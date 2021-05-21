2020 brings the end of Flash support across all platforms. For those looking to savor their legacy content and make sure it remains accessible, we’ve rounded up some useful tools to convert Flash to HTML5.
Low-code and no-code platforms center around the idea of making the process of software development easier and more accessible. But which option is better and what criteria do you have to consider beforehand?
21 May, 2021
There’s an ongoing debate around how progressive web applications offer a more unified experience and are bound to supersede native mobile apps. But that’s not to say that iOS and Android apps don’t have their own advantages for businesses, developers and users.
27 May, 2020
Modern microservice architecture is much more reliable as compared to monolithic applications. Consider our guide to learn about the basics, and dive deeper into the specifics of microservices implementation.
21 May, 2020
The isolated microservice architecture contributes to the overall application stability and reliability. Many factors should be considered, however, upon deciding on when to use microservices over monolith.
13 May, 2020
A cross-platform mobile app, PWA, or native app development? That is the question businesses and startups often face when looking for efficient ways to embark on a mobile app strategy. Outlined in this article are the major features of PWA, React Native, Flutter, and Native Mobile App Development to help you make the right decision.
2 March, 2020
