Your business runs on complex, multi-party agreements. We are experts in Daml, the smart contract language designed to precisely model them. Let us help you reduce operational risk, automate compliance, and build the trusted foundation for your DeFi platform.
Our approach goes beyond basic Daml development services – we architect entire digital workflows that serve as the single source of truth for your business ecosystem.
We work with you to map every stakeholder, action, and condition to build a comprehensive Daml architecture. This blueprint ensures your digital workflow perfectly mirrors its real-world legal and business intent.
We use Daml to create advanced digital assets with built-in, complex rules. Develop tokenized securities that automate dividend payments or supply chain assets with specific transfer conditions, providing detailed control over any real-world asset.
We build portable Daml applications that run seamlessly across different ledgers, like the Canton.Network and Hyperledger Besu. Our solutions ensure consistent business logic and atomic asset movement throughout the financial ecosystem.
Your Daml application must coexist with your existing systems of record. We’ll connect your Daml-driven workflows to your core banking systems, ERPs, and other databases. Data remains perfectly synchronized.
We translate complex business and legal agreements into clean, verifiable Daml smart contracts. Our focus is on creating a robust on-ledger model of your entire workflow, defining the precise signatories, observers, and choices.
Explore our latest custom work in Daml development and other DeFi projects. Let's make your project our next success story.
Custom firmware and merged-mining logic lifted hash rate 25% while preserving PPS+ payouts – turning the pool into a top-10 profit leader.
We patched exploits, wrote new staking contracts, then ported to Solana & BSC, unlocking multi-chain liquidity and CEX-level speed.
An overhaul of the platform, including new smart contracts creation, to provide users with a seamless, fee-free payment experience integrated with the existing wallet.
Built a platform that ensures top-level interoperability by relying on zero-knowledge proofs which guarantee better efficiency in direct integrations with targeted Layer 1 protocols.
We don't build a basic Daml development solution – we work with you to model the precise rights, choices, and consequences of your business workflow, ensuring the final product is a perfect digital twin of your legal and commercial reality.
The language is explicitly designed around a "need-to-know" principle. We build apps where privacy is guaranteed by the code itself, ensuring that counterparties and even network operators only see the data they are explicitly entitled to.
Writing the Daml code is only half the battle. Our team's dual expertise in pristine dApp development and complex third-party integrations means your solution will be powerful, portable, and perfectly suited to its environment.
Unicorn launches
3
From seed to $1B+ valuations
Capital raised
$1.2B+
By projects we engineered
Client CAGR
48%
Average 4‑year revenue lift
User scale
$5M+
People on clients’ dApps
Secure executions
1 M+
Audited smart‑contract calls
Critical exploits
0
Since first main‑net launch
Top blockchain
company 2024
Daml models multi-party workflows with built-in privacy, offering key advantages for businesses building next-gen applications.
Core problem
Costly data disputes and privacy risks
Canton's advantage
Unifies shared workflows with guaranteed "need-to-know" data privacy
Complex process integrity for secure integrations
Provides a portable, auditable contract model to easily integrate with partners
Slow building of secure, compliant platforms
Dramatically accelerates secure app development with built-in compliance
Starting at
$40,000+
Launch your institutional-grade Daml development project with a comprehensive package designed for privacy, interoperability, and compliance.
Need advanced Daml development like tokenomics, a formal security audit, or multi-chain support? We provide a detailed custom quote.
A multi-party application is only as good as the contracts that define it. Our Daml development company translates complex agreements into verifiable and secure code.
To begin with, we identify every party, every right, and every obligation to create a formal model that will serve as the undeniable source of truth for your application.
Deliverables
We design role-based dashboards where every action and piece of data displayed is driven directly by the permissions and state of the underlying Daml contracts, ensuring users only see and do what they are explicitly entitled to.
Deliverables
Here, we architect the heart of your application. We design the hierarchy of Daml templates, choices, and data types that will encode your business logic. The focus is on creating a flexible and reliable contract model.
Deliverables
We engineer clean, efficient, and thoroughly documented smart contracts. Simultaneously, we build the API layer that allows your existing systems to seamlessly communicate with the Daml ledger, submitting commands and reading contract data.
Deliverables
We use Daml's built-in scenario testing tools to simulate complex multi-party interactions, attempting to violate permissions and break business logic. This ensures the contracts behave exactly as designed.
Deliverables
Business logic and regulations evolve, and your contracts must be able to adapt. We provide ongoing services for managing the lifecycle of your Daml models, including planning and executing secure contract upgrades.
Deliverables
Think of Daml as a language for creating precise, private, and legally sound digital agreements. You should choose Daml when your application involves complex, multi-party workflows with strict confidentiality rules – like trade finance or asset tokenization.
Using a "need-to-know" principle, a Daml contract explicitly defines which parties are signatories and observers. Only these specified parties can ever see the data on that contract, guaranteeing confidentiality from all other network participants.
Yes, completely. Daml is a ledger-agnostic language. This is a major advantage. We can build your entire business logic in Daml, and that same code can be deployed to various platforms like the Canton Network, Hyperledger Besu, or even a traditional database.
For example: a tokenized bond that automatically pays dividends to its current holder, a supply chain invoice that can only be sold after an inspector approves it, or a share class with built-in, automated voting rights.
Our starting engagement is designed to deliver a functional MVP. It typically covers the full blockchain development services scope: strategic planning and architecture, custom Daml smart contract development for the core workflow, a responsive web frontend for interaction, basic wallet connectivity, and deployment to a test network.
