IDO development preview

Initial DEX Offering (IDO) Development Services

Why audition for a central exchange?
Launch with your community, for your community.

Launching a token isn't the goal. Launching it with instant, deep, and decentralized liquidity is. A traditional launch path builds a list of hopefuls waiting for someone else to open the gates. A strategically architected IDO builds an immediate, self-sustaining marketplace.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

How do you prevent bots from draining your sale?

We implement robust anti-bot and anti-snipe mechanisms, from tiered allocation systems and secure whitelisting contracts to lottery models, ensuring your real community members and small investors get a fair chance to participate.

Number 2

Terrified of a "pump and dump" that kills your token's credibility on Day 1?

We design intelligent, on-chain vesting schedules for team, advisor, and private sale tokens. By aligning incentives and managing initial circulating supply, we build a model that rewards long-term holders, not short-term flippers.

Number 3

Panicking about the TGE and the DEX liquidity pool setup?

We handle minting the tokens, airdropping to IDO participants, and, most crucially, seeding and locking the initial liquidity pool on DEXs like Uniswap or PancakeSwap. We manage the technical chaos so you can focus on your community.

Number 4

Are your token, sale, and vesting smart contracts 100% secure?

Our contracts are built for an adversarial environment. They are gas-optimized, rigorously unit-tested, and prepared for exhaustive third-party audits to ensure they are mathematically sound and economically secure.

Number 5

How do you manage a "decentralized" sale while blocking high-risk jurisdictions?

"Permissionless" doesn't mean "non-compliant." By integrating launchpad-level or smart-contract-level KYC/AML verification and geofencing capabilities, we help you run a global, decentralized fundraiser while managing regulatory risk.

Number 6

Raised the funds... but now what?

The IDO isn't the finish line but the starting gun. We help establish multi-signature wallets for fund management, staking contracts to reward early liquidity providers, and the governance frameworks for your community to help guide the project's future.

IDO development services

Our IDO development company architects your launch – from smart contract deployment and launchpad strategy to building the community hype that ensures your listing is a market-defining event.

IDO development services preview

Tokenomic design & utility modeling

You'll get a token economy that goes beyond fundraising. We design systems with clear utility, anti-whale mechanisms, and fair-launch principles, creating sustainable value that rewards long-term believers, not just the earliest flippers.

Cross-chain & L2 launch strategy

Why limit your launch to one ecosystem? We analyze your target audience and deploy your IDO on the right chain – from high-traffic L1s to high-speed, low-fee L2s, ensuring your community can participate without friction or prohibitive gas fees.

Audited token & IDO smart contracts

Trust is your most valuable asset. We provide the smart contract development for your token and the IDO swap/pool mechanism. Every line is then subjected to rigorous third-party audits to secure your treasury and protect your community's funds.

Compliance strategy & KYC integration

We build the technical framework for your launch, integrating seamless KYC/AML checks into the IDO platform to ensure you're compliant with global standards while still providing a smooth user experience.

Post-IDO staking & reward platforms

The launch is just the beginning of engagement. There goes the next step: a custom DeFi staking platform development. This gives your new holders a clear incentive to lock up their tokens, earn rewards, and participate in your ecosystem, driving long-term stability.

Case studies

Explore our clients' success stories to see the powerful results and significant projects our IDO development service team has completed.

ICO platform for DeFi

  • ICO
  • Sustainability
  • Token development
  • Staking
    • Web3

By customizing a white-label solution, PixelPlex developed and delivered a tailored ICO platform, incorporating the client's specific feature requirements. The end result is a comprehensive DeFi solution on BSC, featuring:

  • Transparent tokenomics for user confidence
  • Simplified user flow from registration to token purchase
  • Secure staking mechanisms with automated reward payouts
  • Integrated referral rewards to fuel organic growth
The illustration of ICO platform for DeFi project

Ethereum-based online platform for crowdfunding and ICOs

  • ICO
  • Crowdfunding
  • KICK token
  • ICO contract generator
    • Ethereum

We created an online platform for reward and donation-based crowdfunding built on Ethereum smart contracts with its own KickCoin token. The KickICO platform has generated $500M to date.

