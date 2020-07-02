Data Visualization Services & Consulting

Welcome to PixelPlex, your trusted partner for exceptional data visualization services. With our expertise in cutting-edge technologies and passion for translating complex data into compelling visual stories, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their data and make data-driven decisions that propel their success.
In a world flooded with information, businesses need more than mere numbers and statistics — they need a visual storyteller that can unlock knowledge, reveal unseen patterns, and provide actionable insights.
By 24%
Visual language shortens meetings.
American Management Association
By 21%
Visual tools increase groups’ ability to reach consensus.
American Management Association
By 19%
Visual language improves problem-solving effectiveness.
American Management Association
Efficient collaboration and analysis
Data visualization helps organize complex datasets, enabling seamless data sharing and fostering team collaboration for effective problem-solving.
Optimized resource allocation
Use visualizations to accelerate data analysis, streamline processes, and uncover areas of waste, ultimately leading to reduced costs.
Data-driven decision-making
Identify relationships between historical and real-time business data, develop accurate predictive models, and make informed decisions.
At our data visualization company, we specialize in providing comprehensive data visualization services and solutions tailored to the unique needs of both enterprises and startups. Our team of skilled data analysts and visualization experts collaborate closely with clients to transform raw data into useful and engaging information visualizations.
Gain a competitive edge with our data visualization consulting services. We provide guidance on the most effective analytics tools and visualization practices, enabling you to drive informed decision-making within your organization.
Our team of data analytics professionals create visualizations that effectively communicate your data, enhance and simplify information perception, facilitate result interpretation, and enable collaboration.
We implement data visualizations to transform your complex data into actionable insights. Easily and intuitively explore and analyze your data, grasp key trends at a glance, and make informed decisions for your business.
We offer continuous support and maintenance services to ensure that your data visualizations remain up-to-date, accurate, and aligned with your evolving business needs and requirements.
Our data visualization consultants will guide you through the prominent business intelligence platforms such as Power BI and Tableau. We help organizations leverage their capabilities effectively and empower data-driven decision-making.
Visualize. Transform. Act
Shift from never-ending reports to a dynamic and impactful narrative that drives understanding and action.
We have a proven track record of delivering impactful visualizations across various domains. Our data visualizations empower businesses to extract valuable insights, make data-driven decisions, and drive tangible business results, accelerating growth and maximizing their competitive advantage.
Transform disorganized heaps of complex financial data into intuitive dashboards, track key metrics, such as expenses and profitability, in real-time. Visualize risks, analyze investment opportunities, and detect fraudulent activities by identifying unusual patterns in transactions.
Craft interactive dashboards and visualizations to monitor real-time metrics, identify bottlenecks, and optimize production processes. Visualize geological and seismic data to analyze potential drilling sites and improve exploration success rates.
Make the most out of your customer data. Gain an understanding of customer behavior and purchase patterns through intuitive visualizations that will help you optimize marketing strategies, manage inventory, personalize customer experiences, and drive revenue growth.
Visualize asset performance, evaluate property portfolios, extract key market insights, identify emerging trends, and forecast property values and demand. Our expertise will empower you to quickly identify lucrative opportunities and maximize the profitability of your investments.
Enter a new era of manufacturing industry development with our data analytics and visualization services. Monitor KPIs and production, identify performance issues to take quick actions, and visualize supply chain data to improve inventory management and ensure timely deliveries.
Visualize patient medical data, identify correlations to improve diagnosis, monitor patient flow and resource utilization, aid researchers in analyzing datasets from trials. All this will help efficiently allocate resources, enable data-driven decision-making, and improve patient care.
Our data visualization solutions empower institutions to gain insights into student performance, effectively allocate educational resources, and make data-driven decisions that support strategic planning and academic success.
At PixelPlex, our data visualization consultants follow a refined methodology to deliver impactful visualizations that provide tangible business benefits. Here's a breakdown of our process:
We closely collaborate with you to understand your specific needs and goals. We analyze your company's data infrastructure, identify relevant data sources, and determine the key outcomes you want to achieve through visualization.
Deliverables
Our data visualization experts handle missing data points and outliers, standardize data formats, and ensure data consistency. This guarantees that the resulting visualizations are logical, accurate, and free from bias and errors.
Deliverables
Working together with your team, we select the most suitable visualization tools and chart types. Our data analysts create compelling visualizations and dashboards, adding interactivity to enhance data exploration and understanding.
Deliverables
We gather feedback from stakeholders and end-users, validating the effectiveness and accuracy of the visualizations. Any concerns or suggestions are addressed promptly to ensure that the dashboards meet your goals and provide valuable insights.
Deliverables
We set up the necessary infrastructure, integrate the visualization software with your existing systems, and deploy the visualizations in your environment for seamless usage.
Deliverables
We continuously monitor the performance and impact of the visualizations, gathering insights and feedback. Based on this data, we refine and optimize the dashboards to keep them aligned with your evolving needs and ensure you derive maximum value from your data.
With a proven track record of success stories and vast industry expertise, PixelPlex can assist you with any data visualization project.
Our data analysts create high-quality, accurate, and bias-free visualizations, transforming your complex data into clear, actionable insights.
We utilize the most prominent data visualization tools such as Tableau and Power BI to provide advanced and dynamic visualizations.
Our team adheres to strict project timelines, making sure that you can start reaping benefits from your data as soon as possible.
15+
Industries, including FinTech, healthcare, supply chain, and eCommerce, benefit from our expertise
16+
Years of technical experience
450+
Successfully delivered projects
Top Hadoop Company
2023
Top MongoDB Company
2023
Top Tableau Company
2023
Top Consulting Company
2023
Top Operations Consulting
Firm 2023
Explore our portfolio of projects where we have harnessed the power of data analytics and visualizations to deliver valuable insights for businesses and their stakeholders. See our big data services in action
Data-driven BI services for NFT ecosystem
The PixelPlex team developed a cutting-edge platform that leverages advanced analytics to analyze NFT collectibles. The solution helps users mitigate risks associated with token purchases and safeguard themselves against potential scams and financial losses.
Web3 security solution protecting users from scams
PixelPlex developed a web3 security tool that analyzes token information and the underlying chain of smart contracts to warn users about any risks or threats. The tool accurately determines whether the transaction is safe to proceed or if fraudulent activity is involved.
Blockchain-based health and fitness app
Our team engineered a blockchain-powered mobile app that integrates user health data into personalized dashboards and provides insights to improve their lifestyle. The app features a reward system to keep users motivated in their journey towards better health.
Application that connects shippers, carriers, and drivers
PixelPlex created a solution that bridges the gap between shippers, carriers, and drivers and minimizes reliance on intermediaries. Through our application, users can seamlessly connect, set up deals, plan routes, and minimize empty mileage.
