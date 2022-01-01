The ASMR phenomenon is known all over the world but is especially popular in Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India.

Asia is the originator of many ASMR trends. For example, «mukbang» (eating show) is one of the world’s largest ASMR trends, originating in South Korea back in 2010. Today, ASMR-tists use this term without translating it into their native language.