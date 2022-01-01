BMW
Web & Mobile IoT Solution for BMW Dealer Showroom Services
- Web
- Mobile
- IoT
- Enterprise
iBeacon-powered IoT solution with web and mobile app for data management and communication between dealers, showroom visitors, car owners, and BMW employees
Project goals
Support BMW’s business processes & improve customer experience via tools for navigation and communication within showroom premises. Introduce apps for BMW managers to collect & analyze data on customer behavior and offer easier access to maintenance services for car owners.
Work done
- Mobile app for showroom navigation purposes and for car owners to easily access maintenance and support services
- IoT software to collect and store data from iBeacons
- AI software to analyze data and generate heat maps & showroom visitor statistics
- Web app for showroom employees and managers with dashboard showing real-time information
Solution
We developed an end-to-end IoT solution powered by iBeacon technology and data analytics. To let managers have complete control over customer experience, our design team came up with an intuitive dashboard with all information neatly organized into one view.
Technologies used:
Details
Web App for Showroom Managers
The web app allows showroom employees to access attendance statistics, generate & analyze heat maps, thereby tracking customer interest for all car models.
The app also enables managers to work individually with each client (car owner), view their visit history and respond to requests & messages.
Mobile App for Clients & Employees
The functionality of the mobile app provides:
- Navigation and assistance around the showroom to customers interested in buying a vehicle;
- Support throughout the entire period of vehicle ownership for previous buyers.
With the help of iBeacons technology, the app displays all the details on the car model closest to the customer, freeing them from manually searching the general catalog. Visitors can also request help from showroom employees who know their exact location.
Car owners use the app to easily sign up for maintenance or get personal online consultation. It also displays the customer’s service history, sends out notifications, reminders and special offers.
Project features
Visitor location tracking & showroom navigation
Heat maps generated for various time periods
Visitor statistics and client database management
Personalized special offers for showroom visitors
Online customer support via chat and notifications
Customer vehicle maintenance history