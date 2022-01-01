Blockcerts

Today it’s often difficult to trust someone’s credentials at face value. The issue is often a major reason for costly inefficiencies that are faced by businesses representing different industry sectors.

Whenever it is required to prove or access important information, people have to pay institutions for access to their own records. It may take a long time to wait for the institution to respond or for the verification to arrive. Businesses, at the same time, are faced with hardships of archaic processes and middlemen roadblocks, both in information access and certification.

Taking ownership of one’s digital records is not that easy either. Paid Dropbox or other similar services still can not guarantee that you can avoid putting yourself at risk of losing your files because the records lack proper verification there.