  • ICO with a hidden cap
  • Token dividend distribution on smart contract level
  • ICO smart contract generator, running entirely on Ethereum blockchain
  • A server layer with an API for seamless integration
The illustration of Crowdfunding platform project

DeFi platform with a unique approach to decentralization and token distribution

Innovative and fully decentralized platform providing top liquidity alongside fair token distribution via two stages right from the network launch.

  • Top security guaranteed by EchoRand
  • Flexibility to take part in the chosen distribution procedures
  • No appointed committee of validators
  • Upgraded asset performance
  • Sophisticated sidechain mechanism and Supersonic consensus
Smart contract Layer2 protocol

The Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet

We developed the first non-custodial wallet for the Canton Network. The wallet's immediate impact and quality were validated within days of its launch when it was featured in the official Canton ecosystem marketplace.

  • Integration with the Canton Name Service (CNS)
  • Passkey technology for a seamless user experience
  • Auditable log of all transactions and other events
  • $3M revenue within 2 months
CantonLoop case preview

Clients’ reviews

Client success is our ultimate goal. See what they say about partnering with us:

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose PixelPlex IDO development company

Star in circle icon

We know how to engineer a capital formation event

We specialize in designing and executing successful capital formation events, having enabled our clients to raise a total of $1.2 billion and produce three unicorn projects valued at over $1 billion.

Shield icon

Over a decade of experience

With 13+ years of experience in blockchain development, we handle all the complex technical and compliance requirements for top-tier exchanges. This ensures your IDO immediately benefits from the exchange's full marketing power and established credibility.

circle arrows icon

Security is non-negotiable

With a track record of deploying over 1 million smart contracts on the mainnet and zero exploits throughout our history, we ensure your offering is secure, transparent, and resilient.

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

0

exploits since day 1

$1.2B

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of IDO development for your business

1.

Go from raise to trading, instantly

The moment your sale concludes, we establish its liquidity pool. Your token becomes a tradable asset on a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) immediately, capturing market momentum from the very first minute.

2.

Launch on your terms, not a CEX's

Why ask for permission to innovate? An IDO is permissionless. We build smart contracts that put you in full control. You set the price, you define the parameters, and you decide when to launch, all without a central gatekeeper.

3.

Tap into a borderless, global investor pool

Your project isn't limited to one exchange's walled garden. We launch you directly into the global DeFi ecosystem. This gives you access to a borderless community of crypto-native investors, liquidity providers, and community members ready to participate.

4.

Fund your vision, not a middleman's wallet

Bypass the astronomical listing fees and restrictive deals demanded by centralized exchanges. Our IDO development is lean and efficient, ensuring the capital you raise goes directly into building your product, not just paying for access.

5.

Get a true community of stakeholders

IDO launchpads aren't just for fundraising but for community building. We help you target platforms that attract engaged users who must stake or participate to get an allocation. You don't just get buyers – you get committed, long-term supporters.

6.

Engineer automated tokenomics that last

A messy token release schedule can destroy post-launch stability. We develop smart contracts that automate your entire token vesting and distribution plan for the team, advisors, and private investors, ensuring a predictable and healthy market for years to come.

Cost of IDO development

Starting at

$20,000

Launch your token professionally and securely with our IDO platform package.

What's included:

  • Token & audited sale smart contracts
  • Investor dashboard & contribution portal
  • Wallet integration & KYC
  • Custom UI/UX design

Need cross-chain sales, advanced anti-bot features, or a custom dashboard? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Our process

A token drop is a giveaway. An IDO is a community-powered market ignition. And this is our launch sequence:

1. Strategic blueprint & launchpad selection

arrow

2. Tokenomic modeling & whitepaper creation

arrow

3. Smart contract engineering & security audit

arrow

4. Launchpad vetting & DEX integration

arrow

5. Fair launch execution & monitoring

arrow

6. Post-IDO liquidity & distribution

arrow

Strategic blueprint & launchpad selection

We dive deep into your vision to map it against the decentralized landscape. We don’t just pick a DEX but align your goals, community, and tokenomics with the right launchpad and AMM platform to build unstoppable momentum from day one.

