Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems, facilitates compliance and risk management, helps take proactive measures against financial crimes.
PixelPlex’s custom KYT helps you leverage blockchain and ML advances to obtain highly-specific financial intelligence
With a user-friendly interface, you can maintain airtight control over your operations through real-time API integration.
DeFi insiders are aware — the industry evolves fast. Now you’re faster. Our KYT is timed for regulated transaction-intensive businesses to keep up with the innovative digital economy sectors.
KYT collects and analyzes data and metadata all across crypto assets, wallets, transactions, contracts, and interactions on Ethereum with new instances collected as soon as a new block is added to the chain.
It further transforms the input into custom datasets, ML models, and scores to power your market intelligence, research, and compliance.
Dangerous transfers and attacks uncovered
Data layer inside
Suspicious entities flagged
Non-fungible assets scanned
Crypto events captured
Delegate risk detection to KYT. The solution monitors transactions, mapping hundreds of millions of addresses, and identifies suspicious patterns and clients engaged in illicit activities or connected to sanctioned entities.
Configure real-time alerts in line with your AML compliance policies, avoiding high-risk actors associated with fraud, wash trading, terrorism funding, darknet, scams, ransomware, IP and licensing rights infringement.
KYT empowers you to conduct comprehensive, multi-parameter business scenario analyses focused on specific patterns. Benefit from granular insights, tracing live digital footprints and fund flows. Assess risks and identify dangerous activities, linking them to real-world entities and ruling out malicious operations.
Streamline maintaining compliance and updating regulators. KYT efficiently screens numerous transactions across wallets while incorporating risk policies into alerts, dashboards, and operational patterns.
Gain full transparency into DeFi protocols, contracts, addresses, and transactions. With KYT, you can safeguard trades and carefully vet projects and users to join trusted lending contracts, securely contribute to liquidity protocols, and prevent involvement in risky deals.
Get an instant and no-bias picture of what you deal with in Web3.
Integration
KYT integrates ML models with analytics and data visualization tools.
Monitoring
It continuously monitors live transaction data while linking addresses with their transactions.
Analyses
KYT captures and analyzes the extracted transaction data.
Identification
It identifies anomalies and potentially risky operations, from fraudulent and laundering schemes to layering multi-intermediary transactions.
Report
The app generates alerts and reports for users to take actions against potential threats.
From compliance to cryptocurrency transaction monitoring, KYT enables data-driven fault-resistant decisions that guarantee positive outcomes.
Take a look at how smoothly our KYT fits into DeFi projects of any complexity and scale.
The browser extension combines KYT and ML capabilities to ensure a safe no-scam web3 experience, without honeypots and phishing. It inspects transactions to unmask fraudulent methods and illicit manipulations while forecasting risky outcomes of malicious contracts.
For a compliment, grab some free takeaways from our certified veterans in blockchain-enabled security.