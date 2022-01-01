Our client is known as a passionate blockchain entrepreneur, DeFi advisor, and thought leader in the NFT space. His mission is to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology worldwide and unleash the full potential of the NFT phenomenon.
An NFT marketplace on the Flow blockchain where creators place their ASMR content and users can buy, collect, or resell files as non-fungible tokens.
The ASMR phenomenon is known all over the world but is especially popular in Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India.
Asia is the originator of many ASMR trends. For example, «mukbang» (eating show) is one of the world’s largest ASMR trends, originating in South Korea back in 2010. Today, ASMR-tists use this term without translating it into their native language.
Thus, the xtingles platform targets mainly Asian artists and their supporters. However, this NFT marketplace can still be used by anyone who loves ASMR and wants to share, benefit from or collect rare audio and video items.
28B
Views reached by videos under #mukbang on TikTok
4,9B
Views on the Jane ASMR 제인 ASMR channel, South Korea
1B
Views reached by one of the most popular ASMR videos on YouTube (the DONA 도나 channel, South Korea)
596K
«ASMR» searches per month on Google, Japan
It is the first NFT marketplace selling ASMR content
A few statistics that speak about the popularity of the ASMR trend and indicate the high potential of the created platform:
More than 13 million ASMR videos have been uploaded to YouTube
ASMR is in the top three most popular YouTube searches of all time
Over 11 million posts under the ASMR tag on Instagram
TikTok videos under the ASMR tag got over 162.3 billion views
Moreover, according to ASMR university surveys, most ASMR enthusiasts say such audio and video content makes them feel less stressed and helps them fall asleep.
Why Flow?
Helps avoid congestion and allows users to enjoy the platform’s seamless work, as it is highly scalable and designed specifically for NFT apps targeting large audiences
Extremely low transaction fees, starting at 0.000001 FLOW (which is close to zero USD)
Fast and developer-friendly
Why Blocto Wallet?
Absolute ease of use, which reduces the barrier to entry into the NFT and crypto world even for new users, and improves the overall user experience
Users don’t need to pay transaction fees as they are subsidized by Blocto Wallet
Supports the Flow blockchain
Open edition
Fixed prices
Items can only be purchased for a certain period of time
Users can buy an unlimited number of copies of the item
Auction
The starting price is set
Users place bids for a certain period of time
The highest bidder wins and purchases the only existing copy of the item
Item purchase options
Drops
A drop is the initial release of a collection or an item on the platform.
Secondary market
The secondary market based on the xtingles platform is a marketplace where users can resell items that they purchased earlier in drops.
Unlike other NFT marketplaces where creators upload and publish their works of art themselves, on the xtingles platform the admin manages authors’ applications, contacts them, agrees on a specific type of sale and the conditions, and puts items up for sale in NFT form.
Admin
Creator
User
The platform brings ASMR creators and enthusiasts together, contributes to the development of the ASMR community, and promotes the idea that ASMR art deserves even more attention as it has the potential to improve people’s health, both physical and mental.
We made the xtingles platform beneficial for all marketplace participants
When creating a drop, the admin and the author agree on the percentage of the commission. These come in two types, an initial sale commission, and a secondary sale commission.
For both initial and secondary sales, the commission is split between the platform and the author. Thus, the ASMR creator gains royalties on all secondary sales.
The user, in their turn, can resell the item at a higher price in the secondary market and thereby make money.
Simple registration and login through Blocto Wallet
Highly scalable platform, handling a large flow of users without any congestion
Digital currency conversion via BloctoSwap
Adding funds using a credit card, implemented through the MoonPay system
Guaranteed royalties for ASMR creators
Attractive and easy-to-use UI
