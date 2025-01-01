CanyonLoop preview
Canton Loop

The Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet, featured in the official ecosystem marketplace

About the solution

We developed the first non-custodial wallet for the Canton Network. The wallet's immediate impact and quality were validated within days of its launch when it was featured in the official Canton ecosystem marketplace.

About the client

FiveNorth is a technology firm that engineers core systems for next-gen financial networks. They specialize in building privacy-preserving infrastructure and tools within the Canton ecosystem. Their mission is to enable the regulated, enterprise-grade adoption of digital assets by providing secure and scalable solutions.

Details

Date:

2025

Timeline:

2.5 months

from the 1st consultation to MVP

Solution:

Crypto Wallet

Protocol:

Canton.Network

Team

Go Developer

UI/UX Designer

Tech Lead

Front-end Developer

Business Analyst

DevOps Engineer

QA Engineer

Project Manager

Project goals & our vision

Our primary objective was to deliver a solution that would become a cornerstone of the Canton ecosystem. We focused on three key goals:

GOAL 1SOLUTION 1

Create a reward-generating asset

Develop a key network tool that generates revenue for our client by leveraging the Canton protocol's native, usage-based incentive system.

How we achieved it?arrow
We built the primary wallet for the Canton network, which directly plugs into the protocol's incentive layer, creating a scalable, automated revenue stream for our client.
GOAL 2SOLUTION 2

Master the protocol's complexity

Engineer a wallet for Canton's unconventional architecture, solving for its two-step transaction model and complex fees.

How we achieved it?arrow
We designed a simple, intuitive interface for the unique two-step transaction model.
GOAL 3SOLUTION 3

Deliver a secure self-custody experience

Provide a secure, non-custodial wallet that simplifies user interactions and grants full asset control.

How we achieved it?arrow
We engineered a fully non-custodial wallet where users retain sole control of their keys. For security and ease of use, we integrated passkey technology, allowing biometric login and transaction signing without vulnerable passwords or seed phrases.

Delivery

In just 2.5 months, we delivered Canton Loop, a self-custody wallet whose quality and innovative design earned it immediate recognition as a Featured Application on the Canton network.

CanyonLoop screens

Canton Loop’s achievements

triangle icon

31.29M

Canton Coin in revenue

Generated significant revenue ($3M USD) for our client by integrating directly with the Canton protocol's native incentive layer.

The wallet’s design as an application and validator node captures a percentage of all network activity, creating a powerful and scalable rewards stream.

Canton Loop reward
triangle icon

Top 10

Validator Rank

Achieved a top 10 position on the official Canton Coin Validator Leaderboard.

This places the project among the most active and trusted infrastructure providers in an ecosystem.

Canton Coin validator rank

Business value

new revenue streams icon

New revenue streams

The wallet was designed as a self-monetizing asset. It capitalizes on the Canton network's core design, converting transaction volume into a direct revenue stream.

ecosystem hub icon

Ecosystem hub

The wallet serves as the primary tool for the Canton community, accumulating a valuable and engaged user base and solidifying its position as essential network infrastructure.

foundational business infrastructure icon

Foundational business infrastructure

The wallet is designed as the primary gateway for other applications on the Canton network. Businesses like DEXes and swapping services can integrate with it to seamlessly onboard users and manage secure transaction signing.

user trust icon

User trust

By providing a non-custodial design with on-device key storage and biometric security, the wallet minimizes risks and builds the user confidence necessary for widespread adoption.

Key features & functionality

Sign in screen that shows Email and Google options and a passkey prompt.

Fast, Secure sign In

A secure sign in flow that supports email or Google and allows approvals with passkeys while keys stay on the device.

Profile page that shows avatar, display name, wallet list, and notification toggles.

Profile and settings

A dedicated profile page that allows setting a display name and avatar and managing wallets and notifications.

a screen that shows the token sending interface

Unified asset dashboard

An offer based flow that presents details, expiry, and a clear fee preview and allows acceptance or decline before transfer.

Contact search that shows a saved name from Canton Name Service.

Intuitive & simplified transfers

Integration with the Canton Name Service (CNS) allows users to send assets to human-readable names instead of long, complex addresses.

Address book list that shows recent counterparties and verified badges.

Smart address book

An address book that captures counterparties automatically and highlights verified entries to allow safer repeat payments.

Transactions history view that shows search, filters, and an export action.

Comprehensive transaction history

A transaction history that allows search, filters, and export for clean reporting.

Email inbox that shows a new offer notification and a completed transfer confirmation.

Real time notifications

Event notifications that alert users to received offers, completed transfers, and security or profile changes.

User flow

User flow scheme

Set up

Create & secure

1

Device-bound key is created; passkey set for signing

Add identity (optional)

2

Save counterparties;
map to human-readable names

Transact

Receive offer

3

Incoming transfer appears with Accept / Decline

Review fees & timing

4

Clear preview of Canton fees and expected settlement

Approve & sign

5

One-tap passkey signing (or multi-sig if required)

After

Receipt & history

6

Instant receipt;
full, searchable activity log

Project highlights

first non-custodial wallet pioneered on canton icon

First non-custodial wallet pioneered on Canton

We designed and built the first-ever non-custodial wallet for the network from the ground up, giving users true ownership of their assets.

delivered a customizable solution icon

Delivered a customizable solution

We engineered a unique and customizable platform that can be rapidly deployed by financial institutions as their own branded wallet.

integrated next-gen security icon

Integrated next-gen security

We implemented passkey technology for a seamless and highly secure user experience, eliminating the risks of traditional passwords.

achieved instant network recognition icon

Achieved instant network recognition

Within days of launch, the wallet's quality and importance were validated by its inclusion as a Featured Application in the official Canton marketplace.

CantonLoop as a featured application

white squares

