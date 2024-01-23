Web3 website development services background

Web3 Website Development
Services

Secure, scalable, and sovereign web experiences for your Web3 project

Is your website struggling to build user trust or deliver transparency? At PixelPlex, we build Web3 websites with immutable, auditable records and eliminate the risks of centralized control. We’ll help you build the trust that keeps users coming back – with the unbreakable security of Web3.

We address the challenges of Web3 website development

The PixelPlex team of experts is ready to penetrate your project, figure out your challenges and expectations, and effectively address the issues you encounter.

Feel like you need to build up user confidence?

Our solutions comply with regulations due to permanent, tamper-proof records that can be independently verified and audited.

Worried about depending on a single authority?

Web3 development services remove middlemen, which reduces system failures and eliminates risks tied to centralized control.

Concerned about security hazards?

PixelPlex identifies and tackles any malicious code issues, risky patterns, and other vulnerabilities. We ensure smart contracts meet security requirements and are protected against any possible exploit.

Ready to grow, yet afraid of scalability challenges?

We create Web3 websites that are ready for growing user bases and transaction volumes. Our solutions are designed to manage heavy traffic and scale flexibly as your project evolves.

Not sure where to start with blockchain integration?

With over 17 years of experience, PixelPlex has built a strong portfolio of successful blockchain solutions. We carefully assess your unique needs and guide you through every step of the integration process.

Afraid of spending a fortune on complex technologies?

Our Web3 solutions use smart contract optimization and efficient coding to reduce gas fees and cut operational costs, helping your business save money on blockchain transactions.

Our custom Web3 website development services

PixelPlex’s team of experts delivers end-to-end Web3 website development and blockchain solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

UX/UI

We design intuitive, user-centric interfaces and seamless user experiences, ensuring your Web3 platform is both visually appealing and easy to navigate.

API and integrations

Our team develops robust APIs and integrates third-party services, enabling smooth communication between your Web3 website and external platforms or blockchain networks.

Wallet development & integration

We create secure, custom crypto wallets and integrate existing wallet solutions, allowing users to manage digital assets and interact with decentralized applications effortlessly.

Marketplaces and apps connectivity

We connect your Web3 website to various decentralized applications, NFT marketplaces, and minting platforms, enabling advanced features such as NFT trading, asset minting, and seamless dApp interoperability.

Tokenomics development

Our experts design and implement token economies tailored to your project’s needs, including token creation, distribution models, and incentive mechanisms to drive user engagement and platform growth.

Web3 security audits & upgrades

We conduct comprehensive smart contract audits, perform dApp development and maintenance, and implement security upgrades to safeguard your platform against vulnerabilities and ensure ongoing reliability.

Success stories

Get inspired with our Web3 projects portfolio. We’d be happy to cooperate with your business and help you achieve the results you’re looking for.

Web3 security solution

Our Web3 website development team created a solution to protect users in the Web3 ecosystem from scams, phishing, and malicious smart contracts. Web3 Antivirus acts as a security layer between users and dApps they interact with.

  • Smart contract analysis and risk detection
  • Transaction simulation to discover potential issues
  • Token analysis with the fiat equivalents
  • 9,000+ protected users
  • Around 700,000 harmful websites blocklisted
The illustration of Web3 security solution project

Eco-friendly blockchain platform

We helped our client create a website and blockchain platform for a wide range of users, from independent vendors to multinational corporations. It stands out for its unique Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism, which sets it apart from traditional blockchains.

  • Minimal energy consumption to address sustainability concerns
  • Egalitarian participation for the users
  • Embedded wallet for convenient operations with tokens
  • KYC security mechanisms
  • Community-governance tools
The illustration of Eco-friendly blockchain platform project

BI solution for NFT ecosystems

PixelPlex has developed an intelligent NFT analysis platform to help NFT investors, creators, and businesses find information about NFT collectibles, including their history and who owns them. It lowers their risks and increases revenue.

