Is your website struggling to build user trust or deliver transparency? At PixelPlex, we build Web3 websites with immutable, auditable records and eliminate the risks of centralized control. We’ll help you build the trust that keeps users coming back – with the unbreakable security of Web3.
The PixelPlex team of experts is ready to penetrate your project, figure out your challenges and expectations, and effectively address the issues you encounter.
Our solutions comply with regulations due to permanent, tamper-proof records that can be independently verified and audited.
Web3 development services remove middlemen, which reduces system failures and eliminates risks tied to centralized control.
PixelPlex identifies and tackles any malicious code issues, risky patterns, and other vulnerabilities. We ensure smart contracts meet security requirements and are protected against any possible exploit.
We create Web3 websites that are ready for growing user bases and transaction volumes. Our solutions are designed to manage heavy traffic and scale flexibly as your project evolves.
With over 17 years of experience, PixelPlex has built a strong portfolio of successful blockchain solutions. We carefully assess your unique needs and guide you through every step of the integration process.
Our Web3 solutions use smart contract optimization and efficient coding to reduce gas fees and cut operational costs, helping your business save money on blockchain transactions.
PixelPlex’s team of experts delivers end-to-end Web3 website development and blockchain solutions tailored to diverse business needs.
We design intuitive, user-centric interfaces and seamless user experiences, ensuring your Web3 platform is both visually appealing and easy to navigate.
Our team develops robust APIs and integrates third-party services, enabling smooth communication between your Web3 website and external platforms or blockchain networks.
We create secure, custom crypto wallets and integrate existing wallet solutions, allowing users to manage digital assets and interact with decentralized applications effortlessly.
We connect your Web3 website to various decentralized applications, NFT marketplaces, and minting platforms, enabling advanced features such as NFT trading, asset minting, and seamless dApp interoperability.
Our experts design and implement token economies tailored to your project’s needs, including token creation, distribution models, and incentive mechanisms to drive user engagement and platform growth.
We conduct comprehensive smart contract audits, perform dApp development and maintenance, and implement security upgrades to safeguard your platform against vulnerabilities and ensure ongoing reliability.
Get inspired with our Web3 projects portfolio. We’d be happy to cooperate with your business and help you achieve the results you’re looking for.
Our Web3 website development team created a solution to protect users in the Web3 ecosystem from scams, phishing, and malicious smart contracts. Web3 Antivirus acts as a security layer between users and dApps they interact with.
We helped our client create a website and blockchain platform for a wide range of users, from independent vendors to multinational corporations. It stands out for its unique Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism, which sets it apart from traditional blockchains.
PixelPlex has developed an intelligent NFT analysis platform to help NFT investors, creators, and businesses find information about NFT collectibles, including their history and who owns them. It lowers their risks and increases revenue.
PixelPlex developers have built a blockchain-based crowdfunding and token sale platform to help startups and projects raise funds through ICOs, STOs, and other token sales. It is designed on Ethereum smart contracts and provides enhanced security, transparency, and compliance features.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
Co-Founder & COO
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder
I had a pretty good idea of where I wanted to go, but PixelPlex can bring a lot of knowledge about blockchain and the industries to the table. They not only executed what we requested but also gave insights into what could be achieved with the technology, along with suggestions on what would work best in practice.
Erno Kiss
CEO, Rinne Technologies
We build the future of Web3. From dApps and NFTs to custom blockchains on Ethereum, Solana & Polygon — it's your vision, decentralized. Better than you imagined.
Your trust, hardcoded. We architect Web3 solutions with elite security and ethical AI from day one. Every smart contract is battle-tested to defend your data, your users, and your brand.
PixelPlex builds Web3 platforms that feel like Web2. We integrate the power of the blockchain like staking, NFT management, dApp, etc. Users engage, your platform scales.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
$50M+
Happy users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Attract newcomers and convert them into loyal clients by providing seamless, secure, and engaging digital experiences that keep users coming back.
Expand your revenue streams and elevate your brand’s market presence by leveraging NFT marketplaces, token economies, and decentralized applications.
Enjoy greater operational flexibility and control. Decentralized platforms reduce reliance on intermediaries, streamlining management and simplifying business processes.
Build trust with your clients and partners through transparent, automated agreements. Smart contracts ensure all transactions are secure, auditable, and tamper-proof.
Reduce costs and achieve operational efficiency due to the implementation of smart contracts. They automate processes, reduce manual intervention, and eliminate intermediaries, lowering transaction and administrative costs.
Modular, interoperable solutions allow your business to adapt quickly to market changes and scale effortlessly as your needs evolve.
Streamline workflows, minimize human error, and boost efficiency by automating repetitive tasks with blockchain-powered solutions.
Starting at
$15,000+
Look for advanced dashboards, multi-chain support, or deep analytics? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.
What's included:
At PixelPlex, we have assisted over 450 projects. We know how to address your industry's specific requirements, from compliance to customer engagement.
Custom Web3 website will be your DeFi platform entry point. Your company will receive enhanced security, operational efficiency, and transparency. Empower your customers with full control over their data and digital identities.
