Stay ahead with the new wave in crypto gaming with our tap-to-earn Telegram Mini Apps development services. Leveraging our expertise in blockchain-powered games and Telegram’s viral mechanics, we craft engaging clicker games where users earn rewards through simple interactions, such as tapping or completing straightforward tasks. We also ensure your game boasts increased engagement and retention.

Why invest in tap-to-earn Telegram Mini App development

Tap-to-earn games have been on the rise since they enable users to earn passive income while playing. By capitalizing on their popularity and inherent virality, you can connect with a large gaming community and turn it into a loyal player base, which will result in significant revenue.

As an official partner of TON, the blockchain powering Telegram Mini Apps, our team possesses the expertise needed to help you succeed in the world of Telegram’s tap-to-earn games.

Our tap-to-earn Telegram Mini App development services

Our team offers a complete range of Mini Apps development services, from project consulting and UI/UX design to custom development and tokenomics creation. Our comprehensive approach ensures a seamless tap-to-earn experience for your users.

Our team builds interactive tap-to-earn Mini Apps that boast appealing UI and incorporate gamification elements, such as badges, leaderboards, challenges, and achievements, to create an engaging player experience and establish a vibrant community.

PixelPlex can develop your Mini App concept or optimize an existing one, ensuring it successfully hits the market. Our blockchain consultants will also advise you on effective monetization options and strategies to promote your Mini App and attract users.

Our tap-to-earn Telegram Mini App development company crafts robust tokenomics models and makes sure your in-game economy is balanced and sustainable. We handle everything from defining rewards distribution to mapping the flow of tokens within the ecosystem.

We create intuitive and engaging experiences for Telegram Mini Apps following Telegram’s UI/UX guidelines to ensure consistent design. We focus on creating seamless navigation, clear and attractive visuals, and interactive elements that captivate users.

We set up advanced analytics to track key performance indicators, such as frequency of interactions, retention rates, and token circulation within the app. These insights will enable you to identify trends and find areas for improvement, thus enhancing user satisfaction and app overall efficiency.

PixelPlex project portfolio

Diverse contributions to the TON ecosystem

Collaborating with the TON Foundation, we have significantly contributed to the growth of the TON ecosystem through extensive technical support and strategic planning. Our contributions include:

  • Smart contract development and documentation
  • Telegram Mini Apps development
  • Bugs identification and resolution
  • Conducting SEO audits and developing content strategies
  • Identifying and implementing migration strategies to TON
Proleague

Our blockchain consultants and developers assisted the client in refining their play-to-earn project idea, prioritizing essential features, selecting the most suitable tools, and developing a strategic project plan with a clear rationale.

  • Core game features, user roles, and components
  • In-game tokenomics
  • Tech vision and project roadmap
  • Blockchain implementation plan
  • Tech stack analysis and recommendations
Peerplays

  • Graphene
  • Crypto
  • Bitcoin
  • Tokenomics

The PixelPlex team created a decentralized betting platform on the Graphene blockchain. To guarantee provable fairness, we utilized a secure DPoS consensus mechanism.

  • Comprehensive ecosystem for online betting
  • Protocol-level development on Graphene
  • In-game wallet development
  • Bitcoin sidechain implementation
  • Gaming ecosystem application and service engineering
Why choose PixelPlex for your tap-to-earn Telegram Mini App?

Trusted partner of the TON Foundation

As a trusted partner of the TON Foundation, we have a deep understanding of TON development and the architecture of Telegram apps, which allows us to deliver solutions quickly and efficiently.

Top-notch security

Our team adheres to the highest security standards and best practices, minimizing potential risks and vulnerabilities to guarantee that your app is safe and secure.

Cutting-edge innovation

Our seasoned developers, architects, and Web3 experts will bring the latest advancements and creative solutions to your tap-to-earn app, keeping you ahead of the curve.

Market disruption

3Unicorn

Unicorns disrupted industries from startup phase

Scalability at its best

10M+

Users scaled in just 18 months

Capital growth

$500M+

raised by the clients

Revenue boost

$5M

First-year revenue boost from zero

Smart contract success

1M+

Secure smart contract executions enabled

Happy end-users

50M

happy users for our clients

Our tap-to-earn Telegram Mini App development process

We leverage proven templates and the best development practices, tailoring each step of the project development to your specific needs and requirements.

Concept development

We conduct a series of discovery sessions to analyze your project ideas and requirements. Based on the acquired insights, we develop the game concept and detail the core mechanics.

Deliverables

  • Market analysis
  • Target audience profile
  • Game concept blueprint

Game mechanics design

Our tap-to-earn Telegram Mini App development team designs engaging game mechanics that rewards users for their interactions and ensures a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Deliverables

  • Detailed game mechanics documentation
  • User interaction flowcharts
  • Prototype of core gameplay features

Tokenomics development

We develop a balanced and sustainable tokenomics model to support the in-game economy, incentivize user participation, and maximize revenue potential.

Deliverables

  • Tokenomics model
  • Token flow diagrams
  • Reward distribution plan

Blockchain architecture and system development

We create a robust blockchain-based framework to establish a solid base for secure transactions and ensure scalable and efficient operations for your tap-to-earn game.

Deliverables

  • Blockchain architecture blueprint
  • Smart contracts development
  • Integration plan with required systems

Production and asset development

The PixelPlex team creates high-quality game assets and integrates them with the game mechanics, thereby contributing to a visually appealing and immersive experience.

Deliverables

  • Interactive game assets
  • Asset integration plan
  • Design documentation

Testing, launch, and community building

We conduct rigorous testing to ensure optimal app performance and refine the gameplay. After that, we launch your Mini App and build a vibrant community around it.

Deliverables

  • Detailed testing report
  • Launch strategy plan
  • Community engagement roadmap

PixelPlex tech insights

Explore our articles for the latest news on TON and Telegram Mini App development, along with in-depth tech insights and industry trends.

