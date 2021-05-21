Anyone can build you a website. We’ll architect the digital engine your business runs on. A modern web app will be the central nervous system for your operation, seamlessly connecting your data, your teams, and your customers.
We build a single, cohesive web application that molds perfectly to your workflows, concentrating your processes into one secure, efficient platform. It cuts subscription costs, and creates a single unified engine for your operations.
We believe an interface should be an invitation, not a manual. The result of our UX/UI design is higher adoption, lower support tickets, and a professional-grade platform that people actually enjoy using.
Using cloud-native principles, microservices, and load balancing, we build apps on an elastic foundation. Your platform will thrive on it, scaling seamlessly from ten users to ten million without compromising performance.
From end-to-end encryption and robust identity management (IAM) to ensuring GDPR/CCPA compliance, we implement rigorous protocols to protect your data, your users, and your reputation.
Liberate your team's potential. By identifying and automating the time consuming tasks in your workflow, we transform your web app into an assistant. This frees your experts to focus on the strategic work.
Our web application development company creates platforms that are not just functional, but are meticulously engineered for performance, scalability, and an unforgettable user experience.
We perform full-cycle web development services for you. Everything from the business logic and architecture to third-party integrations and market launch – we’ll handle it fast and smoothly.
Before initial development, we outline your business goals, map critical user journeys, and set a technical foundation designed to support your vision from the starting point and for years of growth.
We use modern frameworks and advanced techniques like Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to build experiences that feel as fluid as a native desktop application. Over milliseconds, your users will be captivated, not waiting.
PixelPlex team designs secure APIs that allow your platform to communicate with third-party services (like payment gateways and CRMs), internal tools, and future apps, creating a unified and powerful digital ecosystem.
You’ll get a resilient cloud infrastructure on platforms like AWS, GCP, and Azure, implementing CI/CD pipelines that automate testing and deployment. The result is near-zero downtime – your app is always ready to handle your data volume.
Want to see how our clients are using web and mobile app development products to grow their businesses? They're getting real results and working smarter, not harder.
PixelPlex partnered with a client to develop a recycling network that connects everyone from consumers to manufacturers. This system makes recycling easier by encouraging people to recycle plastic, later, aluminum and glass.
An online service with an in-built marketplace where medical centers can add their schedule and provide information about doctors and appointments, and patients can book appointments with a specific specialist.
PegaPool mining platform lets miners use renewable energy. Along with sustainability, it offers varied fees, unique rewards, and third-party tool integration to boost performance and user engagement.
We helped a client build an efficient DeFi solution by developing smart contracts and migrating their platform to the Solana blockchain. These enhancements and others led to improved staking pools and overall performance.
With over 450 completed projects, we have the expertise to build a custom web application that evolves and adds value to your business. Our focus is on creating smart, integrated systems that grow with you.
Security is a top priority. We build secure data environments and implement advanced security measures like prompt-guards and continuous monitoring to ensure your apps are safe and aligned with your values.
We are a custom web application development company skilled in both traditional software development and Web3. We build autonomous web apps, enabling you to use assets and execute verifiable agreements in a new digital landscape.
17 years
in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B+
raised by clients
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Random tools force you to adapt your process to their features. We observe your unique workflow and build an app that syncs with it. It becomes your operational playbook, executed perfectly.
A web app will be a central hub where all your critical information lives and connects. It gives you a real-time, 360-degree dashboard of your business – from client history to inventory levels.
From the custom login screen to the perfectly tailored user dashboard, every interaction is crafted to be intuitive and memorable, turning a simple tool into a powerful statement of your company's quality and care.
Your business likely runs on multiple specialized platforms – get the digital glue that connects them. Your custom web app becomes the central nervous system of your operation, automating the flow of information between tools.
Drop off low-value tasks that consume hours every week – generating reports, updating statuses, manually migrating data. A custom web app will free your team's time and intellect to focus on what is important.
Starting at
$20,000+
Get a market-ready, scalable, and professionally designed web application with our all-inclusive foundational package.
What's included:
Need advanced features like payment integrations, admin dashboards, or real-time data? We provide a detailed custom quote.
From agile startups to established enterprises, we provide custom web application development services they need to command their market.
Get a secure, high-frequency platform that empowers your customers with self-service tools and your team with real-time data, all while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.
Give your clients a bespoke eCommerce experience and the powerful back-office tools that run them. From interactive product configurators to unified inventory dashboards, we build platforms that convert visitors.
Our web applications transform logistical complexity into a single source of truth, providing total visibility from the warehouse shelf to the customer's doorstep in real-time.
We digitize the patient journey through HIPAA-compliant platforms that streamline scheduling, simplify communication, and place critical data at clinicians' fingertips.
Centralize your entire portfolio and sales pipeline in a single web application. We build custom platforms for agencies and developers to manage listings, empower agents with web tools.
Bring your remote assets and complex datasets into a unified digital environment. Get an app for monitoring production, ensuring operational safety, and turning raw geological and sensor data into actionable intelligence.
We guide you from the initial spark of an idea to a market-ready product that evolves with your users.
First, we challenge assumptions and map business goals to technical requirements, ensuring the final product is not just functional, but foundational to your success.
Deliverables
Then we move beyond static mockups to create a fully interactive prototype. We obsess over every interaction and pixel to design an intuitive, frictionless experience that turns first-time visitors into loyal users.
Deliverables
Our engineers write clean, documented, and test-driven code, creating a secure back-end that can handle scale and a fast, responsive front-end that delivers a flawless experience on any device.
Deliverables
We try to break your application so your users don’t have to. Our QA process combines automated testing with manual, exploratory analysis and security vulnerabilities before they ever reach your customers.
Deliverables
A great launch feels effortless because the work was done beforehand. We manage every aspect of the deployment process, setting up a robust, auto-scaling cloud infrastructure.
Deliverables
We become your strategic partner for growth, providing real-time performance monitoring, analyzing user behavior to inform future features, and managing the iterative development that keeps your app shining.
Deliverables
We're experts at bringing your big ideas to life, whether they involve web app development, AI, blockchain, or a mix of both.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
A website is primarily for providing information, while a web application is an interactive tool designed for users to perform specific tasks. Think of a static brochure website versus a platform like Google Maps or a social media site. Our web application development company focuses on building these dynamic, functional platforms.
Project timelines can vary greatly depending on complexity, but a standard project can take anywhere from a few months to over a year. After our initial consultation, we'll provide a detailed roadmap and timeline so you know exactly what to expect from our web application development agency.
While a basic foundational package starts at around $20,000, the final cost depends on the project's scope, features, and technical complexity. We provide a detailed custom quote after we understand your specific needs. Our goal is to offer a transparent and clear investment estimate.
Absolutely. We specialize in API and platform integrations. Our team can design secure APIs that allow your new app to communicate seamlessly with your current systems, like CRMs, payment gateways, and other internal tools.
We follow a strict process from day one, implementing robust measures like end-to-end encryption, identity management, and continuous monitoring to protect your data. We also ensure your app is compliant with regulations like GDPR and CCPA. As a leading web application development firm, we build security into the core of your solution.
