blog

AI

#All#ADA#AI#AR/VR#Blockchain#Digital Transformation#Web Development
Homeicon-arrow-rightBlog icon-arrow-rightAI

AIRA: A State-of-the-Art AI-Powered Tool for Retina Analysis and Disease Diagnosis

In the modern age of technology, there are still people who lack access to state-of-the-art medical diagnosis and treatment. AIRA (AI Retina Analyzing and Disease Diagnosis Tool) brings them a step closer to providing reliable and cost-effective ophthalmological care to the masses.

#AI

How Artificial Neural Networks Transform the Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a catalyst for progress in the healthcare industry, offering a myriad of advantages over traditional analytics and clinical decision-making techniques. Artificial neural networks, a branch of AI, are singled out for particular praise as they provide opportunities to spot new insights into the future of healthcare.

4 December, 2020

#AI

From Farm to Table: The Future of Artificial Intelligence

Imagine a world with no waiting time for reservations but with personalized restaurant menus and customized grocery shopping experiences. With its numerous applications in food production, packaging, and handling, artificial intelligence (AI) can help us reimagine the food industry and consumer services through streamlining current processes and creating new ones.

20 November, 2020

#AI

Artificial Intelligence + Marketing. What Are the Results of This Addition?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already impacted many facets of our lives and its power is hard to resist. Now is the time to either embrace it or leave behind. Marketing with AI is no longer exceptional, and it will soon make the difference between a company that lasts and one that goes under.

10 November, 2020

#AI#Digital Transformation

What is Artificial Intelligence and How Does It Work? An Outlook on the Transformative Technology

Artificial intelligence is already being employed innovatively in many fields, from tuning our recommendations to streamlining drug delivery, to revolutionizing the whole business landscape with advanced analytics and predictive planning. New developments are still in progress and its full potential is yet to be reached.

14 October, 2020

#AI

Taking Advantage of Artificial Intelligence in Business to Improve Efficiency

By establishing new frontiers in performance and productivity, artificial intelligence has the potential to not only change the way we do business but completely transform the landscape and nature of processes, streamlining workflows, and increasing revenues.

8 October, 2020

#AI

What Are the Best Stocks for Artificial Intelligence to Invest In?

Because of the value artificial intelligence brings to businesses across industries and especially the hype surrounding it, the technology is an excellent investment opportunity. Since every opportunity is accompanied by risk, it is important to have the right perspective when considering an investment.

5 October, 2020

#AI

Artificial Intelligence in Education: Use Cases and Applications

Artificial intelligence brings forth revolutionary changes at the core of many industry verticals, and it is being explored in the education industry as well. Furthermore, AI technology is not merely transforming curricula in science, technology, mathematics, and engineering, but reshaping the education sector as a whole.

11 September, 2020

#AI

Examples of Artificial Intelligence Application Throughout Industries

Artificial intelligence has evolved into a vital tool for improving decision-making using raw data and information as input. It is now reshaping the digital landscape of businesses across many industries, including trade, finance, healthcare, and leading us into a future of state-of-the-art software able to learn from its mistakes.

4 September, 2020

#AI

Artificial Intelligence Applications in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence is transforming and revolutionizing the modern healthcare system. Its power lies in its ability to reason out the patient data and provide life-saving medical insights better than human doctors in certain applications.

30 July, 2020

#AI
12

Get front-row industry insights with our monthly newsletter

Get In Touch