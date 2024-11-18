We believe the blockchain shouldn't be the main character, it should be the invisible, unbreakable foundation for true player ownership, provable scarcity, and community-driven narratives.
Fun is not optional, it's the core of retention. Our philosophy is Play-and-Own. We craft mechanics that are intrinsically rewarding, where ownership and earning are a thrilling consequence of skill, strategy, and adventure – not a chore.
With us, you’ll get a sustainable system with strategic resource faucets, player-driven marketplaces, and deflationary mechanics that ensure your legendary items stay legendary and your game's currency maintains its value.
We build dynamic NFTs that level up with your players. We architect items with genuine utility and interoperability, creating a future where a player’s hard-won sword isn't trapped in one universe.
Through embedded wallets, gas-sponsored transactions, and familiar social logins, we get players from your homepage into the game in seconds. We demolish the barriers of entry, creating a frictionless onboarding process.
We secure your game's core logic on-chain, making critical actions like loot drops, crafting results, and character progression transparent and tamper-proof, protecting game integrity and the value of your players' achievements.
We are a rare hybrid of veteran game designers who live for compelling gameplay and elite blockchain engineers who master decentralized systems. We translate your creative vision into a living and breathing Web3 world.
In traditional games, players exist in your world. In the worlds we build with expert Web3 development services, players become stakeholders in your world.
We architect your game’s circular economy with carefully planned sinks, faucets, and reward mechanics that incentivize play, and are designed for long-term stability, protecting your game from the boom-and-bust cycles.
We develop smart contracts for dynamic NFTs that can level up, change appearance based on achievements, bear the history of their owners, and even be crafted or combined. These assets are ready for a multi-chain universe.
A successful Web3 game feels like a game first, not a blockchain simulation. From turn-based strategies with on-chain settlement to fast-paced action games with off-chain logic, we ensure your game is both decentralized and incredibly fun to play.
We integrate governance frameworks that give players a real voice in the game's evolution – from voting on new features to managing community treasuries, creating unparalleled loyalty and a self-sustaining ecosystem.
We design and implement seamless onboarding experiences using social logins, embedded wallets, and gasless transactions that hide the blockchain complexity. You’ll capture the widest possible audience.
Unpack real-world Web3 wins. Explore the case studies where our strategies propelled similar enterprises forward.
We assisted in assessing the project idea, identifying and prioritizing the solution’s key features, defining implementation options and most suitable toolset, and building a project strategy and the rationale behind it.
Blockchain-based engagement mobile and web development platform with analytics tools for tracking fan behavior and extracting value from the activities in which fans participate via native mobile apps.
Blockchain gaming platform that utilizes smart contract capabilities to ensure secure payouts of prizes and rewards for competing in games and tournaments.
A strategic mobile arcade where PvP duels meet high-stakes betting and exclusive NFTs. Powered by its own DUEL coin, every outcome is verifiably fair on the blockchain.
We don't just build – we deliver breakthroughs. See how our clients are dominating their fields:
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
Our process goes beyond standard smart contract audits. We model for economic exploits and ensure your players' assets are shielded by battle-hardened code. Your players will feel safe in the world you've created.
By designing for multi-chain compatibility, implementing cross-game NFT standards, and building pathways for DAOs, we ensure your game isn't a walled garden, but a vibrant world that can expand, collaborate, and plug into the wider metaverse.
The frameworks we recommend, the security protocols we implement, and the economic models we design are the very same ones we use for our own in-house Web3 projects. We are fellow builders and pioneers in this space.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
exceeding $1B in value
In a traditional game, you sell a skin or a power-up once. The transaction ends there. In a Web3 game, you engineer a living economy. We help you design systems where you earn a royalty on every single trade that happens between players on open marketplaces, forever.
The gaming market is a red ocean of sequels and look-alikes. Launching a Web3 game positions your brand at the forefront of innovation, signaling to players and investors that you are building the future, not just iterating on the past.
When a player's assets are NFTs they truly own, they are no longer just a "user" – they are an owner with skin in the game. This creates an unbreakable loyalty. They don't just play your game – they hold its assets, trade its currency, and champion its success.
By giving your community real governance power you transform them from passive consumers into active co-developers. They help police the world, create content, and drive the narrative because they have a verifiable stake in its future.
The legendary armor forged in your game could be worn in a different metaverse, displayed in a digital gallery, or used to unlock access to a DeFi protocol. By building in Web3, you’re contributing a piece to an interconnected digital universe.
Starting at
$40,000+
Go from concept to a playable, on-chain prototype designed to validate your gameplay, build your community, and attract investors.
What's included:
Need a full-scale economy, multiplayer features, or a custom marketplace? We provide a detailed custom quote for your vision.
