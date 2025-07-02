We build with Daml to forge your business logic into the ledger itself. We develop interconnected applications where the contracts are the workflow – a single source of truth that guarantees privacy, rights, and obligations for all parties.
Daml’s "sub-transaction privacy" is our scalpel, we engineer contracts where only the authorized stakeholders on a specific transaction ever see its details, making your shared infrastructure truly private.
We write your application logic once in Daml. Its inherent ledger-agnostic architecture gives you the freedom to deploy on Hyperledger Fabric, Corda, or a centralized database, and migrate at will without a rewrite.
We leverage Daml’s human-readable, rights-and-obligations syntax to codify business logic that precisely mirrors your legal prose, creating an auditable, unambiguous link between the contract-as-written and the contract-as-code.
We build with Daml's functional programming paradigm and strong type system, a combination that eliminates entire classes of common bugs and re-entrancy attacks at compile-time, not after a costly exploit.
We utilize Daml's integrated authorization model, where "choices" (actions) are explicitly tied to "signatories" (parties), letting the ledger itself enforce permissions without needing complex, bolt-on access control logic.
Think of us as your specialized Daml team. We embed with your architects to rapidly prototype, build, and deploy your initial contracts, transforming your business logic into a production-ready, ledger-native application.
Daml development services by PixelPlex translate your most complex business agreements into self-enforcing, privacy-preserving digital logic.
We model your entire business process as a series of atomic Daml contracts, guaranteeing that complex, multi-stakeholder agreements execute as a single, all-or-nothing transaction, eliminating counterparty risk.
Leveraging Daml's signatory and observer rights, we build "privacy-by-default" systems where stakeholders see only the data they are explicitly entitled to, creating a provable "need-to-know" basis for all interactions.
We define your digital assets as authoritative Daml templates, embedding governance, fractionalization, tokenization services, and complex settlement rules directly into the asset’s code, ensuring it behaves precisely as specified, always.
Our Canton.Network development expertise allows us to synchronize Daml contracts across previously siloed ledgers and organizational boundaries, enabling atomic composition and secure data sharing without a central intermediary.
Our smart contract audit begins by deconstructing your existing legal agreements and manual processes, translating their core rights and obligations into elegant, efficient, and self-enforcing digital contracts.
Discover how we turn complex ideas into practical, deployable solutions by exploring the Daml use cases below.
The first self-custodial wallet on Canton.Network, built as a customizable platform that gives users true asset ownership and instant access through passkey authentication.
The first unified KYC platform on Canton Network, built to enable one-time reusable digital verification across the ecosystem, turning compliance into a competitive advantage.
A community-governed DeFi platform delivering lending, staking, governance, and launchpad services powered by secure smart contracts and built for multi-chain scalability.
A decentralized finance solution introducing equitable token distribution, transparent liquidity programs, and community-driven governance that rewards long-term participation.
We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
Choose the team that built Canton's first wallet, ID platform, and indexer. We leverage this deep, practical knowledge of its architecture and APIs to build your solution right.
We safeguard your system at every layer with advanced MPC/HSM custody, protocol-level encryption, and third-party audits, ensuring full protection and regulatory compliance.
Partner with a team with over a decade of blockchain experience and three unicorn projects in our portfolio. We build high-performance, interoperable products that deliver results.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
Top blockchain
company 2024
Utilize Daml’s explicit, stakeholder-based privacy model where only authorized parties see the data relevant to them, ensuring "need-to-know" access is enforced at the protocol level.
Compose intricate, multi-party transactions that execute as a single, indivisible unit, guaranteeing that complex business logic (like Delivery-vs-Payment) either completes fully or fails entirely, removing all settlement risk.
Write your core business logic once and deploy it across any supported database or distributed ledger – from centralized databases to private chains or public networks – without rewriting your application.
Build on a foundation of formal methods where contract execution is 100% deterministic, eliminating ambiguities and attack vectors like re-entrancy and ensuring your code behaves exactly as intended, every time.
Define complex data structures and permissible actions (choices) directly within your contracts using Daml’s powerful type system, ensuring data integrity and consistency across your entire application stack from day one.
Starting at
$40,000
Launch a production-ready, secure, and custom-built Daml application with our comprehensive foundational package.
What's included:
Need complex multi-party workflows, legacy system integration, or a custom front-end UI? We provide a detailed custom quote.
To take your multi-party agreement from a handshake to immutable code, we follow a structured process that puts your business logic at the absolute center.
Before a single template is coded, we map your business workflow. We deconstruct your processes to define who can do what, and who needs to know about it. This "rights and obligations" framework becomes the unchangeable constitution for your application.
Deliverables
With the rules established, we design your Daml templates. We define the choices (actions) each party can exercise and the consequences (sub-transactions) they create, architecting a modular and fully composable system that mirrors your business reality.
Deliverables
We use the Daml Sandbox and Script to prove your logic is bulletproof before it touches a ledger. We simulate complex, multi-party scenarios – from simple offers to intricate settlement cycles – to validate every choice and guarantee deterministic outcomes, ensuring there are no loopholes.
Deliverables
Our developers translate the validated architecture into clean, secure, and fully deterministic Daml code. This implementation is supported by a robust CI/CD pipeline that automates testing, builds, and validation, producing a versioned, auditable DAR (Daml Archive) package.
Deliverables
We use the Daml Ledger API (gRPC & JSON) to build the connective tissue between your contracts and your applications. This allows your UI and existing backend systems to securely read ledger data and propose new transactions with ease.
Deliverables
Finally, we deploy your DAR package to the ledger of your choice – Daml is ledger-agnostic. We configure the initial parties and establish the governance framework for how contracts can be upgraded, ensuring your application is not only production-ready but future-proof.
Deliverables
We work with a wide range of leading blockchain networks, selecting platforms that best align with each business’s goals to achieve the ideal balance of performance and security.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.
Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.
We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.
At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.
Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.
Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.
We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.
Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.
Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.
We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.
Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.
Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.
With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.
We focus on the technologies fueling digital change, specifically by integrating blockchain with intelligent systems. This synergy allows us to craft data-focused solutions that unlock new ways for market growth.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
Discover expert analysis on how Daml technology is powering the next generation of digital finance and redefining collaboration.