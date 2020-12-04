Services
Solutions
In the modern age of technology, there are still people who lack access to state-of-the-art medical diagnosis and treatment. AIRA (AI Retina Analyzing and Disease Diagnosis Tool) brings them a step closer to providing reliable and cost-effective ophthalmological care to the masses.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a catalyst for progress in the healthcare industry, offering a myriad of advantages over traditional analytics and clinical decision-making techniques. Artificial neural networks, a branch of AI, are singled out for particular praise as they provide opportunities to spot new insights into the future of healthcare.
4 December, 2020
Imagine a world with no waiting time for reservations but with personalized restaurant menus and customized grocery shopping experiences. With its numerous applications in food production, packaging, and handling, artificial intelligence (AI) can help us reimagine the food industry and consumer services through streamlining current processes and creating new ones.
20 November, 2020
Artificial intelligence (AI) has already impacted many facets of our lives and its power is hard to resist. Now is the time to either embrace it or leave behind. Marketing with AI is no longer exceptional, and it will soon make the difference between a company that lasts and one that goes under.
10 November, 2020
Artificial intelligence is already being employed innovatively in many fields, from tuning our recommendations to streamlining drug delivery, to revolutionizing the whole business landscape with advanced analytics and predictive planning. New developments are still in progress and its full potential is yet to be reached.
14 October, 2020
By establishing new frontiers in performance and productivity, artificial intelligence has the potential to not only change the way we do business but completely transform the landscape and nature of processes, streamlining workflows, and increasing revenues.
8 October, 2020
Because of the value artificial intelligence brings to businesses across industries and especially the hype surrounding it, the technology is an excellent investment opportunity. Since every opportunity is accompanied by risk, it is important to have the right perspective when considering an investment.
5 October, 2020
Artificial intelligence brings forth revolutionary changes at the core of many industry verticals, and it is being explored in the education industry as well. Furthermore, AI technology is not merely transforming curricula in science, technology, mathematics, and engineering, but reshaping the education sector as a whole.
11 September, 2020
Artificial intelligence has evolved into a vital tool for improving decision-making using raw data and information as input. It is now reshaping the digital landscape of businesses across many industries, including trade, finance, healthcare, and leading us into a future of state-of-the-art software able to learn from its mistakes.
4 September, 2020
Artificial intelligence is transforming and revolutionizing the modern healthcare system. Its power lies in its ability to reason out the patient data and provide life-saving medical insights better than human doctors in certain applications.
30 July, 2020
Get front-row industry insights with our monthly newsletter