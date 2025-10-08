Web development services in New York background

Web Development Services in New York

In a city that scrolls fast and judges faster, a slow site quietly loses you customers

A website in New York isn't about a prettier homepage – it's about a site that loads, converts, and holds up when traffic spikes. PixelPlex builds websites and web apps that earn their keep, for clients a few blocks from our NYC office and across the US and worldwide alike.

See our portfolio

Where web projects go wrong

Number 1

Slow sites that bleed traffic

A few extra seconds of load time and half your visitors are gone. Speed isn't a nice-to-have – in New York it's the difference between a lead and a bounce.

Number 2

Designs that don't convert

A site can look stunning and still sell nothing. Without a clear path to action, pretty pixels just sit there.

Number 3

Accessibility left for "later"

An inaccessible site shuts out real users and invites real lawsuits – a growing risk for any business serving New York. We treat custom software development and accessibility as one job, not two.

Number 4

Code nobody can maintain

The site ships, the agency vanishes, and the next change takes a month. Tangled code is a slow, expensive tax on everything you do next.

Number 5

Security as an afterthought

A form, a login, a payment – each is a door. Ship them without hardening and you're one bad day from the headlines.

Web development services in New York

From a marketing site to a full web platform, we cover strategy, design, build, and the accessibility and QA that keep a site standing. Businesses come to us for a web application development company in New York that ships and sticks around.

Web development services in New York

Custom websites & platforms

Fast, responsive sites and portals built on clean code your team can actually maintain.

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Web application development

Complex, data-heavy web apps – dashboards, portals, marketplaces – that stay quick under load.

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UI/UX design

Interfaces designed around what your users are actually trying to do, then tested until they do it easily.

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Accessible web development

Sites built to WCAG from the first wireframe, so accessibility is native, not bolted on later.

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Accessibility audit & compliance

Already live? We run web accessibility consulting and fix what's blocking real users and inviting complaints.

Web accessibility audit and compliance testing arrow

QA & ongoing support

Testing, monitoring, and updates that keep the site fast and unbroken long after launch.

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Cloud hosting & managed services

We set up and run the infrastructure your site lives on, so it scales smoothly and stays up without you babysitting servers.

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Digital marketing & growth

Launch is the start, not the finish – we drive traffic, sharpen conversion, and turn the live site into a growth engine.

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Web development solutions we build

Whatever the business challenge, we've built a web solution for it – here are a few we deliver most.

Websites and portals

Fast, user-friendly websites and self-service portals that give your business a strong, always-on presence.

SPA

Single-page applications that load once and stay snappy, for app-like speed right in the browser.

AI/ML web apps

Web apps with AI and ML built in to spot trends and turn raw data into decisions you can act on.

Intelligent bot apps

Chat and assistant bots that handle routine requests and answer customers around the clock.

Business automation solutions

CRM, BPM, and ERP web systems that cut manual work and keep your operations moving.

PWA

Progressive web apps that work offline, load instantly, and feel native on any device.

Blockchain apps

Decentralized web apps with secure, transparent transactions and smart-contract automation.

eCommerce platforms

Storefronts and marketplaces built to load fast, convert browsers into buyers, and scale with demand.

SaaS platforms

Multi-tenant subscription products with sign-up, billing, and role management baked in, ready to scale from first user to thousands.

Online marketplaces

Two-sided platforms that connect buyers and sellers, with listings, search, payments, and ratings that keep both sides coming back.

Web projects we've shipped

Here are a few web platforms we're proud to have built:

Web3 Antivirus

  • Web platform
  • Security
  • SaaS
  • Browser extension
  • Fraud prevention

Built by our web app development company in New York team, this security tool scans smart contracts and sites in real time for a fast-growing user base.

  • 10K+ users under W3A protection
  • 1M+ malicious websites blocklisted
  • Real-time threat scanning in the browser
Web3 Antivirus case study

WatchDog

  • Web service
  • IP protection
  • Analytics
    • AIWeb3

An IP-protection platform that parses on-chain events to catch infringement across Web3.

  • 339M+ on-chain events parsed
  • Automated infringement detection
  • Real-time monitoring dashboards
WatchDog case study

Doctime

A medical appointment-scheduling platform from our web application development company in New York, turning a clunky booking process into a few clean clicks.

