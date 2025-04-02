Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services preview

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services

Wire-speed networking for the most demanding mission-critical workloads

Predictable, low-cost infrastructure eliminates the dread of "surprise billing," letting your data move freely across a global backbone built for raw speed and massive compute.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Hidden fees make your monthly cloud bill look like a phone book?

Switching your workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services provides industry-leading low networking costs so you can move massive datasets without the sticker shock typical of other providers.

Number 2

Not enough GPU horsepower to get your ML project off the ground?

Provisioning bare-metal NVIDIA clusters through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI services accelerates your development cycles by giving you dedicated power for intensive training tasks without the wait times.

Number 3

Modern apps are still hitting a wall when trying to talk to legacy systems?

Leveraging pre-built connectors within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration services creates a unified digital ecosystem that bridges the gap between legacy ERPs and modern web applications.

Number 4

Potential data breaches in a multi-tenant cloud environment?

Setting up Always-on Encryption and isolated network virtualization keeps your sensitive enterprise data fortified against threats without requiring a single minute of planned downtime.

Number 5

Database slowing to a crawl every time your user base grows?

Deploying Autonomous Database instances eliminates the need for manual tuning and allows your team to focus entirely on innovation while the system handles performance optimization.

Number 6

A single server hiccup is a threat to your entire global platform?

Configuring flexible infrastructure shapes and multiple fault domains ensures your compute resources scale in real time to maintain 100% availability during traffic spikes.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services

Our architects spin up high-performance cloud environments that move beyond legacy limits by utilizing OCI’s unique off-box virtualization to eliminate resource contention and provide dedicated performance for your heaviest workloads.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services preview

Autonomous performance tuning

The squad takes over the heavy lifting of environment optimization through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure managed services so your internal staff can focus purely on product innovation.

Real-time observability stacks

Setting up automated alerts and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure monitoring services ensures that every metric from compute instances to block storage is tracked for maximum uptime.

Cloud-native architecture design

Strategic IT consulting helps you navigate complex OCI migration paths and select the right compute shapes to balance raw power with cost efficiency.

Serverless application building

Technical leads integrate OCI’s native serverless tools into your custom software development services to build hyper-responsive apps that only consume resources when active.

High-speed RDMA networking

Engineers configure ultra-low latency network fabrics that allow your clustered databases and AI workloads to communicate at lightning speeds without traditional bottlenecks.

Hardened identity perimeters

Securing your tenancy involves crafting granular IAM policies and private subnets to keep your sensitive enterprise data strictly isolated from the public internet.

Case studies

As specialists in OCI, we help businesses leverage the power of cloud’s next-generation architecture to run mission-critical workloads with unmatched speed and security.

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

AIRA empowers clinicians by using AI to analyze retinal images for signs of disease. It assists in crucial early diagnoses by detecting subtle symptoms and providing an instant, comprehensive knowledge base in a cloud.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool case preview

Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS)

No matter your business logic complexity and target domain’s specifics, CryptoAPI helps your blockchain-powered apps run like clockwork and save your valued time by keeping data retrieval hassle away.

  • Serverless mobile apps build that are quick to deploy
  • Instant remote access to distributed networks
  • Cost-efficient infrastructure updating
  • Wallets, contracts, addresses, balances generation
  • 6 TB of data storage built in
Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS) case preview

Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

Boosted delivery with AI-powered warehouse automation. Using digital twin technology, robotics, and intelligent cloud storage, this system optimizes order fulfillment for seamless, 24/7 operations with minimal human intervention.

  • Intelligent inventory management
  • 20 robotic lifts & 50 intelligent storage solutions featured
  • 25min → 7 min reduction in average time for order collection
  • 0 congestion on conveyor belts
  • Optimized routes to couriers
Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins case preview

Why choose us

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High-performance cloud expertise

We maintain a deep focus on OCI’s unique architecture, ensuring your workloads are not only stable but perfectly optimized for the lowest latency and highest throughput.

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Efficiency-first migration

We ensure your transition to the cloud is built on a foundation of cost-governance and clean resource tagging. By applying OCI best practices for identity and access management (IAM), we ensure your environment is both scalable and fiscally responsible.

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Continuous cloud lifecycle support

We stay by your side to help you navigate the Oracle ecosystem. From automated patching to scaling your tenancy, we’re here to ensure your infrastructure thrives as your business grows.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Clutch rewards

Clutch rewards

Why you need OCI

1.

Unlock superior price-performance for enterprise workloads

OCI offers the industry's best price-to-performance ratio. By migrating to Oracle Cloud, you slash compute costs while gaining access to non-blocking networks and NVMe storage that outpaces legacy providers.

2.

Automate management with an Autonomous Database

Eliminate human error and manual tuning. Integrating OCI services gives you access to self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing databases, allowing your IT team to focus on innovation rather than maintenance.

3.

Scale instantly with a fortified architecture

Unlike other clouds, OCI was built with security baked into the core. Benefit from isolated network virtualization that protects your data from "noisy neighbors" and lateral threat movement.

4.

Integrate hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Whether you are moving from on-premise or connecting to Azure, OCI services provide the high-speed interconnectivity needed to run a unified, flexible cloud strategy without vendor lock-in.

Cost of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services

Starting at

$15,000

Move your enterprise workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with a "Cloud First" strategy designed to reduce egress fees and maximize performance.

What’s included:

  • Lift-and-shift migration for up to 5 production environments
  • Virtual Cloud Network (VCN) architecture and security subnet configuration
  • Identity and Access Management (IAM) policy setup with MFA integration
  • Cost Management Dashboard setup to monitor OCPU and storage consumption

Ready to modernize your infrastructure? Connect with our OCI experts to review your current architecture, and we’ll provide a transparent, fixed-fee plan.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure development lifecycle

Your enterprise ecosystem gains a high-performance cloud foundation designed to handle massive workloads through ultra-low latency networking and deep Oracle database integration.

Architectural blueprint and compartment strategy

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Zero-trust framework and encryption protocols

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Cognitive layer and generative AI stacking

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High-performance training and model lifecycle

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Autonomous warehousing and data visualization

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Continuous optimization and cost governance

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Architectural blueprint and compartment strategy

Engineers map out your VCN layout and identity policies using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to ensure every resource is isolated and scales without friction.

Deliverables

  • VCN and Subnet topology map
  • IAM policy and group structure
  • Load balancing and DNS configuration

Zero-trust framework and encryption protocols

Hardening your perimeter involves deploying advanced data security services like OCI Vault and Cloud Guard to keep your proprietary assets under a constant watchful eye.

Deliverables

  • KMS encryption key setup
  • Web Application Firewall rules
  • Security Zone compliance report

Cognitive layer and generative AI stacking

PixelPlex experts plug in pre-trained models via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI services so your apps can process speech and text with human-level nuance right away.

Deliverables

  • OCI Generative AI integration
  • Custom LLM fine-tuning plan
  • API endpoints for vision and speech

High-performance training and model lifecycle

Data scientists accelerate your ML development by spinning up GPU-powered instances and managing the entire pipeline from initial training to production deployment.

Deliverables

  • Automated MLOps pipeline
  • GPU instance optimization logs
  • Model performance benchmarks

Autonomous warehousing and data visualization

Raw data transforms into actionable growth signals once we deploy business intelligence solutions powered by the self-tuning capabilities of the Autonomous Database.

Deliverables

  • Oracle Analytics Cloud dashboards
  • Autonomous Data Warehouse setup
  • Real-time ETL pipeline design

Continuous optimization and cost governance

Maximizing your ROI means fine-tuning your resource consumption through expert cloud engineering to ensure you only pay for the exact compute power you actually need.

Deliverables

  • Cost management and tagging strategy
  • Auto-scaling policy configuration
  • Monthly performance audit

Our signature domains

Whether you’re migrating legacy workloads or building a cloud-native future, we provide the OCI expertise to ensure your environment is fast, scalable, and cost-efficient.

Blockchain

Deploy enterprise-grade ledgers on a rock-solid foundation. We leverage OCI’s high-performance compute and dedicated networking to ensure your distributed apps run without a glitch.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Connect traditional finance and digital assets. By utilizing Oracle’s secure vault services, we help you digitize assets with the transparency and compliance today’s markets demand.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Unlock the power of your OCI Data Lake. We design custom analytics environments that process massive datasets at speed, transforming raw cloud data into actionable business roadmaps.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Accelerate innovation with OCI AI Services. We integrate intelligent models directly into your workflow to automate complex tasks and provide the predictive power needed to outpace the competition.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How can we avoid unpredictable monthly costs when migrating our workloads to the cloud?

Our Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services utilize a predictable, low-cost pricing model that eliminates "surprise billing" while moving your data across a global high-speed backbone.

Is it possible to bridge the gap between our older legacy ERPs and new web applications?

Yes, our Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration services leverage pre-built connectors to create a unified ecosystem that allows modern and legacy systems to communicate seamlessly.

How can we use our historical data to stay ahead of market trends and competition?

We integrate predictive analytics solutions directly into your workflow to automate complex tasks and provide the foresight needed to outpace your competitors.

What is the best way to modernize our entire business operation for the digital age?

We provide comprehensive digital transformation services that help you navigate complex migration paths and adopt high-performance architectures built for raw speed.

Can we improve our system's performance without manually tuning our data storage?

Our database development services include deploying Autonomous Database instances that handle self-tuning and performance optimization automatically so your team can focus on innovation.

How do you ensure our sensitive enterprise data remains secure in a cloud environment?

We build a fortified architecture with isolated network virtualization and always-on encryption to protect your proprietary assets from lateral threats and unauthorized access.

Cloud insights in our blog

Maximize your cloud ROI. Our architects share deep dives into OCI’s latest autonomous features, multicloud strategies, and sovereign cloud updates.

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Helpful links

Data science services
ChatGPT integration
Database development
Metaverse consulting & development
Generative AI development
Machine learning development