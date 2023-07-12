Computer Vision Services & Solutions

PixelPlex assists large corporations and established SMEs in resolving niche-specific issues around data-intensive ecosystems by providing custom computer vision solutions.
As industries increasingly embrace autonomous ecosystems, the demand for computer vision services continues to rise. They process massive datasets in real-time, tackle intricate tasks with accuracy, and empower innovation. According to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for AI, this robust technology is on the verge of entering the "Plateau of Productivity."
PixelPlex helps delegate domain-specific jobs to advanced computer vision models. We design and train them to excel in operational tasks and long-term missions, allowing you to leverage their remarkable precision for tangible business benefits.
$22.27B → $50.97B
Global computer vision solutions market value projection from 2023 to 2030, at a 12.56% CAGR.
Statista
2x
Growth of AI techniques and computer vision services adoption worldwide from 2017 to 2022.
McKinsey
40%
Computer vision solutions’ revenue share in the Asia Pacific market as of 2022. Grand View
Research
Alongside computer vision development services, we provide comprehensive R&D, advisory, integration, and tech support. However complex your challenge is, we'll build the right algorithm to interpret large-scale imaging and video content for streamlined educated decision-making.
Accelerate workflows taking excessive computing capacities by finding and locating assets of any complexity. Benefit from reliable instance counting, visual control, anomaly detection, facial recognition, and more.
Automate in-app image organization to easily search and moderate content in your visual databases. We build apps that help label assets, enhance training data control, and power your systems with rich data sets.
Augment human inspection jobs with models that review streaming content and storages housing millions of images and videos. Represent and post-process features, colors, objects, motions, and events within seconds.
Enable self-executed object and feature tracking and reconciliation by understanding the digital imaging context. We’ll apply advanced modeling to facilitate identifying a wealth of location-specific details and similarities.
Effortlessly track moving objects on the go. We deliver robust modules for human-computer interaction, imaging and video connectivity, editing, compression, and augmentation, as well as traffic and security monitoring.
Improve performance and decision-making within complex scenes while optimizing computational resources. We integrate 3D models that unearth contextual relationships, help train on partially labeled images, categorize and localize assets.
Transform 1D projections into clear and readable 2D/3D images. Whether for commercial or research purposes, our visualization capabilities empower models applicable in nondestructive testing, biology, medicine, and beyond.
Define motion vectors across video sequences in real-time, either by features or pixels. We help synthesize image transformation to reconstruct 3D models and enable consistent activity recognition, traffic and safety analysis, and more.
Safeguard high-security infrastructures by distinctive biological or behavioral characteristics as user IDs. We build templates for smart card verification or network logon via facial features, fingerprints, retina or vein patterns, and voices.
Elevate your performance
Position yourself for business success and attract top talent. Our computer vision services shrink performance gaps, enabling sustained growth.
What if you leave a substantial part of your domain potential untapped? Don't let valuable resources go idle — make computer vision solutions drive them to their maximum efficiency.
Transform patient outcomes through preventive diagnosis. Our algorithms swiftly extract and interpret qualitative and quantitative data, automate pathology detection, digitalize reporting, and democratize microscopy.
Improve classroom safety and academic progress by analyzing students’ behavioral patterns and building indoor digital maps. Our apps clearly detect intrusion, monitor real-time crowd movement, and track attendance.
Prevent resource waste and delegate manual routines to fault-resistant algorithms. Inspect warehouse capacities and inventory safety, optimize container positioning, sorting, and back office routines with our data processing modules.
Drive revenue and CX, optimize service, offerings, and store layout. We incorporate models for no-barcode self-checkouts, in-store or web customer behavior tracking, heat map generation, accurate product search, and stock monitoring.
Establish autonomous assembly while inspecting production quality and capacities. Scale up and down with our managed algorithms enabling predictive maintenance, 3D modeling, assisted packaging, counting, and barcode verification.
Facilitate document classification and extract specific data out of scans with OCR software. We provide facial and hand digit identification capabilities, mobile biometrics, financial risk assessment, and detection of potential fraudulent activities.
We infuse years of machine learning consulting services into every module we deliver. With a keen focus on helping you navigate upcoming challenges, we extract actionable insights from vast amounts of data using highly reliable and advanced technologies.
Every computer vision journey is unique. To give you an overview of how our computer vision software company guides you through the process, let's take a peek behind the scenes where the magic happens.
Our computer vision consultants delve into your field-specific business objectives, defining challenges and project vision. We review your data sources and devise approaches to enhance the accuracy and feasibility of future models.
Deliverables
Once the data is standardized, we select and deploy algorithms to create a scalable custom computer vision software solution architecture. From high to low levels, we lay the foundations for solid input content understanding, analysis, and processing.
Deliverables
We train machines on rich data to process content, label objects, and flag patterns. To refine your custom AI solutions, our team checks model parameters, adapts lighting, angles, and object scaling to retrain the model upon your feedback if needed.
Deliverables
PixelPlex test-drives your model to uncover unwanted outcomes and accuracy limitations. We then debug the solution to ensure seamless performance in computer vision tracking components and other pre- and post-processing algorithms.
Deliverables
We ensure a seamless transition to the computer vision-powered ecosystem and integrate all necessary applications and workflows. To avoid any disruptions and resource waste, we rule out detection latency and enable robust FPS performance.
Deliverables
Alongside computer vision software development services, we provide performance-tracking mechanisms. If necessary, we add extra objects for detection or failure scenarios while continually updating and optimizing the solution.
Deliverables
To deliver a clear representation of our hands-on computer vision consulting and development practice, we’ve selected PixelPlex’s recent projects across diverse industries. Take a quick look to find a project that aligns with your specific requirements and see the results we have achieved.
Innovative medical diagnosis tool using computer vision and Machine Learning to flag symptoms of retina disease as it ingests clinical data. The AI model inside is trained on input images to recognize the human retina while differentiating individual pathologies and diseases.
AI-based IP protection platform for Web3 users, NFT brands, developers, and marketplaces. Leverages computer vision, NLP, and blockchain to control IP usage and instantly alert on potential trademark infringement or unauthorized access while spotting fakes and duplicates.
Enterprise IoT solution that facilitates data gathering and extracts specified information types for further AI modules training. Communicates with BLE devices to aggregate, store, and analyze large sets of motion and dynamics data required for building predictive analytics and Machine Learning algorithms.
Get a quote for your project
Schedule a meeting with our team and get a detailed estimation for your project. We’ll deliver computer vision services that are 100% worth the money you spent.
The excitement surrounding computer vision continues to grow, but implementing the technology requires expertise. Before you leave, take a moment to discover what we as a computer vision company suggest to circumvent the challenges.