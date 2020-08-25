Return

NotaryLedger

Intuitive Blockchain Document Notarization Solution

White-label permissioned blockchain software that digitizes powers of attorney and enables the principals to manage authorizations in favor of representatives allowing them to act on their behalf.

  • Web
  • Smart Contracts
  • Enterprise
  • Permissioned blockchain
  • Hyperledger
  • Documentation
  • PoA

Work Done

  • Permissioned blockchain and decentralized data storage
  • Web app for notaries and system administrators
  • Web app for principals and their representatives
  • Proof of Authority (PoA) mechanism

Solutions

The solution we materialized is a fully-functioning Typescript-based MVP web application for a blockchain document notarization system. Built upon a P2P HyperLedger Fabric network, the app utilizes built-in chaincode smart contract technology. Current MVP’s architecture allows for hasslefree changes and timely updates.

Technologies used:

Details

The mainstream procedure of issuing and withdrawing powers of attorney necessitates the physical presence of all the parties involved. The fundamental concept governing the development of this software product was to simplify the issuance and retrieval of PoA.

Over and above, PixelPlex team pursued the automation of tracking executive copies usage for all the user roles involved. To put it in effect, the Principals (senior-level executives) are expected to be responsible for how representatives further handle the copies after issuance.

A multi-tier access restriction system is put in place to ensure data security and source trustworthiness. A contingency backup plan is also needed to retrieve and restore data in the unfateful event of any and every technological failure.

System’s Infrastructure

  • Web UI for admins, notaries, principals, and representatives
  • Secure database on the back-end and a DLT network for file storage
  • Secure API gateway for data access
  • User interface for certificate storage and access

Linking together notarization parties, the web application serves as a convenient user interface through which admins can reach out to new notaries. Notaries are allowed to create and issue power of attorney copies on their end, upon receiving requests from representatives.

As for the principals and representatives, they can utilize their web app for issuing and revoking powers of attorney (to be then signed by notaries and further directed to representatives). Depending on the status of their power of attorney, users can assume the role of either principal or the representative.

All the ledger participants rely on a consensus mechanism due to the process of maximum trust verification. This takes them onboard to decide upon the nature of data to be stored on the block.

Major Capabilities

  • Blockchain-based doc uploading
  • Tokenized client registration
  • Proof of origin tracking
  • Access code generation
  • Data encryption and hashing

Major Workflow Steps

  • Initialization at the Blockchain network host end
  • Initialization at the notary company end
  • Notary registration
  • Principal/Representative registration
  • Generation and signing of Power of Attorney

Further Development Plans

  • Building desktop and mobile applications
  • Adding gateways with traffic certification support and blockchain data confirmation
  • Developing Cloud data storage system underpinned by CDN access

Solution Characteristics

  • Immutability with uncompromised security
  • Zero transaction fees
  • Multi-tier role-based access
  • Absence of third parties
  • Double-entry system
  • Fraud-proof infrastructure
  • Time-stamped blocks
  • GDPR compliance
  • Transaction evaluation under 200 milliseconds

Project features

System instance setup

Inviting, managing, and removing notaries

Admin and notary login

Account creation and login for principal and representative

Issuing, approving or rejecting powers of attorney

Viewing, using, and revoking powers of attorney

