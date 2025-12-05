Daml smart contract audit services background

Daml Smart Contract Audit Services

Find the flaw in your contract logic before your counterparties do

As a Daml smart contract audit company with live Canton Network deployments in production, PixelPlex reviews your contract templates, party authorization logic, and integration layer with Daml-specific tooling and hands-on protocol knowledge.

See our portfolio

Where Daml projects expose risk before deployment

Number 1

Party authorization blind spots

Daml's multi-party permission model is expressive by design, but complex authorization trees are easy to misconfigure – a missed signatory or underconstrained observer can silently expose sensitive financial data.

Number 2

Privacy model misconfiguration

Sub-transaction privacy is one of Daml's most powerful features and one of its most misunderstood; contracts that appear correct in isolation can leak uncommitted data across ledger boundaries when Canton's interoperability layer is engaged.

Number 3

Cross-ledger integration gaps

When Daml contracts interact across Canton's synchronization infrastructure, atomic transaction boundaries can break in non-obvious ways that only surface under specific multi-party execution paths. Our blockchain integration team maps these paths before go-live.

Number 4

Business logic errors in multi-party workflows

Daml models real-world legal agreements – a mismodeled obligation, a missing "choice," or an incorrectly typed contract template can produce invalid counterparty commitments that are nearly invisible until they fail in production.

Number 5

Insufficient test coverage

Simulating multi-party scenarios in Daml requires Scenario scripting and formal verification passes that generic QA frameworks simply don't provide, leaving critical execution paths untested before deployment.

Daml smart contract audit services

Without a reliable audit, your blockchain platform’s security is incomplete. We’ll make sure your project is reviewed and tested through all possible environments.

Daml smart contract audit services

Daml contract logic & template review

Systematic review of all contract templates, choices, obligations, and signatories for logical completeness, correctness, and alignment with intended business outcomes.

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Authorization & privacy model audit

Deep inspection of party permissions, observer configurations, and sub-transaction privacy settings to prevent unauthorized data exposure across counterparties.

Canton Network integration audit

End-to-end testing of Canton-specific mechanics: atomic cross-domain transactions, party provisioning, synchronization protocols, and Canton Coin incentive interactions.

Automated vulnerability testing

Static analysis and Daml Scenario scripting to simulate edge-case execution paths across all contract templates, uncovering runtime failures before mainnet deployment.

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Security risk assessment

Identification of key management vulnerabilities, API exposure points, and off-chain integration risks across your full Daml application stack.

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Compliance review & post-audit support

Assessment of EU AML, MiCA, and GDPR regulatory alignment, plus ongoing remediation support and re-audit cycles after fixes are applied.

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Daml & Canton Network projects we've shipped

Here are some of the recent success stories we’re proud of:

CC View

  • Canton Network
  • Data indexing
  • Operational standard
  • Featured App

A real-time Canton data explorer and institutional API layer – indexes 96.7M+ transfers across 600+ days with a 100% request success rate.

  • Canton Foundation Featured Application
  • Trusted by Digital Asset, Cumberland, Circle, Gate, Bybit
  • 100 engineering days and $85K saved for Canton builders
The illustration of CC View project

5N ID

  • Canton Network
  • KYC
  • Daml
  • 1-time verification
  • Featured App

One-time KYC verification platform backed by two custom Daml smart contracts, enabling user onboarding in under 2 minutes on Canton Network.

  • MVP delivered in 2.5 months
  • Reduces onboarding churn by up to 60%
  • Consent-based data sharing without storing PII on-chain
The illustration of 5N ID project

Canton Loop

  • Canton Network
  • 1st self-custodial wallet
  • Top 10 Validator
  • Featured App

The first self-custodial wallet on Canton Network, generating $3M USD revenue within 2 months of launch.

  • Top 10 Validator on the Canton Coin Leaderboard
  • Featured Application in the official Canton ecosystem marketplace
  • Passkey-secured, fully non-custodial
The illustration of Canton Loop project

“CC View has been a godsend for me”

Eric Saraniecki

Eric Saraniecki

Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset

What our clients say

Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

Adam Greenwood

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

4.5Rating 4.5
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for Daml smart contract audit

pioneer icon

Daml & Canton Network pioneers and researchers

Our team has built Daml smart contracts for Canton wallets, KYC platforms, and data infrastructure, which means we audit from an author's perspective, not an observer's.

