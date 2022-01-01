The main goal — and at the same time the main challenge — was to create a decentralized network. The existing popular protocols did not fit this idea of the application for a number of reasons. Some of them, for example, have high transaction fees, or they’re more suitable for transferring assets.

Others don’t provide the necessary transparency of the distribution algorithm, making it difficult to implement the main concept of the application. So, we decided to build our app using the Echo blockchain protocol.