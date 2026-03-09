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Web3development services

Build Web3 products your users can trust and your stakeholders can explain. PixelPlex develops smart contracts, wallets, dApps, tokenized platforms, and blockchain infrastructure for real business use cases.

View Web3 success stories

A focused delivery timeline

A lean roadmap built to reach a working MVP and first real users fast

  • Chat icon

    Today

    Kickoff call

  • Document icon

    1 week

    Strategic planning

  • Play icon

    8 weeks

    MVP launch

  • Upward trend icon

    < 30 days

    post-launch Early traction

End-to-End Web3 Development Services

Choose a standalone Web3 development service to strengthen a specific part of your product

Abstract glass blockchain shapes representing Web3 development services

13+

senior experts

across dev, design, security & web3 domains

160+

experts

across Web3, product, design, backend, and security

Trusted

by

leaders of the market like BMW, Intel, Canton Foundation, TON, etc.

Automate payments, escrow, royalties, staking, governance, token issuance, and revenue logic with smart contracts built for real-world execution.

Includes: architecture, development, testing, deployment, documentation, and audit preparation.

Proven results: 1M+ smart contract executions supported across delivered Web3 products.

Timeline: from 2 weeksStarting at: $6,000
Build secure smart contracts

Find vulnerabilities, logic flaws, gas inefficiencies, and edge-case risks before your contracts go live or move real value.

Includes: code review, automated testing, manual audit, vulnerability report, remediation guidance, and final re-check.

Proven results: zero critical vulnerabilities open at launch and zero exploits to date across audited production contracts.

Timeline: from 2 weeksStarting at: $5,000
Audit my smart contracts

Turn complex wallet flows, transactions, staking, swaps, dashboards, and approvals into clear user journeys people can understand and trust.

Includes: UX research, user flows, wireframes, UI design, frontend development, wallet connection, transaction states, and responsive layouts.

Proven results: under 2-second load times and 99.9% wallet transaction flow availability.

Timeline: from 4 weeksStarting at: $4,500
Improve my Web3 UX

Create token-based products for real-world assets, loyalty, payments, rewards, ownership, access rights, or digital asset issuance.

Includes: token model design, smart contracts, issuance logic, compliance-ready architecture, admin tools, user flows, and deployment support.

Proven results: 6 token standards supported across asset issuance, access control, payments, rewards, and governance use cases.

Timeline: from 4 weeksStarting at: $6,500
Plan asset tokenization

Build the backend layer your dApp needs to stay fast, reliable, and scalable across wallets, chains, APIs, indexers, and smart contracts.

Includes: backend architecture, RPC setup, indexers, APIs, event listeners, database design, monitoring, analytics, and DevOps setup.

Proven results: 99.9% uptime across production infrastructure and 180 ms average API TTFB.

Timeline: from 6 weeksStarting at: $10,000
Scale my dApp backend

Connect your product with wallets, bridges, DeFi protocols, token standards, analytics tools, identity layers, and blockchain ecosystems.

Includes: integration architecture, API and SDK setup, smart contract interaction, wallet support, cross-chain flows, testing, and documentation.

Proven results: 15+ blockchain ecosystems covered and 80+ wallet, protocol, API, and infrastructure integrations delivered.

Timeline: from 2 weeksStarting at: $5,000
Integrate my Web3 product

Web3 software development solutions

Build a complete Web3 product around your business model, user flows, and revenue logic

Abstract glass cube representing complete Web3 software development solutions

50M+

users onboarded

across PixelPlex-built digital products

1.7M+

on-chain transactions

across PixelPlex-built wallet products

75,000+

active collectors

across PixelPlex-built marketplaces

Build user-facing Web3 applications for DeFi, tokenized assets, loyalty, payments, governance, gaming, or community ecosystems.

Business value: launch faster, validate product-market fit, monetize on-chain activity, and give users a clear way to interact with your protocol or blockchain product.

Proven results: $3.88M in venture funding raised by clients after product delivery.

Timeline: from 3 monthsStarting at: $15,000
Create your Web3 app

Conversion-focused Web3 sites with wallet login, token-gated access, dashboards, and live on-chain data.

Business value: explain your product clearly, convert visitors into users, support fundraising or launches, and make Web3 interactions easier to understand.

Proven results: 2,500+ engineering hours and $250,000+ saved through reusable components, so you launch faster for less.

Timeline: from 1 monthStarting at: $10,000
Build your Web3 website

Create custodial, non-custodial, or multi-chain wallets for secure asset storage, transfers, payments, and ecosystem access.

