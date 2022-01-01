Web Accessibility Consulting and ADA Audit Services

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) is meant to establish web accessibility throughout the entire online business sphere. Thanks to ADA compliance, surfing websites becomes easier for people of all physical or cognitive abilities.

Looking for expert advice on how to build a fully compliant website from scratch? Need a seasoned accessibility consultant to check your existing page? Come on in, we’re here to help.

Violations of web accessibility may cost a fortune

Non-compliance fines & penalties

You can well expect to face harsh financial setbacks. First violation of ADA web compliance can cost around $55K, with each subsequent violation whopping to $110K*. Cases are when industry giants get sued with millions for the settlement**.

*Fines for WCAG 2.0 and Section 504/508 non-compliance
**Target, the US retail giant, was to pay the National Federation of the Blind $6 million for their lawsuit settlement
Risk of WCAG-related litigations

Whatever your industry or business scale, be it media giant or small retailer, both private and governmental entities can get stuck with claims. Even with no definitive prescription for enterprises, courts reference the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 AA), and their ignorance is no excuse.

Poor SEO performance

No news that complex navigation and long onboarding steal from UX and affect client retention. Sophisticated controls and graphics, badly organized data structure – these are just most frequent reasons why your website can fail to rank high on search engines. ADA compliant web design is a way to handle all that.

Reputational risk & customer churn

Today, it’s more than a common courtesy to put the rights equality above all. Not to damage your enterprise’s good name, keep up with the web accessibility standards. By ruling out heavy interfaces, clumsy input forms, and unscannable headings, you look much more welcoming to clients and partners.

Removing the risks of ADA compliance failures

Every business is at risk of ADA-related lawsuits and no one can get away with violations, but a trusted web accessibility consultant helps avoid legal issues.

Here’s the importance of a consistent accessibility audit

Better market reach

An expert web accessibility consultant can help make your page convenient for everyone, which translates into a tangible increase in traffic and better user retention:

  • You personalize the UX and support, thus growing customer base and revenue
  • You cut costs for website maintenance, as ADA standards imply a clean and easily deployable code with no need for refactoring, patching, and bug fixing
Legal protection

Whatever your industry or business scale, legal ignorance is no excuse. An expert ADA consultant can help keep an unwrecked reputation:

  • Your respect for legal borders keeps lawsuits and WCAG-related litigations away
  • You save a fortune by avoiding non-compliance fines & penalties (up to millions, as the case may be)
Social responsibility

Now that equal rights and opportunities are paramount, a comprehensive ADA audit is a surefire way to detect the hurdles to a satisfactory UX and look more welcoming to clients and partners:

  • You discard excessive or badly organized elements that triggered customer churn
  • You ensure multi-browser support to take care of those who can’t update legacy software or switch between platforms

We help ensure a flawless UX for each person

Our accessibility audit team has long been digging deep into the ADA compliance specifics. To bring your website in line with the harsh accessibility requirements, yet also keep it compelling, we’re ready to inspect it with regards to each impairment a person can face.

Visual
  • Foreground & background contrast for images
  • Alternative text for images, graphics, and controls
  • Moving, blinking or flickering content blocking
  • Text zooming
Hearing
  • Closed text transcripts, video captioning & subtitling
  • Text chat support
  • Volume controls for media players
  • Blocking of background audio autoplay
Motor
  • Screen & text readers
  • Full keyboard navigation
  • Skip-to-main-content” and other navigational aids
  • Large target areas for mouse pointers
Cognitive
  • Automated reader adjustments
  • Adapted headings, animations & page layouts
  • Audio & visual orientation cues
  • Increased time limits for user response & form completion

ADA compliant website design looks neither poor nor primitive — it features a well-structured UI and quick onboarding elements. Feel free to ask us for the details — we’re here for a free consulting call.

Entrust us a step-by-step web accessibility audit

Whether you are already well into the current digital content guidelines or hardly ever heard about them, we’ll carefully garner your requirements and come up with a sensible accessibility roadmap.

We dive deep into the CI process to see potential issues lying well ahead while we are at the stage environment. To ensure that our software smoothly withstands any functionality updates, we also provide post-launch support services.

1

Analysis & testing

  • Requirements gathering & business case analysis
  • Project management by a dedicated accessibility expert
  • Manual, automated & hybrid ADA web compliance testing
  • Cross-browser accessibility testing
  • Page speed testing & improvement

2

Reporting & issue fixing

  • Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) based on the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT)
  • A prioritised issue list (severity level & standard indication)
  • Issue fixing, redesigning inappropriate UI components
  • Accessibility maintenance guidance
  • Re-audit to verify the WCAG 2.1 standard conformance

3

Certification & support

  • WCAG compliance certification
  • A digital badge for your website as a proof of its accessibility
  • A summary of what we’ve fixed and tested
  • Post-launch support and updates upon request

Free trial

Also, we offer starting with a free trial of a complete accessibility audit by our dedicated ADA specialists. Drop us a line – we’ll get back to you for a discussion.

8 reasons to choose our web accessibility services

check-iconThe latest web development trends in use

To ensure you make the most of your investment in user experience, our tech auditors, business analysts, designers and software engineers have long been keeping tabs on accessibility laws. Today, we build trending hybrid mobile web and native apps with uncompromised usability in mind.

    check-iconStep-by-step guidance

    Our project management specialists are always around to clarify each detail, all the way through the project. Upon the deployment stage, we help handle solution onboarding and provide training sessions for an easy launch.

      check-iconTool-based & human audit

      Our team has garnered a large pool of best practices in accessibility audit. To ensure flawless UX, we combine screen reading software with comprehensive quality assurance by dedicated experts. We both use our in-house tools and test-drive new tech arrivals.

        check-iconContinuous support & updates

        To always keep your website in line with the current legislation, we stay with you after the product launch. We provide tech assistance, control the solution performance, and implement feedback-driven updates.

          check-iconTrusted web accessibility consultancy

          With a wealth of domain-specific web solutions we’ve built for our clients around the globe, PixelPlex can undertake an in-depth accessibility review. We’ll provide you with a full list of issues in place, complete with potential vulnerabilities.

            check-iconPartner-level responsibility

            So long as it's a rule for us to be a trusted partner, not a simple vendor for each client, we stick hard to our commitments. We’ll make your project cost-effective without cutting corners on quality, and deliver your solution on the promise, no matter what.

              check-iconPersonalized yet integral approach

              We factor in all your differentiators and make assessments with regards to your business niche. It always matters taking into account market margins, target clients, and enterprise objectives. Whatever your project stage, we’re ready to jump in.

                check-iconRobust knowledge of accessibility policies

                • The updated WCAG 2.1
                • Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
                • The US Rehabilitation Act, Sections 504 and 508
                • 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act
                • EN 301549 Accessibility Requirements for ICT Products and Services

                Meet our decision-making team

                Over the years of practice, our team has made it to enhance its track record by consulting the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other respected institutions. Below are the names of our web accessibility team’s stakeholders.

                Matthew DempseyPrincipal Accessibility Consultant
                Igor DulubHead of Accessible UX, MD
                Dmitry SiziakinHead of Business Analysis

                Discover our web accessibility know‑how

                Not only do we garner knowledge for internal usage, but work together with our ADA consultants to widely share our insights with partners and the tech community. Take a look at our most recent articles that are focused on web accessibility.

                Top 5 Tips & Guidelines to Improve Your Website's Accessibility

                It’s undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to re-evaluate their online presence. Some had no presence, scrambling to get a functioning website up and running. Others were overly confident thinking they’re all set, quickly realizing that their website isn’t good enough to support the sudden traffic from their home-bound customers.

                Web Accessibility in the UK: Problems, Accomplishments, and Regulations

                Everyone should be able to freely and conveniently visit any website. If you own a website that is not universally accessible, you will lose potential customers — and, most likely, a large amount of money. This is one good reason why you must take the web accessibility issue very seriously.

                How Europe Strives to Provide Web Accessibility for All

                Multimillion-dollar fines and site closure. That’s what can lie in wait for you if your website does not meet the accessibility laws and standards.

