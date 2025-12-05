As a Daml smart contract audit company with live Canton Network deployments in production, PixelPlex reviews your contract templates, party authorization logic, and integration layer with Daml-specific tooling and hands-on protocol knowledge.
Daml's multi-party permission model is expressive by design, but complex authorization trees are easy to misconfigure – a missed signatory or underconstrained observer can silently expose sensitive financial data.
Sub-transaction privacy is one of Daml's most powerful features and one of its most misunderstood; contracts that appear correct in isolation can leak uncommitted data across ledger boundaries when Canton's interoperability layer is engaged.
When Daml contracts interact across Canton's synchronization infrastructure, atomic transaction boundaries can break in non-obvious ways that only surface under specific multi-party execution paths. Our blockchain integration team maps these paths before go-live.
Daml models real-world legal agreements – a mismodeled obligation, a missing "choice," or an incorrectly typed contract template can produce invalid counterparty commitments that are nearly invisible until they fail in production.
Simulating multi-party scenarios in Daml requires Scenario scripting and formal verification passes that generic QA frameworks simply don't provide, leaving critical execution paths untested before deployment.
Without a reliable audit, your blockchain platform’s security is incomplete. We’ll make sure your project is reviewed and tested through all possible environments.
Systematic review of all contract templates, choices, obligations, and signatories for logical completeness, correctness, and alignment with intended business outcomes.
Deep inspection of party permissions, observer configurations, and sub-transaction privacy settings to prevent unauthorized data exposure across counterparties.
End-to-end testing of Canton-specific mechanics: atomic cross-domain transactions, party provisioning, synchronization protocols, and Canton Coin incentive interactions.
Static analysis and Daml Scenario scripting to simulate edge-case execution paths across all contract templates, uncovering runtime failures before mainnet deployment.
Identification of key management vulnerabilities, API exposure points, and off-chain integration risks across your full Daml application stack.
Assessment of EU AML, MiCA, and GDPR regulatory alignment, plus ongoing remediation support and re-audit cycles after fixes are applied.
Here are some of the recent success stories we’re proud of:
A real-time Canton data explorer and institutional API layer – indexes 96.7M+ transfers across 600+ days with a 100% request success rate.
One-time KYC verification platform backed by two custom Daml smart contracts, enabling user onboarding in under 2 minutes on Canton Network.
The first self-custodial wallet on Canton Network, generating $3M USD revenue within 2 months of launch.
“CC View has been a godsend for me”
Eric Saraniecki
Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Ernst & Young AG
PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Our team has built Daml smart contracts for Canton wallets, KYC platforms, and data infrastructure, which means we audit from an author's perspective, not an observer's.
We use Daml's built-in Scenario testing framework, formal verification capabilities, and Canton's sandbox environment to test what generic auditors can't replicate.
We provide developer briefings, assist with remediation, and run re-audit cycles to confirm every fix before your deployment date.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Clutch rewards
Bugs found pre-deployment cost a fraction of what they cost after go-live.
Fix logic errors before they become counterparty disputes.
Receive a structured audit trail that satisfies EU AML and MiCA compliance reviews.
Daml vulnerabilities that generic EVM audit tools simply don't detect.
A clean audit removes the last deployment blocker for institutional teams.
Demonstrate contract integrity to business partners, regulators, and investors.
Starting at
$8,000-$15,000
Scope and pricing depend on contract complexity, template count, and Canton integration depth.
What's included:
Schedule a call to receive an estimate within 24 hours.
From the initial code review to the pre-launch readiness, we make sure you’re all covered.
One discovery session to agree on contract scope, access requirements, and confidentiality terms – NDA signed on day one if required.
We review your Daml codebase, architecture diagrams, and Canton configuration files to map the full contract dependency graph.
Static analysis passes across all templates, followed by Daml Scenario scripting to simulate multi-party execution paths and edge cases.
Our Daml engineers review each contract for authorization completeness, privacy model accuracy, and business logic correctness against your specification.
We deliver a prioritized findings report and walk your engineering and compliance teams through every issue with specific remediation guidance.
After remediation, a focused re-audit confirms all findings are resolved before production deployment.
Smart contract development in FunC and Tact, Telegram mini-apps, tap-to-earn games, and payment solutions on the Telegram-integrated blockchain.
Full-cycle institutional dApp delivery: Daml smart contracts, wallets, KYC platforms, and data infrastructure on the privacy-by-default multi-ledger network.
Enterprise permissioned blockchain solutions – chaincode development, consortium network setup, and Daml integration for regulated industries.
Smart contracts in Solidity, DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, Layer 2 integrations, and enterprise dApps on the world's largest smart contract network.
Parachain and cross-chain application development, bridging solutions, and DeFi protocols leveraging Polkadot's shared security model.
High-performance DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and payment applications leveraging Solana's sub-second finality and low transaction costs.
Smart contracts on Avalanche's C-Chain, custom subnet development, DeFi protocols, and tokenization platforms with sub-second finality.
Smart contract development in Plutus and Aiken, DeFi protocols, and NFT platforms on Cardano's UTXO-based extended ledger.
Custom blockchain runtime development and parachain engineering using the modular Substrate framework for Polkadot ecosystem projects.
Cost-efficient EVM smart contracts, DeFi protocols, and NFT platforms on Polygon's Ethereum scaling network, including zkEVM deployments.
Hashgraph-based token services, smart contract deployment, and enterprise consensus applications on the Hedera public network.
Cross-border payment corridors, token issuance, and multi-currency exchange infrastructure on Stellar's low-cost financial network.
Permissioned and permissionless smart contract development, tokenization platforms, and institutional DeFi on Algorand's Pure Proof-of-Stake network.
NFT platforms, collectibles marketplaces, and gaming applications built on Flow's developer-friendly resource-oriented architecture.
Layer 2 solutions, Ordinals, BRC-20 token tooling, and Bitcoin-native custody and payment infrastructure.
Cross-chain smart contract engineering in Solidity for EVM-compatible networks, including security-focused development patterns and gas optimization.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
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Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
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Protocols
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AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design Services
MVP Development
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps ServicesAll services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
TechnologiesDAML Fift FunC Tact
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.
Finance & Insurance
Solutions for Finance & Insurance
Commerce & Logistics
Solutions for Commerce & Logistics
Health, Fitness & Education
Solutions for Health, Fitness & Education
Real Estate & Industrial
Solutions for Real Estate & Industrial
Hospitality & Entertainment
Solutions for Hospitality & Entertainment
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