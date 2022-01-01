Blockchain games that store virtual objects and collectibles, confirm and safeguard player’s progress conquer the hearts of an ever-increasing number of gamers worldwide. Ubisoft and many other gaming industry leaders already harness the decentralization model.

Our blockchain development team at PixelPlex wanted to implement the model in an easy-to-use form, targeting mobile game enthusiasts. Eventually, we launched the development of a small catchy arcade game using the tech able to overcome the issues often raised and discussed on game forums and social channels:

Trust. Disposition to unfair outcomes, blocked game accounts;

Disposition to unfair outcomes, blocked game accounts; Security. Сyber fraud and data loss due to server shutdowns;

Сyber fraud and data loss due to server shutdowns; Incentives. No direct ownership of in-game purchases, scarcity.

The gameplay can be described as fast-paced, short and simple duels, with great graphics and easy-to-learn rules. The wooden treasure chest is only 3 steps away from both players. However, to succeed and be the first to get to the chests with the loot, you must switch on all your strategic thinking. There is no simple way to predict your enemy’s next move: will one, two, or three steps be taken at a time, or how far a spear, an axe, or a heavy brick might be thrown? This is left in the hands of fortune and fate.

So what’s the mission anyway? Outmaneuver the opponent. Don’t let your rival reach the treasure chest with gems and gold before you do.

Is there a sure win strategy? Get strategic. Or just rely on your gut feeling. Sit back and enjoy the surprising twists without questioning the fairness of the duels’ outcome that is ensured by smart contracts that our experienced blockchain game development team has engrained into the game.