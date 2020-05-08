Launch a digital asset designed for growth within the vast Ethereum ecosystem. We build secure, feature-rich tokens that allow you to raise capital, create in-app economies, grant fractional ownership of real-world assets, and reward your community. Let us handle the complex code, so you can build a trusted and valuable project.
Launching a token comes with its own set of challenges. We're here to navigate them with you.
A single bug can lead to drained liquidity and lost investor funds in minutes. It is very difficult to rebuild a damaged reputation. We write secure, battle-tested code and pair it with a thorough audit to give you peace of mind.
Make your token reliable and attractive to people. A professionally developed token, backed by clear documentation and a security audit, is a powerful signal to your community and investors that you’ve done things the right way.
The Ethereum ecosystem is vast, so it is difficult to get every detail of dealing with wallets like MetaMask or decentralized exchanges like Uniswap. We handle the technical heavy lifting so you can focus on your project's vision and marketing.
We build tokens with clean, transparent logic that makes it easier for your legal counsel to review. A well-structured token is the first step in demonstrating compliance and operational integrity.
Don’t be afraid of scaling. We design tokens with the future in mind, ensuring your digital asset can evolve with your project’s needs without requiring a messy migration.
We go beyond a standard token deployment to deliver a solution tailored for your specific use case.
We build secure, feature-rich tokens on the Ethereum network. Start with the classic, widely-compatible ERC20 standard, then add custom functions like automated fees, blacklisting, or advanced user roles. As part of our cryptocurrency development services, we create the perfect digital asset for your ecosystem.
Your token's economic model is crucial. We provide expert consultation on supply, distribution, vesting schedules, and utility to help create a sustainable and compelling, investor-ready economy that drives scarcity and growth.
We offer audit-ready, institutional-grade smart contract development services. We set up token rules that provide your project with security, reliability, and trust, and prevent critical errors from day one.
At PixelPlex, we guide you through the process of providing initial liquidity and getting listed on decentralized exchanges to ensure your token is seamlessly tradable and fully market-ready from launch.
We ensure your token is properly configured for major wallets and blockchain explorers. This seamless integration provides a professional user experience and is crucial for successful altcoin development and token projects alike.
We are proud of more than 450 successful projects in our portfolio. Here are the examples of the best cases.
PixelPlex developed a sturdy ERC-20 utility token for the Coindepo ecosystem. This system includes a collection of smart contracts that automatically and securely manages the token supply for all parties.
The team of PixelPlex experts launched the STO platform in three months. It allows for democratized investments in real estate and the fitness industries. Investors receive increased cash flows due to a decentralized and transparent platform.
Our Web3 experts created a mobile application for Android and iOS. The product is a secure wallet that allows users to effortlessly buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies, with integrated support for the ERC-20 token standard.
PixelPlex has developed our own STO platform that is a white-lebel solution for businesses that aim to launch a security token marketplace. The platform allows for creating a branded marketplace for tokenized assets quickly and cost-effectively. Besides, as part of the platform, we'll handle the token development using the ERC-20 standard.
Transparency is non-negotiable in our Ethereum development work, and we maintain a consistent feedback loop with every client. Our developers have a firm grasp of the EVM, gas optimization, and the latest EIPs, ensuring your token is efficient and up-to-date.
Security is the basis of our development process. We closely observe compliance requirements in different business domains, write clean, auditable code, and apply tokenization and cryptography best practices.
We don't stop our collaboration by sending you a contract address. We act as your technical partner, answering your questions and ensuring you understand your token's functionality long after launch.
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
450+
projects completed
$50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Start with a codebase free of common vulnerabilities. We build robust security that protects your treasury and your users, allowing you to build a brand known for its safety and reliability. Let us handle the complex hazards, so you can focus on growth.
A professionally developed token is your strongest signal to investors, exchanges, and early adopters. As a reliable ERC20 token development agency, we build robust, audit-ready solutions using the most advanced and secure methodologies in the industry.
Our code is built to be secure and highly efficient. This means lower transaction costs for your users and a strong, flexible foundation for your project's future. You get a codebase that is ready to evolve with your needs, avoiding expensive redevelopment later.
A well-built token creates a foundation for your entire ecosystem. It enables features like community rewards, governance voting, and in-app utilities that actively engage users and encourage long-term participation, helping your project grow organically.
Major exchanges require a professional and audited token. We build to meet these standards from the start, creating a clear and straightforward path to getting listed. This opens the door to greater liquidity and a wider audience for your project.
Starting at
$5,000
Your token is the heart of your project. Our foundational package gives you a secure, custom-crafted ERC20 token, ready for launch.
What's included:
Ready for the next step? Share your vision, and we'll provide a detailed, personalized quote.
We believe in clarity and collaboration from start to finish.
We start with a conversation to understand your goals, tokenomics, and required features. We then provide a detailed project plan and quote.
Deliverables
Our team begins coding your custom token. We conduct internal code reviews to ensure quality and security throughout the development phase.
Deliverables
We deploy the token to a testnet (like Goerli or Sepolia) for rigorous testing. You get hands-on time to ensure everything works exactly as you expect.
Deliverables
We prepare all materials for a formal security audit and make any final adjustments based on your feedback from the testing phase.
Deliverables
On your go-live date, we deploy the final, audited token to the Ethereum Mainnet and transfer full control and ownership to you.
Deliverables
We’re here to answer your questions post-launch, helping you with initial distribution or pointing you in the right direction for next steps.
Deliverables
Our experts combine the expertise of developing tokens with Web3 technologies. We are able to push your business to the next level.
