The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) is meant to establish web accessibility throughout the entire online business sphere. Thanks to ADA compliance, surfing websites becomes easier for people of all physical or cognitive abilities.
Looking for expert advice on how to build a fully compliant website from scratch? Need a seasoned accessibility consultant to check your existing page?
You can well expect to face harsh financial setbacks. First violation of ADA web compliance can cost around $55K, with each subsequent violation whopping to $110K*. Cases are when industry giants get sued with millions for the settlement**.
Whatever your industry or business scale, be it media giant or small retailer, both private and governmental entities can get stuck with claims. Even with no definitive prescription for enterprises, courts reference the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 AA), and their ignorance is no excuse.
No news that complex navigation and long onboarding steal from UX and affect client retention. Sophisticated controls and graphics, badly organized data structure – these are just most frequent reasons why your website can fail to rank high on search engines. ADA compliant web design is a way to handle all that.
Today, it’s more than a common courtesy to put the rights equality above all. Not to damage your enterprise’s good name, keep up with the web accessibility standards. By ruling out heavy interfaces, clumsy input forms, and unscannable headings, you look much more welcoming to clients and partners.
Better market reach
An expert web accessibility consultant can help make your page convenient for everyone, which translates into a tangible increase in traffic and better user retention:
Legal protection
Whatever your industry or business scale, legal ignorance is no excuse. An expert ADA consultant can help keep an unwrecked reputation:
Social responsibility
Now that equal rights and opportunities are paramount, a comprehensive ADA audit is a surefire way to detect the hurdles to a satisfactory UX and look more welcoming to clients and partners:
Our accessibility audit team has long been digging deep into the ADA compliance specifics. To bring your website in line with the harsh accessibility requirements, yet also keep it compelling, we’re ready to inspect it with regards to each impairment a person can face.
Whether you are already well into the current digital content guidelines or hardly ever heard about them, we’ll carefully garner your requirements and come up with a sensible accessibility roadmap.
We dive deep into the CI process to see potential issues lying well ahead while we are at the stage environment. To ensure that our software smoothly withstands any functionality updates, we also provide post-launch support services.
The latest web development trends in use
To ensure you make the most of your investment in user experience, our tech auditors, business analysts, designers and software engineers have long been keeping tabs on accessibility laws. Today, we build trending hybrid mobile web and native apps with uncompromised usability in mind.
Step-by-step guidance
Our project management specialists are always around to clarify each detail, all the way through the project. Upon the deployment stage, we help handle solution onboarding and provide training sessions for an easy launch.
Tool-based & human audit
Our team has garnered a large pool of best practices in accessibility audit. To ensure flawless UX, we combine screen reading software with comprehensive quality assurance by dedicated experts. We both use our in-house tools and test-drive new tech arrivals.
Continuous support & updates
To always keep your website in line with the current legislation, we stay with you after the product launch. We provide tech assistance, control the solution performance, and implement feedback-driven updates.
Trusted web accessibility consultancy
With a wealth of domain-specific web solutions we’ve built for our clients around the globe, PixelPlex can undertake an in-depth accessibility review. We’ll provide you with a full list of issues in place, complete with potential vulnerabilities.
Partner-level responsibility
So long as it's a rule for us to be a trusted partner, not a simple vendor for each client, we stick hard to our commitments. We’ll make your project cost-effective without cutting corners on quality, and deliver your solution on the promise, no matter what.
Personalized yet integral approach
We factor in all your differentiators and make assessments with regards to your business niche. It always matters taking into account market margins, target clients, and enterprise objectives. Whatever your project stage, we’re ready to jump in.
Robust knowledge of accessibility policies
Over the years of practice, our team has made it to enhance its track record by consulting the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other respected institutions. Below are the names of our web accessibility team’s stakeholders.
Not only do we garner knowledge for internal usage, but work together with our ADA consultants to widely share our insights with partners and the tech community. Take a look at our most recent articles that are focused on web accessibility.
It’s undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to re-evaluate their online presence. Some had no presence, scrambling to get a functioning website up and running. Others were overly confident thinking they’re all set, quickly realizing that their website isn’t good enough to support the sudden traffic from their home-bound customers.
Everyone should be able to freely and conveniently visit any website. If you own a website that is not universally accessible, you will lose potential customers — and, most likely, a large amount of money. This is one good reason why you must take the web accessibility issue very seriously.