Stablecoin development services background

Stablecoin Development
Services

In the world of crypto, volatility makes waves. We build your anchor.

We’ll architect a stable economic instrument that is uniquely yours. It’s a private, programmable, and predictable medium of exchange that integrates seamlessly into your ecosystem, giving you the power of digital currency without the chaos of speculation.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Afraid your "stable" coin is built on a house of cards?

We move beyond mere promises by engineering fortress-like pegging mechanisms, whether through fully-audited, transparent fiat reserves or algorithmically-managed collateral vaults. We engineer its anchor, ensuring its stability is verifiable and resilient.

Number 2

Struggling to give your dollar-pegged token a purpose beyond the peg?

A stablecoin needs utility to thrive. PixelPlex transforms your token from a static asset into a dynamic economic tool, making it the native payment, settlement, or reward mechanism within your ecosystem.

Number 3

Unsure whether to back your coin with fiat, crypto, or a sophisticated algorithm?

Choosing your stablecoin's model is crucial, as it defines its risk, scalability, and regulatory path. We'll help you select the ideal architecture from fiat-backed, crypto-overcollateralized, or algorithmic designs to perfectly match your vision.

Number 4

Navigating global regulatory compliance feels impossible?

Being experts in cryptocurrency development, we embed compliance into stablecoin design, from privacy-preserving KYC/AML to jurisdictional tailoring, ensuring legitimacy and regulatory readiness.

Number 5

Concerned your stablecoin will be trapped in a liquidity desert?

A stablecoin needs deep, accessible liquidity from day one for widespread adoption. We'll ensure this by partnering with exchanges, seeding DEX liquidity pools, and creating seamless fiat on/off-ramps, making your coin effortlessly tradable.

Number 6

Need a mission control for your currency, not just a minting button?

We equip you with the tools for unshakeable operational command over your stablecoin's economic system – custom treasury management dashboards, automated reporting for audits, and governance modules for secure, transparent system management.

Stablecoin development services

Create your own branded, stable digital currency, designed to anchor your ecosystem and power frictionless commerce on a global scale.

Stablecoin development services

Stablecoin architecture & development

In a world of digital fluctuation, we engineer the constant. We build stablecoins that are foundational layers of trust for your digital economy. Move value with the speed of blockchain and the predictability of traditional finance.

Peg architecture & economic modeling

PixelPlex designs and stress-tests your coin's economic model to ensure a stable peg. We can help you build a system that's fully collateralized, decentralized, or algorithmic, tailoring incentives to maintain an unshakeable peg.

Minting, burning & collateral vaults

The team builds the immutable smart contract core for your stablecoin, managing permissioned minting, seamless redemptions, and automated collateral vaults for verifiable, programmatically precise backing.

Regulatory compliance & real-time audits

Our architecture embeds compliance from day one, featuring on-chain tools and "Proof of Reserve" for real-time verification by regulators and users. This design ensures an AML/CFT compliant asset, ready for institutional adoption.

Payment gateway & DeFi ecosystem integration

We provide the APIs and SDKs to integrate your stablecoin into payment systems and enterprise solutions, making it a primary asset for DeFi applications like lending, DEXs, and multi-chain yield generation.

Case studies

Discover real-world examples of how our DeFi strategies and native token development have benefited businesses similar to yours.

Crypto trading arbitrage bot

This solution automates the process of finding and capitalizing on price discrepancies across different cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to maximize their profits.

  • Automated cryptocurrency trading platform
  • Integrated arbitrage bot
  • Real-time market analytics tools
  • Secure user accounts and transaction management
  • Customizable bot settings
The illustration of Crypto trading arbitrage bot project

Crypto wallet with advanced security features

QTUM – a robust crypto solution accessible across multiple platforms. It empowers users to securely conduct all their cryptocurrency transactions from any location.

  • ERC-20 token support
  • Shamir’s secret encryption
  • Secure Enclave and KeyStore support
  • Qtum blockchain API integration
  • Smart contracts template builder
The illustration of Crypto wallet with advanced security features project

ICO platform for DeFi

We built and empowered the platform with features like multi-tier staking and referral bonuses, making their PRSH token launch a massive hit that drew in investors and built solid trust.

  • Transparent tokenomics for user confidence
  • Simplified flow from registration to token purchase
  • Secure staking mechanisms with automated reward payouts
  • Integrated referral rewards
  • Token marketplace
The illustration of ICO platform for DeFi project

Cryptocurrency exchange for professional traders

Web and mobile cryptocurrency exchange for professional traders with over 20 customizable modules, high level of security, customer service and support.

