Data Visualization Services & Consulting

Transform your data into powerful visual narratives

Welcome to PixelPlex, your trusted partner for exceptional data visualization services. With our expertise in cutting-edge technologies and passion for translating complex data into compelling visual stories, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their data and make data-driven decisions that propel their success.

Why do you need expertly crafted data visualizations?

In a world flooded with information, businesses need more than mere numbers and statistics — they need a visual storyteller that can unlock knowledge, reveal unseen patterns, and provide actionable insights.

Data visualization graphics

By 24%

Visual language shortens meetings.

American Management Association

By 21%

Visual tools increase groups’ ability to reach consensus.

American Management Association

By 19%

Visual language improves problem-solving effectiveness.

American Management Association

Efficient collaboration and analysis

Data visualization helps organize complex datasets, enabling seamless data sharing and fostering team collaboration for effective problem-solving.

Optimized resource allocation

Use visualizations to accelerate data analysis, streamline processes, and uncover areas of waste, ultimately leading to reduced costs.

Data-driven decision-making

Identify relationships between historical and real-time business data, develop accurate predictive models, and make informed decisions.

Our data visualization services

At our data visualization company, we specialize in providing comprehensive data visualization services and solutions tailored to the unique needs of both enterprises and startups. Our team of skilled data analysts and visualization experts collaborate closely with clients to transform raw data into useful and engaging information visualizations.

A person examining data visualization report on a tablet

Gain a competitive edge with our data visualization consulting services. We provide guidance on the most effective analytics tools and visualization practices, enabling you to drive informed decision-making within your organization.

  • In-depth analysis of your business case, datasets, and visualization needs
  • Existing tools and capabilities assessment
  • Customized visualization strategy development
  • Design suggestions for interactive dashboards
  • Consulting on the most suitable data visualization tools
  • Training sessions to enhance your team's data visualization skills

Our team of data analytics professionals create visualizations that effectively communicate your data, enhance and simplify information perception, facilitate result interpretation, and enable collaboration.

  • Definition of core metrics and insights to be visualized
  • Appropriate visualization techniques selection based on the nature of the data and the desired outcomes
  • Custom dashboard prototype design
  • Interactive features development for data exploration and analysis
  • Strategy development for seamless integration into existing software infrastructure

We implement data visualizations to transform your complex data into actionable insights. Easily and intuitively explore and analyze your data, grasp key trends at a glance, and make informed decisions for your business.

  • Robust infrastructure development and data integration support
  • Diverse data sources connection
  • Visually appealing and intuitive data dashboards and reports creation
  • Data visualization tools configuration
  • Visualization optimization for different devices and screen sizes
  • Usability testing, feedback evaluation, and improvements

We offer continuous support and maintenance services to ensure that your data visualizations remain up-to-date, accurate, and aligned with your evolving business needs and requirements.

  • Data visualization monitoring to prevent disruptions in data analysis
  • Issue diagnosis and troubleshooting to minimize downtime
  • Performance optimization
  • Data visualization software scaling for larger datasets and real-time data updates
  • Data visualization technology updates and data security

Our data visualization consultants will guide you through the prominent business intelligence platforms such as Power BI and Tableau. We help organizations leverage their capabilities effectively and empower data-driven decision-making.

  • Analysis of business processes, data environment, and visualization needs
  • Existing tech stack assessment and recommendations
  • Roadmap and strategy development for Power BI or Tableau implementation
  • Expert advice on the optimal dashboard design
  • Guidance on security measures, access control, and encryption methods
  • Migration from Tableau to Power BI with minimal disruptions

Visualize. Transform. Act

Shift from never-ending reports to a dynamic and impactful narrative that drives understanding and action.

Our expertise in data visualization across industries

We have a proven track record of delivering impactful visualizations across various domains. Our data visualizations empower businesses to extract valuable insights, make data-driven decisions, and drive tangible business results, accelerating growth and maximizing their competitive advantage.

