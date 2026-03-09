Build Web3 products your users can trust and your stakeholders can explain. PixelPlex develops smart contracts, wallets, dApps, tokenized platforms, and blockchain infrastructure for real business use cases.
A lean roadmap built to reach a working MVP and first real users fast
Today
Kickoff call
1 week
Strategic planning
8 weeks
MVP launch
< 30 days
post-launch Early traction
Choose a standalone Web3 development service to strengthen a specific part of your product
13+
senior experts
across dev, design, security & web3 domains
160+
experts
across Web3, product, design, backend, and security
Trusted
by
leaders of the market like BMW, Intel, Canton Foundation, TON, etc.
Automate payments, escrow, royalties, staking, governance, token issuance, and revenue logic with smart contracts built for real-world execution.
Includes: architecture, development, testing, deployment, documentation, and audit preparation.
Proven results: 1M+ smart contract executions supported across delivered Web3 products.
Find vulnerabilities, logic flaws, gas inefficiencies, and edge-case risks before your contracts go live or move real value.
Includes: code review, automated testing, manual audit, vulnerability report, remediation guidance, and final re-check.
Proven results: zero critical vulnerabilities open at launch and zero exploits to date across audited production contracts.
Turn complex wallet flows, transactions, staking, swaps, dashboards, and approvals into clear user journeys people can understand and trust.
Includes: UX research, user flows, wireframes, UI design, frontend development, wallet connection, transaction states, and responsive layouts.
Proven results: under 2-second load times and 99.9% wallet transaction flow availability.
Create token-based products for real-world assets, loyalty, payments, rewards, ownership, access rights, or digital asset issuance.
Includes: token model design, smart contracts, issuance logic, compliance-ready architecture, admin tools, user flows, and deployment support.
Proven results: 6 token standards supported across asset issuance, access control, payments, rewards, and governance use cases.
Build the backend layer your dApp needs to stay fast, reliable, and scalable across wallets, chains, APIs, indexers, and smart contracts.
Includes: backend architecture, RPC setup, indexers, APIs, event listeners, database design, monitoring, analytics, and DevOps setup.
Proven results: 99.9% uptime across production infrastructure and 180 ms average API TTFB.
Connect your product with wallets, bridges, DeFi protocols, token standards, analytics tools, identity layers, and blockchain ecosystems.
Includes: integration architecture, API and SDK setup, smart contract interaction, wallet support, cross-chain flows, testing, and documentation.
Proven results: 15+ blockchain ecosystems covered and 80+ wallet, protocol, API, and infrastructure integrations delivered.
Build a complete Web3 product around your business model, user flows, and revenue logic
50M+
users onboarded
across PixelPlex-built digital products
1.7M+
on-chain transactions
across PixelPlex-built wallet products
75,000+
active collectors
across PixelPlex-built marketplaces
Build user-facing Web3 applications for DeFi, tokenized assets, loyalty, payments, governance, gaming, or community ecosystems.
Business value: launch faster, validate product-market fit, monetize on-chain activity, and give users a clear way to interact with your protocol or blockchain product.
Proven results: $3.88M in venture funding raised by clients after product delivery.
Conversion-focused Web3 sites with wallet login, token-gated access, dashboards, and live on-chain data.
Business value: explain your product clearly, convert visitors into users, support fundraising or launches, and make Web3 interactions easier to understand.
Proven results: 2,500+ engineering hours and $250,000+ saved through reusable components, so you launch faster for less.
Create custodial, non-custodial, or multi-chain wallets for secure asset storage, transfers, payments, and ecosystem access.
Business value: own the asset journey, increase user trust, unlock transaction-based revenue.
Proven results: 8 custom crypto wallets successfully built and launched.
Build NFT, RWA, gaming asset, loyalty, or tokenized asset marketplaces with secure trading, ownership transfer, payments, and user dashboards.
Business value: create a new revenue channel, enable asset liquidity, grow ecosystem activity, and monetize transactions through fees or premium features.
Proven results: $3.14M in post-development funding raised for marketplace-related products.
Develop blockchain games and gamified products with NFT assets, token rewards, and player-owned economies.
Business value: create new monetization models, increase player engagement, support digital ownership, and build stronger in-game economies.
Proven results: token economy, audited smart contracts, and wallet delivered for a 7-city play-to-earn metaverse on Polygon.
Looking for a custom Web3 strategy?
Success stories
Goal: create a secure wallet that could monetize network activity, simplify self-custody, and become a gateway for Canton-based applications.
Result: PixelPlex built a non-custodial wallet with passkey access and asset management flows. Running as both an application and a validator node, it captures a percentage of network activity, which becomes a scalable revenue stream.
$3M
revenue generated by Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet
Goal: create a protective Web3 tool that could help users avoid scams, phishing websites, malicious smart contracts, and risky transactions before funds are lost.
Result: PixelPlex built a security layer that analyzes smart contracts, simulates transactions, detects potential risks, and helps users understand what they are about to sign or approve.
45K+
users protected with a Web3 security solution
Goal: create a decentralized finance platform where users could stake assets, access lending tools, support new projects, and participate in governance across multiple blockchain ecosystems.
Result: PixelPlex helped build the DeFi platform with custom token logic, staking functionality, cross-chain capabilities, governance mechanics, and infrastructure for its transition to Solana.
$71.18M
TVL supported by a community-governed DeFi platform
Goal: build a public-facing website and a custom blockchain platform that could offer a more sustainable, accessible, and community-driven alternative to traditional blockchain models.