Business value: own the asset journey, increase user trust, unlock transaction-based revenue.

Proven results: 8 custom crypto wallets successfully built and launched.

Timeline: from 4 monthsStarting at: $20,000
Plan your wallet roadmap

Build NFT, RWA, gaming asset, loyalty, or tokenized asset marketplaces with secure trading, ownership transfer, payments, and user dashboards.

Business value: create a new revenue channel, enable asset liquidity, grow ecosystem activity, and monetize transactions through fees or premium features.

Proven results: $3.14M in post-development funding raised for marketplace-related products.

Timeline: from 4 monthsStarting at: $25,000
Launch your marketplace

Develop blockchain games and gamified products with NFT assets, token rewards, and player-owned economies.

Business value: create new monetization models, increase player engagement, support digital ownership, and build stronger in-game economies.

Proven results: token economy, audited smart contracts, and wallet delivered for a 7-city play-to-earn metaverse on Polygon.

Timeline: from 5 monthsStarting at: $30,000
Build your Web3 game

Looking for a custom Web3 strategy?

Success stories

Web3 development case studies

Canton Loop wallet interfaces on desktop and mobile devices

Canton Loop

Goal: create a secure wallet that could monetize network activity, simplify self-custody, and become a gateway for Canton-based applications.

Result: PixelPlex built a non-custodial wallet with passkey access and asset management flows. Running as both an application and a validator node, it captures a percentage of network activity, which becomes a scalable revenue stream.

$3M

revenue generated by Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet

  • $3M revenue generated within 2 months after launch
  • 31.29M Canton Coin earned through network incentives
  • $10M generated in user rewards
  • Top 10 validator rank achieved
  • Featured App status in the official Canton ecosystem marketplace
Read Canton Loop case studyarrow
Web3 Antivirus risk reports showing high, medium, and low threat levels on a dark green background

Web3 Antivirus

Goal: create a protective Web3 tool that could help users avoid scams, phishing websites, malicious smart contracts, and risky transactions before funds are lost.

Result: PixelPlex built a security layer that analyzes smart contracts, simulates transactions, detects potential risks, and helps users understand what they are about to sign or approve.

45K+

users protected with a Web3 security solution

  • 45K+ users under active protection
  • 10B+ transactions analyzed for risk signals
  • 150M+ harmful websites blocklisted
  • Smart contract risk analysis implemented
  • Token analysis with fiat equivalents introduced
Read Web3 Antivirus case studyarrow
Crypto dashboard on laptop and phone, pink background

Mantra DAO

Goal: create a decentralized finance platform where users could stake assets, access lending tools, support new projects, and participate in governance across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Result: PixelPlex helped build the DeFi platform with custom token logic, staking functionality, cross-chain capabilities, governance mechanics, and infrastructure for its transition to Solana.

$71.18M

TVL supported by a community-governed DeFi platform

  • 60+ staking pools launched
  • $36.93M in client funds raised
  • $300M+ tokenized value delivered
  • Decentralized governance framework implemented
  • SlowMist security audit passed with no major issues
Read Mantra DAO case studyarrow
HELO blockchain wallet interfaces on desktop and mobile devices

HELO blockchain

Goal: build a public-facing website and a custom blockchain platform that could offer a more sustainable, accessible, and community-driven alternative to traditional blockchain models.

Result: PixelPlex developed the platform from scratch, including the “Proof of Ethic” mechanism, built-in wallet functionality, KYC flows, and governance tools for user participation.

A custom blockchain built from scratch on a Proof of Ethic consensus

  • Public-facing website and full blockchain platform delivered from scratch
  • Zero-fee transaction model implemented
  • Native HELO™ and PENIA tokens developed
  • Cross-platform wallet app delivered
  • KYC and governance functionality implemented
Read HELO blockchain case studyarrow

Clients reviews

5.0Clutch

"PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available.

Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack."

Next-gen metaverse platform

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder and COO of Uforika

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

5.0Clutch

"PixelPlex successfully delivered a quality product. The website hasn’t crashed or presented any issues since its launch.

The team stood out for their project management skills. They did everything they promised and maintained constant communication."

Eco-friendly blockchain platform

Bradley Wilson, CEO of NuPay Technologies

Bradley Wilson

CEO, NuPay Technologies

5.0Clutch

"PixelPlex has demonstrated great analytical skills and a good command of the timelines and processes.

They promptly attend to issues that could delay the development and are able to quickly scale their team at the client’s request."