  • Real-time slot booking and management
  • Role-based access for staff and patients
  • Responsive, accessible interface
Doctime case study

Green Hypermarket

A full eCommerce digital transformation for a grocery chain, delivered in just eight weeks under a tight deadline.

  • Multi-platform eCommerce build
  • Fast delivery under a tight deadline
  • Scalable storefront and admin tools
Green Hypermarket case study

CheckNFT.iO

  • Web platform
  • Analytics
  • BI
  • Fraud detection
    • NFT

A data-driven BI web service analyzing millions of NFT events with fast, searchable dashboards.

  • 134M+ events processed
  • Fraud and risk alerts
  • Clean, responsive analytics UI
CheckNFT.iO case study

Client reviews

Here's what the teams we've built for have to say.

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

Bogdan Tagaev

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

Michael Watford

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

Andrew Fai

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

Why choose PixelPlex for web development in New York

users icon

A New York team that ships and stays

We don't disappear at launch – the people who built your web design and development company in New York project stick around to grow it.

Code icon

One team for design, build, and QA

Designers, engineers, and testers work side by side, so nothing falls through the cracks between design, build, and launch.

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Accessibility and speed by default

We bake in WCAG compliance and performance from day one, with digital transformation experience behind every build.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Clutch rewards

top BI and big data, A-Frame, threat intelligence, identity and access management, account takeover prevention companies New York 2026

Key benefits of expert web development

1.

Sites that actually convert

Clear paths to action turn traffic into leads instead of bounces.

2.

Speed that holds up

Performance built in from the start, so the site stays fast as you grow.

3.

Accessibility that protects you

WCAG-compliant builds that open your site to everyone and lower legal risk.

4.

Code you can build on

Clean, documented code so the next change takes days, not months.

5.

A partner, not a vendor

Custom web development services in New York from a team that stays past launch.

6.

Proof, not promises

A portfolio of shipped web platforms you can actually click through.

Web development cost in New York

Starting at

$15,000

Custom web development services in New York are scoped to the project: pricing depends on the size of the site, how much custom functionality you need, and the depth of design, accessibility, and integrations.

What's included:

  • Strategy, UX, and visual design
  • Front-end and back-end build
  • Accessibility and QA passes
  • Launch support and a team walkthrough

Schedule a call to get an estimate within 24 hours.

Web development for your industry

Every industry asks something different of its website – here's how we tailor each build.

FinTech & banking

Secure, compliant web platforms that make complex financial products feel simple – part of our track record as a web development company in New York City.

  • Secure customer portals and dashboards
  • Compliance-ready forms and flows
  • Real-time data views
  • Fraud-aware authentication
Learn moremore-content
FinTech & banking background

Banking

Online and mobile banking front-ends that customers trust and staff can manage.

  • Account and transaction dashboards
  • Secure onboarding and KYC flows
  • Role-based admin panels
  • Accessible, WCAG-compliant UI
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Payment

Fast, secure payment web interfaces built for conversion and trust.

  • Streamlined checkout flows
  • Real-time transaction status
  • Merchant dashboards
  • PCI-aware front-ends
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Payment background

Insurance

Quote-to-claim web portals that cut paperwork and speed up service.

  • Online quoting and application flows
  • Claims-tracking dashboards
  • Document upload and management
  • Customer self-service portals
Learn moremore-content
Insurance background

Lending

Loan-application web platforms that make approvals fast and clear.

  • Guided application flows
  • Borrower dashboards
  • Document collection and e-signing
  • Status and repayment views
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Lending background

Retail & eCommerce

Storefronts and portals built to load fast and turn browsers into buyers.

  • Conversion-focused storefronts
  • Product and inventory dashboards
  • Checkout and payment flows
  • Personalized, responsive UX
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Retail & eCommerce background

Supply chain & logistics

Web platforms that give everyone a live, shared view of orders and shipments.

  • Real-time tracking dashboards
  • Partner and carrier portals
  • Order and inventory management
  • Reporting and exports
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Supply chain & logistics background

Healthcare

Accessible, compliant web apps for patients and providers alike.

  • Appointment and scheduling portals
  • Patient dashboards
  • HIPAA-aware data handling
  • WCAG-compliant interfaces
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Healthcare background

Fitness

Engaging web apps that keep members coming back, paired with our mobile app development for the full experience.

  • Class booking and scheduling
  • Member dashboards and progress views
  • Subscription and payment flows
  • Responsive, motivating UI
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Fitness background

Education

Learning platforms and portals that students and staff actually enjoy using.

