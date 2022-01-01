The KickCoin digital token is a virtual currency used to pay for launching crowdfunding projects, acquisition of services and other domestic payments within the framework of KickICO and KickONOMY infrastructure. KickCoin is a cryptocurrency that is awarded to backers who support crowdfunding campaigns, pre-ICO or ICO.

KickCoins are automatically generated by KickICO smart contract only when someone supports a campaign running on the platform with their own equity, so they are never taken “out of nowhere”. Since KickCoins are not created any other way, there will be no oversupply on the market.

KICK ecosystem supports all major cryptocurrency use cases with a unified architecture, while also supporting fiat payments for some transactions.