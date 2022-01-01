Accessible Web Development and Design

Web accessibility should be the new normal, and the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) is meant to establish equality within the IT sphere. ADA web compliance helps people access websites easier, no matter their physical or cognitive abilities.

Consider building a fully compliant site or eCommerce solution? PixelPlex is here to offer a complete package of accessible web development and design. We’ll help your business stay strictly legal and competitive while unleashing the new growth potential.

ADA web compliance is a key to business growth

Legal protection

By settling things down with web accessibility, you make a monumental investment in an unwrecked reputation. This pays off times as much as lawsuit settlement costs, so it’s good to demonstrate your respect to legal requirements anyway.

Multi-browser support

In line with web accessibility standards, you can enable your website to support all major browsers. This way, you’ll show extra care about the disabled or elderly people who can’t regularly update legacy software or switch between platforms and browsers.

Better market reach

On its own, making your website convenient and comprehensible for each and every one translates into a consistent traffic rise. Add personalized user support to this, and you’ll see a quality shift in client satisfaction, along with revenue and customer base growth.

Streamlined website maintenance

ADA web compliance means your code should be clean and properly tested manually, via screen readers, and with automated tools. Thus, upon the deployment stage you get bug-free software. To streamline your page maintenance, you’ll be able to automate code checking throughout the continuous integration and delivery processes.

Our web accessibility services help make pages universally comprehensible

We build web pages that are a breeze to surf for each user, no matter the impairments. The features that we can wrap into our software by default are tailored to help people with disabilities:

Visual
  • Foreground & background contrast for images
  • Alternative text for images, controls, and other components
  • Moving, blinking or flickering content blocking
  • Text zooming
Hearing
  • Closed text transcripts, video captioning & subtitling
  • Text chat support
  • Volume controls for media players
  • Blocking of background audio autoplay
Motor
  • Screen & text readers
  • Full keyboard navigation
  • Skip-to-main-content” and other navigational aids
  • Large target areas for mouse pointers
Cognitive
  • Automated reader adjustments
  • Adapted headings, animations & page layouts
  • Audio & visual orientation cues
  • Increased time limits for user response & form completion

We handle a full cycle of ADA web design and development

Whether you are well into the current digital content guidelines or hardly ever heard about them, we’ll carefully garner your requirements to come up with a sensible accessibility roadmap. To ensure that our software smoothly withstands any functionality updates, we also provide post-launch support services.

1
Web accessibility audit
  • Requirements gathering & business case analysis
  • Manual & automated ADA web compliance testing
  • Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR)
  • A prioritised issue list with regards to accessibility checkpoints
2
Accessible web design & development
  • UI/UX and navigation design
  • Responsive layout design
  • Adapted graphics and animated content development
  • Intuitive controls, input elements and forms
3
End product audit & сertification
  • Post-launch accessibility audit
  • Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) statement
  • Accessibility support roadmap
  • Inclusive design consultancy

7 reasons to choose our web accessibility services

1. The latest web development trends in use

To make you thrive on investing in user experience, our tech auditors, business analysts, designers and software engineers have long been keeping tabs on accessibility laws. Today, we build trending hybrid mobile web and native apps with uncompromised usability in mind.

2. Personalized yet integral approach

We factor in all your differentiators and make assessments with regards to your business niche. It always matters taking into account market margins, target clients, and enterprise objectives. Whatever your project stage, we’re ready to jump in.

3. Creative & masterful designers

Our designers pay extra attention to usability metrics to devise light-weight SEO-friendly websites that are compatible with multiple platforms. We take care to ensure highly adaptable UX and mobile-oriented UIs, along with custom visuals that are fine-tuned on your brand’s identity.

4. Partner-level responsibility

So long as it's a rule for us to be a trusted partner, not a simple vendor for each client, we stick to our commitments hard. We’ll make your project cost-effective without cutting corners on quality, and deliver your solution on the promise, no matter what.

5. Trusted web accessibility consultancy

With a wealth of domain-specific web solutions we’ve built for our clients around the globe, PixelPlex can undertake an in-depth accessibility review. We’ll provide you with a full list of issues in place, complete with potential vulnerabilities.

6. Robust knowledge of accessibility policies

  • The updated WCAG 2.1
  • Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
  • The US Rehabilitation Act, Sections 504 and 508
  • 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act
  • EN 301549 Accessibility Requirements for ICT Products and Services

7. Continuous support & updates

To always keep your website in line with the current legislation, we stay with you after the product launch. We provide tech assistance, control the solution performance, implement feedback-driven updates or your established infrastructure.

Meet our decision-making team

Our team is proud to have a track record that includes consulting the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other respected institutions. Below are just a few names from our tight-knit squad of web accessibility experts.

Matthew DempseyPrincipal Accessibility Consultant
Igor DulubHead of Accessible UX, MD
Dmitry SiziakinHead of Business Analysis

