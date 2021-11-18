Mobile app development services background

Mobile App Development
Services

A lot of apps get opened once. We build the one they can't put down.

A download is a vanity metric – user retention is a relationship. We build sticky, indispensable mobile experiences that integrate deeply into your ecosystem and become a core part of your customer's life. By obsessing over the user journey and data-driven engagement loops, PixelPlex creates platforms built not for launch day, but for lasting loyalty.

Mobile app development services we offer

Your brand doesn't just need an app – it needs to earn a permanent spot on your user's home screen. Our mobile app development company architects digital experiences that feel like a natural extension of the device itself. Our focus is on building apps that become a daily habit, connecting you directly to your audience.

Mobile app development services

iOS app development

We craft elegant and high-performance iOS apps that meet Apple's exacting standards for design and user experience. Our development process is centered on creating that polished, intuitive feel that iPhone and iPad users expect, ensuring your app becomes a part of their digital life.

Android app development

We engineer pixel-perfect Android applications that deliver a flawless, native experience across the entire ecosystem of devices. By harnessing the full power of the Android SDK, we ensure your app is fast, secure, and deeply integrated with Google's services to maximize your reach on the world's most popular OS.

Cross-platform app development

Reach users on both iOS and Android without compromising quality or performance. As a leading mobile app development agency, we build from a single, unified codebase that feels fully native on any device, streamlining your development process and guaranteeing a consistent brand experience.

Flutter app development

Using Google's cutting-edge Flutter framework, we build visually stunning applications with incredibly smooth animations and expressive interfaces. Its architecture allows for lightning-fast iteration, resulting in a beautifully consistent and highly performant app that stands out in the marketplace.

React Native app development

We leverage the power and flexibility of JavaScript to build dynamic, high-performance apps with React Native. This approach allows for rapid development cycles and near-native performance, making it the perfect choice for complex, data-driven applications that need to evolve quickly with user demands.

Mobile game app development

We don't just code games – we build worlds that fit in your user's pocket. Our team combines compelling game mechanics with optimized performance and addictive feedback loops to create immersive experiences players return to again and again. From casual puzzlers to complex strategy games, we craft the fun that tops the charts.

Explore our case studies

See our success stories and how we've brought next-gen mobile apps to life for businesses just like yours. Discover examples of our expertise and the impactful results we deliver.

Automotive

BMW

Web & mobile IoT solution for BMW dealer showroom services

  • Angular
  • Node.js
  • Xamarin
  • Bluetooth
  • iBeacon

An end-to-end IoT solution powered by iBeacon technology and data analytics. To let managers have complete control over customer experience, our design team came up with an intuitive dashboard with all information neatly organized into one view.

The illustration of BMW project
eSports

FootballNet

A blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

We created a blockchain-based engagement and loyalty platform with analytics tools for tracking fan behavior and extracting value from the activities in which fans participate via native mobile apps.

The illustration of FootballNet project
Healthcare

Patientory

Blockchain-based app for managing health data and providing incentives to improve health outcomes

    Ethereum
  • PTOYMatrix
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Fitbit
  • Google Cloud
  • Metamask

The PixelPlex team has delivered a cutting-edge, blockchain-enabled mobile health application, that is able to integrate with wearables and other digital wellness products to monitor users’ health statistics and store medical data.

The illustration of Patientory project
NFT

Hodl APE

A mobile app allowing to monitor tokens’ statistics via widgets and set NFT lockscreens live photo

  • Swift
  • SwiftUI
  • Moya
  • R.swift
  • iOS
  • CheckNFT

Our seasoned specialists have created an easy-to-use iOS mobile app which helps collectors and investors track tokens’ statistics right on the go and enable highly-precise widgets that turn NFTs into lockscreen wallpapers.

The illustration of Hodl APE project
FinTech

HELO Blockchain

Eco-friendly blockchain platform

  • C++
  • STL
  • Boost
  • CMake
  • Bash
  • Python
  • libmdbx
  • libsodium
  • Flutter
  • Dart
  • Kotlin
  • Swift
  • JSON-RPC
  • ObjectBox

We created HELO, a new blockchain and cross-platform app with its innovative PoE consensus mechanism. The platform offers a range of advanced features, including on-chain KYC, a trust fund function, and a governance poll feature for users.

The illustration of HELO Blockchain project

Our process

We’ll engineer platforms that become part of a user's daily ritual, from the first tap to the millionth.

