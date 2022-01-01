Rely on a consistent CryptoAPI to connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flash under zero commission.
We're well aware of how tricky and resource-consuming it is to connect dApps to blockchain directly. Guess the issues below look familiar to you:
No matter your business logic complexity and target domain’s specifics, CryptoAPI helps your blockchain-powered apps run like clockwork.
Whether you own a large business that runs on the DLT or build a career of an individual developer who focuses on blockchain engineering - CryptoAPI can well be a lightbulb moment for you.
Universally stable for users
A neat and comprehensible blockchain API ensures instant connection between your distributed infrastructure endpoints.
Built to scale for enterprises
Expecting a whopping user growth straight away? We’ve got you covered! CryptoAPI integrates easily and evolves amazingly.
Access Ethereum, Bitcoin, Echo, Klay, Litecoin, and more networks
Get comprehensive info on addresses via cryptocurrency database
Review token transaction details
Discover more blockchain and block data
Build and check wallets, balances, addresses, contracts
Create transactions
Instantly obtain a list of blocks by internal ID.
Filter transactions by sender and recipient, limit results by page to increase response speed.
Use advanced filtering to easily find the details you need.
Index user token balances and their transaction history via an intuitive UI.
Leverage our pure TypeScript crypto library for Node.js and browsers. It supports Ethereum testnet, helps subscribe or unsubscribe ETH events and access the network information.
Receive information on contracts that are created by other contracts and view any transfers to other addresses.
Track changes in account balances, token balances, and account's transactions.
Implement servers with no permanent connection to the node and avoid missed calls issues regardless of server availability.
Receive messages and notifications across mobile and web at no cost, with minimum energy consumption and no need to set up your servers.
Manage your account and private key and feel free to integrate third-party services.
We closely monitor new arrivals in the cryptocurrency API market. To support utmost competitiveness, we continuously upgrade our solution. Take a look at our work in progress:
Still not sure that our Crypto API solution can fulfil your requirements? Leave us a message, we’ll do our best to get back as soon as you hit the contact button.
Geo distribution will handle disruptive user growth and make access even faster.
With Lambda’s extreme fault tolerance and availability, you can focus on building business logic of any complexity. Your DeFi app will be able to scale under no limits, with no need to pay for anything except for resources consumed.
Via CryptoAPI interface, we can provide a simplified access to address mapping.
Need a cost-efficient out-of-the-box development environment for serverless blockchain apps? You’ll be able to work with local or remote ethereum nodes, send transactions, find user accounts, and interact with smart contracts via a protected private key.
You can manage your assets way smarter than you ever believed. Establish custom rules for your Bitcoin assets and interact with a whole range of advanced tools – from wallets to OTC Hawks to KYC/AML.
We facilitate analysis of the unspent output from bitcoin transactions for you to track your tokens’ chain of ownership.
Security is a top priority, that’s why we are looking to automate your smart contracts inspection. Take charge of your supply changes, trace ownership, monitor transactions, and detect potential vulnerabilities.
CoinFlip, a leading next-gen ATM operator that allows to convert cryptocurrencies to cash and vice versa. Our team has engineered some new functions that underlie CryptoAPI.
For Hancom, Korea’s largest office suite software developer, we’ve built a real estate tokenization, investment and trading platform that utilizes CryptoAPI as well.
A Singapore-based digital asset management business partnered with us to build a robust blockchain wallet key recovery service. The processes are underpinned by CryptoAPI, with the module being integrable into existing code.