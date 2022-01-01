Open communication, equality and loyalty are the foundation of PixelPlex culture.
PixelPlex is a company with rich history, talented experts, strong team spirit and high moral values. Each representative of our staff contributes to PixelPlex legacy and long history of supporting innovation and developing outstanding products.
PixelPlex encourages inclusion and diversity. Team members feel supported and their ideas are cherished by the company. This creates a healthy working environment with unity and loyalty as primary values.
From complex enterprise tech transformation to the innovative project launch, our team supports businesses at different stages of their projects.
Come along, we’ll help you get an edge and play big on the global market.
Let us have your back in a project of any scale. From user-centric mobile apps to full-blown cross-platform enterprise ecosystems — we’ll bring your concept to life, exactly as you think it should look and work.
Entrust us with your end-to-end mobile project — from ideation and engineering to app launch and integration.
With business growth in mind, we’ll help you hit the market with a slick iOS, Android, or cross-platform app.
Whether you need an app from the ground up or require a legacy system to be updated, we can jump in at any stage.
From an accessibility roadmap to post-launch support, we’ll help your business stay strictly legal and competitive.
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
Engage a team of machine learning solutions engineers, data science experts, and other AI software development pros to implement your product.
Reach out to us — we’ll help you translate big data or disparate digital assets into business growth triggers.
Aching to handle digital and physical asset management? We build load-resistant IoT services, both enterprise and consumer.
Hit us with IoT consulting, app development, back-end engineering, or existing infrastructure revamping – we’ll nail it down.
Seamlessly run security token offerings and access innovative investment opportunities worldwide with our turnkey solution
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flash under zero commission. No hassle with heavy database upload, infrastructure updates, or maintenance of a dedicated engineering team
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management app. Outpace your competitors and let clients trade cryptocurrency nice and easy, and always for a profit
Alternate your yield channels, maximize investment efficiency, customize trading strategies, and execute profitable low-risk transactions.
Enjoy uncompromised workflow and data security, decentralize storage, and take utmost control of docs turnaround with our business document management system