  • AI-powered NFT data analysis
  • Real-time monitoring of fraudulent activities
  • ML algorithms to find and compare NFTs
  • Recommendations on the listing prices
  • Advanced analytics tools
The illustration of BI solution for NFT ecosystems project

Crowdfunding platform

PixelPlex developers have built a blockchain-based crowdfunding and token sale platform to help startups and projects raise funds through ICOs, STOs, and other token sales. It is designed on Ethereum smart contracts and provides enhanced security, transparency, and compliance features.

  • Built-in crypto exchange and token sales dashboard
  • Secure data hosting and compliance with regulations
  • Seamless API integration
  • More than $500 million raised
  • Over 55,000 participants
The illustration of Crowdfunding platform project

We treasure our clients’ gratitude

It gives us the zeal to fine-tune our mobile app development services.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Co-Founder & COO

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Co-Founder

  • I had a pretty good idea of where I wanted to go, but PixelPlex can bring a lot of knowledge about blockchain and the industries to the table. They not only executed what we requested but also gave insights into what could be achieved with the technology, along with suggestions on what would work best in practice.

    Erno Kiss, CEO, Rinne Technologies

    CEO, Rinne Technologies

Why choose us for your Web3 app development?

We construct a whole self-sustaining digital ecosystem

We build the future of Web3. From dApps and NFTs to custom blockchains on Ethereum, Solana & Polygon — it's your vision, decentralized. Better than you imagined.

We engineer for verifiable trust, not just back-end security

Your trust, hardcoded. We architect Web3 solutions with elite security and ethical AI from day one. Every smart contract is battle-tested to defend your data, your users, and your brand.

We deliver a guaranteed future-proof architecture

PixelPlex builds Web3 platforms that feel like Web2. We integrate the power of the blockchain like staking, NFT management, dApp, etc. Users engage, your platform scales.

17+

Years of experience in blockchain and Web3

Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start

10M+

Users scaled in the first 18 months

1M+

Secure smart contract executions facilitated

450+

Projects completed

$50M+

Happy users for our clients

company 2024

Key benefits of Web3 website development for your business

1.

Customer loyalty

Attract newcomers and convert them into loyal clients by providing seamless, secure, and engaging digital experiences that keep users coming back.

2.

Boosted profits & brand recognition

Expand your revenue streams and elevate your brand’s market presence by leveraging NFT marketplaces, token economies, and decentralized applications.

3.

Decentralization for owner convenience

Enjoy greater operational flexibility and control. Decentralized platforms reduce reliance on intermediaries, streamlining management and simplifying business processes.

4.

Transparency & trust with smart contracts

Build trust with your clients and partners through transparent, automated agreements. Smart contracts ensure all transactions are secure, auditable, and tamper-proof.

5.

Optimized costs

Reduce costs and achieve operational efficiency due to the implementation of smart contracts. They automate processes, reduce manual intervention, and eliminate intermediaries, lowering transaction and administrative costs.

6.

Future flexibility

Modular, interoperable solutions allow your business to adapt quickly to market changes and scale effortlessly as your needs evolve.

7.

Automation of core manual processes

Streamline workflows, minimize human error, and boost efficiency by automating repetitive tasks with blockchain-powered solutions.

Cost of Web3 website development services

Starting at

$15,000+

Look for advanced dashboards, multi-chain support, or deep analytics? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.

What's included:

  • Strategy & custom UI/UX design
  • Responsive web development
  • Web3 wallet connectivity
  • Core smart contract interaction
  • CMS & deployment support

Industry-tailored solutions for Web3 website development

At PixelPlex, we have assisted over 450 projects. We know how to address your industry's specific requirements, from compliance to customer engagement.

FinTech & banking

Custom Web3 website will be your DeFi platform entry point. Your company will receive enhanced security, operational efficiency, and transparency. Empower your customers with full control over their data and digital identities.

  • Interactive real-time dashboards
  • AI-powered risk analysis
  • Multi-chain wallets
  • Compliance alerts
Learn moremore-content
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Our Web3 eCommerce website development company specializes in building secure, transparent, and efficient decentralized online stores. Customers receive true ownership of their data and digital assets.

  • Sales/inventory dashboards
  • AI-based product recommendations
  • Crypto payments
  • NFT marketplaces
Learn moremore-content
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Provide your clients with a convenient Web3 platform that enables real-time visibility and immutable tracking of goods, ensuring trust and accountability across every step of the logistics process.

