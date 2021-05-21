Web application development services background

Web Application Development
Services

Your business needs more than a webpage. It needs a workhorse.

Anyone can build you a website. We’ll architect the digital engine your business runs on. A modern web app will be the central nervous system for your operation, seamlessly connecting your data, your teams, and your customers.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Your business runs on SaaS tools that don't talk to each other?

We build a single, cohesive web application that molds perfectly to your workflows, concentrating your processes into one secure, efficient platform. It cuts subscription costs, and creates a single unified engine for your operations.

Number 2

Afraid your powerful backend is hidden behind a clunky interface?

We believe an interface should be an invitation, not a manual. The result of our UX/UI design is higher adoption, lower support tickets, and a professional-grade platform that people actually enjoy using.

Number 3

Not sure your current platform lives today but won’t survive tomorrow?

Using cloud-native principles, microservices, and load balancing, we build apps on an elastic foundation. Your platform will thrive on it, scaling seamlessly from ten users to ten million without compromising performance.

Number 4

Losing sleep over compliance and security threats?

From end-to-end encryption and robust identity management (IAM) to ensuring GDPR/CCPA compliance, we implement rigorous protocols to protect your data, your users, and your reputation.

Number 5

Your most talented people are stuck performing manual tasks?

Liberate your team's potential. By identifying and automating the time consuming tasks in your workflow, we transform your web app into an assistant. This frees your experts to focus on the strategic work.

Web application development services

Our web application development company creates platforms that are not just functional, but are meticulously engineered for performance, scalability, and an unforgettable user experience.

Web application development services

Custom web application development

We perform full-cycle web development services for you. Everything from the business logic and architecture to third-party integrations and market launch – we’ll handle it fast and smoothly.

Web app strategy & architecture

Before initial development, we outline your business goals, map critical user journeys, and set a technical foundation designed to support your vision from the starting point and for years of growth.

UX & performance engineering

We use modern frameworks and advanced techniques like Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to build experiences that feel as fluid as a native desktop application. Over milliseconds, your users will be captivated, not waiting.

API & platform integration

PixelPlex team designs secure APIs that allow your platform to communicate with third-party services (like payment gateways and CRMs), internal tools, and future apps, creating a unified and powerful digital ecosystem.

Cloud infrastructure & DevOps automation

You’ll get a resilient cloud infrastructure on platforms like AWS, GCP, and Azure, implementing CI/CD pipelines that automate testing and deployment. The result is near-zero downtime – your app is always ready to handle your data volume.

Our success stories

Want to see how our clients are using web and mobile app development products to grow their businesses? They're getting real results and working smarter, not harder.

Blockchain-powered recycle-to-earn ecosystem

PixelPlex partnered with a client to develop a recycling network that connects everyone from consumers to manufacturers. This system makes recycling easier by encouraging people to recycle plastic, later, aluminum and glass.

  • Multicomponent network comprising tools for all stakeholders
  • Sophisticated tokenomics strategy
  • User-friendly interface
  • Ecosystem integration with RVM software
  • Great visibility into the plastic waste management process
The illustration of Blockchain-powered recycle-to-earn ecosystem project

Medical appointment scheduling platform

An online service with an in-built marketplace where medical centers can add their schedule and provide information about doctors and appointments, and patients can book appointments with a specific specialist.

  • 24/7 registration and authorization of patients
  • Convenient notification tools
  • Simple yet appealing UI
  • Family profiles
  • Price comparisons and flexible recommendations
The illustration of Medical appointment scheduling platform project

Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool mining

PegaPool mining platform lets miners use renewable energy. Along with sustainability, it offers varied fees, unique rewards, and third-party tool integration to boost performance and user engagement.

  • Custom commission fees
  • Flexible rewards distribution
  • Comprehensive statistics on miners’ performance
  • Third-party integrations: Zendesk, Twilio, Strapi, etc.
  • Intuitive and attractive UI/UX design
The illustration of Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool mining project

Community-governed DeFi platform

We helped a client build an efficient DeFi solution by developing smart contracts and migrating their platform to the Solana blockchain. These enhancements and others led to improved staking pools and overall performance.

  • Multi-chain support, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon
  • Multiple staking pools on different networks
  • Asset management, staking and governance in one place
  • The platform’s own token – OM token
  • Zendit launchpad
The illustration of Community-governed DeFi platform project

Why choose Pixelplex

Case icon

17+ years in software development

With over 450 completed projects, we have the expertise to build a custom web application that evolves and adds value to your business. Our focus is on creating smart, integrated systems that grow with you.

Shield icon

Security is non-negotiable

Security is a top priority. We build secure data environments and implement advanced security measures like prompt-guards and continuous monitoring to ensure your apps are safe and aligned with your values.

Diamond icon

Web + Web3 professional team

We are a custom web application development company skilled in both traditional software development and Web3. We build autonomous web apps, enabling you to use assets and execute verifiable agreements in a new digital landscape.

17 years

in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of web application development for your business

1.

Your app will be your business’ “secret sauce”

Random tools force you to adapt your process to their features. We observe your unique workflow and build an app that syncs with it. It becomes your operational playbook, executed perfectly.

2.

All data in one place

A web app will be a central hub where all your critical information lives and connects. It gives you a real-time, 360-degree dashboard of your business – from client history to inventory levels.

3.

Extension of your brand

From the custom login screen to the perfectly tailored user dashboard, every interaction is crafted to be intuitive and memorable, turning a simple tool into a powerful statement of your company's quality and care.

4.

A unified command center

Your business likely runs on multiple specialized platforms – get the digital glue that connects them. Your custom web app becomes the central nervous system of your operation, automating the flow of information between tools.

5.

Automated manual work

Drop off low-value tasks that consume hours every week – generating reports, updating statuses, manually migrating data. A custom web app will free your team's time and intellect to focus on what is important.

Cost of web application development services

Starting at

$20,000+

Get a market-ready, scalable, and professionally designed web application with our all-inclusive foundational package.

What's included:

  • Strategy & custom UI/UX design
  • Full-stack development
  • Core business features
  • Cloud deployment & quality assurance

Need advanced features like payment integrations, admin dashboards, or real-time data? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Cross-industry expertise

From agile startups to established enterprises, we provide custom web application development services they need to command their market.

FinTech & banking

Get a secure, high-frequency platform that empowers your customers with self-service tools and your team with real-time data, all while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

  • Secure client portals for account management
  • Real-time financial analytics dashboards
  • Automated loan origination & underwriting platforms
  • Compliance tracking & audit trail systems
Learn moremore-content
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Give your clients a bespoke eCommerce experience and the powerful back-office tools that run them. From interactive product configurators to unified inventory dashboards, we build platforms that convert visitors.

  • Bespoke ecommerce & marketplace platforms
  • Interactive product configurators and visualizers
  • Customer loyalty & rewards portals
  • Order management dashboards
Learn moremore-content
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Our web applications transform logistical complexity into a single source of truth, providing total visibility from the warehouse shelf to the customer's doorstep in real-time.

  • Real-time fleet management
  • Supplier & vendor collaboration portals
  • Warehouse management system (WMS) interfaces
  • Predictive analytics for demand
Learn moremore-content
trucks on highway

Healthcare

We digitize the patient journey through HIPAA-compliant platforms that streamline scheduling, simplify communication, and place critical data at clinicians' fingertips.

  • HIPAA-compliant patient portals
  • Resource scheduling systems
  • EMR/EHR integration dashboards
  • Secure internal communication
Learn moremore-content
medical technology interface

Real estate

Centralize your entire portfolio and sales pipeline in a single web application. We build custom platforms for agencies and developers to manage listings, empower agents with web tools.

  • Custom property management
  • Agent portals with client
  • Interactive mapping & data visualization
  • Automated contract generation
Learn moremore-content
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

Bring your remote assets and complex datasets into a unified digital environment. Get an app for monitoring production, ensuring operational safety, and turning raw geological and sensor data into actionable intelligence.

  • IoT sensor monitoring dashboards
  • Environment (HSE) reporting systems
  • Geospatial data visualization
  • Operational planning tools
Learn moremore-content
offshore oil rig

Web application development process

We guide you from the initial spark of an idea to a market-ready product that evolves with your users.

1. Architectural blueprinting

arrow

2. Experience design & digital prototyping

arrow

3. Front-end & back-end engineering

arrow

4. QA

arrow

5. Launch & cloud deployment

arrow

6. Scaling, monitoring & strategic evolution

arrow

Architectural blueprinting

First, we challenge assumptions and map business goals to technical requirements, ensuring the final product is not just functional, but foundational to your success.

Deliverables

  • Core user journey map
  • Feature prioritization matrix
  • Technical stack recommendation & scalability forecast

Experience design & digital prototyping

Then we move beyond static mockups to create a fully interactive prototype. We obsess over every interaction and pixel to design an intuitive, frictionless experience that turns first-time visitors into loyal users.

Deliverables

  • High-fidelity interactive prototype
  • Complete UI/UX design system
  • Brand identity integration guide

Front-end & back-end engineering

Our engineers write clean, documented, and test-driven code, creating a secure back-end that can handle scale and a fast, responsive front-end that delivers a flawless experience on any device.

Deliverables

  • Scalable back-end architecture with secure API endpoints
  • Pixel-perfect, responsive front-end build
  • Version-controlled source code repository

QA

We try to break your application so your users don’t have to. Our QA process combines automated testing with manual, exploratory analysis and security vulnerabilities before they ever reach your customers.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive automated & manual test case suite
  • Performance, load, and stress testing report
  • Security vulnerability assessment

Launch & cloud deployment

A great launch feels effortless because the work was done beforehand. We manage every aspect of the deployment process, setting up a robust, auto-scaling cloud infrastructure.

Deliverables

  • Automated CI/CD pipeline
  • Live, scalable production environment on AWS, Azure, or GCP
  • Post-launch health monitoring setup

Scaling, monitoring & strategic evolution

We become your strategic partner for growth, providing real-time performance monitoring, analyzing user behavior to inform future features, and managing the iterative development that keeps your app shining.

Deliverables

  • Real-time performance & error monitoring dashboard
  • Actionable user analytics report
  • Iterative development roadmap

Our signature domains

We're experts at bringing your big ideas to life, whether they involve web app development, AI, blockchain, or a mix of both.

Blockchain

Want to improve how you do business? We can build a custom blockchain platform that boosts security and efficiency, giving your users a solid foundation of trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Tokenization breaks down the old barriers to ownership. It makes it easier to trade assets, opens up new investment opportunities, and lets more people own a piece of the action.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We build custom software that transforms your messy, complicated data into clear, useful insights. This helps you make smart decisions and grow your business in a real, tangible way.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

With machine learning, we'll give you the insights you need to simplify your operations, work more efficiently, and make smarter, more confident decisions.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What is the difference between a website and a web application?

A website is primarily for providing information, while a web application is an interactive tool designed for users to perform specific tasks. Think of a static brochure website versus a platform like Google Maps or a social media site. Our web application development company focuses on building these dynamic, functional platforms.

How long does a typical custom web application development project take?

Project timelines can vary greatly depending on complexity, but a standard project can take anywhere from a few months to over a year. After our initial consultation, we'll provide a detailed roadmap and timeline so you know exactly what to expect from our web application development agency.

What is the average cost for a custom web application development service?

While a basic foundational package starts at around $20,000, the final cost depends on the project's scope, features, and technical complexity. We provide a detailed custom quote after we understand your specific needs. Our goal is to offer a transparent and clear investment estimate.

Can you integrate our new web app with our existing tools?

Absolutely. We specialize in API and platform integrations. Our team can design secure APIs that allow your new app to communicate seamlessly with your current systems, like CRMs, payment gateways, and other internal tools.

How do you ensure the security of my web application?

We follow a strict process from day one, implementing robust measures like end-to-end encryption, identity management, and continuous monitoring to protect your data. We also ensure your app is compliant with regulations like GDPR and CCPA. As a leading web application development firm, we build security into the core of your solution.

Explore our insights

Ready to get ahead? Our blog delivers fresh insights on web, AI, and other tech innovations, giving you the knowledge and inspiration you need to stay on top of your game.

More articles

More of our software development services

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing