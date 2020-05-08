ERC20 Token Development Company preview

ERC20 Token Development
Company

Build your digital economy on Ethereum

Launch a digital asset designed for growth within the vast Ethereum ecosystem. We build secure, feature-rich tokens that allow you to raise capital, create in-app economies, grant fractional ownership of real-world assets, and reward your community. Let us handle the complex code, so you can build a trusted and valuable project.

Challenges we solve

Launching a token comes with its own set of challenges. We're here to navigate them with you.

Number 1

Security nightmares

A single bug can lead to drained liquidity and lost investor funds in minutes. It is very difficult to rebuild a damaged reputation. We write secure, battle-tested code and pair it with a thorough audit to give you peace of mind.

Number 2

Investor confidence

Make your token reliable and attractive to people. A professionally developed token, backed by clear documentation and a security audit, is a powerful signal to your community and investors that you’ve done things the right way.

Number 3

Technical overwhelm

The Ethereum ecosystem is vast, so it is difficult to get every detail of dealing with wallets like MetaMask or decentralized exchanges like Uniswap. We handle the technical heavy lifting so you can focus on your project's vision and marketing.

Number 4

Regulatory uncertainty

We build tokens with clean, transparent logic that makes it easier for your legal counsel to review. A well-structured token is the first step in demonstrating compliance and operational integrity.

Number 5

Future-proofing

Don’t be afraid of scaling. We design tokens with the future in mind, ensuring your digital asset can evolve with your project’s needs without requiring a messy migration.

Our ERC20 token development services

We go beyond a standard token deployment to deliver a solution tailored for your specific use case.

ERC20 token development services preview

Custom token development

We build secure, feature-rich tokens on the Ethereum network. Start with the classic, widely-compatible ERC20 standard, then add custom functions like automated fees, blacklisting, or advanced user roles. As part of our cryptocurrency development services, we create the perfect digital asset for your ecosystem.

Tokenomics design

Your token's economic model is crucial. We provide expert consultation on supply, distribution, vesting schedules, and utility to help create a sustainable and compelling, investor-ready economy that drives scarcity and growth.

Smart contract development

We offer audit-ready, institutional-grade smart contract development services. We set up token rules that provide your project with security, reliability, and trust, and prevent critical errors from day one.

Liquidity pool & DEX listing support

At PixelPlex, we guide you through the process of providing initial liquidity and getting listed on decentralized exchanges to ensure your token is seamlessly tradable and fully market-ready from launch.

Wallet integration

We ensure your token is properly configured for major wallets and blockchain explorers. This seamless integration provides a professional user experience and is crucial for successful altcoin development and token projects alike.

Our token development portfolio

We are proud of more than 450 successful projects in our portfolio. Here are the examples of the best cases.

ERC20 token ecosystem

PixelPlex developed a sturdy ERC-20 utility token for the Coindepo ecosystem. This system includes a collection of smart contracts that automatically and securely manages the token supply for all parties.

  • Multiple pools for different token allocations
  • Vesting cliff support
  • Pausable contract functionality
  • ERC20 utility token
  • Successful audit by CertiK
ERC20 token ecosystem case preview

Real estate tokenization platform

The team of PixelPlex experts launched the STO platform in three months. It allows for democratized investments in real estate and the fitness industries. Investors receive increased cash flows due to a decentralized and transparent platform.

  • ICO and STO integration
  • Secondary market trading enabled
  • $CYND8 security & utility tokens for passive income
  • Multiple investment entry levels
  • Web3Auth fraud protection
Real estate tokenization platform case preview

Crypto wallet with advanced security features

Our Web3 experts created a mobile application for Android and iOS. The product is a secure wallet that allows users to effortlessly buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies, with integrated support for the ERC-20 token standard.