  • Shipment tracking dashboards
  • Data sharing portals
  • Smart contract-triggered automation
  • AI-powered predictive analytics
Learn moremore-content
trucks on highway

Healthcare

For patients, our Web3 solutions transform your health history into a secure, portable digital asset that you own and control, putting an end to scattered records and data misuse.

  • Decentralized patient record dashboards
  • AI-assisted diagnosis and recommendations
  • Automated workload administration
  • Telemedicine integration
Learn moremore-content
medical technology interface

Real estate

Decentralized property platforms allow for tokenized asset ownership, automated smart contract transactions, and immutable records that simplify buying, selling, and leasing processes.

  • Market analysis and dividend dashboards
  • Fractional ownership and management platforms
  • Interactive property marketplaces
  • AI investment and portfolio management tools
Learn moremore-content
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

Stakeholders benefit from immutable audit trails, automated contract management, and real-time operational insights powered by Web3 and IoT integration in the energy sector.

  • Inventory management
  • Supply chain and equipment real-time tracking
  • Immutable audit trails
  • AI predictive maintenance alerts
Learn moremore-content
offshore oil rig

Our forward-thinking website development process

Every project is unique. That's why we adapt our structured workflow to fit your specific goals, creating a clear and efficient path to a custom-tailored solution. Here’s how we build an ideal Web3 website for you:

1. Idea & scope

2. UI/UX design

3. Smart contract planning

4. Frontend & connection to the blockchain

5. Testing & security audits

6. Deployment & maintenance

Idea & scope

We discuss your project's purpose, outline its target audience, and core features. Our consultants and BI experts decide which blockchain technology will be central to your application.

Deliverables

  • Project goals and objectives mapping
  • Target audience analysis
  • Core feature list and prioritization
  • Blockchain platform recommendation and rationale

UI/UX design

Our designers create user-friendly interfaces according to your needs. We develop wireframes and mockups that focus on simplifying complex Web3 interactions, such as wallet connections and transaction approvals.

Deliverables

  • Wireframes for key pages and flows
  • Interactive prototypes or mockups
  • UX journey maps
  • Web3-specific interaction designs

Smart contract planning

Our technical experts design and develop the core logic of your application on the chosen blockchain platform (e.g., Ethereum, Flow, etc.). We rigorously test the smart contracts in a secure, local environment to ensure reliability.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract architecture and design documents
  • Detailed logic and workflow diagrams
  • Local environment testing reports
  • Security and functionality test cases

Frontend & connection to the blockchain

This step is the heart of the process. We build your website using standard web technologies and integrate Web3 libraries (like Ethers.js) to allow it to communicate with your smart contracts.

Deliverables

  • Integration of Web3 libraries and wallets
  • Smart contract interaction modules
  • Incident response strategy
  • API & SDK documentation

Testing & security audits

We need every element of the website to work properly. Therefore, our QA team tests all aspects of the application and audits your smart contracts for vulnerabilities.

Deliverables

  • QA test plans and reports
  • Functional, integration, and performance test results
  • Smart contract security audit reports
  • Bug and vulnerability tracking logs

Deployment & maintenance

We launch your dApp with the website. However, our cooperation doesn’t end there. We continuously monitor performance, fix bugs, and plan for future updates.

Deliverables

  • Live website launch and verification
  • Performance monitoring dashboards
  • Bug fixes and patch releases
  • Roadmap for future updates and feature enhancements

Blockchain technology stack

The PixelPlex team brings extensive experience in Web3 website development. We create solutions with any technological stack at our clients’ request.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Solana

Cardano

Polkadot

Flow

Polygon

Bitcoin

Binance

Hyperledger

Hedera

Echo

Quorum

Graphene

EOS

Corda

Dash

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

C++

C#

Angular

Python

React

NextJS

NestJS

JS

Express

Swift

Kotlin

GO

Cadence

Node.js

We work with multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

Our experts build Web3 websites using TON’s fast, scalable network to deliver mass-market-ready, high-performance solutions. The PixelPlex company is a certified TON partner.