Result: PixelPlex developed the platform from scratch, including the “Proof of Ethic” mechanism, built-in wallet functionality, KYC flows, and governance tools for user participation.
A custom blockchain built from scratch on a Proof of Ethic consensus
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack."
Next-gen metaverse platform
Adam Greenwood
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
The team stood out for their project management skills. They did everything they promised and maintained constant communication."
Eco-friendly blockchain platform
Bradley Wilson
CEO, NuPay Technologies
They promptly attend to issues that could delay the development and are able to quickly scale their team at the client’s request."
Blockchain services vendor
Christophe Simon
IT Coordinator, Mainston International OU
We know that trusting a tech partner is a big leap. These awards are about projects delivered on time, budgets respected, and complex technical challenges successfully solved.
2026 New York
2026 Poland
2026 New York
2026 Warsaw
Have an idea that can be turned into a decentralized solution?
Pavel Tsikhanavets
Web3 Solutions Strategist & Account Manager
Stakeholder confidence
We turn Web3 plans into scopes, architectures, and roadmaps that support investor and stakeholder buy-in.
Faster market validation
Focused scoping and reusable Web3 patterns help teams reach demos, testnets, and early users faster.
Growth-ready architecture
We design onboarding, wallet flows, backend logic, and monitoring so products can scale beyond MVP.
Venture-grade delivery experience
Qtum, Mantra DAO, and TON are in our portfolio. We build technical foundations that support high-growth products, future funding, and expansion.
Official Partner
Our expertise includes self-custodial wallets, validator ecosystem integrations, compliance-aware architecture, and smart contract-based financial applications.
Certified partner
We use Hyperledger Fabric to build permissioned blockchain systems for enterprises that need controlled access, data privacy, and reliable decentralized workflows.
Official Partner
As official TON partners, we develop Web3 applications, wallets, Telegram Mini Apps, payment tools, and tokenized community platforms on TON.
Exclusive Partner
As official Hedera partners, we build Web3 applications on Hedera for businesses that need high throughput, predictable costs, and reliable performance.
Our team helps businesses create tokenized products, decentralized finance tools, governance features, and user-facing dApps that interact smoothly with ADA and Cardano-based protocols.
Our expertise covers parachain integrations, on-chain governance, asset coordination, and Web3 applications that connect multiple blockchain environments.
Our Ethereum development expertise includes ERC token standards, wallet connectivity, protocol integrations, and secure smart contract architecture for scalable Web3 products.
Our Solana expertise includes SPL tokens, staking tools, marketplaces, gaming platforms, DeFi integrations, and scalable dApp architecture.
We help businesses launch BNB Chain-based Web3 products with BEP-20 tokens, smart contracts, wallets, DeFi functionality, and marketplace features. Our team integrates BNB Chain solutions with major ecosystem tools and protocols.
Our Polygon development services cover dApps, wallets, NFT platforms, DeFi tools, zkEVM-based solutions, and cross-chain integrations.
Our team works with Cadence smart contracts to create user-friendly blockchain experiences that support asset ownership, trading, and community engagement.
We help businesses extend Bitcoin-based functionality through Layer 2 solutions and connected ecosystems such as Stacks, RSK, and the Lightning Network. Our team develops Bitcoin-linked wallets, payment tools, asset solutions, and Web3 features.
We help businesses integrate INTMAX’s stateless zkRollup technology into Web3 products that need privacy-focused interactions, gas-efficient transactions, and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability.
Launch DeFi tools, tokenized assets, and smart contract workflows for faster, transparent financial operations.
Track goods, verify provenance, and automate settlements with tamper-resistant blockchain records.
Protect patient data, manage consent, and verify clinical records with privacy-focused Web3 systems.
Tokenize property, automate rental flows, and make ownership records more transparent.
Build NFT loyalty programs, token-gated shopping experiences, and crypto payment flows.
Enable digital ownership, creator royalties, in-game assets, and token-based engagement models.
Issue verifiable credentials, reduce document fraud, and support decentralized learning incentives.
Automate settlements, improve supply chain visibility, and track carbon credits on-chain.
Use smart contracts for milestone payments, compliance logs, and transparent project records.
Automate claims, reduce fraud, and trigger payouts using verified real-world data.
Create move-to-earn rewards, tokenized memberships, and privacy-first biometric data flows.
Build NFT loyalty, crypto payments, and blockchain-based sourcing records for customer trust.
We regularly share our thoughts, insights, and latest trends overviews in our blog. Explore our latest blog articles.
USA, UK, Switzerland, UAE, Portugal, Japan.
USA
+1 646 490 0772
West 28th St. Suite 31
UK
+44 20 4538 8887
Kemp House, 124 City Road
Switzerland
+41 79 731-03-14
Zentrum zum Staldenbach 11, 8808
Portugal
+351 91 402 1121
Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093
UAE
+971 58 5788150
Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2
Japan
+81 90 7540-7726
Avex Building 2F
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
NFT Marketplace Development
Dapp Development
DeFi Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Smart Contract Audit
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design Services
MVP Development
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps ServicesAll services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
TechnologiesDAML Fift FunC Tact
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.
Finance & Insurance
Solutions for Finance & Insurance
Commerce & Logistics
Solutions for Commerce & Logistics
Health, Fitness & Education
Solutions for Health, Fitness & Education
Real Estate & Industrial
Solutions for Real Estate & Industrial
Hospitality & Entertainment
Solutions for Hospitality & Entertainment
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
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