  • Multiple crypto asset support
  • Shamir’s secret encryption
  • Qtum blockchain API integration
  • Secure Enclave and KeyStore support
  • Smart contracts template builder
Crypto wallet with advanced security features case preview

White-label RWA platform

    PixelPlex has developed our own STO platform that is a white-lebel solution for businesses that aim to launch a security token marketplace. The platform allows for creating a branded marketplace for tokenized assets quickly and cost-effectively. Besides, as part of the platform, we'll handle the token development using the ERC-20 standard.

    • Shortened time to market (2-4 weeks)
    • Saved development costs (up to 90%)
    • Сompliant with major EU/US regulations
    • Fully customizable
    • An entire asset lifecycle management
    White-label RWA platform case preview

    Why work with PixelPlex

    Star in circle icon

    Deep Ethereum expertise

    Transparency is non-negotiable in our Ethereum development work, and we maintain a consistent feedback loop with every client. Our developers have a firm grasp of the EVM, gas optimization, and the latest EIPs, ensuring your token is efficient and up-to-date.

    Shield icon

    A focus on security

    Security is the basis of our development process. We closely observe compliance requirements in different business domains, write clean, auditable code, and apply tokenization and cryptography best practices.

    circle arrows icon

    Longstanding partnership

    We don't stop our collaboration by sending you a contract address. We act as your technical partner, answering your questions and ensuring you understand your token's functionality long after launch.

    $1.2B

    raised by our clients

    $5M

    in first-year revenue growth

    10M+

    users scaled in the first 18 months

    3Unicorn icon

    unicorns exceeding $1B in value

    450+

    projects completed

    $50M

    happy end-users for our clients

    Top blockchain
    company 2024

    Top blockchain company 2024

    Key benefits of ERC20 token development solutions

    1.

    Unshakable security

    Start with a codebase free of common vulnerabilities. We build robust security that protects your treasury and your users, allowing you to build a brand known for its safety and reliability. Let us handle the complex hazards, so you can focus on growth.

    2.

    A magnet for trust

    A professionally developed token is your strongest signal to investors, exchanges, and early adopters. As a reliable ERC20 token development agency, we build robust, audit-ready solutions using the most advanced and secure methodologies in the industry.

    3.

    Clean, efficient code

    Our code is built to be secure and highly efficient. This means lower transaction costs for your users and a strong, flexible foundation for your project's future. You get a codebase that is ready to evolve with your needs, avoiding expensive redevelopment later.

    4.

    Ecosystem growth

    A well-built token creates a foundation for your entire ecosystem. It enables features like community rewards, governance voting, and in-app utilities that actively engage users and encourage long-term participation, helping your project grow organically.

    5.

    Your passport to listings

    Major exchanges require a professional and audited token. We build to meet these standards from the start, creating a clear and straightforward path to getting listed. This opens the door to greater liquidity and a wider audience for your project.

    ERC20 token development costs

    Starting at

    $5,000

    Your token is the heart of your project. Our foundational package gives you a secure, custom-crafted ERC20 token, ready for launch.

    What's included:

    • Development and deployment of a custom ERC20 token
    • Full source code ownership and IP rights
    • Basic tokenomics consultation
    • Comprehensive technical documentation

    Ready for the next step? Share your vision, and we'll provide a detailed, personalized quote.

    Our custom ERC20 token development process

    We believe in clarity and collaboration from start to finish.

    1. Discovery & scoping

    arrow

    2. Development & initial review

    arrow

    3. Testing & your review

    arrow

    4. Audit preparation & final revisions

    arrow

    5. Launch & deployment

    arrow

    6. Ongoing support

    arrow

    Discovery & scoping

    We start with a conversation to understand your goals, tokenomics, and required features. We then provide a detailed project plan and quote.

    Deliverables

    • Detailed project specification document
    • Fixed-scope proposal and timeline
    • Tokenomics review memo

    Development & initial review

    Our team begins coding your custom token. We conduct internal code reviews to ensure quality and security throughout the development phase.