Cardano

Cardano Development

We design smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces that make the most of Cardano’s scalable, sustainable, and interoperable blockchain.

Polkadot

Polkadot Development

Our experts create fast and interoperable dApps, exchange platforms, and NFT marketplaces on the Polkadot network. Our solutions connect multiple blockchains seamlessly.

Ethereum

Ethereum Development

The PixelPlex team builds secure and interoperable smart contracts and dApps, and also provides consulting and auditing for existing Ethereum solutions.

Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

We build custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps to streamline your business processes. Our approach follows best practices to enhance operational efficiency.

Solana

Solana Development

Our experts develop dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi solutions using Solana’s fast and scalable network. We help you take advantage of high throughput and low latency.

Binance

Binance Development

We create smart contracts and DeFi apps on the BNB Chain, leveraging its EVM compatibility and fast, low-cost transactions. Our solutions support cross-chain functionality for greater flexibility.

Polygon

Polygon Development

We build efficient Web3 websites on Polygon and help connect your existing projects to its ecosystem. This boosts performance and expands your platform’s capabilities.

Flow

Flow Development

We develop scalable dApps, Web3 websites, and NFT marketplaces on Flow, using secure Cadence smart contracts. Our solutions focus on user experience and performance.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build Web3 apps that leverage the unparalleled security of the Bitcoin network through Layer 2 solutions, enabling smart contract functionality and a faster throughput.

Hedera

Hedera Development

As official Hedera partners, we develop secure, high-speed business applications using Hedera’s hashgraph consensus. Our Web3 websites offer fairness and robustness tailored for enterprise needs.

INTMAX

INTMAX Development

We create scalable solutions using Intmax’s stateless zkRollup technology. This enables Web3 websites with lower transaction costs while maintaining security and speed.

DAML development

DAML Development

Our team builds DAML apps that run on multiple ledgers and work together seamlessly. These Web3 solutions bring transparency and efficiency to complex multi-party workflows.

Our signature domains

Besides deep technical expertise with Web3 website development, we are your partner for other comprehensive AI and blockchain projects.

Blockchain

We engineer blockchain solutions that deliver optimized performance and enhanced data integrity, giving you a powerful advantage grounded in verifiable trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Transform real-world assets like property or art into digital tokens. This opens up new opportunities for global trading and investment through accessible, blockchain-based marketplaces.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Leverage data-driven insights to guide smarter business decisions. We build custom tools that convert complex blockchain and off-chain data into actionable intelligence.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Integrate machine learning into your workflows, boost productivity, and enhance strategic planning. Our solutions help you harness AI for smarter, more efficient dApps.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What is Web3, and what is PixelPlex’s expertise within this domain?

Web3 is the next generation of the internet built on decentralized blockchain technology. Its main benefits are security, transparency, and user-controlled digital experiences. PixelPlex specializes in Web3 website development. We create custom decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain integrations across industries.

I’m the owner of a small retail business. Do I need a Web3 website?

With a Web3 shopping website development, your retail business can get enhanced security, customer data ownership, and access to new markets through crypto payments and NFTs. Even small businesses benefit from improved transparency and innovative customer engagement that Web3 eCommerce website development provides.

What does the cost depend on?

The cost depends on factors like the complexity of your website, the blockchain platform chosen, the number of smart contracts required, and the level of customization and security needed. Additional features such as NFT integration, multi-chain support, and ongoing maintenance also influence the overall price.

Why should I choose PixelPlex for my business?

PixelPlex offers extensive experience in Web3 website development with a proven track record of delivering secure, scalable, and industry-tailored blockchain solutions. Our end-to-end services, strong security focus, and cross-industry expertise ensure your project meets both technical and business goals.

How can my company initiate a website development project with PixelPlex?

You can start by contacting our team to discuss your project goals and requirements. Our consultants will guide you through the discovery phase, technology selection, and project planning to create a tailored Web3 website development roadmap.

Read our blog articles

Explore our insights on Web3 development and emerging technologies. Stay inspired with our fresh ideas, latest trends, and evolving industry innovations.

More articles

