We wanted to design a captivating experience for players roaming through an amazing diversity of locations and characters, fighting their way to save the world from demons, dragons, gargoyles and other monsters descended from the depths of hell.

Siege of Heroes is a hero defense RPG in 3D where players can choose one of eight characters to assume their role in protecting their base from monsters. As the game progresses, the character levels up, acquiring special abilities, weapons, and armor by completing missions and also buying gear from the equipment shop. Locations are arranged into a storyline. The player gains experience by killing monsters. As a result, the character gradually advances to a higher level.