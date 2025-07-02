Daml Smart Contract Development Services preview

Daml Smart Contract
Development Services

A standard solution locks you into one ledger. Your logic should be free to run anywhere

We build with Daml to forge your business logic into the ledger itself. We develop interconnected applications where the contracts are the workflow – a single source of truth that guarantees privacy, rights, and obligations for all parties.

Challenges we solve

Need to share a ledger with partners but terrified of exposing confidential data?

Daml’s "sub-transaction privacy" is our scalpel, we engineer contracts where only the authorized stakeholders on a specific transaction ever see its details, making your shared infrastructure truly private.

Scared of committing to a ledger technology that will be obsolete in two years?

We write your application logic once in Daml. Its inherent ledger-agnostic architecture gives you the freedom to deploy on Hyperledger Fabric, Corda, or a centralized database, and migrate at will without a rewrite.

Is the gap between your legal agreements and your developer's code a source of constant risk?

We leverage Daml’s human-readable, rights-and-obligations syntax to codify business logic that precisely mirrors your legal prose, creating an auditable, unambiguous link between the contract-as-written and the contract-as-code.

Worried that a complex contract will have a subtle, catastrophic security flaw?

We build with Daml's functional programming paradigm and strong type system, a combination that eliminates entire classes of common bugs and re-entrancy attacks at compile-time, not after a costly exploit.

Struggling to enforce who can do what as your business rules grow more complex?

We utilize Daml's integrated authorization model, where "choices" (actions) are explicitly tied to "signatories" (parties), letting the ledger itself enforce permissions without needing complex, bolt-on access control logic.

Have a clear business case but no in-house team that speaks functional programming?

Think of us as your specialized Daml team. We embed with your architects to rapidly prototype, build, and deploy your initial contracts, transforming your business logic into a production-ready, ledger-native application.

Daml smart contract development services

Daml development services by PixelPlex translate your most complex business agreements into self-enforcing, privacy-preserving digital logic.

Multi-party workflow automation

We model your entire business process as a series of atomic Daml contracts, guaranteeing that complex, multi-stakeholder agreements execute as a single, all-or-nothing transaction, eliminating counterparty risk.

Granular privacy & rights modeling

Leveraging Daml's signatory and observer rights, we build "privacy-by-default" systems where stakeholders see only the data they are explicitly entitled to, creating a provable "need-to-know" basis for all interactions.

Digital asset & tokenization logic

We define your digital assets as authoritative Daml templates, embedding governance, fractionalization, tokenization services, and complex settlement rules directly into the asset’s code, ensuring it behaves precisely as specified, always.

Cross-domain interoperability solutions

Our Canton.Network development expertise allows us to synchronize Daml contracts across previously siloed ledgers and organizational boundaries, enabling atomic composition and secure data sharing without a central intermediary.

Daml smart contract audit

Our smart contract audit begins by deconstructing your existing legal agreements and manual processes, translating their core rights and obligations into elegant, efficient, and self-enforcing digital contracts.

Case studies

Discover how we turn complex ideas into practical, deployable solutions by exploring the Daml use cases below.

Canton.Network’s first self-custodial wallet

The first self-custodial wallet on Canton.Network, built as a customizable platform that gives users true asset ownership and instant access through passkey authentication.

  • First-ever non-custodial wallet on Canton
  • Integrated passkey technology
  • Integration with the Canton Name Service (CNS)
  • Reached $3M in its first two months
  • Featured in the official Canton marketplace
Canton KYC identification platform

The first unified KYC platform on Canton Network, built to enable one-time reusable digital verification across the ecosystem, turning compliance into a competitive advantage.

  • Unified KYC platform for Canton Network
  • 2-minute onboarding with one-time verification
  • Native Canton Loop support
  • Two Daml contracts for KYC and consent automation
  • Reduce churn during signup by up to 60%
Community-governed DeFi platform

A community-governed DeFi platform delivering lending, staking, governance, and launchpad services powered by secure smart contracts and built for multi-chain scalability.

  • Native platform token development
  • Deployed 60+ staking pools to grow participation
  • Migration of core components to Solana
  • Reached $71.18M total value staked
  • Community-driven governance and rewards
DeFi platform for fair decentralization and token distribution

A decentralized finance solution introducing equitable token distribution, transparent liquidity programs, and community-driven governance that rewards long-term participation.

  • Fair token distribution & governance
  • Dynamic staking & liquidity management
  • Integrated tools for transparent yield farming
  • Solidity and C++ smart contract support
  • Proof of Weighted Randomness (PoWR) consensus
Clients’ reviews

We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose PixelPlex

Build on Canton with confidence

Choose the team that built Canton's first wallet, ID platform, and indexer. We leverage this deep, practical knowledge of its architecture and APIs to build your solution right.

Secure your assets, ensure compliance

We safeguard your system at every layer with advanced MPC/HSM custody, protocol-level encryption, and third-party audits, ensuring full protection and regulatory compliance.

Rely on an elite track record

Partner with a team with over a decade of blockchain experience and three unicorn projects in our portfolio. We build high-performance, interoperable products that deliver results.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Daml smart contract development for your business

Sub-transaction privacy by default

Utilize Daml’s explicit, stakeholder-based privacy model where only authorized parties see the data relevant to them, ensuring "need-to-know" access is enforced at the protocol level.

Atomic composability for complex workflows

Compose intricate, multi-party transactions that execute as a single, indivisible unit, guaranteeing that complex business logic (like Delivery-vs-Payment) either completes fully or fails entirely, removing all settlement risk.

True application portability

Write your core business logic once and deploy it across any supported database or distributed ledger – from centralized databases to private chains or public networks – without rewriting your application.

