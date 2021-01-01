Blockchain Loyalty Platform for Football Club Owners

Football (soccer) fan loyalty platform on blockchain technology, empowering clubs & teams to provide a personalized experience for their fans while increasing revenue opportunities.
The platform allows loyalty systems to communicate with the blockchain and share data that is permanently recorded and stored.
Blockchain-enabled token accounting preserves the liquidity of in-app tokens and ensures the security of each peer-to-peer token transaction.
It provides actionable insights into the fans’ attendance, preferences, spending behavior, geography, and more.
Club owners get the opportunity to increase fan engagement, provide bespoke loyalty-building initiatives, and ultimately, build such an environment that attracts investment and leads to offers from sponsors.
The app allows fans to purchase e-tickets, browse the full catalog of merchandise, and create communities and share photos or videos with their peer group.
Users are rewarded for their activity with tokenized loyalty points. These tokens can be used to purchase merchandise and tickets, take part in invitational events, or place stakes.
As fans fill out their profiles and participate in various activities, the platform seamlessly gathers data on their behavior and preferences. The collected user data is shared with advertisers and retailers, allowing for more effective advertising and sales.