  • Support for two types of orders: limit and market
  • Over 20 trading modules
  • 18 trading pairs
  • Three types of 2FA: via Google authenticator, email and SMS
  • Live chat and ticket system customer support
The illustration of Cryptocurrency exchange for professional traders project

Clients’ reviews

Here are a few client success stories that demonstrate our commitment to achieving your goals:

  • PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Adam Greenwood

    Co-Founder & COO

    Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder

    Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.

    Anonymous, Senior Manager

    Anonymous

    Senior Manager

    The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.

    4.5Rating 4.5
    Clutch

Why choose us for your stablecoin development?

Fire icon

Engineered economic stability

We engineer resilient economic systems. We design, stress-test, and deploy robust stability mechanisms for any model – fiat-backed, crypto-collateralized, or hybrid – ensuring your asset withstands market shocks.

Shield icon

Verifiable transparency and security

Trust is paramount. We build in verifiable transparency with real-time, on-chain Proof-of-Reserve and auditable smart contract development. With 0 exploits in our career, our security means trust is a fact, not a hope.

Diamond icon

Future-proof architecture

We build inherently resilient and adaptable platforms with cross-chain bridges, decentralized storage, and built-in governance, guaranteeing a future-proof architecture from day one.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of stablecoin development for your business

A custom stablecoin is a declaration of financial independence that transforms your business from a participant in an economy into an economy of its own.

1.

Escape the 'success tax' and own your payment rail

With your own branded stablecoin, you slash fees to near-zero, eliminate chargebacks, and settle payments instantly. You're no longer renting a payment rail – you own it, escaping arbitrary rules and frozen accounts.

2.

Turn your customers into a citizenry, not just users

A branded stablecoin is the economic engine of your digital nation. Earn, spend, and stake it within your ecosystem to cultivate extreme loyalty and lifetime value. It's the ultimate lock-in.

3.

Build business logic directly into your cash flow

Imagine instant royalty splits, per-second subscriptions, and self-executing escrows. Your cash flow transforms from a ledger into a hyper-efficient, programmable engine.

4.

Erase borders and business hours from your balance sheet

Stablecoins operate on a 24/7 global ledger, enabling instant, final payments across borders. This isn't just speed – it's a paradigm shift for international payroll, supply chain finance, and global commerce.

5.

Transform your brand into a benchmark of value

Issuing your own branded dollar solidifies your company as the ultimate symbol of reliability. It's a daily touchpoint in your users' wallets, cementing your brand as the very definition of dependable value.

Cost of a stablecoin development solution

Starting at

$30,000+

Establish your on-chain economy with a secure, tested, and functional stablecoin designed for your specific ecosystem.

What's included:

  • Economic model & whitepaper
  • Core smart contract suite
  • Basic mint & redeem dApp
  • Testing & security

Need complex algorithmic models, cross-chain deployment, or a formal third-party audit? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Our process

Through our expert stablecoin development process, we architect trust, stability, and liquidity from the first line of code to the last audit report. This is the blueprint for creating digital bedrock.

1. Stability model & economic design

arrow

2. Reserve management & user interface

arrow

3. Peg mechanism & smart contract engineering

arrow

4. Ecosystem development & integration

arrow

5. Resilience testing & audited launch

arrow

6. Treasury & stability monitoring

arrow

Stability model & economic design

First, we analyze the trade-offs between decentralization, capital efficiency, and regulatory compliance to design a peg mechanism that is both resilient and built for growth.

Deliverables

  • Economic feasibility and risk modeling report
  • Peg mechanism and reserve strategy proposal
  • Regulatory compliance pathway analysis

Reserve management & user interface

Trust isn't given, it's displayed. We design the systems that prove your stablecoin's value, second by second. This includes a pristine user interface for minting and redeeming, and a public-facing transparency portal.

Deliverables

  • Mint, redeem, and governance dashboards
  • Public transparency portal design
  • User onboarding and kyc/aml flow

Peg mechanism & smart contract engineering

Here, we forge the core logic. Our smart contracts are an economic fortress. We build and integrate the critical components to relentlessly defend the peg against market volatility and malicious actors.

Deliverables

  • Core stablecoin smart contract suite
  • Oracle and price feed integration plan
  • Liquidation engine and arbitrage bot framework

Ecosystem development & integration

A stablecoin’s power comes from its utility. We ensure your coin doesn’t launch in a vacuum. We develop a robust SDK for seamless integration by other DeFi protocols, and we provide the technical groundwork and support.

Deliverables

  • Functional stablecoin on testnet
  • Sdk for third-party developer integration
  • Wallet and exchange listing support package

Resilience testing & audited launch

We try to break it so the market can’t. Before launch, your stablecoin undergoes brutal economic stress tests, simulating black swan events and extreme market conditions to validate the stability mechanism.