Blockchain services vendor

Christophe Simon, IT Coordinator at Mainston International OU

Christophe Simon

IT Coordinator, Mainston International OU

Trusting a tech partner is a big deal

We know that trusting a tech partner is a big leap. These awards are about projects delivered on time, budgets respected, and complex technical challenges successfully solved.

4.9Rating star
Clutch
4.9Rating star
TechReviewer
5.0Rating star
Google
  • Clutch Top Blockchain Company in New York City 2026 award

    2026 New York

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company

  • Clutch Top Decentralized Finance Company in Poland 2026 award

    2026 Poland

    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company

  • Clutch Top Tokenization Company in New York City 2026 award

    2026 New York

    Top Clutch Tokenization Company

  • Clutch Top Web3 Development Company in Warsaw 2026 award

    2026 Warsaw

    Top Clutch Web3 Development Company

All PixelPlex’ achievements

Have an idea that can be turned into a decentralized solution?

Pavel Tsikhanavets, Web3 Solutions Strategist and Account Manager

Pavel Tsikhanavets

Web3 Solutions Strategist & Account Manager

Why choose PixelPlex as your Web3 development company

Transparent upward arrow illustrating client funding growth

Stakeholder confidence

$1.2B raised by clients

We turn Web3 plans into scopes, architectures, and roadmaps that support investor and stakeholder buy-in.

Smartphone with PixelPlex logo illustrating rapid MVP delivery

Faster market validation

2 months to a working MVP

Focused scoping and reusable Web3 patterns help teams reach demos, testnets, and early users faster.

Glass number ten illustrating product growth to ten million users

Growth-ready architecture

10M+ users scaled on a single product in 18 months

We design onboarding, wallet flows, backend logic, and monitoring so products can scale beyond MVP.

Glass lightning symbol illustrating venture-grade project delivery

Venture-grade delivery experience

3 unicorns in project portfolio

Qtum, Mantra DAO, and TON are in our portfolio. We build technical foundations that support high-growth products, future funding, and expansion.

Blockchain platforms we work with

Canton.Network

Official Partner

Canton.Network development

Our expertise includes self-custodial wallets, validator ecosystem integrations, compliance-aware architecture, and smart contract-based financial applications.

Canton.Network development
Hyperledger

Certified partner

Hyperledger development

We use Hyperledger Fabric to build permissioned blockchain systems for enterprises that need controlled access, data privacy, and reliable decentralized workflows.

Hyperledger development
TON

Official Partner

TON development

As official TON partners, we develop Web3 applications, wallets, Telegram Mini Apps, payment tools, and tokenized community platforms on TON.

TON development
Hedera Hashgraph

Exclusive Partner

Hedera Hashgraph development

As official Hedera partners, we build Web3 applications on Hedera for businesses that need high throughput, predictable costs, and reliable performance.

Hedera Hashgraph development
Cardano

Cardano development

Our team helps businesses create tokenized products, decentralized finance tools, governance features, and user-facing dApps that interact smoothly with ADA and Cardano-based protocols.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

Our expertise covers parachain integrations, on-chain governance, asset coordination, and Web3 applications that connect multiple blockchain environments.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

Our Ethereum development expertise includes ERC token standards, wallet connectivity, protocol integrations, and secure smart contract architecture for scalable Web3 products.

Ethereum development
Solana

Solana development

Our Solana expertise includes SPL tokens, staking tools, marketplaces, gaming platforms, DeFi integrations, and scalable dApp architecture.

Solana development
BNB Chain

BNB Chain development

We help businesses launch BNB Chain-based Web3 products with BEP-20 tokens, smart contracts, wallets, DeFi functionality, and marketplace features. Our team integrates BNB Chain solutions with major ecosystem tools and protocols.

BNB Chain development
Polygon

Polygon development

Our Polygon development services cover dApps, wallets, NFT platforms, DeFi tools, zkEVM-based solutions, and cross-chain integrations.

Polygon development
Flow

Flow development

Our team works with Cadence smart contracts to create user-friendly blockchain experiences that support asset ownership, trading, and community engagement.

Flow development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin development

We help businesses extend Bitcoin-based functionality through Layer 2 solutions and connected ecosystems such as Stacks, RSK, and the Lightning Network. Our team develops Bitcoin-linked wallets, payment tools, asset solutions, and Web3 features.

INTMAX

INTMAX development

We help businesses integrate INTMAX’s stateless zkRollup technology into Web3 products that need privacy-focused interactions, gas-efficient transactions, and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability.

Web3 solutions by industry

FinTech and banking

FinTech & banking arrow

Launch DeFi tools, tokenized assets, and smart contract workflows for faster, transparent financial operations.