Our Web3 eCommerce website development company specializes in building secure, transparent, and efficient decentralized online stores. Customers receive true ownership of their data and digital assets.
Provide your clients with a convenient Web3 platform that enables real-time visibility and immutable tracking of goods, ensuring trust and accountability across every step of the logistics process.
For patients, our Web3 solutions transform your health history into a secure, portable digital asset that you own and control, putting an end to scattered records and data misuse.
Decentralized property platforms allow for tokenized asset ownership, automated smart contract transactions, and immutable records that simplify buying, selling, and leasing processes.
Stakeholders benefit from immutable audit trails, automated contract management, and real-time operational insights powered by Web3 and IoT integration in the energy sector.
Every project is unique. That's why we adapt our structured workflow to fit your specific goals, creating a clear and efficient path to a custom-tailored solution. Here’s how we build an ideal Web3 website for you:
We discuss your project's purpose, outline its target audience, and core features. Our consultants and BI experts decide which blockchain technology will be central to your application.
Deliverables
Our designers create user-friendly interfaces according to your needs. We develop wireframes and mockups that focus on simplifying complex Web3 interactions, such as wallet connections and transaction approvals.
Deliverables
Our technical experts design and develop the core logic of your application on the chosen blockchain platform (e.g., Ethereum, Flow, etc.). We rigorously test the smart contracts in a secure, local environment to ensure reliability.
Deliverables
This step is the heart of the process. We build your website using standard web technologies and integrate Web3 libraries (like Ethers.js) to allow it to communicate with your smart contracts.
Deliverables
We need every element of the website to work properly. Therefore, our QA team tests all aspects of the application and audits your smart contracts for vulnerabilities.
Deliverables
We launch your dApp with the website. However, our cooperation doesn’t end there. We continuously monitor performance, fix bugs, and plan for future updates.
Deliverables
The PixelPlex team brings extensive experience in Web3 website development. We create solutions with any technological stack at our clients’ request.
Solidity
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
Our experts build Web3 websites using TON’s fast, scalable network to deliver mass-market-ready, high-performance solutions. The PixelPlex company is a certified TON partner.
We design smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces that make the most of Cardano’s scalable, sustainable, and interoperable blockchain.
Our experts create fast and interoperable dApps, exchange platforms, and NFT marketplaces on the Polkadot network. Our solutions connect multiple blockchains seamlessly.
The PixelPlex team builds secure and interoperable smart contracts and dApps, and also provides consulting and auditing for existing Ethereum solutions.
We build custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps to streamline your business processes. Our approach follows best practices to enhance operational efficiency.
Our experts develop dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi solutions using Solana’s fast and scalable network. We help you take advantage of high throughput and low latency.
We create smart contracts and DeFi apps on the BNB Chain, leveraging its EVM compatibility and fast, low-cost transactions. Our solutions support cross-chain functionality for greater flexibility.
We build efficient Web3 websites on Polygon and help connect your existing projects to its ecosystem. This boosts performance and expands your platform’s capabilities.
We develop scalable dApps, Web3 websites, and NFT marketplaces on Flow, using secure Cadence smart contracts. Our solutions focus on user experience and performance.
We build Web3 apps that leverage the unparalleled security of the Bitcoin network through Layer 2 solutions, enabling smart contract functionality and a faster throughput.
As official Hedera partners, we develop secure, high-speed business applications using Hedera’s hashgraph consensus. Our Web3 websites offer fairness and robustness tailored for enterprise needs.
We create scalable solutions using Intmax’s stateless zkRollup technology. This enables Web3 websites with lower transaction costs while maintaining security and speed.
Our team builds DAML apps that run on multiple ledgers and work together seamlessly. These Web3 solutions bring transparency and efficiency to complex multi-party workflows.
Besides deep technical expertise with Web3 website development, we are your partner for other comprehensive AI and blockchain projects.
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We'll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what's behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
SolutionsArbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Web3 is the next generation of the internet built on decentralized blockchain technology. Its main benefits are security, transparency, and user-controlled digital experiences. PixelPlex specializes in Web3 website development. We create custom decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain integrations across industries.
With a Web3 shopping website development, your retail business can get enhanced security, customer data ownership, and access to new markets through crypto payments and NFTs. Even small businesses benefit from improved transparency and innovative customer engagement that Web3 eCommerce website development provides.
The cost depends on factors like the complexity of your website, the blockchain platform chosen, the number of smart contracts required, and the level of customization and security needed. Additional features such as NFT integration, multi-chain support, and ongoing maintenance also influence the overall price.
PixelPlex offers extensive experience in Web3 website development with a proven track record of delivering secure, scalable, and industry-tailored blockchain solutions. Our end-to-end services, strong security focus, and cross-industry expertise ensure your project meets both technical and business goals.
You can start by contacting our team to discuss your project goals and requirements. Our consultants will guide you through the discovery phase, technology selection, and project planning to create a tailored Web3 website development roadmap.
