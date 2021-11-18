A download is a vanity metric – user retention is a relationship. We build sticky, indispensable mobile experiences that integrate deeply into your ecosystem and become a core part of your customer's life. By obsessing over the user journey and data-driven engagement loops, PixelPlex creates platforms built not for launch day, but for lasting loyalty.
Your brand doesn't just need an app – it needs to earn a permanent spot on your user's home screen. Our mobile app development company architects digital experiences that feel like a natural extension of the device itself. Our focus is on building apps that become a daily habit, connecting you directly to your audience.
We craft elegant and high-performance iOS apps that meet Apple's exacting standards for design and user experience. Our development process is centered on creating that polished, intuitive feel that iPhone and iPad users expect, ensuring your app becomes a part of their digital life.
We engineer pixel-perfect Android applications that deliver a flawless, native experience across the entire ecosystem of devices. By harnessing the full power of the Android SDK, we ensure your app is fast, secure, and deeply integrated with Google's services to maximize your reach on the world's most popular OS.
Reach users on both iOS and Android without compromising quality or performance. As a leading mobile app development agency, we build from a single, unified codebase that feels fully native on any device, streamlining your development process and guaranteeing a consistent brand experience.
Using Google's cutting-edge Flutter framework, we build visually stunning applications with incredibly smooth animations and expressive interfaces. Its architecture allows for lightning-fast iteration, resulting in a beautifully consistent and highly performant app that stands out in the marketplace.
We leverage the power and flexibility of JavaScript to build dynamic, high-performance apps with React Native. This approach allows for rapid development cycles and near-native performance, making it the perfect choice for complex, data-driven applications that need to evolve quickly with user demands.
We don't just code games – we build worlds that fit in your user's pocket. Our team combines compelling game mechanics with optimized performance and addictive feedback loops to create immersive experiences players return to again and again. From casual puzzlers to complex strategy games, we craft the fun that tops the charts.
See our success stories and how we've brought next-gen mobile apps to life for businesses just like yours. Discover examples of our expertise and the impactful results we deliver.
Web & mobile IoT solution for BMW dealer showroom services
An end-to-end IoT solution powered by iBeacon technology and data analytics. To let managers have complete control over customer experience, our design team came up with an intuitive dashboard with all information neatly organized into one view.
A blockchain-based football fan loyalty application
We created a blockchain-based engagement and loyalty platform with analytics tools for tracking fan behavior and extracting value from the activities in which fans participate via native mobile apps.
Blockchain-based app for managing health data and providing incentives to improve health outcomes
The PixelPlex team has delivered a cutting-edge, blockchain-enabled mobile health application, that is able to integrate with wearables and other digital wellness products to monitor users’ health statistics and store medical data.
A mobile app allowing to monitor tokens’ statistics via widgets and set NFT lockscreens live photo
Our seasoned specialists have created an easy-to-use iOS mobile app which helps collectors and investors track tokens’ statistics right on the go and enable highly-precise widgets that turn NFTs into lockscreen wallpapers.
Eco-friendly blockchain platform
We created HELO, a new blockchain and cross-platform app with its innovative PoE consensus mechanism. The platform offers a range of advanced features, including on-chain KYC, a trust fund function, and a governance poll feature for users.
We’ll engineer platforms that become part of a user's daily ritual, from the first tap to the millionth.
We analyze the market, define the core feature, and chart a course for monetization and market fit, ensuring your app is built for success before a single line of code is written.
With expert UX/UI services, we create a fluid, addictive experience that looks stunning on every screen and feels natural for the user.
We then architect clean APIs and a solid backend that can grow from ten users to ten million without breaking a sweat.
Working in agile sprints, we bring your app to life feature by feature, integrating any necessary third-party services.
Experts hunt for bugs across different operating system versions, screen sizes, and network conditions for a smooth and successful release.
We provide ongoing support to handle OS updates, monitor performance, and roll out new features.
To succeed in today's competitive market, a mobile app must deliver powerful, intuitive functionality. At PixelPlex, we integrate a suite of high-value features designed to drive performance and elevate the user experience. From advanced AI chatbots to secure payment gateways, all is implemented to ensure your app is engaging, scalable, and reliable.
Tailoring app experiences to individual user needs.
Track user activity and app performance instantly.
Ensuring key features work without an internet connection.
Engaging users directly with timely alerts and updates.
Letting users connect and share on their social networks.
Enabling secure and seamless in-app payment processing.
Building immersive and interactive AR/VR solutions.
Providing instant support with intelligent AI chatbots.
Allowing app control and data input through voice commands.