1. Strategy & product roadmap

2. UI/UX & intuitive interaction

3. Architecture & scalable tech stack

4. Agile development & api integration

5. Quality assurance & store deployment

6. Evolution & lifecycle support

Strategy & product roadmap

We analyze the market, define the core feature, and chart a course for monetization and market fit, ensuring your app is built for success before a single line of code is written.

UI/UX & intuitive interaction

With expert UX/UI services, we create a fluid, addictive experience that looks stunning on every screen and feels natural for the user.

Architecture & scalable tech stack

We then architect clean APIs and a solid backend that can grow from ten users to ten million without breaking a sweat.

Agile development & api integration

Working in agile sprints, we bring your app to life feature by feature, integrating any necessary third-party services.

Quality assurance & store deployment

Experts hunt for bugs across different operating system versions, screen sizes, and network conditions for a smooth and successful release.

Evolution & lifecycle support

We provide ongoing support to handle OS updates, monitor performance, and roll out new features.

Features to integrate with your mobile app

To succeed in today's competitive market, a mobile app must deliver powerful, intuitive functionality. At PixelPlex, we integrate a suite of high-value features designed to drive performance and elevate the user experience. From advanced AI chatbots to secure payment gateways, all is implemented to ensure your app is engaging, scalable, and reliable.

Personalization

Tailoring app experiences to individual user needs.

Real-time analytics

Track user activity and app performance instantly.

Offline functionality

Ensuring key features work without an internet connection.

Push notifications

Engaging users directly with timely alerts and updates.

Social media integration

Letting users connect and share on their social networks.

Payment gateway integration

Enabling secure and seamless in-app payment processing.

AR/VR experiences

Building immersive and interactive AR/VR solutions.

Chatbot integration

Providing instant support with intelligent AI chatbots.

Voice recognition

Allowing app control and data input through voice commands.

Multi-language support

Making your application accessible to a global audience.

Tech stack

We leverage a powerful and diverse set of modern technologies to build robust, high-performance mobile app development solutions.

Swift
SwiftUI
Objective-C
Xcode
TestFlight
Core Data
Realm
Alamofire
RxSwift
Kotlin
Java
Android Studio
Jetpack Compose
Dagger
Hilt
Retrofit
RxJava
Gradle
React Native
Flutter
Ionic
Xamarin
NativeScript
Unity
Firebase
PostgreSQL
MySQL
MongoDB
SQLite
Redis
Amazon DynamoDB
Figma
Sketch
Adobe XD
InVision
Zeplin
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
After Effects
Proto.io

Post-launch services

App store optimization (ASO)

We strategically optimize your app's visibility within the App Store and Google Play to drive organic downloads and increase rankings. By refining keywords, visuals, and descriptions, we ensure your app stands out to the right audience.

Performance monitoring & scaling

Our team proactively monitors your app's performance, identifying and resolving potential bottlenecks before they impact users. As your user base grows, we scale your infrastructure to maintain a seamless and responsive experience for everyone.

Feature enhancements

We help you keep your application fresh and engaging by regularly introducing new, value-driven features. Based on user feedback and market trends, we iteratively enhance your app to boost retention and user satisfaction.

Security & compliance updates

We safeguard your application and user data against emerging threats by implementing the latest security patches and protocols. Our team also ensures your app remains compliant with evolving platform guidelines and industry regulations.

Mobile app development cost

MVP

An MVP development includes only the essential features to solve a core user problem and gather initial feedback. This approach allows for rapid market entry and validates the product idea with minimal investment.

  • Price:

    from $25,000

  • Timeline:

    2-4 months

Simple app

A simple application typically features a clean UI, basic functionality, and requires no third-party integrations or backend development. It's an ideal solution for businesses looking to establish an initial mobile presence.

  • Price:

    from $45,000

  • Timeline:

    3-6 months

Mid-level app

This app tier includes custom UI/UX design, API integrations, and a robust backend infrastructure. It's a central part of our custom mobile application development services, designed to handle a larger user base and more complex tech requirements.

  • Price:

    from $80,000

  • Timeline:

    5-9 months

Enterprise

Complex business processes require a true enterprise mobile app development company. We build these solutions with advanced security, seamless scalability, and deep integration into corporate systems, ensuring they are engineered for large-scale operational demands.

