NotaryLedger

Details

The mainstream procedure of issuing and withdrawing powers of attorney necessitates the physical presence of all the parties involved. The fundamental concept governing the development of this software product was to simplify the issuance and retrieval of PoA.

Over and above, PixelPlex team pursued the automation of tracking executive copies usage for all the user roles involved. To put it in effect, the Principals (senior-level executives) are expected to be responsible for how representatives further handle the copies after issuance.

A multi-tier access restriction system is put in place to ensure data security and source trustworthiness. A contingency backup plan is also needed to retrieve and restore data in the unfateful event of any and every technological failure.

System’s Infrastructure

Web UI for admins, notaries, principals, and representatives

Secure database on the back-end and a DLT network for file storage

Secure API gateway for data access

User interface for certificate storage and access

Linking together notarization parties, the web application serves as a convenient user interface through which admins can reach out to new notaries. Notaries are allowed to create and issue power of attorney copies on their end, upon receiving requests from representatives.

As for the principals and representatives, they can utilize their web app for issuing and revoking powers of attorney (to be then signed by notaries and further directed to representatives). Depending on the status of their power of attorney, users can assume the role of either principal or the representative.

All the ledger participants rely on a consensus mechanism due to the process of maximum trust verification. This takes them onboard to decide upon the nature of data to be stored on the block.

Major Capabilities

Blockchain-based doc uploading

Tokenized client registration

Proof of origin tracking

Access code generation

Data encryption and hashing

Major Workflow Steps

Initialization at the Blockchain network host end

Initialization at the notary company end

Notary registration

Principal/Representative registration

Generation and signing of Power of Attorney

Further Development Plans

Building desktop and mobile applications

Adding gateways with traffic certification support and blockchain data confirmation

Developing Cloud data storage system underpinned by CDN access

Solution Characteristics