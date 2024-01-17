Need a platform to unite musicians, record labels, producers, and music lovers? We build bespoke music NFT marketplaces that empower artists to monetize their work, own their community, and redefine success on their own terms. Tokenize talents and cultivate a global community.
We carefully examine the needs and requirements of our clients and create a tailored strategy for the development process that precisely addresses the challenges and efficiently meets the goals.
Popular streaming platforms offer very low commission to musicians. Provide them with an opportunity to earn real revenue with their talent. We build marketplaces where superfans invest directly in music, turning listening into a sustainable livelihood.
Turn your NFT music platform into a community hub with music forums, direct messaging, and streaming services. Unite emerging artists and well-known singers with their fans and offer them personalized connections instead of impersonal interactions dictated by algorithms.
Label advancing and crowdfunding are time-consuming and might be inefficient. Let users control their revenue streams. We implement smart contracts to guarantee music creators get paid fairly on every primary and secondary sale, forever.
Protect music creators from infinite copying of their work. NFTs prove the authenticity of any file and serve as ownership certificates. At PixelPlex, we develop NFT music marketplaces that allow for transparent music sharing and clear transactions.
We build marketplaces that put our clients back in the driver's seat. Through decentralized technology and customizable smart contracts, you retain full ownership of the IP and dictate the exact terms of releases and royalties, ensuring your music is governed by your rules.
Allow musicians to turn their music into cultural assets, not just disposable content that will be buried by algorithms several hours after the release. We tokenize your assets and let collectors purchase and own pieces of verifiable music masterpieces.
At PixelPlex, we offer a full cycle of NFT marketplace development for music services. We create marketplaces that boost revenue and attract users.
Before tackling a project, we make a plan. Our NFT consultants develop a roadmap from tokenomics and legal compliance to community launch strategy. With it, your music marketplace will hit all the right notes and deliver a strong ROI from day one.
Demonstrate your brand identity with music NFT marketplace development services. We integrate everything from minting and streaming to secondary sales, giving you a turnkey solution to launch your own digital music economy.
Do not limit your imagination to an NFT marketplace. Consider the metaverse development to build a Web3 ecosystem around your brand. Implement smart contracts, DAO governance, and token-gated experiences in your custom marketplace to support scalability and constant revenue.
Allow NFTs to work for their owners and turn them into active financial assets. Supplement NFT development services with our NFT lending platforms. We develop secure peer-to-peer lending systems, allowing collectors to leverage their holdings and artists to earn fees from new usage models.
We protect our clients, their users, and their reputation. We conduct comprehensive smart contract audits, platform security checks, and code reviews to identify critical vulnerabilities before you launch. This ensures your marketplace is resilient against exploits and builds essential trust in your brand.
Merge the power of DeFi development with music NFTs. We integrate advanced DeFi features like fractional ownership, staking rewards for holders, and royalty-backed financing, creating innovative revenue streams and deeper financial utility for your users.
Here are several cases demonstrating how PixelPlex develops custom marketplaces for various types of business domains.
A top-tier stock video platform partnered with PixelPlex to build a next-generation NFT marketplace designed specifically for video creators. The solution equips users with advanced monetization tools, integrates with Ethereum wallets, and offers its own utility token.
This digital platform serves two primary functions: it is an operational marketplace for buying and selling opals, and it is a network for the global opal community. The environment allows experts and fans to communicate and organize joint mining activities.
Xtingles operates a dedicated NFT marketplace for ASMR audio files. For users, it's a destination to build a collection of unique, tradable sound experiences. For artists, it's a platform to publish their work and earn revenue through automated royalties from every sale.
Oku Group is an innovative food and beverage technology company that wants to find new opportunities for restaurants and investors through Web3 technology. PixelPlex provided the entire project blueprint, including the platform's core architecture, user roles, NFT utility models, and essential third-party integrations.
PixelPlex has launched more than 450 successful projects. We’ve been building on Polygon, Solana, Ethereum, Flow, etc. We carefully examine the requirements and advise on the best tech stack. Our NFT marketplaces handle high transaction volumes and user growth.
We keep up with the evolving legal landscape around NFTs, KYC/AML requirements, and taxation. To protect our clients’ platforms and user data, we conduct regular smart contract audits, penetration testing, and apply secure development practices.
We craft truly one-of-a-kind platforms tailored for unique niches, from precious stone collectors to ASMR artists. Our success in launching these, highly specialized marketplaces means we know how to make your project stand out.
$1.2B+
raised by clients
5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Become the go-to destination for the next wave of music. Your platform will be live and ready to capture market momentum while it's hot, allowing you to build a loyal fanbase and define the space before anyone else.
Your platform will automatically earn a percentage from every single secondary sale, in perpetuity. This creates a powerful, recurring revenue engine for you and a revolutionary economic model that will attract top-tier artists to your ecosystem.
Your artists and collectors will mint, trade, and store their valuable music NFTs with absolute confidence. This security protects your brand's reputation and turns first-time users into lifelong community members.
You'll get a seamless journey where collecting music feels intuitive and exciting. This user-first approach is your key to bridging the gap between Web3's power and Web2's simplicity, unlocking a massive new audience.
When your exclusive drop goes viral, your platform will thrive. You'll have the power to handle massive traffic spikes and high transaction volumes without skipping a beat.
Your marketplace will be built on a flexible foundation, ready for AI-driven collaborations and immersive metaverse concerts. Your platform will be engineered to lead the future.
Starting at
$50,000+
Benefit from our fully-prepared, scalable, and expertly engineered NFT music marketplace through our comprehensive foundational package.
What's included:
Ready to initiate your project? We’ll create a personalized proposal aligned with your vision.
We assist our clients through all the stages of the NFT music marketplace development process. We deliver practical solutions so that they can receive measurable results.
Our NFT experts collaborate with you to outline the project's parameters, including its intended users, core functionalities, and underlying technology. This initial stage produces a definitive plan for the project's execution.
Deliverables
Our Web3 developers create, evaluate, and implement the smart contracts that manage core marketplace operations such as token creation, sales mechanisms, and royalty payments. This process emphasizes security and reliability.
Deliverables
Developers construct the client-facing application and the supporting server infrastructure. The objective is a cohesive and secure platform that delivers a consistent user experience.
Deliverables
At this stage, we connect all central marketplace components and check them with methodical testing. It confirms system stability and performance prior to public release.
Deliverables
Finally, the completed marketplace is deployed to a live blockchain environment. Our team manages the process to ensure a stable and efficient public release.
Deliverables
PixelPlex experts provide continuous technical assistance after the launch. We offer proactive maintenance services to preserve platform security, performance, and alignment with industry developments.
Deliverables
Combining our technical expertise with Web3 technologies will elevate your business to the next level.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
An NFT music marketplace development company provides end-to-end services to create a custom platform. PixelPlex offers strategy outline, smart contract creation, UI/UX design, full-stack development, deployment, and post-launch support. Our expertise also includes NFT lending platforms development, DeFi apps, metaverse creation, etc. Our clients receive fully functional solutions that meet their needs.
Music NFT platforms require specific features like audio streaming integration, support for various file formats (e.g., high-resolution stems), and royalty models tailored to the music industry. A generic NFT marketplace may not offer such possibilities.
There is no exact answer to this question, as every platform is unique. Roughly, a typical project may take from 3 to 6 months or more, depending on the complexity. This covers the entire process from initial planning and design to development, testing, and final launch.
Essential features include a secure digital wallet integration, audio player and streaming capabilities, minting tools for artists, a primary and secondary sales market, and a built-in royalty system that automatically compensates creators on all future sales.
We prioritize security through professionally audited smart contracts, secure coding practices, and robust infrastructure. This multi-layered approach protects against vulnerabilities and ensures the integrity of both user data and digital assets.
We are happy to share our thoughts, insights, and trends overview with you. Explore our latest blog articles.