  • Price:

    from $150,000

  • Timeline:

    9 months

Top 5 aspects that impact the cost

1. Features & complexity

The number and complexity of features are the primary cost drivers. Simple features like login and user profiles are less expensive than advanced functionalities like real-time tracking, AR/VR integration, or AI-powered chatbots, which require more development hours and specialized expertise.

2. Design & UI/UX

Our mobile app design and development services involve a deep dive into wireframing, prototyping, and crafting unique visual elements, a bespoke process that enhances engagement and naturally influences the project cost.

3. Platform & devices

Developing for a single platform (iOS or Android) is more cost-effective than building for both. Cross-platform development can reduce costs, but native apps often provide superior performance and user experience. Supporting a wide range of devices and screen sizes also increases testing and development time.

4. Backend & API integration

A powerful backend is crucial for data storage, user management, and server-side logic. The cost increases with the complexity of the backend architecture and the number of third-party API integrations needed for services like payments, social media, or mapping.

5. Post-launch maintenance & support

The cost of app development doesn't end at launch. Ongoing maintenance, including server hosting, bug fixes, feature updates, and OS compatibility updates, is essential for the long-term success of the application and should be factored into the overall budget.

Why PixelPlex

Uncompromising quality control

We implement quality checks at every stage of the development lifecycle, from the first line of code to the final release. This approach ensures your application is not just functional but flawless, delivering a superior user experience.

Guaranteed stability & swift support

We guarantee the stable performance of your application and provide rapid support to resolve any issues. Your app will remain reliable and efficient, backed by a custom mobile app development company ready to act decisively when you need it most.

Radically transparent collaboration

We believe the best results come from a true partnership, which is why we maintain clear and consistent communication throughout the entire project. You will always be informed and involved.

17+

years in development

33+

apps delivered

5

weeks to MVP

-25%

dev-t time saved

500+

service integrations

$1.2B+

client revenue earned

Clients’ reviews

Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell. Here are a few:

  • Communication was their biggest strength. They kept us in the loop and informed us of the project status

    Bradley Wilson, CEO

    Bradley Wilson

    CEO

    PixelPlex successfully delivered a quality product; the website hasn’t crashed or presented any issues since its launch. The team stood out for their project management skills. They did everything they promised and maintained constant communication through Jira, Slack, and Google Meet.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • PixelPlex has been pivotal in our business thus far

    Michael Watford, CEO

    Michael Watford

    CEO

    PixelPlex has been pivotal in materializing the client's business vision. The team has succeeded in building a robust backend solution as well as a streamlined UX. They've consistently met expectations with their problem-solving skills and even decreased the client's anticipated development costs.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • Skilled developers delivering quality code for challenging web, mobile, and blockchain projects.

    Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Patrick Dai

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They blow us away with their ability to actualize anything you conjure up in your imagination

    Morgan Rosenblum, CEO

    Morgan Rosenblum

    CEO

    The platform has grown from a small enterprise to a $1.8 million venture thanks to PixelPlex's outstanding contributions. Their team clarifies expectations and timelines, communicates dependably, and devises creative solutions. Their support and expertise are vital to the company's continued success.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

Mobile apps that live in the world, across industries

An app is a direct, tactile connection to your user's immediate world. A great mobile app understands context – location, time of day, user habits – to become a tool people rely on.

Fintech & banking

We build apps that place confident financial control directly into your user's palm, turning their phone into an intelligent advisor that's always with them.

Retail & eСommerce

We create retail experiences that close that gap, using the intimacy of a personal device to transform a passing thought into a delivered joy, cultivating loyalty.

Supply chain & logistics

We build apps that are your chain’s lifeline, turning complex logistics into clear, actionable tasks right where the work actually happens.

Healthcare

Our apps act as a constant, caring companion in the patient’s pocket, bridging the gap between clinical data and daily life to empower proactive wellness.

Real estate

We build real estate apps that turn a neighborhood walk into an immersive discovery of homes, communities, and opportunities that static listings could never reveal.

Oil & gas

We engineer rugged, mission-critical apps that deliver precise data and safety protocols to your team’s hands, ensuring intelligence and security.

Education

Learning happens everywhere. Our mobile app development service builds apps that connect students with knowledge on the go.

Social networking

A real connection is more than a 'like'. We design social apps that foster genuine communities that are built not on profiles, but on moments.

Hospitality

A guest's experience begins long before the trip. Our apps serve as a personal concierge, curating their entire journey from pre-arrival to post-stay.

Entertainment

We create entertainment apps that don't just stream content but deepen it, creating interactive worlds, live polling, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Government

Government apps untangle bureaucracy, placing public services and community participation directly and simply into the hands of the citizens you serve.

