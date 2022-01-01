Web accessibility should be the new normal, and the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) is meant to establish equality within the IT sphere. ADA web compliance helps people access websites easier, no matter their physical or cognitive abilities.
Consider building a fully compliant site or eCommerce solution? PixelPlex is here to offer a complete package of accessible web development and design. We’ll help your business stay strictly legal and competitive while unleashing the new growth potential.
By settling things down with web accessibility, you make a monumental investment in an unwrecked reputation. This pays off times as much as lawsuit settlement costs, so it’s good to demonstrate your respect to legal requirements anyway.
In line with web accessibility standards, you can enable your website to support all major browsers. This way, you’ll show extra care about the disabled or elderly people who can’t regularly update legacy software or switch between platforms and browsers.
On its own, making your website convenient and comprehensible for each and every one translates into a consistent traffic rise. Add personalized user support to this, and you’ll see a quality shift in client satisfaction, along with revenue and customer base growth.
ADA web compliance means your code should be clean and properly tested manually, via screen readers, and with automated tools. Thus, upon the deployment stage you get bug-free software. To streamline your page maintenance, you’ll be able to automate code checking throughout the continuous integration and delivery processes.
Take a look at our insights to make sure your website should follow the web accessibility standards and ask our assistance any time – we’re always here for a free consulting call.
We build web pages that are a breeze to surf for each user, no matter the impairments. The features that we can wrap into our software by default are tailored to help people with disabilities:
Whether you are well into the current digital content guidelines or hardly ever heard about them, we’ll carefully garner your requirements to come up with a sensible accessibility roadmap. To ensure that our software smoothly withstands any functionality updates, we also provide post-launch support services.
To make you thrive on investing in user experience, our tech auditors, business analysts, designers and software engineers have long been keeping tabs on accessibility laws. Today, we build trending hybrid mobile web and native apps with uncompromised usability in mind.
We factor in all your differentiators and make assessments with regards to your business niche. It always matters taking into account market margins, target clients, and enterprise objectives. Whatever your project stage, we’re ready to jump in.
Our designers pay extra attention to usability metrics to devise light-weight SEO-friendly websites that are compatible with multiple platforms. We take care to ensure highly adaptable UX and mobile-oriented UIs, along with custom visuals that are fine-tuned on your brand’s identity.
So long as it's a rule for us to be a trusted partner, not a simple vendor for each client, we stick to our commitments hard. We’ll make your project cost-effective without cutting corners on quality, and deliver your solution on the promise, no matter what.
With a wealth of domain-specific web solutions we’ve built for our clients around the globe, PixelPlex can undertake an in-depth accessibility review. We’ll provide you with a full list of issues in place, complete with potential vulnerabilities.
To always keep your website in line with the current legislation, we stay with you after the product launch. We provide tech assistance, control the solution performance, implement feedback-driven updates or your established infrastructure.
Our team is proud to have a track record that includes consulting the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other respected institutions. Below are just a few names from our tight-knit squad of web accessibility experts.
To always stay at the forefront of web development, we keep at hand the latest tech arrivals and closely watch the ADA regulations’ updates. Click the articles below to discover our related know-how.
It’s undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to re-evaluate their online presence. Some had no presence, scrambling to get a functioning website up and running. Others were overly confident thinking they’re all set, quickly realizing that their website isn’t good enough to support the sudden traffic from their home-bound customers.
Everyone should be able to freely and conveniently visit any website. If you own a website that is not universally accessible, you will lose potential customers — and, most likely, a large amount of money. This is one good reason why you must take the web accessibility issue very seriously.