  • Course and enrollment portals
  • Student and educator dashboards
  • Accessible content delivery
  • Progress and reporting views
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Education background

Real estate

Listing and management web platforms that make properties easy to find and manage, from one of the web development companies in New York City that actually ships.

  • Search and listing interfaces
  • Virtual-tour and media galleries
  • Agent and owner dashboards
  • Lead-capture flows
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Real estate background

Construction

Project web platforms that keep budgets, schedules, and teams in sync.

  • Project and task dashboards
  • Document and plan management
  • Progress and cost tracking
  • Contractor portals
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Construction background

Oil & gas

Operational web platforms that surface field and asset data clearly.

  • Asset and equipment dashboards
  • Real-time monitoring views
  • Compliance and reporting tools
  • Role-based access control
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Oil & gas background

Restaurant

Ordering and management sites that turn hungry visitors into repeat orders.

  • Online ordering and reservations
  • Menu and location management
  • Loyalty and promo flows
  • Fast, mobile-first UI
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Travel

Booking web platforms that make planning and paying effortless.

  • Search and booking flows
  • Itinerary and account dashboards
  • Payment and confirmation views
  • Personalized recommendations
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Entertainment

High-traffic sites and portals built to stay fast when everyone shows up at once, including Web3 website development for newer formats.

  • Content and streaming front-ends
  • Fan and community portals
  • Ticketing and payment flows
  • Real-time engagement features
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Your web development process

From the first wireframe to a site your team can run, we keep you in the loop the whole way. Every web development in New York engagement runs in six clear stages.

1. Discovery & strategy

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2. UX & design

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3. Build

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4. QA & accessibility

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5. Launch

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6. Support & growth

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Discovery & strategy

We map your goals, audience, and must-have features.

Deliverables

  • Project brief
  • Sitemap and scope
  • Success metrics

UX & design

We design the flows and screens, then test them before a line of code.

Deliverables

  • Wireframes
  • Visual design
  • Interactive prototype

Build

Our engineers build front-end and back-end on clean, documented code – the backbone of any web application development company in New York.

Deliverables

  • Working build
  • Accessibility baked in
  • Code documentation

QA & accessibility

We test across devices, browsers, and WCAG standards, then fix.

Deliverables

  • Test results
  • Accessibility report
  • Fix log

Launch

We ship to production and make sure everything holds under real traffic.

Deliverables

  • Live site
  • Performance check
  • Launch support

Support & growth

We monitor, maintain, and improve as your business changes.

Deliverables

  • Monitoring setup
  • Update schedule
  • Growth roadmap

Our signature domains

A great website usually leans on more than front-end – here are the four domains we draw on when a build needs real muscle underneath.

Blockchain

Web3 sites and dApp front-ends need engineers who understand what's under the hood – 13+ years of blockchain work means our web builds connect to chains cleanly.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When a web platform needs to issue or manage tokens, we handle the front-end and the machinery behind it.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

The dashboards and analytics of your web platform surfaces are only as good as the data behind them – that's our home turf.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

From search to recommendations, we wire ML features into web products that need to feel smart, not gimmicky.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your path to a site that works

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Tell us what your site needs to do. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on goals, features, and timeline.
STEP 3

Build & test

  • Site built, tested, and checked for speed and accessibility.
STEP 4

Launch & grow

  • Ship, hand over, and we stay available as you grow.

FAQ

What does web development in New York cost?

Most projects start around $15,000, and the final number depends on size, custom features, and design depth.

How long does a website take to build?

A focused site usually takes a few weeks, and our software integration team can connect it to your existing tools in parallel.

Do you make sites accessible?

Always – accessibility is built in, and our DevSecOps consulting team keeps security and compliance tight alongside it.

Which tech stack do you use?

We match the stack to the job, and our IT consulting team is happy to walk you through the trade-offs.

Can you handle high-traffic sites?

Yes, our serverless development work keeps sites fast and stable even when traffic spikes.

Do you work with clients outside New York?

Absolutely – we're based in New York but build for clients across the US and worldwide.

Can you rebuild or fix our current site?

We can, and our solution architecture consulting team helps decide what to salvage and what to rebuild.

Can we start small and scale later?

Yes, our MVP web development approach gets you live fast, then grows with you.

Further reading

Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing