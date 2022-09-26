Daml development services background

Your business runs on complex, multi-party agreements. We are experts in Daml, the smart contract language designed to precisely model them. Let us help you reduce operational risk, automate compliance, and build the trusted foundation for your DeFi platform.

Daml services in focus

Our approach goes beyond basic Daml development services – we architect entire digital workflows that serve as the single source of truth for your business ecosystem.

Canton development services

Multi-party workflow architecture

We work with you to map every stakeholder, action, and condition to build a comprehensive Daml architecture. This blueprint ensures your digital workflow perfectly mirrors its real-world legal and business intent.

Rights-aware digital asset tokenization

We use Daml to create advanced digital assets with built-in, complex rules. Develop tokenized securities that automate dividend payments or supply chain assets with specific transfer conditions, providing detailed control over any real-world asset.

Ledger interoperability & the Canton.Network

We build portable Daml applications that run seamlessly across different ledgers, like the Canton.Network and Hyperledger Besu. Our solutions ensure consistent business logic and atomic asset movement throughout the financial ecosystem.

Legacy system integration & synchronization

Your Daml application must coexist with your existing systems of record. We’ll connect your Daml-driven workflows to your core banking systems, ERPs, and other databases. Data remains perfectly synchronized.

Daml smart contract development

We translate complex business and legal agreements into clean, verifiable Daml smart contracts. Our focus is on creating a robust on-ledger model of your entire workflow, defining the precise signatories, observers, and choices.

Case studies

Explore our latest custom work in Daml development and other DeFi projects. Let's make your project our next success story.

Bitcoin mining pool

  • Top-10 pool
  • +25% hash rate
  • 6 325 BTC mined

Custom firmware and merged-mining logic lifted hash rate 25% while preserving PPS+ payouts – turning the pool into a top-10 profit leader.

  • Pain: stagnant hash efficiency
  • Fix: custom firmware flashes rigs, boosting hash rate 25%
  • Added merged-mining module for extra BTC revenue
  • Real-time dashboard tracks hash-rate, stale shares & miner ROI
The illustration of Bitcoin mining pool project

Multi‑chain DeFi hub

  • 60+ pools
  • 45% TVL ↑
  • Multi-chain live

We patched exploits, wrote new staking contracts, then ported to Solana & BSC, unlocking multi-chain liquidity and CEX-level speed.

  • 60+ staking pools deployed
  • Smart contracts development
  • Extension of the existing functionality to new platforms (Binance Smart Chain, Polygon)
  • Inefficiencies resolution and UI enhancements
The illustration of Multi‑chain DeFi hub project

INTMAX wallet & platform

  • zkRollup, gas‑free transfers
  • Growth in transaction volume
  • 0 fees

An overhaul of the platform, including new smart contracts creation, to provide users with a seamless, fee-free payment experience integrated with the existing wallet.

  • Stateless zkRollup, instant finality
  • Account‑abstraction wallet with social recovery
  • On/off‑chain QR & NFC payments
The illustration of INTMAX wallet & platform project

Ecosystem with DeFi-styled bridges

  • Different assets support
  • Resistance to forks
  • Low fees

Built a platform that ensures top-level interoperability by relying on zero-knowledge proofs which guarantee better efficiency in direct integrations with targeted Layer 1 protocols.

  • Fast finality custom consensus mechanism
  • Inter-blockchain communication protocol
  • EVM compatible
The illustration of Ecosystem with DeFi-styled bridges project

Who benefits from Daml development?

Daml models multi-party workflows with built-in privacy, offering key advantages for businesses building next-gen applications.

1.

Large enterprises

  • Core problem

    Costly data disputes and privacy risks

  • Canton's advantage

    Unifies shared workflows with guaranteed "need-to-know" data privacy

2.

Tech scale-ups & SMEs

  • Complex process integrity for secure integrations

  • Provides a portable, auditable contract model to easily integrate with partners

3.

FinTech startups

  • Slow building of secure, compliant platforms

  • Dramatically accelerates secure app development with built-in compliance

Cost of Daml Development

Starting at

$40,000+

Launch your institutional-grade Daml development project with a comprehensive package designed for privacy, interoperability, and compliance.

What's included:

  • Strategy & on-chain architecture
  • Custom smart contract development
  • Responsive web frontend
  • Wallet integration & Web3 connectivity
  • Testing & mainnet deployment

Need advanced Daml development like tokenomics, a formal security audit, or multi-chain support? We provide a detailed custom quote.

The development process

A multi-party application is only as good as the contracts that define it. Our Daml development company translates complex agreements into verifiable and secure code.

1. Business logic & agreement modeling

arrow

2. Contract-driven UI/UX design

arrow

3. Daml contract architecture

arrow

4. Daml code engineering & integrations

arrow

5. Testing & deployment

arrow

6. Maintenance & updates

arrow

Phase 1: Business logic & agreement modeling

To begin with, we identify every party, every right, and every obligation to create a formal model that will serve as the undeniable source of truth for your application.

Deliverables

  • Digital agreement workflow maps
  • Vision and scope document
  • Key data point and choice schemas

Phase 2: Contract-driven UI/UX design

We design role-based dashboards where every action and piece of data displayed is driven directly by the permissions and state of the underlying Daml contracts, ensuring users only see and do what they are explicitly entitled to.

Deliverables

  • High-fidelity, role-based mockups
  • Daml-to-UI data binding specifications
  • Interactive clickable prototypes

Phase 3: Daml contract architecture

Here, we architect the heart of your application. We design the hierarchy of Daml templates, choices, and data types that will encode your business logic. The focus is on creating a flexible and reliable contract model.

Deliverables

  • Formal on-ledger agreement specification
  • Data schema and constraint definitions
  • Contract authorization and privacy model

Phase 4: Daml code engineering & integrations

We engineer clean, efficient, and thoroughly documented smart contracts. Simultaneously, we build the API layer that allows your existing systems to seamlessly communicate with the Daml ledger, submitting commands and reading contract data.

Deliverables

  • Production-ready Daml code (DAR file)
  • Fully commented and verifiable Daml codebase
  • Ledger API integration layer

Phase 5: Testing & deployment

We use Daml's built-in scenario testing tools to simulate complex multi-party interactions, attempting to violate permissions and break business logic. This ensures the contracts behave exactly as designed.

Deliverables

  • Authorization and permission failure reports
  • Mainnet or private ledger deployment plan
  • Audited and versioned DAR file

Phase 6: Maintenance & updates

Business logic and regulations evolve, and your contracts must be able to adapt. We provide ongoing services for managing the lifecycle of your Daml models, including planning and executing secure contract upgrades.

Deliverables

  • Daml contract upgrade and versioning plan
  • Continuous security and logic audits
  • Timely feature enhancements and bug fixes

FAQ

In simple terms, what is Daml and when should I choose it?

Think of Daml as a language for creating precise, private, and legally sound digital agreements. You should choose Daml when your application involves complex, multi-party workflows with strict confidentiality rules – like trade finance or asset tokenization.

How does Daml actually handle privacy and confidential information?

Using a "need-to-know" principle, a Daml contract explicitly defines which parties are signatories and observers. Only these specified parties can ever see the data on that contract, guaranteeing confidentiality from all other network participants.

Is a Daml application portable?

Yes, completely. Daml is a ledger-agnostic language. This is a major advantage. We can build your entire business logic in Daml, and that same code can be deployed to various platforms like the Canton Network, Hyperledger Besu, or even a traditional database.

What are examples of 'rights-aware' digital assets your Daml development company can create?

For example: a tokenized bond that automatically pays dividends to its current holder, a supply chain invoice that can only be sold after an inspector approves it, or a share class with built-in, automated voting rights.

What does a typical Daml development starting project include?

Our starting engagement is designed to deliver a functional MVP. It typically covers the full blockchain development services scope: strategic planning and architecture, custom Daml smart contract development for the core workflow, a responsive web frontend for interaction, basic wallet connectivity, and deployment to a test network.