Deliverables

  • Economic stress test and de-peg simulation results
  • Third-party security audit and remediation report
  • Mainnet deployment and liquidity provisioning plan

Treasury & stability monitoring

Launch is day one. We provide ongoing treasury management, real-time peg monitoring, and governance support to ensure long-term stability and adaptation to the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Deliverables

  • Real-time peg and reserve monitoring alerts
  • Ongoing audit and attestation management
  • Community proposal support

Blockchain technology stack

Our stablecoin development company has mastered the essential platforms and frameworks of the decentralized web.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we leverage its fast and scalable architecture to develop decentralized applications (dApps) and Telegram Mini Apps designed for mass adoption and high transaction volumes.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

We provide Cardano consulting and build custom dApps, smart contracts, and NFT marketplaces on its interoperable, sustainable, and scalable blockchain.

Cardano Development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

Our experts leverage Polkadot's capabilities to create high-performance, interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more.

Polkadot Development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

We develop secure, reliable dApps and smart contracts on Ethereum, and offer consulting and auditing services for existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum Development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our skilled team builds custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps to modernize your business operations using industry best practices.

Hyperledger Development
Solana

Solana Development

Benefit from high speed and scalability with our Solana development services, including dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi products.

Solana Development
Binance

Binance Development

We specialize in building smart contracts and DeFi solutions on the BNB Smart Chain, taking advantage of its low transaction fees, high-speed processing, and EVM cross-chain capabilities.

Polygon

Polygon Development

We develop sophisticated stablecoin solutions and assist with migrating your existing projects to the Polygon platform.

Flow

Flow Development

Our team creates scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces using the Flow blockchain and its Cadence programming language, enabling automated transactions.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We help you build secure and unchangeable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing Layer 2 solutions to improve scalability and add new features.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera Development

As official Hedera partners, our experts build secure, high-performance, enterprise-grade applications using Hedera's rapid and equitable hashgraph technology.

INTMAX

INTMAX Development

We enable significant cost reductions on Ethereum transactions through our scalable platform, powered by Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology.

DAML development

DAML Development

We develop DAML applications that can be deployed on various ledgers, ensuring interoperability and providing clear, transparent insights into complex multi-stakeholder processes.

DAML Development

Our signature domains

We help you turn your AI, blockchain, stablecoin, and other innovative ideas into reality, no matter how complex.

Blockchain

Create your own blockchain platform to achieve top-tier security, optimize your operations, and gain a significant competitive edge through enhanced trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Tokenizing real-world assets like property or art lets you easily trade them, opening up new investment opportunities and global markets.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Grow your business strategically by leveraging your unique data. We build tailored software to analyze your intricate information and inform intelligent decision-making.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We help you streamline operations, increase output, and make better strategic decisions by integrating machine learning into your core business functions.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What is stablecoin development?

Stablecoin development involves designing and building a digital currency pegged to a stable asset, like a fiat currency (e.g., USD), a commodity (e.g., gold), or another cryptocurrency. The goal is to minimize price volatility, offering a predictable medium of exchange within a blockchain ecosystem.

What kind of stablecoin development services do you offer?

We offer comprehensive stablecoin development services, including architectural design, economic modeling for peg stability, smart contract engineering for minting and burning, regulatory compliance integration, and ecosystem integration for payments and DeFi. We tailor our services to your specific needs, whether it's a fiat-backed, crypto-collateralized, or algorithmic stablecoin.

Why should my business consider stablecoin development?

Developing your own stablecoin can offer significant benefits, such as escaping high transaction fees, eliminating chargebacks, enabling instant cross-border payments, fostering customer loyalty within your ecosystem, and building programmable cash flow. It allows your business to create its own digital economy.

What makes your stablecoin development company stand out?

Our stablecoin development company focuses on engineering resilient economic systems, ensuring verifiable transparency and security with a track record of zero exploits, and building future-proof architecture that is adaptable and scalable. We provide end-to-end solutions, from initial consultation to ongoing monitoring.

How do you ensure the stability of the stablecoin?

We employ robust pegging mechanisms, which can include fully-audited fiat reserves, crypto-overcollateralization, or sophisticated algorithmic management. Our process involves rigorous economic modeling and stress-testing to ensure your stablecoin maintains its peg even during market fluctuations.

Do your stablecoin development services include regulatory compliance?

Yes, regulatory compliance is embedded into our stablecoin development service from day one. We integrate features like privacy-preserving KYC/AML solutions, "Proof of Reserve" for real-time verification, and jurisdictional tailoring to ensure your stablecoin is legitimate and ready for institutional adoption and evolving regulations.

Read our blog

Curious about the future of tech? We explore the newest DeFi ideas and trends to keep you informed and inspired.

More articles