Deterministic logic & verifiable correctness

Build on a foundation of formal methods where contract execution is 100% deterministic, eliminating ambiguities and attack vectors like re-entrancy and ensuring your code behaves exactly as intended, every time.

Rich, strongly-typed data modeling

Define complex data structures and permissible actions (choices) directly within your contracts using Daml’s powerful type system, ensuring data integrity and consistency across your entire application stack from day one.

Cost of Daml smart contract development services

Starting at

$40,000

Launch a production-ready, secure, and custom-built Daml application with our comprehensive foundational package.

What's included:

  • Business logic & strategy workshop
  • Daml contract modeling
  • Ledger integration & API layer
  • Comprehensive testing & deployment

Need complex multi-party workflows, legacy system integration, or a custom front-end UI? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Our development process

To take your multi-party agreement from a handshake to immutable code, we follow a structured process that puts your business logic at the absolute center.

1. Business logic & rights discovery

2. Contract architecture modeling

3. Logic validation & simulation

4. Smart contract implementation

5. Ledger API & application integration

6. Deployment & governance strategy

Business logic & rights discovery

Before a single template is coded, we map your business workflow. We deconstruct your processes to define who can do what, and who needs to know about it. This "rights and obligations" framework becomes the unchangeable constitution for your application.

Deliverables

  • Rights & obligations matrix
  • Party authorization & signatory map
  • Privacy model defining signatories & observers

Contract architecture modeling

With the rules established, we design your Daml templates. We define the choices (actions) each party can exercise and the consequences (sub-transactions) they create, architecting a modular and fully composable system that mirrors your business reality.

Deliverables

  • Daml template architecture
  • Data schema and choice definitions
  • Workflow visualization & state diagrams

Logic validation & simulation

We use the Daml Sandbox and Script to prove your logic is bulletproof before it touches a ledger. We simulate complex, multi-party scenarios – from simple offers to intricate settlement cycles – to validate every choice and guarantee deterministic outcomes, ensuring there are no loopholes.

Deliverables

  • Daml script test scenario catalog
  • Sandbox transaction validation report
  • Edge case & failure mode analysis

Smart contract implementation

Our developers translate the validated architecture into clean, secure, and fully deterministic Daml code. This implementation is supported by a robust CI/CD pipeline that automates testing, builds, and validation, producing a versioned, auditable DAR (Daml Archive) package.

Deliverables

  • Versioned Daml source code
  • Automated test suite
  • Compiled & versioned DAR file

Ledger API & application integration

We use the Daml Ledger API (gRPC & JSON) to build the connective tissue between your contracts and your applications. This allows your UI and existing backend systems to securely read ledger data and propose new transactions with ease.

Deliverables

  • Ledger API integration blueprints
  • Event-streaming connectors for external systems
  • Authentication & user management strategy

Deployment & governance strategy

Finally, we deploy your DAR package to the ledger of your choice – Daml is ledger-agnostic. We configure the initial parties and establish the governance framework for how contracts can be upgraded, ensuring your application is not only production-ready but future-proof.

Deliverables

  • Ledger deployment checklist
  • Initial party & user provisioning scripts
  • Contract upgrade & data migration plan

Blockchain technology stack

We work with a wide range of leading blockchain networks, selecting platforms that best align with each business’s goals to achieve the ideal balance of performance and security.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana Development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana development
BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

Canton.Network development

DAML development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

DAML development

Our signature domains

We focus on the technologies fueling digital change, specifically by integrating blockchain with intelligent systems. This synergy allows us to craft data-focused solutions that unlock new ways for market growth.

Blockchain

Our expertise is in engineering scalable blockchain environments. We provide custom architectures, rigorously audited smart contracts, and fully integrated dApps or wallets, prioritizing secure performance and protocol connectivity.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We enable the fluid management and transfer of both real-world and digital assets. This is achieved by building complete tokenization ecosystems featuring custom asset models and integrated trading logic.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We provide data science solutions that convert complex datasets into practical insights and automated decision-making. Our expertise spans predictive modeling, deep learning, and advanced data optimization.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

To help businesses scale effectively, we engineer end-to-end machine-learning solutions. This process covers custom model development, natural language processing, computer vision engineering, and complete AI system integration.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How does Daml keep my confidential data private on a shared ledger?

Daml enforces "sub-transaction privacy," meaning we build your logic so only the specific parties involved in a transaction (the signatories) can ever see its details, making your shared system truly private.

We're worried about committing to one ledger. What if it becomes outdated?

This is a key benefit of our Daml smart contract development! We write your business logic once, and Daml's portable design lets you deploy it on any supported ledger or database and migrate it later without a rewrite.

Our legal agreements are complex. How do you ensure the code matches?

We leverage Daml’s human-readable syntax to codify the exact rights and obligations from your legal prose, creating a clear, auditable link between the contract-as-written and the contract-as-code.

Why is Daml a safer choice for complex financial workflows?

Daml's functional design eliminates entire classes of common bugs (like re-entrancy attacks) at the compile-time, and its built-in authorization model makes Daml smart contract development inherently more secure.

We don't have in-house Daml experts. Can you still help us?

Absolutely. We’re your specialized Daml smart contract development team: we embed with your architects to handle all the complex coding, transforming your business rules into a production-ready application.

What makes your Daml smart contract development company the right choice?

As the team that built Canton Network's first wallet and ID platform, we have proven, practical expertise in Daml smart contract development and a perfect track record of zero exploits since day one.

Read our blog

Discover expert analysis on how Daml technology is powering the next generation of digital finance and redefining collaboration.

More articles