Your world has a legend. Your game should feel like one. A great Web3 game is a living universe with its own soul.
This is the soul of your game. We design your core gameplay loop and the economic engine that fuels it. We map out the player's fantasy, ensuring your systems incentivize thrilling play, not just speculation.
Deliverables
The greatest barrier in Web3 is the friction. Our mission is to make the blockchain invisible. We design interfaces where connecting a wallet and managing assets feels like a natural part of the game's lore and UI, not a trip to a foreign bank.
Deliverables
This is where your game's legendary swords, rare artifacts, and plots of land are forged in immutable code. Our smart contracts are the digital vault for true player ownership, built for security and gas efficiency.
Deliverables
Our developers bring your universe to life. We build the crucial link between the engaging, high-performance off-chain game engine and the authoritative on-chain logic. This is where gameplay mechanics meet blockchain mechanics.
Deliverables
A game is forged in the crucible of play. We balance the gameplay and pressure-test the economy with your pioneering players. This phase is a live collaboration, ensuring your game is fun, fair, and ready for primetime.
Deliverables
A launch is the beginning of your world's story. Our Web3 game development agency becomes your dedicated Live Ops team, ready to launch new chapters, introduce balancing patches, and help your community shape the future of the game.
Deliverables
Consider us your Web3 game development aces. We've got a lock on every major platform and framework in the decentralized space.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
Mass adoption, unlocked on TON. As official TON partners, we leverage its unparalleled speed and scalability to forge dApps and Telegram Mini Apps designed for explosive growth and high throughput.
Tap into the future. We're crafting bespoke dApps, smart contracts, and NFT platforms on Cardano's sustainable, scalable, and interconnected blockchain.
Supercharge your Web3 vision. Our experts leverage Polkadot's power to forge high-performance, interoperable dApps, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and beyond.
Fortify your digital presence. We build rock-solid dApps and smart contracts on Ethereum, or fine-tune and audit your existing solutions for peak performance
Revolutionize your enterprise. Our skilled team designs and deploys custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps, propelling your business into the modern era.
Experience warp speed and massive scale. We develop cutting-edge dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi products on the lightning-fast Solana network.
Ignite your DeFi ambitions on BNB Chain. We engineer killer smart contracts and decentralized finance solutions, leveraging its blazing speed, rock-bottom fees, and seamless EVM cross-chain power.
Unleash your Web3 vision on Polygon. Our team crafts cutting-edge decentralized applications and streamlines your existing flows, all built on Polygon's powerhouse platform.
Build the future on Flow. We deliver hyper-scalable dApps, next-gen games, and dynamic NFT marketplaces, powered by Flow's lightning-fast blockchain and Cadence.
Secure your applications on Bitcoin. Tap into Bitcoin's ironclad security and immutability, then supercharge scalability and features with strategic Layer 2 integration.
Enterprise-grade power, Hedera-style. As official Hedera partners, our experts deploy secure, high-performance applications, harnessing the fair and lightning-fast hashgraph technology for your business.
Unleash massive savings on Ethereum transactions with our blazing-fast platform, fueled by INTMAX's stateless zkRollup tech.
Deploy your DAML apps across any ledger. This means seamless interoperability and a crystal-clear, transparent view of complex multi-stakeholder operations.
From mind-bending AI to the frontiers of Web3 and beyond, we execute your boldest ideas. Consider us your ultimate partner in transforming complex tech into groundbreaking realities across AI, Web3 mobile, blockchain, and more.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
We focus on "Play-and-Own" experiences, where players have true ownership of in-game assets as NFTs and a voice in governance through DAOs. Unlike traditional games, we build sustainable token economies that reward players and offer new revenue streams for developers through royalties on player-driven marketplaces.
We simplify the onboarding process by implementing embedded wallets, sponsoring gas fees, and integrating familiar social logins. This creates a frictionless experience, getting players into the game quickly without needing a "crypto degree."
Being a top Web3 game development company in USA, we secure critical game logic, such as loot drops and crafting results, directly on-chain. This makes these actions transparent and tamper-proof, safeguarding game integrity and protecting the value of your players achievements and hard-earned gear.
We develop dynamic NFTs that can evolve and level up with your players, bearing their history and achievements. These NFTs are designed with genuine utility and interoperability, meaning they can be used across different games and metaverses, not just stuck in one wallet.
Yes, we integrate governance frameworks like DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) that empower players to vote on game features and manage community treasuries. This fosters loyalty and creates a self-sustaining ecosystem for your game.
We provide comprehensive live operations and seasonal content support. This includes launching new game chapters, implementing balancing patches, monitoring the live game economy, and helping your community shape the future of the game through ongoing updates.