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Canton-native tooling by Canton Network’s official partner

We use Daml's built-in Scenario testing framework, formal verification capabilities, and Canton's sandbox environment to test what generic auditors can't replicate.

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We know how to lead your platform to a “Featured App” status

We provide developer briefings, assist with remediation, and run re-audit cycles to confirm every fix before your deployment date.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Clutch rewards

Clutch top BI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Decentralized Finance, Smart Contract Development companies 2026

Key benefits of Daml smart contract audit

1.

De-risk your financial data

Bugs found pre-deployment cost a fraction of what they cost after go-live.

2.

Prevent costly post-deployment patches

Fix logic errors before they become counterparty disputes.

3.

Regulatory defensibility

Receive a structured audit trail that satisfies EU AML and MiCA compliance reviews.

4.

Protocol-specific findings

Daml vulnerabilities that generic EVM audit tools simply don't detect.

5.

Faster time to go-live

A clean audit removes the last deployment blocker for institutional teams.

6.

Audit report for counterparties

Demonstrate contract integrity to business partners, regulators, and investors.

Daml smart contract audit cost

Starting at

$8,000-$15,000

Scope and pricing depend on contract complexity, template count, and Canton integration depth.

What's included:

  • Full contract logic, authorization & privacy model review
  • Prioritized findings report with severity ratings
  • Developer briefing session to walk through every issue
  • One re-audit pass after remediation

Schedule a call to receive an estimate within 24 hours.

How we run your Daml audit

From the initial code review to the pre-launch readiness, we make sure you’re all covered.

1. Scope & NDA

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2. Documentation review

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3. Automated analysis

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4. Manual logic review

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5. Report & developer briefing

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6. Re-audit (optional)

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Scope & NDA

One discovery session to agree on contract scope, access requirements, and confidentiality terms – NDA signed on day one if required.

  • Signed NDA
  • Agreed audit scope document
  • Timeline & team assignment

Documentation review

We review your Daml codebase, architecture diagrams, and Canton configuration files to map the full contract dependency graph.

  • Contract inventory list
  • Dependency & party graph
  • Risk area identification

Automated analysis

Static analysis passes across all templates, followed by Daml Scenario scripting to simulate multi-party execution paths and edge cases.

  • Static analysis output
  • Scenario test scripts
  • Preliminary findings log

Manual logic review

Our Daml engineers review each contract for authorization completeness, privacy model accuracy, and business logic correctness against your specification.

  • Annotated contract review
  • Authorization model assessment
  • Privacy configuration report

Report & developer briefing

We deliver a prioritized findings report and walk your engineering and compliance teams through every issue with specific remediation guidance.

  • Full written audit report (severity-rated)
  • Remediation checklist
  • Recorded developer briefing session

Re-audit (optional)

After remediation, a focused re-audit confirms all findings are resolved before production deployment.

  • Fix verification log
  • Updated audit report
  • Deployment-ready sign-off

Blockchain platforms we work with

TON

TON Development

Smart contract development in FunC and Tact, Telegram mini-apps, tap-to-earn games, and payment solutions on the Telegram-integrated blockchain.

TON Development
Canton Network

Canton Network Development

Full-cycle institutional dApp delivery: Daml smart contracts, wallets, KYC platforms, and data infrastructure on the privacy-by-default multi-ledger network.

Canton Network Development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Enterprise permissioned blockchain solutions – chaincode development, consortium network setup, and Daml integration for regulated industries.

Hyperledger Development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

Smart contracts in Solidity, DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, Layer 2 integrations, and enterprise dApps on the world's largest smart contract network.

Ethereum Development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

Parachain and cross-chain application development, bridging solutions, and DeFi protocols leveraging Polkadot's shared security model.

Polkadot Development
Solana

Solana Development

High-performance DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and payment applications leveraging Solana's sub-second finality and low transaction costs.

Solana Development
Avalanche

Avalanche Development

Smart contracts on Avalanche's C-Chain, custom subnet development, DeFi protocols, and tokenization platforms with sub-second finality.

Avalanche Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Smart contract development in Plutus and Aiken, DeFi protocols, and NFT platforms on Cardano's UTXO-based extended ledger.

Cardano Development
Substrate

Substrate Development

Custom blockchain runtime development and parachain engineering using the modular Substrate framework for Polkadot ecosystem projects.

