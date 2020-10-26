Capitalize on efficient connected infrastructure
A well-orchestrated IoT environment removes much of the hassle from managing digital and physical assets. Whatever your business specifics and data intensiveness, a load-resistant IoT service will boost performance, automate workflows, and optimize data turnaround.
Have a brilliant idea, but not so sure about the tech? The PixelPlex team can help you build exactly what you need. Regardless of project scale and budget, we take care to make our IoT services a success.
With a solid track record of cross-domain projects for small and giant companies alike, we know how to build solutions that help clients excel in multiple business niches.
/Fast data turnaround
You'll appreciate excellent interoperability across the entire IoT environment – from endpoint devices and cloud platforms to sensor-powered infrastructure and third-party services.
/Regulations compliance
We stick to the GDPR and ISO/IEC 27001 regulations and adhere to cyber-proof cloud data storage, advanced hashing, encryption, and access control practices like IPS/IDS and SSL, all the way through.
/Reliable network
From blazing-fast data exchange to robust signal coverage, sensible power consumption, and bandwidth integrity – we take care to hand-pick the protocols, drivers, and gateways that nail it all down, no matter what.
/Growth-friendliness
Our IoT development team keeps your business growth in mind to provide your solution with enough space for more integrations. Thanks to a high-load back-end, your system will handle thousands of connections simultaneously.
Our IoT development portfolio
Come along, explore some IoT projects that we’re proud to have contributed to. More success stories of next-gen connected solutions are already underway!
IoT Solution with Web and Mobile App for BMW
BMW
Enterprise IoT Mobile App and Data Gathering Solution
Intel IoT App