Finance

Transform disorganized heaps of complex financial data into intuitive dashboards, track key metrics, such as expenses and profitability, in real-time. Visualize risks, analyze investment opportunities, and detect fraudulent activities by identifying unusual patterns in transactions.

A stats chart demonstrating the results of data visualization services

Oil & gas

Craft interactive dashboards and visualizations to monitor real-time metrics, identify bottlenecks, and optimize production processes. Visualize geological and seismic data to analyze potential drilling sites and improve exploration success rates.

An oil offshore platform pumping fossil fuels

Retail & eCommerce

Make the most out of your customer data. Gain an understanding of customer behavior and purchase patterns through intuitive visualizations that will help you optimize marketing strategies, manage inventory, personalize customer experiences, and drive revenue growth.

Mannequin demonstrating a collection in a clothes store

Real estate

Visualize asset performance, evaluate property portfolios, extract key market insights, identify emerging trends, and forecast property values and demand. Our expertise will empower you to quickly identify lucrative opportunities and maximize the profitability of your investments.

A view of a glass wall skyscrapers

Industry 4.0 / Manufacturing

Enter a new era of manufacturing industry development with our data analytics and visualization services. Monitor KPIs and production, identify performance issues to take quick actions, and visualize supply chain data to improve inventory management and ensure timely deliveries.

Metallic color pipes on an oil factory

Healthcare

Visualize patient medical data, identify correlations to improve diagnosis, monitor patient flow and resource utilization, aid researchers in analyzing datasets from trials. All this will help efficiently allocate resources, enable data-driven decision-making, and improve patient care.

The process of medical examination of a human

Education

Our data visualization solutions empower institutions to gain insights into student performance, effectively allocate educational resources, and make data-driven decisions that support strategic planning and academic success.

The library with circle-style bookshelves

Our data visualization tech stack

Power BI
Tableau
Grafana
QlikView
Sisense
D3.js
Looker
Google Data Studio
Python
R

How we deliver our data visualization services

At PixelPlex, our data visualization consultants follow a refined methodology to deliver impactful visualizations that provide tangible business benefits. Here's a breakdown of our process:

A person examining data visualization report on a tablet

Explore and analyze

We closely collaborate with you to understand your specific needs and goals. We analyze your company's data infrastructure, identify relevant data sources, and determine the key outcomes you want to achieve through visualization.

Deliverables

  • Data infrastructure analysis report
  • Data requirements specification
  • Visualization feasibility analysis

Clean and prepare

Our data visualization experts handle missing data points and outliers, standardize data formats, and ensure data consistency. This guarantees that the resulting visualizations are logical, accurate, and free from bias and errors.

Deliverables

  • Data cleaning report
  • Standardized data format
  • Removed duplicate records
  • Consistent data structure

Design and develop

Working together with your team, we select the most suitable visualization tools and chart types. Our data analysts create compelling visualizations and dashboards, adding interactivity to enhance data exploration and understanding.

Deliverables

  • Customized dashboards
  • Interactive charts and graphs
  • Geospatial data visualizations

Test and validate

We gather feedback from stakeholders and end-users, validating the effectiveness and accuracy of the visualizations. Any concerns or suggestions are addressed promptly to ensure that the dashboards meet your goals and provide valuable insights.

Deliverables

  • Data consistency checks
  • Data validation report
  • Clean dataset
  • Quality assurance documentation

Deliver and deploy

We set up the necessary infrastructure, integrate the visualization software with your existing systems, and deploy the visualizations in your environment for seamless usage.

Deliverables

  • Finalized data visualizations
  • Deployed dashboards
  • Shared access to data visualization tools
  • Cross-platform compatibility

Monitor and update

We continuously monitor the performance and impact of the visualizations, gathering insights and feedback. Based on this data, we refine and optimize the dashboards to keep them aligned with your evolving needs and ensure you derive maximum value from your data.