Deliverables

  • Project feasibility & market fit report
  • Competitive IDO landscape analysis
  • Target launchpad & DEX shortlisting

Tokenomic modeling & whitepaper creation

We design a robust token model built for decentralized ownership, incentivizing early community backers and liquidity providers while ensuring sustainable, long-term value. This is all captured in a compelling, investor-grade whitepaper that builds conviction.

Deliverables

  • Detailed tokenomics (allocation, emission, vesting schedules)
  • Liquidity incentive & staking model
  • Finalized whitepaper draft

Smart contract engineering & security audit

We engineer the bedrock: your token contract, the IDO sale contract, and automated vesting schedules. Everything is optimized for gas efficiency and then undergoes the smart contract audit to guarantee it's exploit-proof and secure for your community.

Deliverables

  • ERC-20/BEP-20 (or other standard) token contract
  • IDO sale & time-locked vesting contracts
  • Comprehensive security audit report

Launchpad vetting & DEX integration

We prepare a bulletproof due diligence package for their vetting process. Simultaneously, we configure the smart contracts for your chosen DEX, preparing the swap mechanism and ensuring flawless technical integration for a smooth TGE.

Deliverables

  • Launchpad application & due diligence package
  • Automated market maker (AMM) pool configuration
  • Whitelist & anti-bot mechanism plan

Fair launch execution & monitoring

Launch day is about flawless execution and fairness. We manage the entire event, coordinating the sale start/end, managing whitelist access, and implementing anti-snipe/bot protections, ensuring a smooth, transparent, and equitable process.

Deliverables

  • Go-live execution checklist & timeline
  • Public sale contract deployment & verification
  • Real-time launch monitoring & support

Post-IDO liquidity & distribution

We manage the two most critical post-sale events: the immediate, automated distribution of tokens to all participants and the creation and permanent locking of your initial liquidity pool. This builds immediate market confidence and a stable trading foundation. 

Deliverables

  • Automated token distribution report
  • Liquidity pool (LP) creation & lock-up (e.g., Unicrypt/Team.Finance)
  • Post-launch technical support plan

Blockchain technology stack

As a leading IDO development company, we’ve mastered the essential platforms and frameworks that power DeFi.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana Development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana development
BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

Canton.Network development

DAML development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

DAML development

Our signature domains

Let us handle the technical heavy lifting for your AI, data science and blockchain projects, so your visionary ideas become tangible realities.

Blockchain

Get unmatched security and efficiency with our custom-built solutions, establishing a powerful, trust-based foundation for the future.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

By tokenizing real-world assets, we create new, highly liquid investment options that open up your market to a worldwide base of traders.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We turn your complex data sets into a definitive strategy, developing custom tools that provide actionable intelligence to accelerate business growth.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We deploy ML directly into your systems to boost efficiency and ensure your team makes smarter, data-driven decisions every time.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) and why use it for a token launch?

An Initial DEX Offering (IDO) is a method to launch a new token directly on a decentralized exchange (DEX), allowing for immediate, decentralized liquidity and trading without the need for a central gatekeeper.

How does your IDO development company ensure a fair sale for community members?

Our IDO development company implements robust anti-bot, anti-snipe, and tiered allocation mechanisms, alongside secure whitelisting, to ensure that actual community members and small investors get a fair chance to participate.

What technical components are included in your IDO launchpad development service?

Our IDO launchpad development service encompasses the creation of audited token and sale smart contracts, investor dashboards, wallet integration, and essential anti-bot/anti-whale mechanisms.

Can you help with compliance and security for an IDO token launchpad development?

Yes, our IDO token launchpad development includes integrating KYC/AML verification and geofencing capabilities directly into the platform to manage regulatory risk while maintaining a decentralized launch structure.

How does your IDO launchpad development company manage post-launch token stability?

As a full-cycle IDO launchpad development company, we design intelligent, on-chain vesting schedules and develop staking platforms to incentivize long-term holding and provide stability for your token's economy.

Does your IDO development company provide solutions for different blockchain ecosystems? 

Yes, our IDO development solutions include strategic planning and deployment across various networks, such as Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, ensuring your launch reaches the most relevant audience.

Read our blog

Stay inspired with our blog, your source for the newest ideas, strategies, and trends.

More articles

Helpful links to PixelPlex blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain