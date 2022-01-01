Intel has expanded its product line to serve data centers and cloud computing markets. The company also started making memory components and microchips for IoT equipment used in smart home devices and other digital lifestyle solutions.

When working on a new neural network-powered processor, developers at Intel’s data lab identified the need for a solution to help facilitate data collection for further AI training and writing machine learning algorithms.

PixelPlex team was just in time to join this IoT project and augment the existing crew.

Overall, this IoT solution’s main purpose was not simply to collect various motion data sets, but to extract specific types of information from all collected data. It was important to enable this process before data upload for far more complex use such as motion pattern modeling, machine learning, and data science.