  • User support and maintenance plan
  • Performance monitoring
  • Regular security assessments
  • Integration with new data sources as they become available

Why choose PixelPlex data visualization services

With a proven track record of success stories and vast industry expertise, PixelPlex can assist you with any data visualization project.

A blue and green icon of a cube

We deliver quality

Our data analysts create high-quality, accurate, and bias-free visualizations, transforming your complex data into clear, actionable insights.

A blue and green icon of a star

We leverage best tools

We utilize the most prominent data visualization tools such as Tableau and Power BI to provide advanced and dynamic visualizations.

A blue and green icon of a thumbs-up gesture

We ensure timely delivery

Our team adheres to strict project timelines, making sure that you can start reaping benefits from your data as soon as possible.

15+

Industries, including FinTech, healthcare, supply chain, and eCommerce, benefit from our expertise

16+

Years of technical experience

450+

Successfully delivered projects

Our featured data analytics projects

Explore our portfolio of projects where we have harnessed the power of data analytics and visualizations to deliver valuable insights for businesses and their stakeholders. See our big data services in action

CheckNFT

Data-driven BI services for NFT ecosystem

The PixelPlex team developed a cutting-edge platform that leverages advanced analytics to analyze NFT collectibles. The solution helps users mitigate risks associated with token purchases and safeguard themselves against potential scams and financial losses.

145M
NFTs analyzed
329M
events captured
  • 459K collections processed. * As of August 2023
  • Efficient and intelligent data extraction from multiple sources for NFT analysis
  • AI-based data analytics tools to track trends and deliver actionable insights
  • Risk analysis tools that utilize AI to detect patterns and evaluate scenarios
  • High-quality analysis in just a few seconds
Smart Mall, a retail platform for customer shopping experience
Read CheckNFT case study

Web3 Antivirus

Web3 security solution protecting users from scams

PixelPlex developed a web3 security tool that analyzes token information and the underlying chain of smart contracts to warn users about any risks or threats. The tool accurately determines whether the transaction is safe to proceed or if fraudulent activity is involved.

10,000
users under W3A protection
88K
dangerous smart contracts detected
  • Robust security solution that empowers users to engage in safe web3 transactions
  • Comprehensive token data analysis
  • Easy-to-understand reporting of potentially fraudulent transactions
  • Notifications about any harmful logic, vulnerabilities, and compromising permissions
Web3 Antivirus, an advanced web3 security solution
Read Web3 Antivirus case study

Patientory

Blockchain-based health and fitness app

Our team engineered a blockchain-powered mobile app that integrates user health data into personalized dashboards and provides insights to improve their lifestyle. The app features a reward system to keep users motivated in their journey towards better health.

  • Comprehensive questionnaire for customizing care plans for each user
  • Analytics tool responsible for collecting and analyzing data about user physical activity
  • Data aggregator mechanism that allows users to view and interact with all their medical records from various providers in one place
  • Care plans based on the user's health data, tailored to their individual health needs
Patientory, a blockchain-based app for managing health data and providing incentives to improve health outcomes
Read Patientory case study

Scargos

Application that connects shippers, carriers, and drivers

PixelPlex created a solution that bridges the gap between shippers, carriers, and drivers and minimizes reliance on intermediaries. Through our application, users can seamlessly connect, set up deals, plan routes, and minimize empty mileage.

  • Live-updated dashboard that provides real-time visibility of orders for carriers
  • Navigation and reporting tool designed to meet the specific needs of truckers
  • Analytics dashboard enabling administrators to track registered users, visitors, registered companies, and paid subscriptions
  • Direct and transparent communication between shippers and carriers
Scargos, a complete logistics solution for shippers, carriers, and drivers
Read Scargos case study

Latest insights on data visualization in our blog

Deepen your understanding of data visualization technologies through our insightful blog. Immerse yourself in our collection of articles to unlock strategies for boosting business performance and thriving in a world where data-driven decision-making is a must.

