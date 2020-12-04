AI

How Artificial Neural Networks Transform the Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a catalyst for progress in the healthcare industry, offering a myriad of advantages over traditional analytics and clinical decision-making techniques. Artificial neural networks, a branch of AI, are singled out for particular praise as they provide opportunities to spot new insights into the future of healthcare.

A medical worker and a patient next to a human body image on the screen
AI

From Farm to Table: The Future of Artificial Intelligence

Imagine a world with no waiting time for reservations but with personalized restaurant menus and customized grocery shopping experiences. With its numerous applications in food production, packaging, and handling, artificial intelligence (AI) can help us reimagine the food industry and consumer services through streamlining current processes and creating new ones.

People demonstrating food delivery cycle: from harvesting to a restaurant dishes serving