DocFlow: Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management System

DocFlow is blockchain-based document management software that digitizes the entire paperwork cycle and uses advanced smart contract mechanisms to guarantee uncompromised data security and authenticity. A lightbulb moment for your paperwork.

Document management systems can be a mess.

We know. Here’s the plan:

  • Forget compromising your internal workflow and data security
  • Skip time-consuming doc processing routines
  • Avoid risk from third-party online document management services
  • Stop jeopardizing sensitive papers during their processing or approval

Breeze through the harshest online document management challenges

Now that the digital-first era leaves paper documents behind, secure and streamlined data workflows become not an option, but a rule. That’s why we built a universal business document management system that helps address the issues around electronic file turnaround and unleashes extensive opportunities for your enterprise progress.

The document management system’s infrastructure:

  • Web UI for administrators

  • Database on the back-end and a blockchain network

  • Secure API gateway for data access

  • User interface for document storage and access

DocFlow’s power is the three-word “mantra”:

Track
  • DocFlow’s blockchain underpinning helps you easily track docs’ usage and ownership
  • Make sure that your files are immutable, no matter what
  • Exclude all intermediaries
  • Implement a consistent double-entry system
  • Have a transparent doc history through time-stamped blocks
Trust
  • Safeguard and decentralize your data storage with distributed ledger tech
  • Secure client registration process via tokenization
  • Rule out fraud via built-in proof of origin techniques
  • Protect data at all levels through multi-tier role-based and coded access
  • Make sure your information is hack-proof via encryption and hashing
  • Comply with GDPR at all times
Accelerate
  • Automate document processing, issuance, and retrieval
  • Simplify your business network maintenance and regulation
  • Forget time-consuming reconciliation or agreement processes
  • Increase transaction validation speed with the Kafka consensus algorithm
  • Save valued resources via zero transaction fees

Don’t commit to using a business document management system without taking a test drive.

Stack up against industry competition with DocFlow

Whether you’re a global enterprise or a disruptive startup, DocFlow can help you become a visionary in your domain. Integrate it seamlessly, use it safely and securely, and access it from anywhere on any device.

Legal document management

  • Logging and hashing of legislation records
  • Automated taxation
  • Enhanced protection of digital identity and biometric data
  • Support for global ID and certification

Accounting, finance, and insurance document management

  • Multi-step authentication
  • P2P lending and digital banking support
  • Built-in regulatory compliance
  • Irrevocable and encrypted transactions

Supply chain management and logistics document management

  • Tracking provenance and chain of custody
  • Automated payment execution
  • Support for stakeholder databases
  • Logging of reputation score

Engineering and construction document management

  • Immutable recording of the construction process
  • Control all building inputs and assets
  • Secure storage for warranties and maintenance checkpoints

Energy and utilities document management

  • Track chain of custody for grid materials
  • Safe file exchange on peer-to-peer energy trading
  • Fraud-free storage for resource exploration data

Healthcare document management

  • EHR access protection
  • Healthcare insurance execution and storage
  • Control over prescription medicines and equipment supply chain
  • Encryption of clinical research data

E-commerce and retail document management

  • Product warranties digitization
  • P2P marketplace support
  • Chain-of-custody control
  • CRM document management

Telecommunications document management

  • SLA document flow automation
  • Digital identity for KYC document verification
  • Call detail records management
  • Royalty and digital asset or payment management

Real estate document management

  • Contract execution with no intermediaries
  • Liquid asset support
  • Encryption of marketplace and ownership data
  • Immutable cadastre and property transaction info

Ensure that your enterprise workflows are fully automated, ultimately secured, and strictly compliant.

DocFlow’s features:

  • System instance setup
  • Dedicated accounts and login for admins and users
  • Invite, manage, and remove users
  • Issue, approve or reject statuses

How we start:

  • 1
    Initiate DocFlow from the blockchain network’s side
  • 2
    Initiate the solution from your company’s side
  • 3
    Register admins and users
  • 4
    Integrate third-party services if needed
  • 5
    Start working with documents, nice and easy

New updates are already underway:

  • Desktop and mobile applications

  • Gateways with traffic certification support and blockchain data confirmation

  • A cloud data storage system that’s underpinned by CDN access

  • And more!

Meet DocFlow’s decision-makers and stakeholders

Our team houses some brilliant software architects, engineers, business development specialists and analytics experts who keep on contributing to DocFlow’s evolution. Together, we’re dedicated to making document management way smarter via advanced blockchain algorithms.

These are the people who are in charge of our engineering talent pool:

Alexei DulubFounder and CEO
Viktor PulyakChief Technology Officer
Yulia GushchinaHead of Blockchain Business Development

Contact us

When it comes to document management, we put security front and center. We’re proud to be able to say that our solution is underpinned by robust performance and enhanced resilience. Feel free to request a demo to see for yourself!

Select country

By clicking the 'Send Message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get in touch