Launching a token isn't the goal. Launching it with instant, deep, and decentralized liquidity is. A traditional launch path builds a list of hopefuls waiting for someone else to open the gates. A strategically architected IDO builds an immediate, self-sustaining marketplace.
We implement robust anti-bot and anti-snipe mechanisms, from tiered allocation systems and secure whitelisting contracts to lottery models, ensuring your real community members and small investors get a fair chance to participate.
We design intelligent, on-chain vesting schedules for team, advisor, and private sale tokens. By aligning incentives and managing initial circulating supply, we build a model that rewards long-term holders, not short-term flippers.
We handle minting the tokens, airdropping to IDO participants, and, most crucially, seeding and locking the initial liquidity pool on DEXs like Uniswap or PancakeSwap. We manage the technical chaos so you can focus on your community.
Our contracts are built for an adversarial environment. They are gas-optimized, rigorously unit-tested, and prepared for exhaustive third-party audits to ensure they are mathematically sound and economically secure.
"Permissionless" doesn't mean "non-compliant." By integrating launchpad-level or smart-contract-level KYC/AML verification and geofencing capabilities, we help you run a global, decentralized fundraiser while managing regulatory risk.
The IDO isn't the finish line but the starting gun. We help establish multi-signature wallets for fund management, staking contracts to reward early liquidity providers, and the governance frameworks for your community to help guide the project's future.
Our IDO development company architects your launch – from smart contract deployment and launchpad strategy to building the community hype that ensures your listing is a market-defining event.
You'll get a token economy that goes beyond fundraising. We design systems with clear utility, anti-whale mechanisms, and fair-launch principles, creating sustainable value that rewards long-term believers, not just the earliest flippers.
Why limit your launch to one ecosystem? We analyze your target audience and deploy your IDO on the right chain – from high-traffic L1s to high-speed, low-fee L2s, ensuring your community can participate without friction or prohibitive gas fees.
Trust is your most valuable asset. We provide the smart contract development for your token and the IDO swap/pool mechanism. Every line is then subjected to rigorous third-party audits to secure your treasury and protect your community's funds.
We build the technical framework for your launch, integrating seamless KYC/AML checks into the IDO platform to ensure you're compliant with global standards while still providing a smooth user experience.
The launch is just the beginning of engagement. There goes the next step: a custom DeFi staking platform development. This gives your new holders a clear incentive to lock up their tokens, earn rewards, and participate in your ecosystem, driving long-term stability.
Explore our clients' success stories to see the powerful results and significant projects our IDO development service team has completed.
By customizing a white-label solution, PixelPlex developed and delivered a tailored ICO platform, incorporating the client's specific feature requirements. The end result is a comprehensive DeFi solution on BSC, featuring:
We created an online platform for reward and donation-based crowdfunding built on Ethereum smart contracts with its own KickCoin token. The KickICO platform has generated $500M to date.
Innovative and fully decentralized platform providing top liquidity alongside fair token distribution via two stages right from the network launch.
We developed the first non-custodial wallet for the Canton Network. The wallet's immediate impact and quality were validated within days of its launch when it was featured in the official Canton ecosystem marketplace.
Client success is our ultimate goal. See what they say about partnering with us:
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
We specialize in designing and executing successful capital formation events, having enabled our clients to raise a total of $1.2 billion and produce three unicorn projects valued at over $1 billion.
With 13+ years of experience in blockchain development, we handle all the complex technical and compliance requirements for top-tier exchanges. This ensures your IDO immediately benefits from the exchange's full marketing power and established credibility.
With a track record of deploying over 1 million smart contracts on the mainnet and zero exploits throughout our history, we ensure your offering is secure, transparent, and resilient.
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
Top blockchain
company 2024
The moment your sale concludes, we establish its liquidity pool. Your token becomes a tradable asset on a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) immediately, capturing market momentum from the very first minute.
Why ask for permission to innovate? An IDO is permissionless. We build smart contracts that put you in full control. You set the price, you define the parameters, and you decide when to launch, all without a central gatekeeper.
Your project isn't limited to one exchange's walled garden. We launch you directly into the global DeFi ecosystem. This gives you access to a borderless community of crypto-native investors, liquidity providers, and community members ready to participate.
Bypass the astronomical listing fees and restrictive deals demanded by centralized exchanges. Our IDO development is lean and efficient, ensuring the capital you raise goes directly into building your product, not just paying for access.
IDO launchpads aren't just for fundraising but for community building. We help you target platforms that attract engaged users who must stake or participate to get an allocation. You don't just get buyers – you get committed, long-term supporters.
A messy token release schedule can destroy post-launch stability. We develop smart contracts that automate your entire token vesting and distribution plan for the team, advisors, and private investors, ensuring a predictable and healthy market for years to come.
Starting at
$20,000
Launch your token professionally and securely with our IDO platform package.
What's included:
Need cross-chain sales, advanced anti-bot features, or a custom dashboard? We provide a detailed custom quote.
A token drop is a giveaway. An IDO is a community-powered market ignition. And this is our launch sequence:
We dive deep into your vision to map it against the decentralized landscape. We don’t just pick a DEX but align your goals, community, and tokenomics with the right launchpad and AMM platform to build unstoppable momentum from day one.
Deliverables
We design a robust token model built for decentralized ownership, incentivizing early community backers and liquidity providers while ensuring sustainable, long-term value. This is all captured in a compelling, investor-grade whitepaper that builds conviction.
Deliverables
We engineer the bedrock: your token contract, the IDO sale contract, and automated vesting schedules. Everything is optimized for gas efficiency and then undergoes the smart contract audit to guarantee it's exploit-proof and secure for your community.
Deliverables
We prepare a bulletproof due diligence package for their vetting process. Simultaneously, we configure the smart contracts for your chosen DEX, preparing the swap mechanism and ensuring flawless technical integration for a smooth TGE.
Deliverables
Launch day is about flawless execution and fairness. We manage the entire event, coordinating the sale start/end, managing whitelist access, and implementing anti-snipe/bot protections, ensuring a smooth, transparent, and equitable process.
Deliverables
We manage the two most critical post-sale events: the immediate, automated distribution of tokens to all participants and the creation and permanent locking of your initial liquidity pool. This builds immediate market confidence and a stable trading foundation.
Deliverables
As a leading IDO development company, we’ve mastered the essential platforms and frameworks that power DeFi.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.
Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.
We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.
At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.
Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.
Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.
We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.
Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.
Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.
We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.
Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.
Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.
With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.
Let us handle the technical heavy lifting for your AI, data science and blockchain projects, so your visionary ideas become tangible realities.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
