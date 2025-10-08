A website in New York isn't about a prettier homepage – it's about a site that loads, converts, and holds up when traffic spikes. PixelPlex builds websites and web apps that earn their keep, for clients a few blocks from our NYC office and across the US and worldwide alike.
A few extra seconds of load time and half your visitors are gone. Speed isn't a nice-to-have – in New York it's the difference between a lead and a bounce.
A site can look stunning and still sell nothing. Without a clear path to action, pretty pixels just sit there.
An inaccessible site shuts out real users and invites real lawsuits – a growing risk for any business serving New York. We treat custom software development and accessibility as one job, not two.
The site ships, the agency vanishes, and the next change takes a month. Tangled code is a slow, expensive tax on everything you do next.
A form, a login, a payment – each is a door. Ship them without hardening and you're one bad day from the headlines.
From a marketing site to a full web platform, we cover strategy, design, build, and the accessibility and QA that keep a site standing. Businesses come to us for a web application development company in New York that ships and sticks around.
Fast, responsive sites and portals built on clean code your team can actually maintain.
Complex, data-heavy web apps – dashboards, portals, marketplaces – that stay quick under load.
Interfaces designed around what your users are actually trying to do, then tested until they do it easily.
Sites built to WCAG from the first wireframe, so accessibility is native, not bolted on later.
Already live? We run web accessibility consulting and fix what's blocking real users and inviting complaints.
Testing, monitoring, and updates that keep the site fast and unbroken long after launch.
We set up and run the infrastructure your site lives on, so it scales smoothly and stays up without you babysitting servers.
Launch is the start, not the finish – we drive traffic, sharpen conversion, and turn the live site into a growth engine.
Whatever the business challenge, we've built a web solution for it – here are a few we deliver most.
Fast, user-friendly websites and self-service portals that give your business a strong, always-on presence.
Single-page applications that load once and stay snappy, for app-like speed right in the browser.
Web apps with AI and ML built in to spot trends and turn raw data into decisions you can act on.
Chat and assistant bots that handle routine requests and answer customers around the clock.
CRM, BPM, and ERP web systems that cut manual work and keep your operations moving.
Progressive web apps that work offline, load instantly, and feel native on any device.
Decentralized web apps with secure, transparent transactions and smart-contract automation.
Storefronts and marketplaces built to load fast, convert browsers into buyers, and scale with demand.
Multi-tenant subscription products with sign-up, billing, and role management baked in, ready to scale from first user to thousands.
Two-sided platforms that connect buyers and sellers, with listings, search, payments, and ratings that keep both sides coming back.
Here are a few web platforms we're proud to have built:
Built by our web app development company in New York team, this security tool scans smart contracts and sites in real time for a fast-growing user base.
A medical appointment-scheduling platform from our web application development company in New York, turning a clunky booking process into a few clean clicks.
A data-driven BI web service analyzing millions of NFT events with fast, searchable dashboards.
Here's what the teams we've built for have to say.
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO, FootballNet Global
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
We don't disappear at launch – the people who built your web design and development company in New York project stick around to grow it.
Designers, engineers, and testers work side by side, so nothing falls through the cracks between design, build, and launch.
We bake in WCAG compliance and performance from day one, with digital transformation experience behind every build.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Clutch rewards
Clear paths to action turn traffic into leads instead of bounces.
Performance built in from the start, so the site stays fast as you grow.
WCAG-compliant builds that open your site to everyone and lower legal risk.
Clean, documented code so the next change takes days, not months.
Custom web development services in New York from a team that stays past launch.
A portfolio of shipped web platforms you can actually click through.
Starting at
$15,000
Custom web development services in New York are scoped to the project: pricing depends on the size of the site, how much custom functionality you need, and the depth of design, accessibility, and integrations.
What's included:
Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.
Every industry asks something different of its website – here's how we tailor each build.
Secure, compliant web platforms that make complex financial products feel simple – part of our track record as a web development company in New York City.
Online and mobile banking front-ends that customers trust and staff can manage.
Fast, secure payment web interfaces built for conversion and trust.
Quote-to-claim web portals that cut paperwork and speed up service.
Loan-application web platforms that make approvals fast and clear.
Storefronts and portals built to load fast and turn browsers into buyers.
Web platforms that give everyone a live, shared view of orders and shipments.
Accessible, compliant web apps for patients and providers alike.
Engaging web apps that keep members coming back, paired with our mobile app development for the full experience.
Learning platforms and portals that students and staff actually enjoy using.
Listing and management web platforms that make properties easy to find and manage, from one of the web development companies in New York City that actually ships.
Project web platforms that keep budgets, schedules, and teams in sync.
Operational web platforms that surface field and asset data clearly.
Ordering and management sites that turn hungry visitors into repeat orders.
Booking web platforms that make planning and paying effortless.
High-traffic sites and portals built to stay fast when everyone shows up at once, including Web3 website development for newer formats.
From the first wireframe to a site your team can run, we keep you in the loop the whole way. Every web development in New York engagement runs in six clear stages.
We map your goals, audience, and must-have features.
Deliverables
We design the flows and screens, then test them before a line of code.
Deliverables
Our engineers build front-end and back-end on clean, documented code – the backbone of any web application development company in New York.
Deliverables
We test across devices, browsers, and WCAG standards, then fix.
Deliverables
We ship to production and make sure everything holds under real traffic.
Deliverables
We monitor, maintain, and improve as your business changes.
Deliverables
A great website usually leans on more than front-end – here are the four domains we draw on when a build needs real muscle underneath.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
NFT Marketplace Development
Dapp Development
DeFi Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Smart Contract Audit
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design Services
MVP Development
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps ServicesAll services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
TechnologiesDAML Fift FunC Tact
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.
Finance & Insurance
Solutions for Finance & Insurance
Commerce & Logistics
Solutions for Commerce & Logistics
Health, Fitness & Education
Solutions for Health, Fitness & Education
Real Estate & Industrial
Solutions for Real Estate & Industrial
Hospitality & Entertainment
Solutions for Hospitality & Entertainment
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Achievements Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
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