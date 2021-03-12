Our blockchain consultants are here to help clients seize the initiative when it comes to powering business with decentralized ledger. By delegating blockchain tech onboarding to us, you cut down on R&D time and expense while gaining clear competitive advantages.

Signature blockchain advisory services

Whatever business objectives you pursue, PixelPlex will provide the required insight to help you get to grips with your challenge. Our blockchain consulting services don’t just boil down to giving iconic use case examples. What we really care about is shaping a technically sound and feasible solution that brings measurable efficiency.

Our advisory includes, but is not limited to:

Blockchain implementation rationale Tokenomics development Financial modeling Industry insights integration Tech stack advice POC and MVP creation Product delivery Project management Blockchain training Blockchain implementation rationale We help blockchain project ideas evolve into practical and compelling solutions. For this to happen, it’s crucial to first assess the reasoning for using a particular DLT. So we scrutinize the planned products for their technical and financial viability, and then deliver assumptions and detailed implementation roadmaps. Tokenomics development Tokenized assets are huge today, and PixelPlex is proud to be a certified adept at tokenization, non-fungible tokens, and STO blockchain consulting. We help design unique NFTs and efficient DeFi systems that grant access to top emerging markets. To assist you in reaching the right investment pools, we develop and promote end-to-end tokenization or STO campaigns. Financial modeling To estimate and model your solution’s economic feasibility, our blockchain consultants work closely with the quants team. They test numerous scenarios, design monetization capabilities, calculate project costs, allocate resources, and optimize budgets. By tailoring a strategic approach to clients’ business cases, we make sure our clients maximize their profits. Industry insights integration Not only do we deliver successful market-specific applications, but also work out a surefire way to make you a game-changer within your niche. Our blockchain consulting team provides clients with value-added knowledge on how to implement decentralized ledger into established environments to accelerate major workflows, grow resources, and keep up with global innovation. Tech stack advice Deciding on a credible platform and robust tech underpinning makes half of your solution’s success. We’ll help you make an educated choice of blockchain instruments and services to find the solution that fully meets your security, UX and functionality requirements. Our team takes care to pick the tools that allow easy fine-tuning and maintenance. POC and MVP creation To help you to avoid potential risks, minimize unnecessary expenses, get extensive feedback, and result in a breakthrough product launch, we can test your idea with a fully-functioning PoC. Taking from several days to a couple of weeks, PoC development will give you a clear understanding of your solution’s performance and what you need to enhance it. Product delivery Whenever you decide to give blockchain solution development a go, we’ll be ready to handle it. We’ll stick around with comprehensive guidance up to launch day and beyond. Our engineering team builds DLT products with a focus on your business differentiators, while our blockchain experts set you on the road to the best strategic destination and provide training for your employees and stakeholders. Project management On top of blockchain tech solution development, PixelPlex offers comprehensive assistance in any process, well beyond engineering. Whether you are looking to implement dedicated banking or legal services, select trusted tech providers, or wish to add internal or external integrations — we have your back. Our project managers can deftly balance budgets and orchestrate team efforts, as well as meet tight deadlines. Blockchain training Our blockchain advisors deliver training sessions to clients who have made up their minds to dive into DLT yet lack hands-on expertise. Our workshops, designed to help clients explore countless innovation opportunities, cover practice-enabled know-how on trending blockchain application areas. From business people to engineering professionals to investors — all applicants are welcomed, whatever their background or objectives.