Supply chain and logistics

Supply chain & logistics arrow

Track goods, verify provenance, and automate settlements with tamper-resistant blockchain records.

Healthcare

Healthcare arrow

Protect patient data, manage consent, and verify clinical records with privacy-focused Web3 systems.

Real estate

Real estate arrow

Tokenize property, automate rental flows, and make ownership records more transparent.

Retail and eCommerce

Retail & eCommerce arrow

Build NFT loyalty programs, token-gated shopping experiences, and crypto payment flows.

Gaming and entertainment

Gaming & entertainment arrow

Enable digital ownership, creator royalties, in-game assets, and token-based engagement models.

Education

Education arrow

Issue verifiable credentials, reduce document fraud, and support decentralized learning incentives.

Oil and gas

Oil & gas arrow

Automate settlements, improve supply chain visibility, and track carbon credits on-chain.

Construction

Construction arrow

Use smart contracts for milestone payments, compliance logs, and transparent project records.

Insurance

Insurance arrow

Automate claims, reduce fraud, and trigger payouts using verified real-world data.

Fitness

Fitness arrow

Create move-to-earn rewards, tokenized memberships, and privacy-first biometric data flows.

Restaurant

Restaurant arrow

Build NFT loyalty, crypto payments, and blockchain-based sourcing records for customer trust.

Our Web3 development process

STEP 1

Strategy, scope, and tokenomics design

  • We define the project scope, business goals, blockchain network, and token model where needed. We select the optimal blockchain network and design a sustainable token model.
STEP 2

MVP and smart contract prototyping

  • We build and deploy core smart contracts and frontend features on a testnet. This allows us to validate technical feasibility, check gas efficiency, and gather early user feedback.
STEP 3

Mainnet deployment and integration

  • We execute a seamless launch to the live blockchain, securely integrating the new Web3 infrastructure with your existing databases, APIs, and user interfaces.
STEP 4

Post-launch support and optimization

  • We stay after the launch. We monitor on-chain performance, transaction throughput, and security in real-time, delivering necessary protocol upgrades and ongoing maintenance.

FAQ

How do businesses benefit from Web3 development?

Expert Web3 development services bring businesses enhanced security and transparency, as the blockchain technology reduces fraud and builds trust with tamper-proof ledgers. Smart contracts result in cut operational costs and eliminate third-party intermediaries. Additionally, Web3 provides new revenue streams via asset tokenization, NFT loyalty programs, and decentralized finance.

Do I need to build a custom blockchain, or should I use an existing one?

For the vast majority of businesses, building on established networks like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, or BNB Chain is faster, more secure, and highly cost-effective. Custom blockchains (or application-specific subnets) are usually reserved for highly specialized enterprise ecosystems requiring strict data privacy or massive, dedicated throughput. Custom networks also raise development cost and timelines.

How do you ensure the security of the smart contracts you write?

Security is the core priority in the Web3 software development process. We follow strict coding standards, perform internal peer reviews, and conduct comprehensive vulnerability testing. Before any code touches the mainnet, it undergoes rigorous third-party audits to eliminate risks of exploits and logic flaws.

Can Web3 solutions integrate with our current centralized (Web2) systems?

Yes. We specialize in hybrid architectures. Our experts use APIs, secure middleware, and blockchain oracles to implement Web3 development services in your legacy databases. Therefore, your current operations run without major disruption.

How long does it take to build a Web3 product?

The timeline depends on the complexity of the solution. A smart contract or audit project may take a few weeks, while a Web3 MVP can take several months. More complex products, such as custom wallets, marketplaces, DeFi ecosystems, or blockchain-based games, usually require a longer development cycle.

Which blockchain platform should I choose for my Web3 project?

The best blockchain depends on your product goals. Ethereum is often chosen for ecosystem maturity and composability. Polygon is suitable for scalable Ethereum-compatible products with lower transaction costs. Solana works well for high-performance dApps, games, and marketplaces. TON is strong for Telegram-connected Web3 products. Hyperledger and Canton are often used for enterprise and regulated environments.

Read our blog

We regularly share our thoughts, insights, and latest trends overviews in our blog. Explore our latest blog articles.

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USA

+1 646 490 0772

West 28th St. Suite 31

UK

+44 20 4538 8887

Kemp House, 124 City Road

Switzerland

+41 79 731-03-14

Zentrum zum Staldenbach 11, 8808

Portugal

+351 91 402 1121

Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093

UAE

+971 58 5788150

Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2

Japan

+81 90 7540-7726

Avex Building 2F