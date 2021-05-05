We’ve been exploring blockchain opportunities for years to now discover ourselves among the early contributors to Non-fungible token (NFT) development. Non-fungible tokens have burst onto the global scene, with the potential to revolutionize entire industries, and we’re here to help you easily jump on the bandwagon.
The non-fungible tokens domain redefines the way we create and share funds and property. Basically, NFT favours any contributor who tokenizes signature assets with an access to the prestigious and rich DeFi market.
We’re pretty hard to be puzzled by any kind of tech challenges that clients bring to us. Not only do we build multi-purpose non-fungible tokens, but we create entire ecosystems for their promotion, maintenance, and financial growth.
By building unreplicable non-fungible tokens, we aid clients to emerge into new markets, capitalize on extensive investment opportunities, and make sophisticated enterprise processes much easier. Delegate us with tokenizing any kind of assets, utilize DeFi advances at scale, and start a makeover within your industry.
Buzzing with non-stop news and brimming with exciting application opportunities, the NFT development domain also helps open up untapped instruments while combining it with robust, fully-fledged engineering stacks.
Throughout years of practice, we’ve built a transparent process of non-fungible token engineering. We are open about our approach so as to allow clients to have complete control of the processes within their projects.
Project discovery
/ Learn
MVP & prototyping
/ Validate
Platform development & QA
/ Build & Test
Publishing & support
/ Launch & Maintain
As a long-time DeFi contributor, PixelPlex has garnered a solid portfolio of projects that achieved unmatched economic efficiency for our clients. Take a look at some of the recent cases.
The project is a digital fashion marketplace upon a non fungible token protocol. The solution enables clients to implement an optimized architecture for building digital 3D fashion items. Our team has helped create the solution’s layout and established a seamless contract data extraction.
PixelPlex team has created a strategy blockchain game powered by Echo smart contract that ensures a provably-fair outcome. The mobile arcade game features PVP duel battles, non-fungible tokens, unique crypto kitties-inspired characters, bets, and custom DUEL coins. Throughout the game, players can buy, exchange or trade their liquid and verifiable collectibles.
PixelPlex has built a platform that enables the client to provide tokenization as a service. Our team has also integrated the system into the client’s existing business processes and helped handle a successful security token offering campaign.
PixelPlex has built a digital asset tokenization platform for real-world assets like financial bonds, intellectual and real estate property, and versatile collectibles. To ensure enhanced security and transparency of token ownership, we’ve utilized Bitcoin blockchain as a transaction and storage layer.
For Blue Karma Secrets an Indonesian award-winning premium resort group located in Bali, we’ve created a custom tokenization platform. The client was aiming to reach the global market, so we built a fully-fledged ecosystem around recreational assets that supports the entire STO campaign lifecycle.
We stay tuned on what’s there on the worldwide tech horizons while documenting our team’s expertise to deliver insightful takeaways. Go give a look to our latest posts.
As blockchain technology evolves, we’re seeing more and more platforms, languages, and apps. The latest development is presenting and trading your works of art and collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Most NFTs are part of the dominant Ethereum, but the promising Flow blockchain is close on its heels.
5 May, 2021
Blockchain never ceases to bombard us with mind-blowing innovations and hot trends. Right now, it’s non-fungible tokens that have become the real attention-grabbers and game-changers globally, and they’re likely to continue amazing us even further.
24 March, 2021
Tokenization of real-world assets gives investors a chance to securely trade the whole or a fraction of the commodities they own. At the same time, asset-backed cryptocurrency mitigates volatility and offers a stable and trustworthy investment opportunity.
9 March, 2021