Substrate Development
Polygon

Polygon Development

Cost-efficient EVM smart contracts, DeFi protocols, and NFT platforms on Polygon's Ethereum scaling network, including zkEVM deployments.

Polygon Development
Hedera

Hedera

Hashgraph-based token services, smart contract deployment, and enterprise consensus applications on the Hedera public network.

Hedera Development
Stellar

Stellar Development

Cross-border payment corridors, token issuance, and multi-currency exchange infrastructure on Stellar's low-cost financial network.

Stellar Development
Algorand

Algorand Development

Permissioned and permissionless smart contract development, tokenization platforms, and institutional DeFi on Algorand's Pure Proof-of-Stake network.

Algorand Development
Flow

Flow Development

NFT platforms, collectibles marketplaces, and gaming applications built on Flow's developer-friendly resource-oriented architecture.

Flow Development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

Layer 2 solutions, Ordinals, BRC-20 token tooling, and Bitcoin-native custody and payment infrastructure.

Bitcoin Development
Solidity

Solidity Development

Cross-chain smart contract engineering in Solidity for EVM-compatible networks, including security-focused development patterns and gas optimization.

Solidity Development

Our signature domains

Blockchain

17+ years of blockchain engineering, from protocol-level Canton contributions to smart contracts, wallets, DEXes, and compliance tooling across every major chain.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

End-to-end tokenization from asset structuring through smart contract deployment – RWA platforms, STOs, carbon credit registries, and tokenized financial instruments.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Institutional-grade data pipelines, analytics dashboards, and on-chain data products, including CC View, the Canton data indexer trusted by Digital Asset and Cumberland.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

AI/ML solutions for fraud detection, compliance automation, and risk pattern recognition embedded in blockchain and financial workflows.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a secure Daml deployment

Reach out – no pressure

  • Tell us about your Daml codebase. We respond within 24 hours.

Scoping call

  • One call to align on depth, access, and deliverables.

Audit & findings report

  • Full audit in 2–4 weeks depending on scope.

Remediation & sign-off

  • Fix, re-audit, and deploy with confidence – we stay available.

FAQ

What does a Daml smart contract audit include?

A comprehensive Daml smart contract audit covers template logic review, signatory and observer authorization analysis, privacy model validation, Canton interoperability testing, and integration layer security checks. For projects using Canton.Network smart contract development, we additionally verify Canton-specific protocol configurations and reward coupon logic.

How much does a Daml smart contract audit cost?

Cost depends on template count, multi-party workflow complexity, and depth of Canton integration. We provide a fixed-price estimate after a free scoping call – contact our IT consulting team to book a 30-minute estimate session.

How long does a Daml smart contract audit take?

A focused single-template audit typically takes 1-2 weeks. Multi-party Canton workflows with interoperability testing require 3-4 weeks. Urgent timelines can be accommodated with dedicated resourcing.

Do you audit Daml contracts running on platforms other than Canton?

Yes,we audit Daml contracts on Hyperledger Fabric, Besu, and other Daml-compatible ledgers. Our private blockchain development practice covers the full spectrum of permissioned Daml deployments.

What makes Daml audits different from Solidity audits?

Daml's party-based authorization model, sub-transaction privacy, and multi-ledger execution create a completely different attack surface from EVM contracts. Our smart contract development team works across both paradigms and can articulate precisely where the risk profiles diverge for your codebase.

Do you provide support after the audit?

Yes, every engagement includes a developer briefing alongside the report, remediation planning assistance, and optional re-audit cycles. For ongoing security posture, our DevSecOps consulting team can embed security practices directly into your development pipeline.

Can you audit before deployment and post-deployment?

Yes. Pre-deployment audits catch issues before Canton mainnet. Post-deployment audits are useful for contracts that have evolved, been updated, or are undergoing a compliance review – we scope both engagements the same way.

What compliance standards does your audit cover?

Our reports are structured to support EU AML, MiCA, and GDPR compliance reviews, as well as ISO 27001-aligned security assessments. For full regulatory positioning, our crypto compliance practice can extend the engagement into a complete compliance review.

Do you work with Daml contracts in financial services?

Yes, capital markets, inter-bank settlement, and tokenized asset platforms are our most common Daml audit engagements. Our FinTech blockchain development background means we bring industry context to every finding, not just code-level observations.

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