or support systems that can understand visual problems through images and guide users to a solution.

5.

Your entire workflow but x10 accelerated

From auto-generating project summaries in your management software to drafting initial API code in your developers' IDE, we remove friction at every step. The result is a compound acceleration of your entire operational lifecycle.

Cost of generative AI integration

Starting at

$9,000

Seamlessly integrate a powerful generative AI feature into your existing application or workflow and deliver immediate value to your users.

What's included:

  • Strategy and model selection
  • Custom model fine-tuning
  • Feature development
  • Basic deployment and handover

Need custom model fine-tuning, complex multi-step AI workflows, or Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Cross-industry expertise

From small startups to large corporations, we provide the generative AI solutions they need to succeed in their industry.

FinTech & banking

Integrate GenAI to, automate nuanced compliance analysis and reporting, detect sophisticated fraud patterns, and create uniquely personalized financial advice and product offerings at scale.

  • Fraud detection and risk assessment
  • Personalized financial services
  • Automated compliance and reporting
  • Financial forecasting and market analysis
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

With a retail-specific AI model, your business will provide realistic virtual try-on experiences, enhance product discovery through conversational AI chatbots, and ultimately streamline your content pipeline.

  • Automated content creation
  • Personalized shopping experiences
  • AI-powered virtual assistants
  • Marketing and demand prediction
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Automatically create dynamic multi-stop routes that minimize fuel and time in real-time, and leverage AI-generated insights from complex datasets to drastically cut costs and improve delivery.

  • Predictive demand forecasting
  • Automated inventory management
  • Route optimization and logistics planning
  • Supply chain risk mitigation
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Automate documentation workflows, personalize patient engagement and treatment plans, advance drug discovery efforts, and sharpen predictive diagnostic tools through GenAI integration.

  • Diagnostic accuracy with AI-based tools
  • Personalized treatment plans based on data insights
  • Patient scheduling and resource allocation
  • Automated administrative tasks
medical technology interface

Real estate

We build tailored generative AI solutions – from automating listing descriptions and providing market trend analysis, to enabling virtual staging and generating data-driven price predictions.

  • Property values and market trends updates
  • Property recommendations for clients
  • Automated document generation
  • Virtual property tours
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

With a domain-specific model, you’ll easily extract insights from complex geological data, create synthetic datasets for robust predictive maintenance algorithms, and optimize exploration campaigns.

  • Geological data analysis
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Operational safety and risk assessment
  • Sustainability and energy optimization
offshore oil rig

Generative AI integration process

We guide you through every stage, from pinpointing the perfect AI for your specific challenge to ensuring it scales seamlessly and cost-effectively within your tech stack.

1. Strategic integration mapping

2. Model selection

3. Proprietary data grounding

4. Prompt engineering and behavior tuning

5. Seamless workflow integration

6. Governance and operational scaling

Strategic integration mapping

We first pinpoint the exact processes where generative AI can deliver measurable ROI, not just novelty. We find the friction, then design the AI-powered solution.

Deliverables

  • Generative workflow audit
  • Use case impact & feasibility score
  • Pilot project blueprint & ROI forecast

Model selection

We benchmark leading models against your specific needs for speed, cost, and reasoning quality. Then, we build a sophisticated prompt, defining its voice, tasks, and operational boundaries.

Deliverables

  • Best-fit model analysis
  • Master prompt library & style guide
  • AI personality & brand voice framework

Proprietary data grounding

A generic AI gives generic answers. We connect the model securely to your private knowledge databases. This process, known as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), "grounds" the AI in your reality.

Deliverables

  • Secure retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline
  • Vectorized private knowledge base
  • Real-time data synchronization protocol

Prompt engineering and behavior tuning

Getting the right answer from an AI is an art. We masterfully craft and refine prompts that act as the model’s operating instructions, guiding its logic, tone, and output format.

Deliverables

  • Advanced prompt library for core tasks
  • Brand voice and tone alignment
  • Lightweight model fine-tuning (e.g., LoRA)

Seamless workflow integration

Through robust API connections, we inject intelligence into your CRM, ERP, or communication platforms, automating tasks and providing insights without forcing your team to learn a new tool.

Deliverables

  • API-first integration with existing software
  • Custom human-in-the-loop approval workflows
  • Automated task execution

Governance and operational scaling

We implement a robust governance framework to monitor performance, control costs, and mitigate risks. This ensures your AI integration remains a reliable, secure, and valuable asset as you scale.

Deliverables

  • AI monitoring and performance dashboard
  • Hallucination detection and mitigation strategy
  • Cost management and operational runbook

Our signature domains

We have the technical expertise to transform your most ambitious ideas into reality, whether they involve AI, blockchain, or both.

Blockchain

Boost your operations with a custom blockchain platform. This technology provides unmatched security, improves efficiency, and gives your users a foundation of trust.
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Tokenization removes the barriers of traditional ownership, making it easier to trade these assets, create new investment opportunities, and allow more people to share in their value.
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We engineer custom software that alchemizes your raw, complex data streams into pure, actionable intelligence, fueling decisive strategies and tangible business growth.
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Harnessing the power of machine learning, we give you the insights you need to simplify your business, run more efficiently, and make smarter, more focused decisions with certainty.
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What is generative AI integration?

Generative AI integration services embed powerful AI models directly into your business's existing software, making AI a native part of your tools and workflows.

How is PixelPlex different from a standard generative AI integration company?

We're not just a standard generative AI integration company, we focus on custom, secure solutions that upgrade your entire workflow and deliver a quantifiable return on investment.

Can you integrate AI with my data securely?

Yes. Through the integration of generative AI using a secure process called RAG, we connect the AI to your private data without compromising security.

How long does an integration project take?

Our generative AI integration services are designed for efficiency, with a structured process that ensures a smooth and timely delivery, though the exact timeline depends on project scope.

What kind of ROI can I expect?

By partnering with our generative AI integration company, you can expect measurable benefits like faster operations, improved efficiency, and a clear return on your investment from day one.

Explore our insights

Discover fresh ideas about AI and other innovations. Our blog shares information, strategies, and trends to keep you informed and motivated.

More articles