Making your application accessible to a global audience.
We leverage a powerful and diverse set of modern technologies to build robust, high-performance mobile app development solutions.
We strategically optimize your app's visibility within the App Store and Google Play to drive organic downloads and increase rankings. By refining keywords, visuals, and descriptions, we ensure your app stands out to the right audience.
Our team proactively monitors your app's performance, identifying and resolving potential bottlenecks before they impact users. As your user base grows, we scale your infrastructure to maintain a seamless and responsive experience for everyone.
We help you keep your application fresh and engaging by regularly introducing new, value-driven features. Based on user feedback and market trends, we iteratively enhance your app to boost retention and user satisfaction.
We safeguard your application and user data against emerging threats by implementing the latest security patches and protocols. Our team also ensures your app remains compliant with evolving platform guidelines and industry regulations.
An MVP development includes only the essential features to solve a core user problem and gather initial feedback. This approach allows for rapid market entry and validates the product idea with minimal investment.
from $25,000
2-4 months
A simple application typically features a clean UI, basic functionality, and requires no third-party integrations or backend development. It's an ideal solution for businesses looking to establish an initial mobile presence.
from $45,000
3-6 months
This app tier includes custom UI/UX design, API integrations, and a robust backend infrastructure. It's a central part of our custom mobile application development services, designed to handle a larger user base and more complex tech requirements.
from $80,000
5-9 months
Complex business processes require a true enterprise mobile app development company. We build these solutions with advanced security, seamless scalability, and deep integration into corporate systems, ensuring they are engineered for large-scale operational demands.
from $150,000
9 months
The number and complexity of features are the primary cost drivers. Simple features like login and user profiles are less expensive than advanced functionalities like real-time tracking, AR/VR integration, or AI-powered chatbots, which require more development hours and specialized expertise.
Our mobile app design and development services involve a deep dive into wireframing, prototyping, and crafting unique visual elements, a bespoke process that enhances engagement and naturally influences the project cost.
Developing for a single platform (iOS or Android) is more cost-effective than building for both. Cross-platform development can reduce costs, but native apps often provide superior performance and user experience. Supporting a wide range of devices and screen sizes also increases testing and development time.
A powerful backend is crucial for data storage, user management, and server-side logic. The cost increases with the complexity of the backend architecture and the number of third-party API integrations needed for services like payments, social media, or mapping.
The cost of app development doesn't end at launch. Ongoing maintenance, including server hosting, bug fixes, feature updates, and OS compatibility updates, is essential for the long-term success of the application and should be factored into the overall budget.
We implement quality checks at every stage of the development lifecycle, from the first line of code to the final release. This approach ensures your application is not just functional but flawless, delivering a superior user experience.
We guarantee the stable performance of your application and provide rapid support to resolve any issues. Your app will remain reliable and efficient, backed by a custom mobile app development company ready to act decisively when you need it most.
We believe the best results come from a true partnership, which is why we maintain clear and consistent communication throughout the entire project. You will always be informed and involved.
17+
years in development
33+
apps delivered
5
weeks to MVP
-25%
dev-t time saved
500+
service integrations
$1.2B+
client revenue earned
Top Development Companies 2020
Top App Developers in USA 2024
Top App Developers in New York 2022
Top Custom Software Company in United States
Top App Development Company in New York
Top App Development Company in United States
Top Custom Software Company in New York
Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell. Here are a few:
Communication was their biggest strength. They kept us in the loop and informed us of the project status
CEO
PixelPlex successfully delivered a quality product; the website hasn’t crashed or presented any issues since its launch. The team stood out for their project management skills. They did everything they promised and maintained constant communication through Jira, Slack, and Google Meet.
PixelPlex has been pivotal in our business thus far
CEO
PixelPlex has been pivotal in materializing the client's business vision. The team has succeeded in building a robust backend solution as well as a streamlined UX. They've consistently met expectations with their problem-solving skills and even decreased the client's anticipated development costs.
Skilled developers delivering quality code for challenging web, mobile, and blockchain projects.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
They blow us away with their ability to actualize anything you conjure up in your imagination
CEO
The platform has grown from a small enterprise to a $1.8 million venture thanks to PixelPlex's outstanding contributions. Their team clarifies expectations and timelines, communicates dependably, and devises creative solutions. Their support and expertise are vital to the company's continued success.
An app is a direct, tactile connection to your user's immediate world. A great mobile app understands context – location, time of day, user habits – to become a tool people rely on.
We build apps that place confident financial control directly into your user's palm, turning their phone into an intelligent advisor that's always with them.
