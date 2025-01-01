The Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet, featured in the official ecosystem marketplace
We developed the first non-custodial wallet for the Canton Network. The wallet's immediate impact and quality were validated within days of its launch when it was featured in the official Canton ecosystem marketplace.
FiveNorth is a technology firm that engineers core systems for next-gen financial networks. They specialize in building privacy-preserving infrastructure and tools within the Canton ecosystem. Their mission is to enable the regulated, enterprise-grade adoption of digital assets by providing secure and scalable solutions.
Date:
2025
Timeline:
2.5 months
from the 1st consultation to MVP
Solution:
Crypto Wallet
Protocol:
Canton.Network
Team
Go Developer
UI/UX Designer
Tech Lead
Front-end Developer
Business Analyst
DevOps Engineer
QA Engineer
Project Manager
Our primary objective was to deliver a solution that would become a cornerstone of the Canton ecosystem. We focused on three key goals:
Develop a key network tool that generates revenue for our client by leveraging the Canton protocol's native, usage-based incentive system.
Engineer a wallet for Canton's unconventional architecture, solving for its two-step transaction model and complex fees.
Provide a secure, non-custodial wallet that simplifies user interactions and grants full asset control.
In just 2.5 months, we delivered Canton Loop, a self-custody wallet whose quality and innovative design earned it immediate recognition as a Featured Application on the Canton network.
Canton Coin in revenue
Generated significant revenue ($3M USD) for our client by integrating directly with the Canton protocol's native incentive layer.
The wallet’s design as an application and validator node captures a percentage of all network activity, creating a powerful and scalable rewards stream.
Validator Rank
Achieved a top 10 position on the official Canton Coin Validator Leaderboard.
This places the project among the most active and trusted infrastructure providers in an ecosystem.
The wallet was designed as a self-monetizing asset. It capitalizes on the Canton network's core design, converting transaction volume into a direct revenue stream.
The wallet serves as the primary tool for the Canton community, accumulating a valuable and engaged user base and solidifying its position as essential network infrastructure.
The wallet is designed as the primary gateway for other applications on the Canton network. Businesses like DEXes and swapping services can integrate with it to seamlessly onboard users and manage secure transaction signing.
By providing a non-custodial design with on-device key storage and biometric security, the wallet minimizes risks and builds the user confidence necessary for widespread adoption.
Need a service provider with Canton.Network experience?
A secure sign in flow that supports email or Google and allows approvals with passkeys while keys stay on the device.
A dedicated profile page that allows setting a display name and avatar and managing wallets and notifications.
An offer based flow that presents details, expiry, and a clear fee preview and allows acceptance or decline before transfer.
Integration with the Canton Name Service (CNS) allows users to send assets to human-readable names instead of long, complex addresses.
An address book that captures counterparties automatically and highlights verified entries to allow safer repeat payments.
A transaction history that allows search, filters, and export for clean reporting.
Event notifications that alert users to received offers, completed transfers, and security or profile changes.
Set up
1
Device-bound key is created; passkey set for signing
2
Save counterparties;
map to human-readable names
Transact
3
Incoming transfer appears with Accept / Decline
4
Clear preview of Canton fees and expected settlement
5
One-tap passkey signing (or multi-sig if required)
After
6
Instant receipt;
full, searchable activity log
We designed and built the first-ever non-custodial wallet for the network from the ground up, giving users true ownership of their assets.
We engineered a unique and customizable platform that can be rapidly deployed by financial institutions as their own branded wallet.
We implemented passkey technology for a seamless and highly secure user experience, eliminating the risks of traditional passwords.
Within days of launch, the wallet's quality and importance were validated by its inclusion as a Featured Application in the official Canton marketplace.
Building a solution on Canton.Network? Our team can help!
With a portfolio of 8 distinct wallet solutions, we have deep experience in tackling the unique challenges of different blockchain ecosystems. Our expertise extends far beyond this single project:
The official wallet for MANTRA, a leading RWA Layer 1 blockchain and unicorn project, trusted by their extensive user base.
A 5-star rated mobile wallet praised for its exceptional user experience and intuitive design.
Secure and reliable native mobile wallets developed for both Android and iOS for the Qtum blockchain ecosystem.
A versatile multi-chain application designed to allow users to seamlessly manage assets from several different wallets in one place.
From protocol-level engineering to a seamless user experience, we deliver end-to-end wallet solutions. Let our team of experts help you navigate the complexities and bring your vision to life.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog