#Web Development
The End of Flash. Tools to Convert Flash to HTML5

2020 brings the end of Flash support across all platforms. For those looking to savor their legacy content and make sure it remains accessible, we’ve rounded up some useful tools to convert Flash to HTML5.

Low-Code or No-Code App Development Platform: Which One to Choose?

Low-code and no-code platforms center around the idea of making the process of software development easier and more accessible. But which option is better and what criteria do you have to consider beforehand?

21 May, 2021

PWA vs. Native Apps: Making the Right Choice

There’s an ongoing debate around how progressive web applications offer a more unified experience and are bound to supersede native mobile apps. But that’s not to say that iOS and Android apps don’t have their own advantages for businesses, developers and users.

27 May, 2020

Monolithic vs. Microservices - Which One Is better?

Modern microservice architecture is much more reliable as compared to monolithic applications. Consider our guide to learn about the basics, and dive deeper into the specifics of microservices implementation.

21 May, 2020

What Are Advantages & Disadvantages of Microservices Architecture?

The isolated microservice architecture contributes to the overall application stability and reliability. Many factors should be considered, however, upon deciding on when to use microservices over monolith.

13 May, 2020

PWA, React Native, Flutter or Native App Development — Which One Is Better?

A cross-platform mobile app, PWA, or native app development? That is the question businesses and startups often face when looking for efficient ways to embark on a mobile app strategy. Outlined in this article are the major features of PWA, React Native, Flutter, and Native Mobile App Development to help you make the right decision.

2 March, 2020

