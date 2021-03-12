Our blockchain consultants are here to help clients seize the initiative when it comes to powering business with decentralized ledger. By delegating blockchain tech onboarding to us, you cut down on R&D time and expense while gaining clear competitive advantages.
Whatever business objectives you pursue, PixelPlex will provide the required insight to help you get to grips with your challenge. Our blockchain consulting services don’t just boil down to giving iconic use case examples. What we really care about is shaping a technically sound and feasible solution that brings measurable efficiency.
Our advisory includes, but is not limited to:
We help blockchain project ideas evolve into practical and compelling solutions. For this to happen, it’s crucial to first assess the reasoning for using a particular DLT. So we scrutinize the planned products for their technical and financial viability, and then deliver assumptions and detailed implementation roadmaps.
Tokenized assets are huge today, and PixelPlex is proud to be a certified adept at tokenization, non-fungible tokens, and STO blockchain consulting. We help design unique NFTs and efficient DeFi systems that grant access to top emerging markets. To assist you in reaching the right investment pools, we develop and promote end-to-end tokenization or STO campaigns.
To estimate and model your solution’s economic feasibility, our blockchain consultants work closely with the quants team. They test numerous scenarios, design monetization capabilities, calculate project costs, allocate resources, and optimize budgets. By tailoring a strategic approach to clients’ business cases, we make sure our clients maximize their profits.
Not only do we deliver successful market-specific applications, but also work out a surefire way to make you a game-changer within your niche. Our blockchain consulting team provides clients with value-added knowledge on how to implement decentralized ledger into established environments to accelerate major workflows, grow resources, and keep up with global innovation.
Deciding on a credible platform and robust tech underpinning makes half of your solution’s success. We’ll help you make an educated choice of blockchain instruments and services to find the solution that fully meets your security, UX and functionality requirements. Our team takes care to pick the tools that allow easy fine-tuning and maintenance.
To help you to avoid potential risks, minimize unnecessary expenses, get extensive feedback, and result in a breakthrough product launch, we can test your idea with a fully-functioning PoC. Taking from several days to a couple of weeks, PoC development will give you a clear understanding of your solution’s performance and what you need to enhance it.
Whenever you decide to give blockchain solution development a go, we’ll be ready to handle it. We’ll stick around with comprehensive guidance up to launch day and beyond. Our engineering team builds DLT products with a focus on your business differentiators, while our blockchain experts set you on the road to the best strategic destination and provide training for your employees and stakeholders.
On top of blockchain tech solution development, PixelPlex offers comprehensive assistance in any process, well beyond engineering. Whether you are looking to implement dedicated banking or legal services, select trusted tech providers, or wish to add internal or external integrations — we have your back. Our project managers can deftly balance budgets and orchestrate team efforts, as well as meet tight deadlines.
Our blockchain advisors deliver training sessions to clients who have made up their minds to dive into DLT yet lack hands-on expertise. Our workshops, designed to help clients explore countless innovation opportunities, cover practice-enabled know-how on trending blockchain application areas. From business people to engineering professionals to investors — all applicants are welcomed, whatever their background or objectives.
Blockchain has proved to be a value-added tech that efficiently caters to businesses across a wealth of domains. Plenty of these businesses have approached us as clients.
By implementing decentralized ledger tech, goods providers and transporters of all scales can ensure transparency of logistics and digital certification processes. On top of preventing counterfeit distribution, blockchain helps easily control both physical assets and data while eliminating paperwork and automating document management.
Enterprises in finance-related industries value blockchain for its ability to exclude excessive intermediaries, streamline digital identity, and provide enhanced security mechanisms during critical operations. Encrypted and irrevocable P2P transactions with multi-step authentication ensure that nothing compromises the safety of banking or lending procedures.
Both private and governmental medical institutions require rock-solid privacy and encryption of EHR and clinical research data. Smart contracts handle these functions better than any other tech. Healthcare businesses can also benefit from advanced control of equipment and the prescription medicines supply chain, along with code-based healthcare insurance storage and execution.
Sell smart — that’s what you need to do to keep up with the unstoppable growth of global digital trading businesses. Blockchain facilitates evolution by enabling crypto payments, providing chain-of-custody access, and dramatically reducing transaction costs. With rich functionality to support loyalty programs, the ledger tech helps strengthen consumer trust.
As today’s top information channels, social media claim security, accessibility, and equality first. Blockchain holds the greatest potential for freedom of speech and author rights protection, thanks to cyber-proof digital identity verification alongside fair royalty management and licensing support.
In addition, DLT opens up unlimited innovation paths such as in-app token implementation and more.
To streamline pre-purchase due diligence and avoid unwanted risks by minimizing middlemen throughout contract execution, real estate increasingly relies on blockchain-powered services. On top of providing transactions immutability and cadastre data encryption, the ledger tech helps fractionalize costly units and introduce liquid assets and NFTs to stimulate investment.
State services must leave no room for fault and fraud. That’s why authorities worldwide reach out to trusted decentralized ledgers. From hashing legislation and voting records to protecting digital identity and global certification, and from biometric data to the automation of taxation workflows — blockchain takes digital governance to a whole new level.
Smart consumption is rapidly becoming today’s new normal, which aches for enhanced background infrastructure. DLT provides a one-stop solution for tokenizing property rights, building open credibility databases, tracing asset provenance, and protecting service providers' identity. Easily splittable, secure P2P transactions ensure no-delay payments.
We’ve honed our blockchain consulting workflow across scores of success stories. Depending on your challenge complexity, our advisory process can comprise the following stages:
Research & analysis
Feasibility study & business processes analysis
Competition analysis
Initial requirements documentation
High-level estimation
Functionality breakdown
UX & user flow development
Financial & tokenomics modeling
Detailed estimation
Project roadmapping
Since 2013, we’ve been pioneering distributed ledger tech to become an industry-certified blockchain expert with an exceptional track record. PixelPlex now has more than 450 projects to its name, with 80+ successful blockchain solutions launched.
Our blockchain business consultants help companies achieve challenging goals across industries. We create actionable tech roadmaps while supporting research, development, testing, and integration of DLT solutions at scale.
PixelPlex has earned its ‘trusted partner’ stripes as a firm that treats its responsibilities with great care. Your feedback is what makes us continuously evolve.
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
PixelPlex brought in the underlying technology knowledge. They not only executed what we requested but also gave insights into what could be achieved with the technology, along with suggestions on what would work best in practice.
Erno Kiss
CEO, Rinne Technologies
To help the team think ahead and build innovative blockchain business extensions based on informed decisions, our researchers, analysts, and strategists bring together their professional takeaways and translate them into well-structured narratives.