    Deliverables

    • Source code for your custom ERC20 token contract
    • QA report confirming the code functions as specified
    • Deployment plan for the testnet and mainnet launches

    Testing & your review

    We deploy the token to a testnet (like Goerli or Sepolia) for rigorous testing. You get hands-on time to ensure everything works exactly as you expect.

    Deliverables

    • Live testnet deployment
    • Pre-loaded wallet with your tokens
    • Checklist of test scenarios

    Audit preparation & final revisions

    We prepare all materials for a formal security audit and make any final adjustments based on your feedback from the testing phase.

    Deliverables

    • Comprehensive, audit-ready code package
    • Final, revised version of the token contract
    • Technical documentation for the audit firm

    Launch & deployment

    On your go-live date, we deploy the final, audited token to the Ethereum Mainnet and transfer full control and ownership to you.

    Deliverables

    • Live contract address on the Ethereum Mainnet
    • Proof-of-deployment verification
    • Full administrative control transfer

    Ongoing support

    We’re here to answer your questions post-launch, helping you with initial distribution or pointing you in the right direction for next steps.

    Deliverables

    • Dedicated support period
    • Recommendations for next steps
    • Complete project archive

    Our signature domains

    Our experts combine the expertise of developing tokens with Web3 technologies. We are able to push your business to the next level.

    Blockchain

    PixelPlex builds the high-performance blockchain infrastructure your project needs. We prioritize data accuracy and system reliability and provide you with a solid foundation to outperform the competition.
    Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
    Blockchain domain background

    Tokenization

    Digitize real estate and assets into tradable tokens. Create fractional ownership and enhanced liquidity for a new generation of investors.
    Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
    Tokenization domain background

    Data science

    Make confident business decisions with data. We build tools that analyze your proprietary blockchain information, converting it into a clear and actionable strategy.
    Explore data science development servicesmore-content
    Data science domain background

    Machine learning

    Integrate machine learning to optimize your dApp's efficiency and guide your planning. Our AI tools generate the insights you need to build a more effective application.
    Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
    Machine learning domain background

    Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

    STEP 1

    Reach out – no pressure

    • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
    STEP 2

    Deep dive: consultation

    • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
    STEP 3

    Development roadmap

    • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
    STEP 4

    Kickoff & development

    • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

    FAQ

    Why choose ERC20 for creating tokens?

    It's the universal standard on Ethereum. This means your token will work seamlessly with most wallets, exchanges, and other apps right out of the box, giving you instant access to a huge ecosystem. You avoid the friction of building on a niche or unsupported standard.

    What are the business domains that use ERC20 tokens?

    They're used everywhere: DeFi platforms (for lending and trading), gaming (as in-game currency), DAOs (for community voting), and by startups raising funds. Any project that needs a programmable digital asset for its ecosystem can use an ERC20 token.

    How long does it take to develop an ERC20 token?

    A standard token can take a few days. A custom token with unique features typically takes 1-3 weeks, depending on its complexity. This timeline includes development, thorough testing, and deployment to the Ethereum network.

    Which digital wallets support ERC20 tokens?

    They work with any Ethereum wallet, including popular ones like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet. This broad compatibility is a major advantage, as your users can immediately store and manage your token with tools they already know and use.

    Why should I partner with a company to develop a token?

    This is recommended to ensure security and design. A professional build prevents costly errors, creates a robust economic model, and delivers a token that users and exchanges can trust. Doing it yourself risks security flaws and a poor design that could hinder your project's growth.

    How secure are ERC20 tokens?

    The ERC20 standard itself is secure. The risk comes from the custom code written on top of it. A professionally developed and audited token is very secure, while a poorly written one is highly vulnerable to exploits that can lead to stolen funds. To avoid risk, it is better to contact an experienced partner like PixelPlex.

    Read our blog

    We are happy to post our insights, news, and latest trends overview on the blog. Read our articles and do not hesitate to comment and share your feedback.

    More articles