Business

A good app dissolves friction, connects your teams and empowers them to approve, review, communicate, and move work forward from anywhere.

Tech & IT

Your infrastructure's health is a 24/7 concern, not a 9-to-5 job. We create apps for IT professionals that act as a mobile command center, at any time.

Non-profit

Non-profit apps connect supporters directly to the impact they create, using powerful visuals and real-time updates to transform giving into a transparent and engaging journey.

Automotive

A modern car is a connected partner. We design automotive apps that deepen the relationship between driver and vehicle, turning a smartphone into a remote key.

Travel & tourism

We build travel apps that are companions for discovery, empowering travelers to move beyond the itinerary and find authentic experiences in the moment.

Transforming industries with advanced mobile app innovations

We infuse our mobile app development service with advanced tech, building intelligent, immersive applications that deliver a decisive competitive edge.

Internet of Things

We connect smart devices to create responsive, data-driven mobile ecosystems that enhance user interactions.

Explore IoT solutions

AR & VR experiences

Our apps are engineered to leverage the ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity of 5G for next-level performance.

Discover AR/VR

5G-ready applications

Our apps are engineered to leverage the ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity of 5G for next-level performance.

AI & Machine Learning

We integrate intelligent algorithms to enable predictive analytics, personalization, and smart automation within your application.

See AI capabilities

Blockchain integration

We enhance app security and transparency by integrating decentralized solutions for data integrity and trusted transactions.

Learn about blockchain

Cloud integration

We build scalable, resilient backends and ensure seamless data synchronization using robust cloud infrastructure.

Read our blog

Check out our blog for fresh perspectives and technical breakdowns on modern mobile app development.

More articles

FAQ

What types of mobile app development services do you offer?

We offer a full suite of custom mobile app development services, including native iOS and Android development, cross-platform development with frameworks like React Native and Flutter, and mobile game development. Our goal is to create engaging, high-performance applications tailored to your specific business needs.

How much does custom mobile app development cost?

The cost of custom mobile app development varies based on complexity. An MVP starts from $25,000, a simple app from $45,000, a mid-level app from $80,000, and enterprise-level solutions begin at $150,000. Key cost factors include features, design complexity, platform choice, and backend requirements.

What is your process for mobile application development?

Our mobile application development process is comprehensive and transparent. It starts with strategy and a product roadmap, moves to UI/UX design and scalable architecture, followed by agile development and API integration. We conclude with rigorous quality assurance, store deployment, and provide ongoing lifecycle support.

Why should I choose PixelPlex over another mobile application development company?

As a leading mobile application development company, we differentiate ourselves through our commitment to quality, stability, and transparent collaboration. With over 17 years of experience and a track record of delivering over 33 successful apps, we focus on creating long-term value and building applications that users can't put down.

Can you integrate advanced technologies like AI or Blockchain into my app?

Absolutely. We specialize in integrating advanced technologies to enhance our custom mobile app development services. We have proven expertise in incorporating AI & Machine Learning, AR/VR, IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing to build intelligent and future-proof applications.

What does your post-launch mobile app development service include?

Our post-launch mobile app development service ensures your application's long-term success. This includes App Store Optimization (ASO), performance monitoring and scaling, continuous feature enhancements based on user feedback, and regular security and compliance updates to protect your app and its users.

How long does it take to build a mobile app?

The timeline depends on the project's scope. An MVP can be ready in 2-4 months, a simple app in 3-6 months, and a mid-level app in 5-9 months. Enterprise-level projects typically take 9 months or longer due to their complexity.

Do you work with startups as well as established enterprises?

Yes, we partner with businesses of all sizes, from innovative startups to large enterprises. Our process is adaptable, whether we are building an MVP to validate a new idea or developing a complex, enterprise-grade solution for an established company.

Why should we outsource mobile app development to PixelPlex?

When you entrust your mobile app development to us, you gain a dedicated partner with deep technical expertise and a proven track record. We save our clients an average of 25% in development time through modern technologies and agile processes, ensuring a faster time-to-market and a higher return on investment.

What makes your approach to custom mobile app development unique?

Our approach to custom mobile app development is centered on user retention and creating indispensable experiences. As a custom mobile app development company, we obsess over the user journey and use data-driven insights to build platforms that become a core part of a customer's life, ensuring lasting loyalty beyond the initial download.

