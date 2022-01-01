The illustration of a battle in Siege of Heroes game
Return

Siege of Heroes

Hero Defense Survival Mobile RPG

  • Mobile
  • Game
  • Design

Epic fantasy hero defense RPG with engaging gameplay introducing a diversity of worlds and characters while also combining tower defense and survival genres

Share your idea

Work done

  • iOS mobile game
  • Android mobile game

Solution

Our vision for this project was to create an engaging RPG that would have the best elements of hero defense, tower defense and survival all brought together in one game.

Technologies used:

  • Unity icon

Details

We wanted to design a captivating experience for players roaming through an amazing diversity of locations and characters, fighting their way to save the world from demons, dragons, gargoyles and other monsters descended from the depths of hell.

Siege of Heroes is a hero defense RPG in 3D where players can choose one of eight characters to assume their role in protecting their base from monsters. As the game progresses, the character levels up, acquiring special abilities, weapons, and armor by completing missions and also buying gear from the equipment shop. Locations are arranged into a storyline. The player gains experience by killing monsters. As a result, the character gradually advances to a higher level.

Four picture arts on Siege of Heroes universe
The artbook and monsters of Siege of Heroes game
A combination of player inventory, statistics, and a talent tree
Battle gameplay and UI design of Siege of Heroes game
Inventory and Store interface of Siege of Heroes game
An example of a talent tree of a character
Character select screen of Siege of Heroes game

Got an idea? Let’s work together

Get in touch

Project features

  • 8 Heroes at the player's command, each with their own unique and distinctive skills and gear: power, magic, agility, and speed; swords, blades, cloaks, and magical artifacts allow players to mold the strongest character for fighting the evil hordes.

    8 Heroes at the player's command, each with their own unique and distinctive skills and gear: power, magic, agility, and speed; swords, blades, cloaks, and magical artifacts allow players to mold the strongest character for fighting the evil hordes.

  • Over 50 Monsters and 40 Unique Locations plunge players into a captivating world of engaging gameplay, making them want to play for hours.

    Over 50 Monsters and 40 Unique Locations plunge players into a captivating world of engaging gameplay, making them want to play for hours.

  • Defense & Survival: the main goal of the game is to protect the base from hordes of enemies sent by an evil Demon, but it's also a matter of surviving yourself while trying to save the world.

    Defense & Survival: the main goal of the game is to protect the base from hordes of enemies sent by an evil Demon, but it's also a matter of surviving yourself while trying to save the world.

  • Special Abilities: Meteor showers, falling blades, long-range shots of explosives, multiple combos are just a glimpse of the special skills a hero can develop while advancing through levels.

    Special Abilities: Meteor showers, falling blades, long-range shots of explosives, multiple combos are just a glimpse of the special skills a hero can develop while advancing through levels.

  • Incredible graphics: the mesmerizing beauty of the fantasy world we have created will make players remember the breathtaking journey long after they've finished playing the game, leaving an indelible impression.

    Incredible graphics: the mesmerizing beauty of the fantasy world we have created will make players remember the breathtaking journey long after they've finished playing the game, leaving an indelible impression.

Relevant projects

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

DuelsThe screenshot of UI of Duels app on a tablet

Treadwater

TreadwaterA game character of Treadwater Game
View our portfolio

Contact us

Get in touch with us and let's get your project started today!

Select country

By clicking 'Send message' you agree to PixelPlex's Privacy and Cookies policy.

Get in touch