We create retail experiences that close that gap, using the intimacy of a personal device to transform a passing thought into a delivered joy, cultivating loyalty.
We build apps that are your chain’s lifeline, turning complex logistics into clear, actionable tasks right where the work actually happens.
Our apps act as a constant, caring companion in the patient’s pocket, bridging the gap between clinical data and daily life to empower proactive wellness.
We build real estate apps that turn a neighborhood walk into an immersive discovery of homes, communities, and opportunities that static listings could never reveal.
We engineer rugged, mission-critical apps that deliver precise data and safety protocols to your team’s hands, ensuring intelligence and security.
Learning happens everywhere. Our mobile app development service builds apps that connect students with knowledge on the go.
A real connection is more than a 'like'. We design social apps that foster genuine communities that are built not on profiles, but on moments.
A guest's experience begins long before the trip. Our apps serve as a personal concierge, curating their entire journey from pre-arrival to post-stay.
We create entertainment apps that don't just stream content but deepen it, creating interactive worlds, live polling, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
Government apps untangle bureaucracy, placing public services and community participation directly and simply into the hands of the citizens you serve.
A good app dissolves friction, connects your teams and empowers them to approve, review, communicate, and move work forward from anywhere.
Your infrastructure's health is a 24/7 concern, not a 9-to-5 job. We create apps for IT professionals that act as a mobile command center, at any time.
Non-profit apps connect supporters directly to the impact they create, using powerful visuals and real-time updates to transform giving into a transparent and engaging journey.
A modern car is a connected partner. We design automotive apps that deepen the relationship between driver and vehicle, turning a smartphone into a remote key.
We build travel apps that are companions for discovery, empowering travelers to move beyond the itinerary and find authentic experiences in the moment.
We infuse our mobile app development service with advanced tech, building intelligent, immersive applications that deliver a decisive competitive edge.
We connect smart devices to create responsive, data-driven mobile ecosystems that enhance user interactions.
Our apps are engineered to leverage the ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity of 5G for next-level performance.
Our apps are engineered to leverage the ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity of 5G for next-level performance.
We integrate intelligent algorithms to enable predictive analytics, personalization, and smart automation within your application.
We enhance app security and transparency by integrating decentralized solutions for data integrity and trusted transactions.
We build scalable, resilient backends and ensure seamless data synchronization using robust cloud infrastructure.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
Check out our blog for fresh perspectives and technical breakdowns on modern mobile app development.
We offer a full suite of custom mobile app development services, including native iOS and Android development, cross-platform development with frameworks like React Native and Flutter, and mobile game development. Our goal is to create engaging, high-performance applications tailored to your specific business needs.
The cost of custom mobile app development varies based on complexity. An MVP starts from $25,000, a simple app from $45,000, a mid-level app from $80,000, and enterprise-level solutions begin at $150,000. Key cost factors include features, design complexity, platform choice, and backend requirements.
Our mobile application development process is comprehensive and transparent. It starts with strategy and a product roadmap, moves to UI/UX design and scalable architecture, followed by agile development and API integration. We conclude with rigorous quality assurance, store deployment, and provide ongoing lifecycle support.
As a leading mobile application development company, we differentiate ourselves through our commitment to quality, stability, and transparent collaboration. With over 17 years of experience and a track record of delivering over 33 successful apps, we focus on creating long-term value and building applications that users can't put down.
Absolutely. We specialize in integrating advanced technologies to enhance our custom mobile app development services. We have proven expertise in incorporating AI & Machine Learning, AR/VR, IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing to build intelligent and future-proof applications.
Our post-launch mobile app development service ensures your application's long-term success. This includes App Store Optimization (ASO), performance monitoring and scaling, continuous feature enhancements based on user feedback, and regular security and compliance updates to protect your app and its users.
The timeline depends on the project's scope. An MVP can be ready in 2-4 months, a simple app in 3-6 months, and a mid-level app in 5-9 months. Enterprise-level projects typically take 9 months or longer due to their complexity.
Yes, we partner with businesses of all sizes, from innovative startups to large enterprises. Our process is adaptable, whether we are building an MVP to validate a new idea or developing a complex, enterprise-grade solution for an established company.
When you entrust your mobile app development to us, you gain a dedicated partner with deep technical expertise and a proven track record. We save our clients an average of 25% in development time through modern technologies and agile processes, ensuring a faster time-to-market and a higher return on investment.
Our approach to custom mobile app development is centered on user retention and creating indispensable experiences. As a custom mobile app development company, we obsess over the user journey and use data-driven insights to build platforms that become a core part of a customer's life, ensuring lasting loyalty beyond the initial download.